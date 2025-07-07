07/07/2025





Everton Women have announced the signing of Japanese defender Rion Ishikawa and Spain U23 winger Ornella Vignola. They are the latest arrivals to Brian Sorensen’s side after Rosa Van Gool, who was formally announced last week.

Ishikawa joins from Urawa Red Diamonds and is a key player for the Japan international women’s team. The 22-year-old centre-back will join fellow Japanese international Honoka Hayashi – with whom she won the 2025 SheBelieves Cup – at the club.

“It is an honour to join the club as we enter this new historic chapter,” she told the club website. “It is very special for the women’s team to have what was the men’s main stadium as our home.

“Now that Goodison Park is our permanent home, we have to achieve strong results. I feel a special connection because I am joining Everton when the club is beginning a new era.

“When I was deciding which team to join, the atmosphere of the team was always an important factor to consider. I am happy to be a part of this team that values a good environment, and I can’t wait to be able to join the family.”

Having come up through the ranks at JFA Academy Fukushima, she joined Urawa Red Diamonds in 2022. She was included in Japan’s 23-member squad for the FIFA World Cup the following year and also made the trip to Paris for the Olympics in 2024.

Meanwhile, Ornella Vignola joins from Liga F side Granada. A flashy winger capable of taking on her opponents, she has scored four goals in her last three matches for the Spain U23 side. The youngster, who will wear the number 18 shirt for the Toffees, started her career at Barcelona, featuring in the Champions League for the Catalan giants in 2021/22.

“I am very happy to join Everton,” Vignola said. “I am really looking forward to getting to know the team and the fans, and to play and contribute as much as I can.

“The English league is well known for its competitiveness and I'm really looking forward to making my debut. I am super excited about this new challenge.

“It is a great opportunity for me, I am really looking forward to getting to know Brian and the way he works. I hope I can get a lot of minutes under him and be a key part of this team.”

The 20-year-old has already won U-19 European Championship and U-20 World Cup, and the latter was won alongside new Blues teammate Inma Gabarro. Toni Payne and Martina Fernandez are also familiar faces for the new signing.

