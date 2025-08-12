Season › 2024-25 › News Jack Grealish, welcome to Everton Football Club! Anjishnu Roy 12/08/2025 196comments | Jump to last Jack Grealish has officially joined Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City, the club has confirmed. The Toffees have an option to make the loan deal permanent next summer. Grealish has won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup after signing for Manchester City for a then-British record £100 million deal from Aston Villa. He becomes the sixth signing of the summer for David Moyes following the additions of Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Adam Aznou, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and the permanent purchase of loanee Charly Alcaraz. "I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton - It's massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans,” Grealish told evertontv after completing his signing. "As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I've been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there's that side of it as well and that's another reason why I chose Everton. "I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I've had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I'm sure I will." Having come up through the youth ranks at Aston Villa, he made his senior debut for the club at the age of 18. He became a key player for the side and helped the side achieve promotion back to the Premier League in 2019 before being made club captain that year. He also has 39 caps with the Three Lions and was part of the England squad that finished runners-up at Euro 2020. He will be seen wearing the number 18 shirt at Everton. Revealing the reason behind his choice, Grealish said, “There is a reason for [choosing number 18]. There were other numbers but my two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here. "So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point. "I spoke to Wayne [Rooney] before I came here and I mentioned that to him – about the number 18 – so I hope he's happy as well!" David Moyes is understandably delighted to have Grealish on board for next season. He will be counting on the England international to provide that creative spark in the final third given the Toffees’ struggles in front of goal. "We welcome Jack to Everton, and we're very pleased to have him on board," said Moyes. "I think we're getting him at a good time because he's experienced, he understands the Premier League, and we're all fully aware of the levels he's capable of performing to. "I know Jack's ambition is to get back into the England squad so hopefully we can help him achieve that over the course of the season. "We're all looking forward to working with him and providing a platform for him to show the best version of himself." Also, it should open the eyes of other players, that Everton are a big club?? Andy Peers 3 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:42:06 Exciting!!! Gary Fitzsimmons 4 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:42:11 Now get a right back, left back and a right winger ASAP. Mike Gaynes 5 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:42:28 Looks good in the shirt, doesn't he? Michael Kenrick 6 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:42:32 Finally!Grealish Signs For Everton On LoanNow let's be seeing exactly which Jack Grealish (of the many apparently witnessed) we will be getting... starting on Monday. And yes, David Moyes — that means he needs to be starting the game on Monday. No more of this "not ready for the Premier League" bullshit you keep coming out with. Andy Duff 7 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:44:18 Let's hope he hasn't read some of the comments on here from fans. Colin Malone 8 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:44:34 Wellcome to Everton, Jack. Let's hope we play attacking football, that's suits you.UTFT. Christy Ring 9 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:46:26 Andy #6, The 7 comments so far aren't too bad. 😂 Dan Parker 10 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:47:19 Brilliant, along with KDH two great signings. COYB! Andy Duff 11 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:49:37 Christy 9 we might want to hide the other thread🤣 Raymond Fox 12 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:52:29 A massive plus for us.He looks slim and fit, all we need is for him to stay injury free.A couple more class players and we will be really competitive. Dan Nulty 13 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:53:34 Great news. Will we actually score some goals this season amd be able to keep hold of the ball?!?! Scott Hamilton 14 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:57:55 Dare I say, he actually looks a little bit too lean?! Jack Convery 15 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:58:52 Is that a smug look on his face or what – "Feck You, Pep", may sum it up.Welcome to Everton FC, Jack, and the best of luck to you in our historic colours and brilliant new stadium.The Moyesiah has done it again. Kunal Desai 16 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:59:10 Welcome you brummie blue. Short while ago I drove past his old stomping ground. Not a patch on Hiill Dickensen. Wait until he plays there. Lee Courtliff 17 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:59:10 God, I hope this works out. The Grealish we saw at Villa was one of my favourite players to watch of the last 10 years. Good luck, Jack. Robert Tressell 18 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:00:36 This must be our highest profile signing since James Rodriguez (does Dele Alli count?) five truly horrible years ago. Whatever the pros and cons the new owners are clearly working hard on the rebuild - and we’re not rummaging around in the bargain bin either. Obviously raises the question of what happens after 12 months - not sure the option to buy price is disclosed yet? Does anyone know? Colin Glassar 19 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:01:20 Hopefully the start of a new era. Dibling, a RB and a few decent loans and we will be ready to go. Ian Bennett 20 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:01:47 Supposedly £50m, but no one is paying that for a thirty yeat old with a year left on his deal. Mark Taylor 21 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:01:56 I didn't think the other thread was that bad. People, myself included, have reasonable doubts given his near absence from playing recently and the 'party boy' tag clearly has a ring of truth to it. Maybe better to describe him as social and clubbable because that is apparently what he is.I don't think it's such an obviously good deal as KDH or even at a much humbler level, Charley Alcaraz, but I'm sure like everybody, I wish him well and hope the very best version of Grealish shows up. That, we could use... Mark Jensen 22 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:02:31 So that is 23 in the first team squad now meaning still a few places more (RW and RB). Maybe even more if Armstrong and Chermiti go out on loan. Mike Powell 23 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:03:54 Welcome to Everton Jack,he looks lean,let's hope he hits the ground running,and starts against Leeds COYBs Mike Hayes 24 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:03:57 Great news great signing let’s get behind him 100% as I’m sure he’s got a point to prove. Let’s hope his signing will encourage others to come. UTFT 💙 Tommy Coleman 25 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:11:14 Brilliant signing. COYBS ! Liam Mogan 26 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:13:03 Hope he gets back to his best in Everton blue. UTFT!Some more quality pls before the window closes Mal van Schaick 27 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:13:32 Great news. Wallet out again for Dibling and a right full back and we may be done. Peter Gorman 28 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:16:08 He may be as daft as a brush for all I care, his footie IQ is very high Let him have a free-role and he'll murder teams.Lovely news Mike Longshanks 29 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:16:30 Statement signing. Bravo! Micky Norman 30 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:19:04 This could be the perfect fit. Welcome Jack. Now do your stuff and become a blue legend. Colin Glassar 31 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:19:30 Dibling, Justin, Ndidi (is he still available?). A couple of semi-retired pros ie Vardy, Trippier, Jorginho etc… to fill out the squad and we’d be challenging top 8 Jonathan Oppenheimer 32 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:22:23 Alright, seeing him in the new kit, hearing the excitement from him, I’m now all in. As the kids say, let’s fucking go!I’m with Mark 21 on this: I don’t think the previous thread was as bad as some made it out to be. Many of us had (have?) reservations about this, and with good reason. Doesn’t mean we don’t all want to see him succeed. Enough of this nonsense about hoping he fails so we can say, I told you so.He is a cracking success means the club is top half means he makes the WC squad means he says he wants only to stay in Everton blue the following season and Man City lets him go for £25 million. Dale Self 33 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:25:36 Good one Jonathan!Taking the 18 shirt and talking about it is a statement. Jack doesn't strike me as a bullshitter. Get yer saggy socks on, let's go! Mick O'Malley 34 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:27:35 I'm absolutely buzzing we've got Grealish, can't wait to see him strut his stuff, makes a change from the sideways backwards crabs we've been signing for the last few years he'll generate interest in Everton and might encourage a few more to sign on, welcome to Everton Jack, show the naysayers what you can do Mike Gaynes 35 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:31:48 Colin, Ndidi went to Besiktas.And the Leicester columnist Thomas Bradley Alderman is acidic about Justin, whom I have never seen do anything worth noting against us. I'm very surprised to see the rumors that we're in for him. Colin Glassar 36 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:35:18 Adrian Durham (talksport), who we all recognise as a class A tw@ say this is a massive step down the ladder for Jack.Durham is a well known Everton hater so I don’t respect his opinions but he pisses me off every time he opens his big, smelly trap.I only mention Justin as he was considered to be a rising star a few seasons ago. David West 37 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:35:21 Just watched a few videos on his insta of him volleying balls. I've never seen anyone hit them so sweet. I'm just worried now,, we are all going to love him so much, we are going to lose our heads and say pay the 50m !! He will enjoy it here, weights lifted off his shoulders, he's got a fresh start, he had to win over pep, and city fans because of his fee. He's not got that weighing him down. He will love playing In a full stadium too ! Danny O'Neill 39 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:36:12 Mark and Jonathan, agree, the other thread was entertaining. A range of opinions as there always will be on players, but apart from the odd poster being accused of talking nonsense, mostly civil.I have to give credit to the board and manager. Not just for this, but we've done good business so far and conducted it professionally until there is an announcement to make. There has been and probably still is work going on in the background to secure additional players.We don't get to see it, nor should we.Jack is an Everton player for a season, so let's hope he is ready for it. He has the ability to become a fans favourite. Jamie Crowley 40 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:37:13 I usually poop rainbows I'm so predisposed to see the positives, but...Why am I not overly thrilled about this signing? Why am I cautious? I'm not sure about this one. James Marshall 41 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:38:46 Shut up, Jamie.Get your positive American pants on and start singing.This is great news! From ESPN: Ryan Holroyd 43 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:48:31 Welcome Jack Grealish Instantly becomes our best player. Absolutely buzzing. Jamie Crowley 44 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:48:41 Hahahaha. Ok James, will do.Yippee-kai-aye MFer!😂 Gerry Quinn 45 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:50:45 Chuffed with this signing - welcome to the best club in the world, Jack...has he just had a decent haircut or will he still have that tarts hairband style tied back? Gerry Quinn 46 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:52:06 Jamie C - you are not in tune yet, laddie, get amongst it now... Jake FitzGerald 47 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:53:13 That picture of him. Is that actually him or have they given us a Temu Jack Grealish? Doesn’t look like him. Stuart Sharp 48 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:54:26 The most excited I've been about a signing in many, many years. The inexplicable negativity is hopefully a minority view, and the rest of us can get ready to enjoy watching Everton more than we did last season. If it doesn't work out, so be it. But if you can't get excited about such an amazing talent coming to our club, whatever the reasons for him coming, I don't understand why you follow the game. Neil Copeland 49 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:55:26 Welcome to the Toffees Jack, best club in the world.Can’t wait to see you tear the arse out of Leeds on Monday, no pressure like!Show the form that we all know you are capable and you will find out just how good our support really is. UTFT Jack lad! Jack Convery 50 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:56:28 Told my missus to start making head bands. Essential come Brighton game - £10 a throw. Just thought has the EFC Shop got them in already ? USA marketing never misses an opportunity. Danny Baily 51 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:57:13 Our biggest signing since James. Since then it's been all Rondons and Maupays, while the quality has left (Richy, Digne, Gordon, etc.). Coupled with our other business this summer, this is absolutely brilliant. Add to that there's the prospect of more to come. Can't wait for the season to start, which is a nice change. Colin Glassar 52 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:57:56 I’ve just remembered, Jack uses a head band doesn’t he? I hope this isn’t the beginning of another fashion witch-hunt a la DCL. Be prepared Jack. The beady-eyed fashion police on TW will be keeping a close eye on you😉 Peter Jones 53 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:59:06 I’m walking on sunshine. ☀️ 👌🙌 Scott Hamilton 54 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:59:17 Just thinking about the £50m option to buy if he blows us away. There are circa 50,000 season ticket holders. That’s only £100 each.Just a thought… Neil Copeland 55 Posted 12/08/2025 at 17:59:43 Jake 47, I had the same thought - maybe it’s just the editing or had he had a full make over? Looks almost computer generated.Mind you, I don’t really care. So looking forward to Leeds now with him and KDH plus Ndiaye. Neil Thomas 56 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:01:02 Great news, great signing. Also what an incentive for other players to want to join us. Glad he received positive support from most of our supporters. The negatives thankfully seem to be down the pub tonight Liam Heffernan 57 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:02:37 Yea, all well and good but is he as good as Jack Harrisson Sean Kearns 58 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:02:39 GO ED JACK LAAA!…. Beto is lethal 1 on 1 and he’s great in the air. Get the ball into the big fella!…. Also win us some free kicks and cause some handbags so the crowd gets going!! Can’t wait! When he starts getting booted and has us playing on the front foot the Hill will erupt!! Get Jamie Vardy in! Jamie Crowley 59 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:03:10 Gerry -I'd rather walk alone?? 😜I think this will be a good signing. There's just a part of me that thinks Jack might have been out of favor too long at MC, and we're picking up the crumbs of a once great player who might be past it?Eto. The broken and always injured James. I'm scarred. Jamie Crowley 60 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:05:01 I will say if Graelish and Ndiaye are both out wide?That's a recipe for serious danger for any opponent. That is indeed salivating. Scott Hamilton 61 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:06:35 How many additional shirts do you think we’ll now sell with his name and 18 on the back? Gotta be “shitloads”, give or take. Sam Hoare 62 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:07:32 Very exciting. He sounds and looks really up for it. I'm looking forward to seeing how Moyes fits him in and how he links up with Ndiaye and KDH who will hopefully be the runners that Grealish needs along with Beto or Barry. Jerome Shields 63 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:07:35 Feel cheated.Where is his headband? Rob Hooton 64 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:08:03 Well chuffed that this is over the line, very excited to see Jack playing for Everton next week!Everybody at work (in London no less) has mentioned this signing to me today and every single person is envious that we’ve got him. He’s going to draw in bigger TV audiences single handed ku and raise our profile, let’s hope he gets bums off seats in the stadium and gives us all something to cheer about.He’s done his homework too, with the No 18 shirt, woo hoo! Tony Abrahams 65 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:08:38 Only two noughts in a oner Scott, which means we would still be £45 million short, but hopefully he still blows us away