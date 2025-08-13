14/08/2025





This horrible news first appeared on social media, with The Bobble claiming that Jarrad Branthwaite had suffered a hamstring injury in training… and later it was confirmed in The Mirror that Everton's star young centre-back would be missing for a vital run of games at the beginning of the new season.

This comes on the back of his absence from the Premier League Summer Series in the US and only adds to concerns about the player's resilience, or the wisdom of his recovery plan, with the new season now only days away.

It's a massive unwanted headache for David Moyes, who must have been hoping that prospects would be improving with the arrival of Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish to boost his threadbare squad. And it comes on the back of a groin injury for Vitaliy Mykolenko that threatens to sideline him for a number of games as the new season begins in earnest with Monday's trip to Elland Road.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb