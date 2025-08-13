Season › 2024-25 › News Massive blow: Hamstring injury for Jarrad Branthwaite Michael Kenrick 14/08/2025 128comments | Jump to last This horrible news first appeared on social media, with The Bobble claiming that Jarrad Branthwaite had suffered a hamstring injury in training… and later it was confirmed in The Mirror that Everton's star young centre-back would be missing for a vital run of games at the beginning of the new season. This comes on the back of his absence from the Premier League Summer Series in the US and only adds to concerns about the player's resilience, or the wisdom of his recovery plan, with the new season now only days away. It's a massive unwanted headache for David Moyes, who must have been hoping that prospects would be improving with the arrival of Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish to boost his threadbare squad. And it comes on the back of a groin injury for Vitaliy Mykolenko that threatens to sideline him for a number of games as the new season begins in earnest with Monday's trip to Elland Road. Reader Comments (128) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Sam Hoare 1 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:48:36 Hamstring injury for Branthwaite apparently. Darn it! Liam Mogan 2 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:58:44 Branthwaite picks up a lot of strain type injuries. Christy Ring 3 Posted 13/08/2025 at 17:12:24 Sam,Where have you heard about Branthwaite injury, a huge set back, if true? Rob Halligan 4 Posted 13/08/2025 at 17:26:09 My ITK has not informed me of any injury to Branthwaite, and he’s normally quick on the ball about anything Jarrad. He will probably tell me in the next few minutes or so, now!! Ian Bennett 5 Posted 13/08/2025 at 17:29:43 It's on the Bobble on X. Don't know if its legitimate. Christy Ring 6 Posted 13/08/2025 at 17:31:11 Rob, Hope you hear nothing Rob, a good sign! Brian Wilkinson 7 Posted 13/08/2025 at 17:38:07 Bobble has tweeted hamstring injury for Branthwaite in training today, he is normally spot on. Christy Ring 8 Posted 13/08/2025 at 17:44:34 So if it’s true about Branthwaite, with O’Brien at fullback, Keane will start on Monday? Wasn’t he out for preseason with the same issue? Sam Hoare 9 Posted 13/08/2025 at 17:56:36 This is one of the many reasons why we needed to prioritise a RB, because ideally it would be our 3rd choice CB (O’Brien) playing with Tarkowski instead of our 4th choice but he’s needed at RB instead. Stuart Sharp 10 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:11:30 Exactly Sam. Our defensive options are worryingly limited. Mike Doyle 11 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:17:43 Rob. Hope you are crouched behind that bush in Calderstones Park waiting for ITK to appear with an update. Lee Courtliff 12 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:18:48 Patterson at RB???? Christy Ring 13 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:32:58 Lee, Patterson constantly injured, out again. Colin Glassar 14 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:33:52 Shit. Fuck. Crap. Bollocks. Merde. Mierda. Scheisse. Ostia. Joder. Jesus H. Sodding hell. Bugger. FFS. Damn. Darn it, etc….. We are cursed!!!Lee, I’d rather get Hibbo back Jake FitzGerald 15 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:34:27 Good. Now they’ll have to get a proper RB in. Rob Halligan 16 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:37:31 Mike, my ITK lives in Cumbria so I doubt he will appear in Caldies. 😂😂😂 Mike Gaynes 17 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:49:48 With Myko out also, seems like Seamus starts in Week 1. Either LB or RB. Seamus/Tarks/Keane/Jake?Keane/Tarks/Jake/Seamus? Colin Glassar 18 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:53:18 Garner O’Brien Tarkowski Anzou(?). Jay Harris 19 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:57:48 Jarred's injury record is starting to be worrying for such a young lad.This is devastating news especially with Myko out for 6 weeks. Brian Harrison 20 Posted 13/08/2025 at 19:15:08 Hope if he has a hamstring injury its not to bad, and only out for weeks instead of months. Haven't heard anything about Mykolenko after coming off after a few minutes on Sat, lets hope he is ok and it was only a precaution. Should both be missing for the Leeds game then Seamus has to come in and play left back young Anzou isn't ready for the Premier league at the moment. Typical Everton we are all on a high after signing Grealish only to be kicked in the teeth by a possible injury to Branthwaite. Mark Murphy 21 Posted 13/08/2025 at 19:22:26 I think I know Robs in the know and so unless the bobble is also from Cumbria I’m hoping this is bollocks. Colin Glassar 22 Posted 13/08/2025 at 19:22:36 Rob 16, you have us all hanging on a thread waiting for your latest update. Rob Halligan 23 Posted 13/08/2025 at 19:26:10 Colin, no doubt he will let me know, but as yet, no word from him. Clive Rogers 24 Posted 13/08/2025 at 19:28:56 Moyes may go three at the back with Garner and either Anzou or McNeil as wingbacks and Keane coming in. Mick O'Malley 25 Posted 13/08/2025 at 19:30:32 Maybe McNiel could play left back if needed, Jarred does seem to pick up his fair share of injuries, if this is true its typical something pisses on our chips just as things were looking up, we need to sign a right fullback ASAP Rob Halligan 26 Posted 13/08/2025 at 19:32:26 This is no rumour…….Mansfield at home in the Carabao Cup Joe McMahon 27 Posted 13/08/2025 at 19:33:06 The Everton curse, injuries to key players days away from season starting. Incredible isn't it. Jim Bennings 29 Posted 13/08/2025 at 19:45:53 Jarrad is starting to pick up a few niggly injuries now which may need looking at. He missed the start of last season and end and now misses the start of the new one. Michael Bennet 30 Posted 13/08/2025 at 20:09:01 Just seen on Twitter that Branthwaite has done his hamstring, God knows if its accurate but this journo has most thing right up to now, has anyone heard anything. Ernie Baywood 31 Posted 13/08/2025 at 20:11:28 It's being reported on plenty of news sites.Hoping it's not the quad again. David West 32 Posted 13/08/2025 at 20:55:10 Shows how thin this squad is. I've got more hair than this squads got depth I'm no jack grealish! Hard to build depth over 1 window to be fair to Moyes. There's depth, and then there's a squad full of shite overpaid mercenaries. If we can get a few good loans, which usually come last minute of the window, a good RW& RB, weather this defensive injury issue, the window will be a success in my eyes. Hopefully, we are getting our injuries early and out the way. 9 PL teams dealing with European football this year, we could spring a surprise only playing once a week if we beef out the squad ! Dennis Stevens 33 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:13:39 But not a competitive 1st team match, Dave - at least not for us. Liam Mogan 34 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:13:53 Just watching Spurs rolling over PSG. Well organised, fit and superb on set pieces. Dave Abrahams 35 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:13:57 It's being reported in the Daily Mirror that Jarrad has suffered an injury, in training, in the right hamstring that will keep him out until the end of September. The report is saying it's the same hamstring that he injured at the end of last season. Dave Abrahams 36 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:16:04 Dennis (33) No, Dennis, definitely not a competitive first team game. Jack Convery 37 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:18:25 Branthwaite 'injury' is hopefully a strain, if true. Thank God we kept Keane and given our full back situation, it's a good job we gave Seamus, another season too.It could be a back 3 versus Leeds. Liam Mogan 38 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:24:00 I'd probably say why didn't we replace Keane with a decent CB, rather than thank God he's still here, Jack! Michael Bennet 39 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:24:31 He could be another John Stones, Tony — always something wrong with him. Let's wait and see. Sean Kelly 40 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:34:18 Fuck! I hope he's not out for long/ Bobby Mallon 41 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:47:19 6 to 8 weeks. The 23-year-old is understood to have aggravated the same hamstring in his right thigh that saw him limp of in the final game at Goodison against Southampton in May. It's never good when the same injury keeps happening Tom Bowers 42 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:47:35 Wonderful injury news and the first game not yet played. No Branthwaite, no Mykolenko. What next?Hopefully O'Brien, Tarkowski and Keane will hold the fort but it's at fullback where we may be weak. Garner may be utilized on the right but I am not sure yet about the new left back.We will need big performances by the midfield to stymie the opposition as it's there where I see we have stuttered in the past. Hopefully the new blood there will settle in quickly. Sean Kearns 43 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:58:24 Cometh the hour, cometh the man!! Our Seamus can still hold down RB like prime Cafu! Big Jake to boss the back 4.. Adam at LB and hopefully plays so good he stays in the team John Raftery 44 Posted 13/08/2025 at 22:08:57 Recurring hamstring injuries for such a young player suggests he may have an underlying bio-mechanical issue. If that isn’t addressed and resolved Jarrad will very likely continue to suffer this type of injury. Colin Glassar 45 Posted 13/08/2025 at 22:12:18 At least for 30 minutes, Sean. Paul Smith 46 Posted 13/08/2025 at 22:14:40 Should have cashed in ;) Mike Gaynes 47 Posted 13/08/2025 at 22:21:02 I would be astonished to see Aznou in a back 4. He has started only eight top-level games at LB in his life. And lost 7 of the 8.Maybe wingback in a back three, but even there Moyes is more likely to go with McNeil. Brendan Fox 48 Posted 13/08/2025 at 22:29:50 Hopefully for Jarrad if the injury is confirmed is given the correct amount of time to recover from the injury and assessed correctly before being thrown back in the deep end. Shit happens players get injured, the squad need to front up and other players in the squad need to step up and be counted. Si Cooper 49 Posted 13/08/2025 at 22:55:45 Mike (47), not sure of the relevance of the number of previous games lost unless you are explicitly saying or merely speculating the losses were due to Anzou.I don’t actually disagree that it would be surprising to see Anzou starting in a back four, simply because of his youth and limited time at the club, but I also have reservations about Dwight McNeil in that specific set-up as well. Three at the back with wing-backs seems the most unlikely solution unless they’ve been planning for that for a while.Ah well, at least this defensive ‘crisis’ is a timely reminder to the recruitment team that it’s not yet appropriate to rest on their laurels. Les Callan 50 Posted 13/08/2025 at 23:26:39 Branthwaite didn’t look right to me from the very first minute against Accrington. Something not right there. Brendan Fox 51 Posted 13/08/2025 at 00:03:12 John @ 44 Deffo on to something regarding a possible bio mechanical issue considering the injuries he's suffered and the frequency he's suffered over the past couple of seasons Nick Page 52 Posted 14/08/2025 at 00:30:26 Call the Witch Doctor. Brendan McLaughlin 53 Posted 14/08/2025 at 00:35:42 Which Doctor...Nick? Mark Taylor 54 Posted 14/08/2025 at 00:40:18 We all know and have done since the end of the season, we have big gaps at RW, RB and LB. These positions needed filling first especially given Myko's injury and the fact that Patterson has almost certainly played his last match for us, given how little Moyes rates him (and he's probably right on that).Grealish was a luxury when we really needed to focus on the essentials Ryan Holroyd 55 Posted 14/08/2025 at 01:03:35 We signed a left back Mark Eric Myles 56 Posted 14/08/2025 at 01:34:03 Paul #46, maybe that's the plan? Ernie Baywood 57 Posted 14/08/2025 at 02:36:15 I feel like I go on about this a bit... but... as soon as DCL did his quad it was the start of a string of problems. For some reason, Everton couldn't see the long game and kept rushing him back.I remember Jarrad being reported as having a "minor quad" injury and a few of us pointed out that there's no such thing as a "minor" quad injury. It wasn't his first either.As someone who has had it, it's a prick of an injury. You never quite know when you're past it and it leads to all sorts of other niggles as you try to work around it.I'm a bit concerned he's going to have an issue unless we give him a long rest and rehab.Maybe he comes good, but a right back is now an absolute priority so that we can have Jake cover. Jay Harris 58 Posted 14/08/2025 at 04:29:45 Personally speaking I haven't been impressed with Jake in the middle. While he does a fine job at RB.I thought I would never hear myself say this but I would persist with Michael Keane for now.LB is the real issue. It is apparent Anjou is not ready for the Prem yet so we shouldnt destroy his confidence. There is talk of Getting Zinchenko from Arsenal as he wants more game time. That wouldnt be a bad thing. Mike Gaynes 59 Posted 14/08/2025 at 05:13:41 Jay, Zinchenko would be a bad thing. He is superb coming forward but an absolute disaster defensively. I would truly rather see Seamus there. But I agree with you about Jake -- he's better at RB than in the center, at least for now. Si, just suggesting that he's not ready to be a starting LB in the Prem. And I don't think the recruitment team needs any reminders. Looks to me like they are operating at flank speed. Danny O'Neill 60 Posted 14/08/2025 at 06:59:07 I know this happened during training, but I'm not sure risking him against Roma was a good idea in hindsight, although he looked fine.Back at the end of last season, like most, with the addition of a right back and left back cover, the defence wood look okay.Then Mykolenko goes down, now Branthwaite again and all of a sudden, we are looking light.I'm not sure if the club will publish anything on the official website or we wait for Moyes' press conference to understand the severity. Trouble is, you can't rush a player back from a hamstring too early. It's going to be a month at least.For the here and now, it will be patchwork quilt time. All that I can think is that if a back four, It would likely mean bringing Garner in at right back. I know he's played there and can play there, but I'm not too comfortable with that. Needs must I suppose. Then it's O'Brien and Tarkowski, with Keane playing makeshift left back. Sorry, that's all I can come up with.Or, it's 3 at the back. Aznou might be worth a risk being higher up the pitch, he said himself, that he is better going forward. On the right? Maybe Garner. Again, I think he's played wide right midfield before.Lots of unwelcome dilemmas for the manager to think about. Ian Bennett 61 Posted 14/08/2025 at 07:02:39 If theres a positive, the window is still open and players are still available.If youre playing O'brien at right back, you need another centre back. If hes deemed good enough to play centre back, then another right back needs to come in.We cant be one more injury away than Aznou Keane Obrien and Patterson. Thats a shit defence that will get humped most weeks.I was against Keane being re-signed, and now we will need to rely on him again. He might have scored some nice goals, played through the pain barrier and be a nice fella. But hes also a defensive liability that costs points. Sorry Mrs Keane.The squad still shows we are still thin, and why we struggle most seasons. We might have a good starting 11, and perhaps one or two good subs. But its a squad game now, and you need 18-20 good players that can handle it. The drop off cant be too stark. Robert Tressell 62 Posted 14/08/2025 at 07:15:23 Not ideal but not unforeseen. I’ve been patient but please get on with buying our 5 year overdue RB TFG - and get a spare while you’re at it. Colin Glassar 63 Posted 14/08/2025 at 07:24:37 As we are not, apparently, producing any decent players in our so-called academy it means we are having to spend money buying bang average replacements.40 years of decline have caught up with us. David Bromwell 64 Posted 14/08/2025 at 07:25:40 We all knew we needed a right back and cover at left back, and now we look like we will be starting the season, with a makeshift right back, without a centre back who is comfortable playing on the left hand side, and a makeshift left back. I was never a big fan but letting Young go now looks a mistake. Whatever happened to Dixon bye the way ? Sam Hoare 65 Posted 14/08/2025 at 07:38:16 I think Keane is not as bad as some on here believe. But he plays better with someone quick next to him, like he did with Branthwaite at the end of the last season, or in a period with Zouma. Keane and Tarkowski has not worked well in the past for us.Will Moyes change the whole system? Wingbacks using Mcneill and Garner/Aznou?Although we have done some decent business this summer I said at the start that I thought RB and RW were the obvious areas that we lacked; I find it bizarre that we have bought in 6 players but not yet one in these areas (though I'm sure the club have been trying). Meanwhile in Grealish, KDH and Alcaraz we have bought 3 players who all do best in the inside space around the 10 position. Danny O'Neill 66 Posted 14/08/2025 at 08:06:37 I think just about everyone has been saying that Sam.On Keane, it's more about looking at him over the years. He's had some decent games, but as you say, he benefits from others. Should an experienced (now 32) player be relying on others?Every player has strengths and weaknesses. Forgetting pace, that can be compensated for. His flaws have always been his anticipation, reading the game and playing catch up when the ball has gone over his head.Anyway, for now, he's what we've got. Mike Allison 67 Posted 14/08/2025 at 08:08:44 I don’t suppose I should be surprised that ToffeeWeb has written off Aznou on the basis of his first c.70 minutes for the club in a pre-season friendly, but I am a little surprised.He’s a Barcelona academy graduate, signed by Bayern Munich, who has top flight experience in Spain. Maybe he’s got something, and maybe that first 70 minutes wasn’t the full range of his entire ability and potential.I’d go with Colin’s back 4: Garner, O’Brien, Tarkowski, AznouThat allows Dewsbury-Hall to play alongside Gana and then N’Diaye, McNeil, Grealish and Alcaraz to compete for the 3 creative places. The caveat with this line up is that it’s more suited to a home game and we may be more cautious away.If Keane does play, then it may actually be the kind of game that suits him as Leeds are bound to be front-footed and we’ll spend time in the ‘low block’. Keane is also much, much better with a run of games and makes a poor reserve coming in cold - something that made me surprised that we’d kept him on. Danny O'Neill 68 Posted 14/08/2025 at 08:25:43 Mike @67, I haven't heard many writing Aznou off. He was always brought in as cover and at 19, the understanding he will develop the already demonstrated potential.He got thrown in against Roma after Mykolenko went down after 8 minutes, when he was probably expecting to play the last 15-20.He has the pedigree, but the minutes played against Roma is not really the basis for making instant decisions on him. Robert Tressell 69 Posted 14/08/2025 at 08:28:21 The mistake is not letting Young go etc. We are a Premier League club. We just need to do what Premier League clubs do and buy players, assemble good squads etc. Good though he could be, let’s hope we’re never again so destitute that we have to rely on players like Young.It looks as though the plan is that we buy a RB with whatever kitty is left after we buy our right winger. That might well be a good plan in the grand scheme of things but it’s frustrating to start the season, like last year, with another injury crisis. Bit of a head scratcher with Aznou. I expect Plan A was to blood him in stages - possibly at left midfield with Mykolenko behind him - before he learns the ropes defensively and becomes our regular LB. We’ll have to manage. Ian Bennett 70 Posted 14/08/2025 at 08:34:24 Id be hugely surprised if he starts Garner at right back. Managers seldom don't choose the back up, as I guess its just undermines the back up system and squad.So:-Aznou Keane Tarkowski Obrien Aznou Tarkowski Obrien Coleman That looks light and can see a back 5. Aznou, Tarkowski Keane, Obrien & Coleman or Garner. Ryan Holroyd 71 Posted 14/08/2025 at 08:36:58 Coleman isn’t fit Ian so he ain’t playing Liam Mogan 72 Posted 14/08/2025 at 08:37:58 I agree Ian. Unless Mykolenko is somehow fit, he'll probably play 3 CBs Robert Tressell 73 Posted 14/08/2025 at 08:40:29 If we’ve got 3 fit CBs I would expect McNeil and Garner as WBs in a 343 / 5221. KDH and Gueye in CM.Grealish and Ndiaye in the half spaces behind Beto. That’s much better than the patched up side we started last season with. Not ideal but not terrible. Conor McCourt 74 Posted 14/08/2025 at 08:58:47 We have to now go back to a five. With the squad we have we probably should have been doing so anyway.This may get the best out of a few players. KDH and Gana are less likely to get exposed defensively. Grealish will be allowed to do as he wants and Ndiaye will have no defensive responsibility and play as a second striker where he wants to play.I don't think we are quite as in the shit as many are making our. Garner and McNeill will both do a job defensively and both like to get forward and put deliveries in. Patterson and Anzou both are better suited as wing backs for now. We were a lot more up shit creek in other seasons. Sam Hoare 75 Posted 14/08/2025 at 09:18:12 Agreed Conor! It’s not so bad. Just frustrating that two days ago it looked like we had a clean bill of health and a pretty handy looking XI to play Moyes’ preferred 4231 (or a variant of). But a back 5 could work.Have heard there’s a possibility Mykolenko which might change things as then I expect he’d just slot in Keane for Branthwaite. Liam Mogan 76 Posted 14/08/2025 at 09:24:25 There's always going to be injuries etc. When do we ever have a full squad available?We just need to keep adding quality before the window stops, so we isn't deal with it better. Andy Crooks 77 Posted 14/08/2025 at 09:25:53 I was despairing about how we seemed to be taking our usual horrendous luck to the new stadium. Predicting to myself further miserable scenarios all leading to another relegation battle; such is the fragility of my faith in Everton.However, three cracking posts from Robert, Conor and Sam have made the sun shine again. Branthwaite? Better without him!! Bring it on. Bobby Mallon 78 Posted 14/08/2025 at 09:35:42 Let's just not get beat Kunal Desai 79 Posted 14/08/2025 at 09:36:16 We need to also be mindful Tarkowski only returned to first team action just shy of two weeks ago having been injured for three months. I would like to think we can use the loan market to atleast target a right back allowing O'Brien to play centre back. Mihir Ambardekar 80 Posted 14/08/2025 at 09:43:12 Typical of us. Just when we have something positive to look at something stupid happens which dampens the mood. We are now focusing on attack which is needed but our defense is also a worry when you have Keane who is not a confident defender with mistake waiting to happen. O Brien is good but as a right back. As a centre half he is yet to prove himself. Hope we overcome this spell. Why are not signing an RB? Liam Mogan 81 Posted 14/08/2025 at 09:53:55 That's a good point about Tarkowski, Kunal. Conor McCourt 82 Posted 14/08/2025 at 09:57:31 Ha ha Robert hadn't read your post and made nearly identical points. Not sure whether it's a case of 'great minds think alike' or 'dumb and dumber' but I hope we go with either variant.Sam Myko back for Saturday? Are you sure? Brian Harrison 83 Posted 14/08/2025 at 10:07:38 I thought the idea of giving Seamus a contract extension was to cover at right back and possibly left back till Anzou is match ready.Should we sign a first team right back what happens to Jake Obrien when everyone is fit back on the bench, doubt he would fancy that and it doesnt look like Tarkowski would be benched. Sam Hoare 84 Posted 14/08/2025 at 10:10:05 Conor, I'm not sure at all. Was just an online rumour but from someone fairly reliable who said that the injury was not too serious and he had an outside chance of being available for Leeds on Monday. Ian Bennett 85 Posted 14/08/2025 at 10:11:49 Love the positivity, but going into a new stadium usually generates weaker results, so we need a first choice back four and quick. The first choice back 5 is defensively sound, and an asset to the team - it just lacks depth.The fixtures are broadly favourable in the first 6 weeks, so we need to get the hammer down and rack up the points. Its a long season, so hopefully we can get through it. For me it highlights the quality of top players at the top end that play 50-60 games a season and never seemingly get injured. They must be machines. Danny O'Neill 86 Posted 14/08/2025 at 10:22:32 From experience, I've never been convinced by a playing a back 5.I appreciate it can be changeable throughout the match, but generally, it will naturally force the team to sit deep. It may look defensively sound on paper, but it will invite the opposition on and leave us subject to the laws of average.Hopefully Mykolenko's injury isn't too serious. Groin strains are easier to recover from than a hamstring, obviously depending on how severe the strain was. Painful at the time, but you can sometimes hardly feel it sometimes a few days later. That said, I don't think a week will be enough, especially at the top level. Let's see what Moyes says. Jake FitzGerald 87 Posted 14/08/2025 at 10:36:04 Slap a bit of Deep Heat on and run it off Danny. Ernie Baywood 88 Posted 14/08/2025 at 10:38:14 There was a time when I thought a back 5 was the answer but it never really got a try. Nowadays I'm not sure we have the right personnel.Right now I expect Moyes will take the 'least disruption' route and just plug the two gaps rather than shuffle formations or move people around. So for my money it's O'Brien-Keane-Tarkowski plus whoever he trusts most at left back. Options are probably just Aznou, Coleman, or McNeil. Personally, I'd give Aznou a chance. He's a left back. Danny O'Neill 89 Posted 14/08/2025 at 10:49:31 Tiger Balm is a bit more potent Jake, although you don't want to misuse that in the groin area. Too close to the jewels. Rob Hooton 90 Posted 14/08/2025 at 10:52:48 Well this has pissed on my chips, just as I was getting excited for the new season.Let’s see what new additions we get and how Moyes lines the team up, get well soon Mr Branthwaite. Steve Brown 91 Posted 14/08/2025 at 10:54:01 When have we played with 3 CBs and performed well and/or got results as a team?I was trying to recall examples but honestly couldn’t think of any. Ian Wilkins 92 Posted 14/08/2025 at 10:58:39 Coleman is not fit to play, tight thigh, and will rarely be seen on the pitch this season. We knew that. Aznou is not PL ready, it will take time. Paterson is injured, possible hernia, and let’s be honest shouldn’t be a consideration anyway. We are limping by, literally, with Myko, O’Brien and