though mate!I’ve forgot what it’s like going to the game excited to watch players who have got individual talent, so hopefully we can bring in a few more🤞 Kevin Molloy 66 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:09:32 these last two signings are going to transform this team. Suddenly we can keep the ball, and hurt teams with our passing. it also means we don't have to operate at Crisis Alert tempo like we have had to for the last five years. Jonathan Oppenheimer 67 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:10:24 Jamie 59, I think your worries are those of some of us who don’t want to get our hopes up too high that he’ll be the Jack of the Villa days.The alternate point of view that I’ve (sort of) come around to is that Man City shackled him and he lost some of the zest he had, the freedom to roam and be creative, the flair he’ll find again with us! Jerome Shields 68 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:10:26 A really good player to get. Scott Hamilton 69 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:12:55 Tony (65) - Shit, I must’ve been using Moshiri’s old calculator! Si Cooper 70 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:14:26 This has to be potentially in the same category as when we acquired Kanchelskis apart from it being just a loan (with a not very attractive option to buy).If he is motivated and we use him correctly then we are getting a player who can change games.Just a couple more permanent signings would now satisfy me. Have we still got room for three more loans? Jeff Armstrong 71 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:15:09 MK#6, I think you’re confusing Moyes with Dyche, Grealish will play some part against Leeds, Dyche would have him on a mini pre season month long fitness regime before using him as a unused substitute for 3/4 games. Jamie Crowley 72 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:15:26 Jonathan -I don't think I'm usually a "measured response" kind of guy. This signing is making me more measured.Do be very clear, I do think it's a very good signing. I'm just cautious.How many dawns? How many rays of hope?And we know hope springs eternal. We also know it's the hope that kills you.I'm looking forward to Monday. I'm hoping this kid cuts in and hits an absolute piss-missle in the upper corner, and I get to see BMD certifiably lose its shit. Rob Hooton 73 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:17:05 A couple more things. Ndiaye has had extra markers on him of late, as we had a lack of danger men or creativity, this should give him more room to manoeuvre and do his thing.My Chelsea fan colleagues are annoyed that they let KDH go, think we’ve got a good one.Sort the right flank out and we have a team! Jake FitzGerald 74 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:19:43 I reckon both he and his family are going to love Everton - at City he was just one of a cluster of stellar names, with us he’s our main man and he’ll respond to that. What rhymes with Grealish? Joe McMahon 75 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:20:17 Correct Rob, Right midfield and right back, then it's looking very good indeed. Scott Hamilton 76 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:22:47 Jake (74) - Squeamish, which isn’t ideal.I prefer some derivative of ‘Jack Attack’. Ari Sigurgeirsson 77 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:24:38 Welcome to the club, Jack. I like it, you want to play for England next summer in North America, Everton wants you to play well...winwin Peter Moore 78 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:29:26 Great signing if he reaches again, his previously attained potential. To have been a key player in City's treble season, party hard and then never be given the same opportunities again. To lose his team place and England place to lesser talented players, party hard and be filmed in a totally smashed by booze state in mid season. I sincerely hope it is not a habit or a problem. If it is I hope the club can help him save his life quality and career. A focused, fit, hungry and sober Jack Grealish? What a signing!I am sure he has signed to get game time, and be a main man again. I think it is a great move. I wish Jack all the luck and hope we have a great season with him fit and firing. Let's get the good times back at Hill Dicko! UTFT! Brendan McLaughlin 79 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:30:06 "Jack Daniels"? Scott #76 Martin Farrington 80 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:31:17 Arguably the best signing since Pix.I watched him a few times towards the end of his city term, and his skill has not diminished, nor his love of the game. So he aint no Dele thats for sure.I am delighted he is here and I believe he will help lift us and bring out confidence. Now we need several more before the window closes to cover for the inevitable suspension and injuries.Well done Mr MWelcome to your new home Jack Mike Doyle 81 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:31:57 Rob #73] I work with / live surrounded by a number of Chelsea fans. The few I’ve spoken to speak highly KDH (but don’t blame him for moving on given the volume of players they continue to buy). Tony Abrahams 82 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:39:10 It’s probably reading so many Evertonians, being full of optimism, that is making you feel cautious Jamie!It’s just not normal and therefore completely logical, to feel a little bit cautious when so many Toffees, sound like they’re full of excitement🤷♂️Moshiri’s, old calculator, is a classic Scott, because not many people get to write off debts of over £400 million, and yet see their overall wealth improve. He must be a brilliant accountant on the sly, that Mr Moshiri🤦♂️ Ajay Gopal 83 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:54:22 Dyche built up a really solid defense for us, which Moyes has also acknowledged several times in his press conferences. Now, Moyes seems to be developing the attacking side of the team, and it is exciting to watch something resembling a competitive side taking shape. Early days yet, and I don’t expect miracles this season, but I hope we can look forward to being competitive I every game we play. My prediction : Top 10, and a cup semifinal at least. Oh, and welcome Jack! Ryan Holroyd 84 Posted 12/08/2025 at 18:57:28 From Paddy Boyland ‘ While Everton started the summer by bringing in youngsters such as 22-year-old Thierno Barry and Adam Aznou, 19, Moyes wanted to add more Premier League experience as well as a marquee signing to excite the supporters. He was backed in that pursuit by the owners and CEO Kinnear’ James Marshall 85 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:00:11 If you really want to understand why he played the way he did for City vs the way he played for Villa, watch this, in his own words. Says it all for me and should hopefully put to bed all those with doubts. https://youtube.com/shorts/_ZTy6o1F01c?feature=shared Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 86 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:05:53 The marketing slogan for Lynx was "first impressions last".My honest opinion is that Moyes suffers from that. My view is that some of the football played towards the end of his first tenure was entertaining and skillful. But the first few years were dour, defensive KITAP1 and it took us from perennial relegation dogfight to hitting the glass ceiling of top 4.He was always a decent striker away from breaking that glass ceiling. Beattie, Johnson, Jo, Beckford, Jelavic (were not good enough), Saha (too old), Yakubu (injured after 18 months). As proved when Phenomenal Roberto got Lukaku that was the missing piece. Sadly Phenomenal Roberto then threw away the defence Moyes had build and it has been downhill ever since - with the odd false hope. George Cumiskey 87 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:07:32 Moyes let's Jack Harrison go and signs Jack Grealish what the hell is he playing at ? 🤣😂 Scott Hamilton 88 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:09:41 The last time I felt this excited about a signing was 30 years ago when Kanchelskis came onboard. I was working on Lord Street in the City Centre and I went down to St John’s Market to get the ‘Danka’ shirt with his name on the back. I’m not a small lad but the 11 letters barely fitted across my shoulders and I remember fretting about whether the guy had spelled it correctly. He wearily reassured me that he’d done hundreds already and was seeing them in his sleep! It’s nice that, now in my 50s, I can feel that same sense of anticipation. I expect to see ‘Grealish’ on at least as many shirts as Kanchelskis adorned back then.Don’t let us down, Jack (Attack)… Neil Thomas 89 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:15:56 I see that Dibling is still not included in the Southampton squad again, for tonight’s game Billy Shears 90 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:18:51 Also very happy with this one...sign up Dibling,add Luiz to the mix too (he played with Jack at Villa)...add in the two lads at Leicester... Justin & the flying right winger,then make a cheeky bid for Mitrovic & were good to go for the season!!! Jamie Crowley 91 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:22:11 Colin all the way back @ 52 -The "fashion" I've seen over the years from Evertonians is the proverbial "Q-Tip" haircut. Very trendy (not...).Freaking DCL looked like a model, and he was built like a Greek god. Anyone bashing his sense of fashion I'd wager has a fairly large belly and the aforementioned Q-tip cut.I'm currently running a man-bun. I really need to get over there with my shorts, Florida footwear, hair pulled up in a top knot, and just walk the streets.The only downside to Liverpool I've gathered over the years is the fashion. It doesn't exist.I hope Jack grows it out, rocks the headband, and owns it. Just let it go, Jack, let it go. Ray Robinson 92 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:23:22 James, yes that short clip is one of the reasons why Grealish’s form has dipped. Guardiola is a control freak. Why he would want to sign a maverick like Grealish in the first place is beyond me. Grealish won’t be the last player he ruins.Having said that, I don’t think Moyes will allow him to just do what he wants either! Somewhere in the middle is the ideal. An element of “free rein” is essential to get the best out of Grealish. Dale Self 93 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:25:46 Neil 89, on top of that the Saints CEO has supposedly told Everton to "bid well. Will we bid fair well or bid farewell? Michael Bennet 94 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:26:49 Brilliant signing...does anyone have any idea where all the money is coming from...everyone was saying we will be skint after the stadium is built and then being hamstrung with the psr disaster Bobby Mallon 95 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:27:33 Sell pickford buy Donneruna top 4 here we come Kevin Molloy 96 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:28:18 just been on blue moon. they all still rate him as a quality player. this is not a Dele Ali situation. Bobby Mallon 97 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:29:21 Micheal 94 sold women for 60 million plus we had a few bob over from tv deal Michael Bennet 98 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:31:35 Oh that clears that up bobby mate haha Brian Harrison 99 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:36:10 Well done David Moyes, I said a couple of weeks back that I didnt think we had a chance in hell of getting Grealish but he was exactly what this team needed. Moyes has talked about needing better quality players and now with Dewsbury Hall and Grealish he has delivered that extra quality. I still think there will be more additions before the window closes. Grealish said after talking with Moyes he didnt want to play for anyone else, Moyes probably told him you play in the 10 role and not waste his talent playing wide. In Dewsbury Hall and Grealish we will have players who will ask questions of the opposition that our present midfield hasn't. I think this signing is a statement to other possible signings this is the direction we are going and a journey which will encourage some before this deal might not have fancied. James Marshall 100 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:37:16 Same here, Kevin. The City fans on Blue Moon all love him to bits and are all wishing him (and us) well.They all seem to have a lot of sympathy for him as well, given the way he was played in the Pep system which he quite obviously suffered in. David Bromwell 101 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:40:16 With luck Jack will become our star player, which will be good for him and the team. I hope he is given a free roll away from the wing, more Villa than City. Still some gaps to plug, but things are certainly looking brighter. Rob Halligan 102 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:40:41 Dale # 93………Southampton are also asking £50M for Mateus Fernandes, their Portuguese U21 midfielder. They have already turned down a £30M bid from West Ham. Think they’re going slightly overboard with their valuation of some of their players.Meanwhile, I’ve been reading that Grealish has said that he has won the lot, and his next aim is to get Everton back where we belong………The Top! That will do for me! Iain Johnston 103 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:50:20 Rop 102# Last Friday I was lead to believe that the stumbling block over Dibling is the structure of the deal.Southampton want £45m +£5m in additional payments subject to conditions being met. They want the £45m over 3 years.We want to pay them £9m over the 5 year length of the contract on offer. Danny O'Neill 104 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:52:30 To be fair Brian @99, for Villa and his two successful seasons at City, he was most effective cutting in from the left. Not too dissimilar to Ndiaye.Ryan @84, I read a lot of Paddy Boyland, as I'm sure a lot on here do.For me, looking from the outside in, so to speak, I'm seeing the "flatter" transfer team collaborating even though all the parts aren't in place just yet.Collaboration, player proposals, agreement and move for the target. If necessary, the CEO seeks approval from TFG. It doesn't really matter who's idea it was. Obviously, I have no insider knowledge, just my assumptions.Anyway, Grealish's comments make sense. He won't be working with the CEO or board, so it is Moyes he would have been more influenced by once negotiations were taking place. Richard Duff 105 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:52:56 Tell me Ma me Ma, That I’m in love with Jack Grealish, He pisses on Red Dalglish, Tell me Ma me Ma! Mike Gaynes 106 Posted 12/08/2025 at 19:57:13 Great article just posted on The Athletic by Paddy Boyland and Gregg Evans (it's a long read, but it addresses virtually all the questions raised on TW, and I've highlighted those points):How David Moyes and Everton stole a march on their rivals to sign Jack GrealishA gamble worth taking. That was the view of senior figures connected to Everton and owner The Friedkin Group (TFG) as the club weighed up an ambitious move to sign Jack Grealish from Manchester City.As far as they were concerned, the risk attached did not outweigh the potential reward. Instead, the general feeling was that the move had the potential to be a game-changer, ushering in an ambitious new era for Everton.They had long been aware Grealish could be available in this window, and kept tabs on his situation throughout the summer. They also knew he would not come cheap, with City initially favouring either a permanent transfer or a loan with all of his wages covered.Everton could not go quite that far, even with the billionaire backing of TFG. Internal estimates suggested they could stretch to an overall package of around £12million ($16.2m) for the season, which would make Grealish comfortably the highest-paid player at the club.At certain points, there was a suspicion the 29-year-old would be pushed elsewhere, towards a more lucrative deal, or that a club offering Champions League football in a campaign leading up to the World Cup would lean on him to plug a gap that had emerged during their pre-season.Grealish, though, let it be known that he wanted Everton. Those regular checks, made throughout the off-season, paid dividends, as did the intervention of the manager David Moyes, who made a compelling case during talks.Discussions, formal and otherwise, took place over a couple of months, then, as reported by The Athletic, accelerated last week between the clubs. Negotiations on the Everton side were handled by head of trading Nick Hammond and new chief executive Angus Kinnear.At that stage, Grealish had already made up his mind.The attacking midfielder had expected to be plying his trade away from City in the coming season since the end of the last one but, much like Everton, pushed for the move to happen now rather than right at the end of the window in late August, after the campaign had begun. His desire to join Everton helped to smooth out the process during talks. For him, hitting the ground running in a World Cup season is key, given his lingering international aspirations.The momentum was such that much of the excitable chatter at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, as the first team played their final pre-season friendly against Italian visitors Roma, was about the prospect of Grealish being in situ before the opening fixture away at promoted Leeds United on Monday, August 18.An outline agreement was subsequently reached between the two clubs on Monday. Though at that stage, some finer details were still being thrashed out. This was a complex deal, including discussions on how image rights and bonuses from his City contract could be translated into the new agreement. Yet there was enough confidence on both sides for the medical to happen at Everton’s usual facility in Newton-le-Willows, a small market town midway between Liverpool and Manchester. There, in his velour tracksuit, Grealish posed for