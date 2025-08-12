Jack Grealish set to don jersey number 18 at Everton

| 12/08/2025



Jack Grealish is set to don jersey number 18 for Everton after signing on a season-long loan from Manchester City, according to an exclusive from The Telegraph.

Mike McGrath and John Percy report that the 29-year-old “wants to emulate his England heroes and follow in Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney’s footsteps.”

Rooney wore the shirt when he announced himself to the world in his teenage years, eventually breaking into the England team under Sven-Göran Eriksson in 2003. Meanwhile, Gascoigne wore the number 18 shirt during his two seasons at Goodison Park towards the twilight of his career.

The shirt number is now vacant following Ashley Young’s departure earlier this summer.

Grealish has previously cited both Gascoigne and Rooney as his heroes with the Three Lions.

“If you look back and think of Gazza at Italia 90, that is where he first made a… well he was obviously still well known before, but I think everyone remembers him for that tournament especially,” said Grealish of his England heroes.

“You look at Wayne Rooney in Euro 2004 – I think that was where he set his marker to say I am going to be one of the best in the world.”

Grealish will be looking to get back into the England setup after not being selected for the national side since last October, as he looks to revive his career in Merseyside.

