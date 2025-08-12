12/08/2025





Jack Grealish has officially joined Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City, the club has confirmed. The Toffees have an option to make the loan deal permanent next summer.

Grealish has won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup after signing for Manchester City for a then-British record £100 million deal from Aston Villa.

He becomes the sixth signing of the summer for David Moyes following the additions of Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Adam Aznou, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and the permanent purchase of loanee Charly Alcaraz.

"I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton - It's massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans,” Grealish told evertontv after completing his signing.

"As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I've been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there's that side of it as well and that's another reason why I chose Everton.

"I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I've had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I'm sure I will."

Having come up through the youth ranks at Aston Villa, he made his senior debut for the club at the age of 18. He became a key player for the side and helped the side achieve promotion back to the Premier League in 2019 before being made club captain that year.

He also has 39 caps with the Three Lions and was part of the England squad that finished runners-up at Euro 2020.

He will be seen wearing the number 18 shirt at Everton. Revealing the reason behind his choice, Grealish said, “There is a reason for [choosing number 18]. There were other numbers but my two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here.

"So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point.

"I spoke to Wayne [Rooney] before I came here and I mentioned that to him – about the number 18 – so I hope he's happy as well!"

David Moyes is understandably delighted to have Grealish on board for next season. He will be counting on the England international to provide that creative spark in the final third given the Toffees’ struggles in front of goal.

"We welcome Jack to Everton, and we’re very pleased to have him on board,” said Moyes.

“I think we’re getting him at a good time because he’s experienced, he understands the Premier League, and we’re all fully aware of the levels he’s capable of performing to.

“I know Jack’s ambition is to get back into the England squad so hopefully we can help him achieve that over the course of the season.

“We’re all looking forward to working with him and providing a platform for him to show the best version of himself.”