photos with excited Everton fans ahead of the move being confirmed.He joined officially on Tuesday, before heading to the stadium to go through his media duties with club channels. Grealish, who turns 30 on September 10, arrived at the new £800m facility on Liverpool’s waterfront to find his name up on the big screen and on the LED advertising boards around the pitch. It is early days, but the club are doing their best to make him feel at home.Everton see this as a statement signing — their first of those since Colombia captain James Rodriguez’s free-transfer arrival from Real Madrid in September 2020 and a potentially symbolic moment for the new ownership. After years of penny-pinching and doom-laden financial predictions, the club’s era of austerity looks very much over.Everton will cover around three-quarters of Grealish’s £300,000 a week salary, with City including a £50m purchase option in the deal, but a fee could still be negotiated if Everton want to make it permanent next summer.That final bit is a conversation for another day, though. For now, the belief is that Everton have landed much-needed star quality for the first season of their new stadium — and a potential coup if Grealish can get anywhere close to recapturing the form of old.Grealish was not short of admirers, even if his situation at City created a considerable barrier to entry for interested parties. He had been disappointed with his lack of minutes last season and knew it was time to move on after four years at the Etihad, while the club had also planned for life without him.Fellow Premier League side West Ham monitored the situation, while a potential move to Italian side Napoli was discussed. Celtic expressed interest, but Grealish never seriously considered a move to Scotland.Turkey’s Fenerbahce were among the most significant contenders, and could have got close to meeting City’s financial demands. There was a sense from others involved in the deal that Grealish was being pushed in that direction, but the midfielder was not keen on moving to Istanbul. He had sought advice from friends regarding a potential transfer to Turkish football and was keen to remain in the Premier League.A decisive intervention from Moyes swung the matter in Everton’s favour. During lengthy talks between the Scot, Grealish and the player’s camp, it was emphasised that he would be a key pillar in Moyes’ setup this season. Discussions also centred on where he would fit into the side, with Grealish likely to drift between the No 10 role and left flank. It was felt that Moyes was likely to be a positive influence on the player at a pivotal moment in his career.While Everton started the summer by bringing in youngsters such as 22-year-old Thierno Barry and Adam Aznou, 19, Moyes wanted to add more Premier League experience as well as a marquee signing to excite the supporters. He was backed in that pursuit by the owners and CEO Kinnear.All of that was important to Grealish in what is a World Cup year. He is desperate to get back in the England fold, having not made a squad since winning the most recent of his 34 senior international caps against Finland last October, and has held positive talks with national-team manager Thomas Tuchel. He knows he needs to play regularly at club level to be considered, with the prospect of participation in the tournament in North America next summer a key motivation.Everton sold their project to him. Alongside the sense that he would be the main man in their attack, they are showing ambition with their new stadium and other work in the transfer market. Moyes is targeting another three or four new additions before the end of the window, with new wingers, a central midfielder and a right-back on his list.There was a sense that Grealish needed to be somewhere he felt valued. During a summer trip to the Spanish resort of Marbella, he bumped into former Everton captain Alan Stubbs, who emphasised how much he would be loved by the club’s fanbase.Positive references about the place came from players who have featured more recently for Everton, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford a friend from England duty and represented by the same CAA Stellar agency. Everton’s relationship with Stellar is positive following discussions with one of their other clients, striker Liam Delap, before his move from Ipswich Town to Chelsea earlier this summer. Also, in signing for Everton, Grealish will avoid having to relocate from his Cheshire home.He will wear the No 18 shirt at his new club. The No 8 was also vacant, but the Birmingham-born midfielder decided to follow in the footsteps of two personal heroes, Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney, who both wore 18 at Everton. “I spoke to Wayne before I came here and I mentioned that to him – about the number 18 – so I hope he’s happy as well,” Grealish said.There is no guarantee this move will work out, but all parties felt confident enough to give it a go. Creating the right conditions for Grealish to succeed at Everton will be key if he is to return to the form that led to a British record £100million move from Aston Villa to City in the summer of 2021.With no major national-team competition this summer and having been left out of City’s squad for the Club World Cup ahead of a potential move, Grealish has had a long break to relax and refresh.There have been family holidays and trips to Marbella, while he also spent time working on his fitness with a personal trainer. Grealish is set to train with his new team-mates this week, making him available for that season opener at Leeds next Monday, if selected.As stated earlier, he is understood to be desperate to hit the ground running and make an impression.Everton will afford him the opportunity to do just that, albeit at considerable cost.A gamble worth taking? We’re about to find out.Whatever happens, it’s likely to be fun. And Everton fans have not had anywhere near enough of that in recent seasons. Rob Hooton 107 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:00:31 Michael, we’ve come through the worst years of our PSR disaster too, and have a bit of a clean slate. We got some big earners off the books too.Mike, likewise my Chelsea mates understand his reasons for leaving, he needs to be playing regularly at what should be the peak years of his career. Perhaps he also fancies the World Cup next year? Neil Thomas 108 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:01:29 Dale Personally I think we will walk away from this deal. But I would love us to have one more bid, and see what happens. Ian Bennett 109 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:08:18 Thanks for that Mike.Another technical footballer signed. For me it's a real positive that the skill factor is being upgraded. We can look forward to getting an attack going, and actually know what we are going to do with it. Scott Hamilton 110 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:10:10 Mike (106) - Thabks for that, very interesting.Nice to see that ‘Dithering Davey’, as he’s sometimes referred to on TW, was pivotal to the move. Maybe he’s got more clout than many thought. Rob Hooton 111 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:11:30 I have a feeling that Dibling might get wrapped up soon, with Everton publicly looking at other targets. Would add excitement for sure. Seems we will get a few players at some me point, still a way to go in the market yet and sometimes you have to be patient.Mike G, great article, appreciate you sharing it. Peter Mills 113 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:16:31 Mike#106, thanks for that long read. There is much in it, but the only bit that really matters to me is the final paragraph. Andy Crooks 114 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:17:40 Cheers, Mike. Great read Danny O'Neill 115 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:19:02 Quite a few of us read Paddy Boyland and the Athletic.No inside knowledge from me, but I am seeing the transfer team starting to work in the "flatter" infrastructure, that Kinnear announced when he was appointed. So no one individual calling the shots.They meet, they discuss targets, agree and move to get the player. If necessary, the CEO gets TFG approval. It doesn't really matter who's idea it was.Grealish's comments make sense to me. He is going to be working with Moyes, not with the CEO or board, so that will inevitably have influenced his decision.As I said earlier, good work from the transfer team so far, even though not all the parts are in place.Still a couple to add, but now this has happened, I'm pleased with it. Mike Gaynes 116 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:20:13 Scott #110, yes, and I'm pleased that the three-man strike force of Davey, Angus and Nick is so clearly capable of getting a competitive, complicated deal like this over the line. Gives me more confidence than ever that the remaining vacancies will be filled by the end of the window.The report that Davey is still looking for a central mid does seem to imply that young Armstrong is headed out on loan. Striker not being mentioned might be an indication that Chermiti will be staying with us. Pete #113, for sure. We are way overdue for some fun like this. Christy Ring 117 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:20:51 Mike#106 A very positive article, and after listening to Grealish today saying, Everton were the only club for him after speaking to the manager. I see Sky have said, Leicester and Everton are way off in the valuation of Fatawu, some were saying we'd get him for £20m, I was saying he won't be any cheaper than Dibling. Southampton meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation, as Dibling training on his own. Hopefully with no other teams in the mix, there might be a compromise, as there wasn't a huge gap in valuation? Mick O'Malley 118 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:21:44 Good Article that Mike, it also put to bed the nonsense you pointed out on the other thread that TFG foisted Grealish on to Moyes, Moyes has done his homework with Grealish who wants to come here, I'm absolutely delighted we've got him in, I haven't been this excited since we signed James, I can't believe that was 5 years ago Ryan Holroyd 119 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:23:49 Christy - the valuation gap is around 10m according to boyland on his blue room show with Matt Jones Jonathan Oppenheimer 120 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:25:01 Jamie 72, my thoughts exactly: “I'm looking forward to Monday. I'm hoping this kid cuts in and hits an absolute piss-missle in the upper corner, and I get to see BMD certifiably lose its shit.” Never heard of a piss-missile before, but I can’t wait for it — though it won’t be at BMD next Monday. But maybe even better if he does it before the away crowd at Elland Road. Then again at BMD when we truly open the stadium against Brighton.Iain 103 interesting I had not heard that before about the difference being in how long we spread out the fee paid, but all that makes sense as a possibility given PSR and accounting and all that. My hunch is we’ll get the deal done for Dibling, though if we’re £10 million apart in valuation, as Ryan said, I’m less optimistic.If that’s the case, it’s time to walk away. Jack Convery 121 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:29:08 £50m over 4 seasons is £12.5m a season. We just agreed £12m for this season. So £12.5m over a 4 year contract, next summer should be achievable. Let's hope we are talking about paying City next summer. Christian Hill 122 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:33:33 Why aren't we going for Oleksandr Zinchenko? £13m is a steal, snap him up Moyes. Michael Bennet 123 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:34:02 Thanks Rob it just feels weird not moaning about being skint all the time, someone at the club needs a pat on the back, the signings have to be alot savia...if thats a word, than our last owners spending spree. Lee Jackson 124 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:35:22 Jack, that 50m is transfer fee alone, his wages another 40-50m(ish) so 90-100m over 4 years.I doubt anyone will pay 50m for a 30 year old with 1 year left on his contract. Maybe we can steal him for 25m! Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 125 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:38:32 Scott#88We got that shirt for our 8 year old's birthday in 1996. Come summer he wore it everyday, even to going and getting it back out of the wash basket where we had put it after he had gone to sleep. Derek Knox 126 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:38:35 Been playing in a Golf Match today, spoke with several Man City S T holders, who all, (separately) said we had one hell of a player on our hands if allowed to play ' his role '. All said they were sorry to see him go too. Brian Harrison 127 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:43:12 Danny as you correctly say it wasnt Kinnear or any of that group that persuaded Grealish to sign for Everton it was Moyes. As far back as 2021 Moyes had said that Grealish was the best player in the league.As Moyes said when he was appointed he wanted to have the last word on who we sign and I think the signing of Dewsbury Hall and Grealish prove that's what's happening. Now I am sure that Moyes will identify most of the players he would like then Kinnear and the team along with TFG try and agree a deal. What Moyes didn't want was a DOF buying the players whether he wanted them or not, and then having to work with them. As he said its his head that's on the chopping block if things go wrong so he wanted the biggest say on which players come in.I think Dibbling will be here soon but probably more negotiations between Kinnear and their CEO before a deal is done, but the signing of Grealish will make Dibbling even more desperate to get here. I see Southampton have turned down a bid of £30m for their midfield player who they rate as being worth £50m. Amazing to think they had 2 £50m rated players and got relegated, Scott Hamilton 128 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:44:20 Phil (125) - Bless him!Remember the letters and numbers on the shirt were kind of ‘fluffy’ in those days? Bizarre! Christine Foster 129 Posted 12/08/2025 at 20:50:50 That's a great insight from the Athletic Mike, thanks for posting it. After so many, many years of making do, selling what little we have, it all feels rather special this time. New owners, new stadium, quality players arriving at the club. Moyes has the unenviable job of mixing and matching the squad into a formidable team whilst keeping them all happy. Some clearly won't be but that's football not just about hard word, it's about the ability to change games. We haven't had the latter for a long time, when we did it was usually just one player but it feels like we are putting a new team together, a team with an emphasis on quality. Welcome Jack, I hope you enjoy the ride! Ernie Baywood 130 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:02:58 Maybe three weeks ago there were threads on here saying that this transfer window hadn't delivered. It turned around pretty quickly? Got to give credit to the team for the incomings so far.I'm excited to see some of the attacking options we've got. It's been a while since we've had talented footballers linking up with talented footballers. Rob Halligan 131 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:03:27 Lee # 124…….I’ve thought similar about the £50M it would take to buy Grealish. At the moment we are quibbling about paying £50M for a 19 year old with years left in front of him. I wonder if the option to buy Grealish for £50M is set in stone, or can it be re-negotiated? £50M is an awful lot to pay for a soon to be 31 year old (which he will be in 12 months time), who has probably only 3 or 4 years left in him. Mike Gaynes 132 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:05:21 Brian #127, I would just point out that we had two players rated above 50 million last season, and in January we were only a couple of points above relegation. Ian Bennett 133 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:06:29 Will be interesting where we are at the end of the window Michael Bennet 134 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:11:22 Chiristine all this is exciting to see unfold, I wonder if grealish's mates at city Villa, and England fancy playing in front of the best stadium in England. Kevin Molloy 135 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:17:31 City have treated him and us quite well here. they could have been pissy and insisted on holding him til the end of the window in the hope that a desperate buyer came to the table. As it is, they know this deal means they'll never get a proper fee for him now. Mike Gaynes 136 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:19:50 Colin Glassar 137 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:23:07 It’s been a good day. Don’t let the TW bean counters spoil it for us. Tom Bowers 138 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:24:54 I am not worried about the financial numbers as long as he can deliver on the field.We know his track record. He was a standout at Villa but at City where they are overloaded with talent there were several guys running him close and he seemed to lose favor with Pep.We Blues fans hope that he and a few other new faces can settle in quickly and help the main ''strikers'' finally start scoring.For sure Leeds will come out pumped up for the Monday game so I hope Moyes has the Blues just as pumped up. Julian Exshaw 139 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:29:32 I think Grealish will do very well and has the potential to be a real hero. This is the kind of signing Moyes gets right ; the meverick, mercurial types who need a new home. I would imagine he'll start on the left cutting inside. I don't believe he played for City on the right very often, if at all. He may not actually start on Monday night but the lineup will be fascinating if he does. This truly feels like a new era now. Can't wait for Monday! Mike Gaynes 140 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:34:10 