nothing else at full back. Negligence really for a PL team. Chermiti, Armstrong need to go out on loan for their development ( tho Armstrong also currently injured), Tim Iro maybe the same. Holding midfield is exposed if Gana injured and when goes to Afcon, plus at his age he shouldn’t play every game. 2 weeks of transfer window left, can we please strengthen this squad. Steve Brown 93 Posted 14/08/2025 at 11:08:58 Mike G @ 47, stop making sense.Let’s not risk killing the boy’s confidence and morale by throwing him in when he is not ready.Fortunately, Moyes won’t do it. Raymond Fox 94 Posted 14/08/2025 at 11:11:50 Not ideal obviously, we may have to score more goals which there's a good chance we will.Its a good job we retained Keane, injuries always happen, you do need a big squad to cover.Branthwaite I think is shaping up like an injury prone player, some are lucky and are very seldom injured, others always seem to be.I hope I'm wrong. Bryan Robson at Utd was always on the sick list, a great player but he was injury prone, he always comes to mind when players are injured. Mike Powell 95 Posted 14/08/2025 at 11:27:13 FFS just our luck, was looking forward to the start of the season, now dreading it. We are so short at the back, we need to go and buy two more defenders Conor McCourt 96 Posted 14/08/2025 at 11:33:33 Danny and Steve I don't disagree that playing with a back 3 is not ideal and the last game we played well was at Villa when I think we used that system.Danny doesn't want to use it as we will become too deep, how do you think we will play with a pairing of Keane and Tark in a 4. OBrien and McNeill as the likely fullbacks?On Monday if we play with a 4 we could be vulnerable at centre back, left back, central midfield could be a problem and will be playing with 10 men if Charly is used wide right.Part of the reason we have performed poorly in the past with a back five is because we haven't had the personnel as you need the wing backs to get up and down and to provide quality and two central midfielders with energy as not just to sit in a compact shape. Until we get a right back and at least one right winger I think we should use it, ideally it will be only for the Leeds game which is likely to be a tight game. Having Grealish and Ndiaye in the most dangerous areas is also our best chance of winning the game.Whatever system we use we won't be playing Leeds off the park if Mykolenko and Branthwaite are out. Danny O'Neill 97 Posted 14/08/2025 at 11:53:06 It's not a back 3 I'm concerned about Conor. It was mention of a back 5.3 at the back can work and I am comfortable with it because we have the centre backs. But to make it work, you rely on the wing backs, and that is where I think we fall short. Not top flight, but it was used to great effect in a successful team I played for. Ironically, despite the doubts after 70 minutes, Aznou could do the job on the left. It's our nemesis of the right flank that would leave us exposed.For Aznou, I know he has to adjust to a new country and new league, but he's already played in the Bundesliga and La Liga as well as coming through Barcelona's and then Bayern's youth set up. George Stuart 98 Posted 14/08/2025 at 11:55:51 Dithering Davey was always a ln undeserved epithet. Conservative Davey was much more accurate.He will play the first couple of games to the squad.Expect conservatism. Ian Bennett 99 Posted 14/08/2025 at 12:00:47 United prove that a back 3 doesnt work. Out gunned in midfield, and centre backs appear indecisive.The oldage is you play a back 3, because you don't trust your centre backs. Conor McCourt 100 Posted 14/08/2025 at 12:21:07 Ian you have proved my point about how a back 3 doesn't work if you don't have the right personnel in midfield.Unfortunately what you forget is that 2 of the most overachieving teams in the league in Palace and Forest regularly played with a three. Indeed Palace on a budget and selling their best player also put 2 trophies in a cabinet that had been empty for their entire history.Moreover the last time moneybags Chelsea lifted a title was when Conte used that system.We won't play with that way after the short term however We have Moyes as manager and he talked down Anzou before he had even entered the building. Likewise he had already seemingly decided to send Armstrong out on loan before a ball was kicked in preseason despite him proving more than capable of holding his own in this squad.If it's a four he will go with experience and with the personnel available will leave us quite vulnerable Jack Convery 101 Posted 14/08/2025 at 12:25:16 What is the cut off for signing