Grealish/Alcaraz/NdiayeGrealish/Ndiaye/AlcarazNdiaye/Grealish/AlcarazNdiaye/Grealish/DiblingGrealish/KDH/Ndiayeor...???No matter how you stack it -- that's a fun attacking midfield. Ian Bennett 141 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:35:06 You selling Mcneil MG? Jamie Crowley 142 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:43:03 Johnathan @ 120 -I thought we were playing at home! Oops...Why in the world is our opener not in the brand new stadium??? You'd think the league would want our opener in the new shiny thing? Kinda stupid. Whatevs. Mike Gaynes 143 Posted 12/08/2025 at 21:45:46 No way, Ian. He'll be incredibly valuable off the bench and as depth at all three spots. Jamie, they were being considerate. Giving us an extra week to get the place ready. Especially, from what I hear, the food and beer service. Christy Ring 144 Posted 12/08/2025 at 22:00:22 I don’t believe we’ll be paying £50m if we hopefully keep Grealish at the end of the season, I can see a renegotiation, I’m not an expert by any means, but he’ll only have 12mths left on his City contract?Ryan #119 I thought our final offer for Dibling was £43m, they wanted £50m, hope for a compromise tomorrow?Christian #122 I’ve said it for years, Zinchenko is one of the poorest left backs in the the Premiership, great going forward, but he’s cost City and Arsenal with his defending, but he’s a very good midfielder, where he plays for Ukraine, just my opinion. Neil Thomas 145 Posted 12/08/2025 at 22:09:20 Christy I would probably guess, that the £50m fee would be put in, just so that we could negotiate. I would expect, with his sell on value going down, and only one year left on his contract, that we would be looking at maybe between £20m to £25m which would be a more realistic figure Neil Thomas 146 Posted 12/08/2025 at 22:12:26 If not then city would run the risk of him running down his contract and walking away for nothing. Which would be ideal for us, especially if we could negotiate another season’s loan Ryan Holroyd 147 Posted 12/08/2025 at 22:21:03 Christy - I can’t ember the figures but Paddy said there was a 10m difference. I think he said Everton went to around 35 and they wanted 45 plus 25 sell on Si Cooper 148 Posted 12/08/2025 at 22:28:49 Jack (121), don’t you need to factor in wages? How much a week are you paying him? Jamie Sweet 149 Posted 12/08/2025 at 22:53:15 Just watched his first interview. He says as soon as he spoke to Moyes he told his agent we were the only club he wanted.Old Davey Boy must have a few tricks up his sleeve. Let's hope he can work his magic and get us the other missing pieces to make us a genuine force again. We're definitely heading in the right direction now though, surely?! Grant Rorrison 150 Posted 12/08/2025 at 23:01:07 Another first teamer. No excuses hopefully now for Moyes. Bar not getting them soon enough. Ernie Baywood 151 Posted 12/08/2025 at 23:30:43 Just watched his interview - I don't usually buy into that kind of stuff but I've got a feeling this is going to be a very good fit.There aren't many footballers who seem to be universally liked. His own fans, opposition fans, ex players, media... everyone seems to be saying what a good guy he is and wishing him well. I can see him being very popular and having a great relationship with the fans. Of course that requires him to perform on the pitch too.If he can do that then we'll see what happens at the end of the season. The supposed purchase price seems stiff for his age, but if there's any kind of debate at that time then things must have gone well. Derek Thomas 152 Posted 12/08/2025 at 23:32:33 Scott @14; according to some, you can't be too thin, or too rich...he's already too rich and getting richer by...estimates vary...£300,000 a week - most of it paid by us.Let's hope he delivers value for (our) money Lester Yip 153 Posted 12/08/2025 at 23:51:08 So so so excited by this signing. Can't wait to see him play."Pass the ball to Grealish and make runs boys!" Adam Oakensworth 154 Posted 13/08/2025 at 00:17:26 4-2-3-1PickfordO’Brien (til we get a new RB)BranthwaiteTarksMyko (or the new lad)Garner or GueyeKDHNdiaye (McNeil as back up)Grealish (Alcaraz as back up)Dibling (tbd as back up but the other lads already mentioned could do a job)Barry (Beto as back up)Definitely starting to take shape. An RB, two right wings and CM and we are set (one or two will be loans). Plenty of goals in that team to go with the joint 4th best defence in the league last season. Massive upgrade on Doucouré and HarrisonA bit of luck with injuries, no midweek European football, a new stadium and a manager with a plan… could be in with a chance of finishing in the European places Mike Gaynes 155 Posted 12/08/2025 at 00:18:29 Derek... "most of it paid by us"???How so? Adam Oakensworth 156 Posted 13/08/2025 at 00:22:35 There has been some understandable worry on here but with the last two signings of KDH and Grealish with a few more to come I’d say TFG is so far playing a blinder Mike Corcoran 157 Posted 13/08/2025 at 00:39:35 KDH probably signed cos he was told JG was in the bag. Think there will be a few surprise additions shortly due to same. Those Mcginn and Luiz rumours are lazy or the band is getting back together? Mike Gaynes 158 Posted 13/08/2025 at 01:38:50 Dammit, he signed HOURS ago. We need some new rumours!!! Bob Parrington 159 Posted 13/08/2025 at 01:51:08 Here's one Mike - the picture does not look like Jack Grealish, even down to the colour of the hair. Is this whole article a fake? C'mon Everton, stop playing games with us.Yep, I'll get me coat! Dale Self 160 Posted 13/08/2025 at 01:59:31 Rob 102, it is rather unusual for a club CEO to make such a public statement. I think he may have heard how likely it was for Grealish to sign for us and knows what you're saying is true. To the TOP! Everyone! Mike Gaynes 161 Posted 13/08/2025 at 02:09:46 I sorta meant signing rumors, Bob, but okay, I'll take what I can get. Dan Parker 162 Posted 13/08/2025 at 03:12:51 Absolutely massive signing.. well done to the new owners, board and the Moyesiah. Sets the standard for the club from top to bottom. Kieran Kinsella 163 Posted 13/08/2025 at 03:32:33 BobThat’s funny a mate of mine a Barcelona fan spent 10 minutes trying to argue the picture was of a Darwin Nunez lookslike and not Jack Grealish. He proposed we’d been duped by some charlatan pretending to be the real McCoy lol Colin Glassar 164 Posted 13/08/2025 at 06:28:30 So who’s next on board? We’ve smelt blood, by signing Jack, now we want the feeding frenzy to continue. So who’s next through the door? I still think the Dibling saga will go to the wire so RB and a holding midfielder in the meantime? Btw, where’s Paul Ferry these days? I took some time off TW over the summer and the once, very prolific Mr Ferry has not been seen (by me) since. Is he on a sabbatical or has he been banned once again? Danny O'Neill 165 Posted 13/08/2025 at 06:48:45 Great to see supporters getting excited by this signing. Regardless of views, it's a statement from the club. I just hope some aren't pinning all of their hopes on one player. He's part of the team / squad and a cog in the engine.Colin @164, Paul hasn't been on for a while. Like Colin Crooks, they both went quiet.One thing that should be banned is use of the term "Moyesiah". I find it cringeworthy and very Newcastle Keegan esque. He hasn't won anything in all of his Everton career. Yet. Hopefully he will soon and I will be able to turn a blind eye!!!Sorry, just a pet hate of mine!!He hasn't got 2 fish and 5 loaves and hasn't Bob Parrington 166 Posted 13/08/2025 at 07:31:55 Think PF hasn't been on TW since early June (maybe 6th?). Possibly, decided to take a rest or, sensibly, go on holiday before the new season starts. Stu Gre 167 Posted 13/08/2025 at 07:36:08 Agreed Danny, Moyesiah should be banned. The most he has done is turn water into squash, maybe sodastream for a couple of games. I doubt he had a huge input into this, every new player tries to get on their new managers good side by saying "I spoke with the manager and knew this was the place to come"More likely this is something Kinnear and Friedkin wanted to make a statement.Whatever though, I'm over the moon, brilliant signing. Ian Bennett 168 Posted 13/08/2025 at 07:36:47 Douglas Luiz was a sub for Juve vs Dortmund the other day. Id read he had been reintegrated into the squad, and had apologised for turning up late to training. Comoli laying down the law.This one doesn't look likely now. John Keating 169 Posted 13/08/2025 at 07:42:24 Great signing for all concerned, us, City and JackHowever we are still imbalanced and need someone wide right asap.Might be an idea to keep tabs on Dibling.On another issue I note Lennon Miller has gone to Italy from Motherwell for 5 million.I mentioned weeks ago we should have gone for him. One for the future and as we signed the young lad from Bayern for almost twice that amount 5 million wasn’t a bad deal Eric Myles 170 Posted 13/08/2025 at 07:42:56 Colin #164, I understand that MK banned him, and possibly Colin Crooks too. Ray Roche 171 Posted 13/08/2025 at 07:50:58 I thought Paul F said he was taking the summer off? 🤷🏼♂️ Steve Brown 172 Posted 13/08/2025 at 08:12:44 It’s £12 million in cost, but we spent that much to sign Neil Maupay.Then we paid him in £50k a week to be shite. Bob Parrington 173 Posted 13/08/2025 at 08:14:41 Ray, I thought I could recall him stating what you have mentioned. Steve Brown 174 Posted 13/08/2025 at 08:17:42 Think this will look like great business in 6 months, and I loved his interview. Steve Brown 175 Posted 13/08/2025 at 08:18:24 Hope Paul F makes an appearance back on here soon. Steve Brown 176 Posted 13/08/2025 at 08:21:59 Stu/Danny, I think Moyes 2.0 is better than the original.He is definitely more open, creative and progressive in how he sets up the team. Signing creative players like Grealish and KDH is a good sign.This is probably his last big job, so it would be great for him to really go for it. Danny O'Neill 177 Posted 13/08/2025 at 08:28:25 Agree Steve,He has obviously learned from his experiences. Just couldn't rise to the big occasions with Everton. Out of his depth with United. His year with Real Sociedad didn't go well. Relegated with Sunderland. And an unusual two stints at West Ham, despite winning them a trophy.Moyes came in and lifted a team that seriously needed lifting and quickly. Although there were a few flashbacks to Moyes of old, he generally had the players playing more on the front foot, proving that many of them were better than they had been performing under the previous manager. Ryan Holroyd 178 Posted 13/08/2025 at 08:43:33 ‘Just couldn’t rise to the big occasions at Everton LOL‘doubt he had a huge input into this’LOL Eric Myles 179 Posted 13/08/2025 at 08:55:11 I'm just going by something MK posted on a thread in July saying effectively he'd had enough of some people making personal attacks on others. PF & CC were both guilty and disappeared at that time. Liam Mogan 180 Posted 13/08/2025 at 08:58:56 Colin Crooks (if that was his real name?) was relentless, verging on parody at times. Could be funny though. Eric Myles 181 Posted 13/08/2025 at 09:02:41 Liam, I had a ManU supporting mate at one time who used to go on other fan forums, mainly the redshite, and wind them up, could have been him! Liam Mogan 182 Posted 13/08/2025 at 09:07:08 Hopefully any further incomings will focus on the imbalance on the right side of the team.The last 2 signings improve us on paper, but I'm still concerned at our ability to score goals. The team will probably remain defensively focused and play quite deep. It's been noticeable in preseason that we have struggled to have sustained possession in the final third and create chances.KDH and JG should improve this, but neither score regularly. Similarly, the forwards are hardly prolific either and also struggle to hold up the ball.I'm quietly optimistic about the season, but still have nagging concerns. Improve the right flank and top 10 is a realistic target. Liam Mogan 183 Posted 13/08/2025 at 09:09:25 Your mate sounds like he has too much time on his hands, Eric! Danny O'Neill 184 Posted 13/08/2025 at 09:20:41 Instead of a throw away LOL Ryan, give examples of when he did.I can give examples of when he didn't.Anyway, that's in the past. Let's hope he can build on the half-season he had and we see what he can do with a reinforced squad over the course of a full season.I feel optimistic too Liam.A niggling doubt, but I'm sure I've read somewhere that although Dibling plays on the right, his natural foot is his left and he is known for playing in through balls? I could be wrong as I've barely watched him. Ryan Holroyd 185 Posted 13/08/2025 at 09:28:01 How about the players didn’t rise to the occasion Danny?I can give of them and plenty of times when the both manager and players did ‘That’s all in the past’Well stop bringing 12 years ago up all the time then!!!!! Steve Brown 186 Posted 13/08/2025 at 10:10:28 Danny can post whatever he wants Ryan, whether you like it or not.It's a free world. Kevin Molloy 187 Posted 13/08/2025 at 10:35:55 DannyI think the Moyesiah's record at Everton first time round was pretty good. that's why United appointed him. Most people in the football world think he did a very good job at Everton. Certainly I don't think we are in a position after the decade we've just had, to look back to when he left and say 'not good enough'. He left our club in superb nick. the accusation that he 'just couldn't rise to the big occasion' also is problematic. It would apply to every manager who didn't actually win something. And in view of the fact we were never cash rich, but were competing against Chelsea Man U et al I think is a pretty unfair yardstick. It's perfectly fair to not like him for some of his previous behaviour, which was infuriating. but time passes, grass grows over the battlefield. You should forgive your cousin, your great granddad would hate to see his boys fighting like this... Ryan Holroyd 188 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:09:33 Could you show me where I said he couldn’t Steve? Steve Brown 189 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:14:18 Ryan, “ Well stop bringing 12 years ago up all the time then!!!!!”That was what I was referring to. Brendan McLaughlin 190 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:16:40 Yeah Eric #179That's how I recall it. Liked a bit of vitriol did our Paul and Conor but they overdid it. I don 't think it was even a specific post more the relentlesness of their attacks on other posters.MK generally gives us a great deal of latitude on here... takes a fair bit to attract a ban. Danny O'Neill 191 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:50:28 I don't disagree Kevin and I certainly don't dislike David Moyes.I've said it many times, but once again, I thought Moyes did a fine job for about 2/3rds of his first stint. Built some good teams and mostly had us finishing higher up the table.The frustration came towards the end when he couldn't take us further than our expectations wanted. We could point at the players, but ultimately, the manager is responsible for what happens on the pitch and lives or falls by his own sword.There are other reasons he left with a sour taste in mouths of many, and it was nothing to do with taking a once in a lifetime opportunity to take the Manchester United job.Personally, I think he stayed too long and got comfortable. Although different circumstances, it was similar to Wenger at Arsenal. Delivered them years of success, lord knows how many continuous years of Champions League football. The natives got restless and by the end, practically hounded him out.Since returning, he turned us around. I hope he continues that momentum into this season and we show ambition now that we are assembling an improved squad.And you used the word Kevin!!!! Christy Ring 192 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:31:50 Liam#180 Colin definitely over the top with me about Coleman. I believe Moyes is a lot more experienced and astute manager now, but no matter who took the Utd job after Fergie, was on a hiding to nothing, they were on a downward spiral. Kevin Molloy 193 Posted 13/08/2025 at 14:52:46 now that the dust has settled, I think we do need to be a little realistic about this one. Am I right in thinking he's not really played top level in two years? If so, surely he wont' be starting games for at least a month. And there is a danger that a gap that long could mean he never gets his levels back. Not that that is a disaster fur us, he's only on an expensive loan. but we aint getting the Grealish of four years ago. Also, these rumours of off the field activities, I think they have real 'substance' according to several in the know city fans. So we have to hope that he really is wanting to turn over a new leaf. Just from a gut instinct level, I got a slightly uneasy feeling about his photo. he doesn't look top athlete fit. we'll soon find out. sorry Danny! Andrew McLawrence 194 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:07:49 Looks like Southampton have bottled it, now offering Dib Dabs for a lower price. Get him in, someone like Vardy to throw on for the last 20 mins when chasing, and a RB and that could be it. Steve Brown 195 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:10:19 Grealish has been training this summer, although he might not be match fit.“He has spent the summer following an individual training programme.But the 29-year-old has rejoined the group and was present for the first day of preseason training at the CFA on Monday.” Andrew Clare 196 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:45:25 Yep. Don’t expect much from Grealish immediately.It could be 2 or 3 months before we see the ‘real’ him. Unless he’s another Deli Ali type.I sincerely hope I am wrong.We have to ask ourselves why City no longer want him. Mike Gaynes 197 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:07:04 No, Andrew, I don't think we do. Christy Ring 198 Posted 13/08/2025 at 17:00:36 Andrew totally disagree, just because he’s not part of Pep’s plans, doesn’t make him a bad player. I was saying earlier that Pep picked Silva all season and he was so poor, managers choice. 