a player, who can play Monday night ? Bobby Mallon 102 Posted 14/08/2025 at 12:25:25 In 8 yrs micheal Keane has made 2 mistakes leading g to shots on goal scored 2 own goals and made various mistakes leading to pressure being put on the defence. Oh and hes scored 16 goals. Not bad for a shit defender Mark Taylor 103 Posted 14/08/2025 at 12:27:37 Ryan 55We signed a kid who doesn't look close to being ready thought might be one day given his reputation. I've no problem with investing for the future, if we can afford to. What we need right now is a proper ready to play LB. I think it's cruel on one with so little experience to be expected to play EPL regularly. But we'll see if he's up to it. Neil Lawson 104 Posted 14/08/2025 at 12:28:16 "Bio- mechanical issue" ?That suggests he is only part human, which, given the level of his performance, is probably true.My hamstring " went" in early Jan. More comebacks than Sinatra since and each time I develop new issues. I am 70, so hardly a fair comparison, but explanation from my physio hardly fills me with glee for Branthwaite's come back and complete recovery. I've managed 2 serious Parkruns in 6 months. The other attempts have been " can I get around without injury ?". Hopefully, the might of EFC medical team will sort Jarrad out. My challenge is to get fit before him and to return to sub 23 5k. That said, I would happily give up my recovery to see him back fit and firing. He is, with Pickford, the most important member of the team and bordering upon indispensable. I do fear for our results without him. Mike Allison 105 Posted 14/08/2025 at 12:32:17 Jack, I think it’s Friday at noon. Don’t know that for sure though.Mykolenko and Branthwaite both seem to get a lot of injuries, so it may be that we need to add an extra versatile defender capable of covering different positions.I’m still surprised by our failure to utilise the free agent market, but I don’t think there are really any left that fit the bill now. James Justin might be the man - not spectacular by any means, but competent at Premier League level and one year left on his contract so shouldn’t cost much. Jerome Shields 106 Posted 14/08/2025 at 12:50:03 Injuries are now part and parcel of the game.I expect Moyes to be working on more depth through Loans in the coming weeks.My concern would be the pace required to recover when the unit pushes up in support of the attack.Midfield and possession are going to be crucial.Sitting back and being too deep is another problem with gaps between the midfield and defensive line.It's about getting the right balance and minimising errors .In the Premier League where everything is analysed to death adapting and adjustment are needed for the next game. . Ryan Holroyd 107 Posted 14/08/2025 at 13:15:34 Squads win football matches now. And we’re miles shortSo disappointing Jake FitzGerald 108 Posted 14/08/2025 at 13:16:22 Bobby #102 your use of the word “various” for his mistakes is doing a lot of heavy lifting. I always hope he does well for us, but many many keks have been stained because of his various aberrations. Ian Bennett 109 Posted 14/08/2025 at 13:20:20 Here are the results over the last 2 seasons with Keane in the side. The epl have only allocated two goals to him over 8 seasons, but there have been some stinking performances that have seen managers dump him on the bench - Coady, Mina, Branthwaite all coming in ahead of him when the results went downhill. The match report against villa away from home actually challenges if he's a professional footballer.Fulham 0-1 lostVilla 0-4 lostLiverpool 0-2 lostBurnley 2-0 winCity 1-3 lostWolves 0-3 lostChelsea 0-6 lostOne win all season in the league from 7 matches in 2023/24.Brighton 0-3 lostSpurs 0-4 lostBournemouth 2-3 lostLeicester 1-1 drawNewcastle 0-0 drawBournemouth cup 0-1 lostIpswich 2-0 winFulham 1-1 drawSouthampton 0-1 lostCity 0-2 lostFulham 3-1 winSouthampton 2-0 winNewcastle 1-0 win4 wins in 13 matches 2024/25.5 wins in two seasons, with three including Burnley, Southampton, Ipswich suggests hes a weak link in the side. It challenges whether he should be a Premier League. Jack Convery 110 Posted 14/08/2025 at 13:24:47 A left footed CB, who can play effectively at Left Back is a must. On loan, why not try Renato Veiga, from Chelsea. 22 years of age, spent latter half of last season, on loan to Juventus. Current Portugal International. Plays LCB / LB. At City, there is Callum Doyle, who played LB/LCB for Norwich last season. City maybe open to a loan, to a team they see as no threat, ( the fools )..Mike - cheers for the deadline info. Bobby Mallon 111 Posted 14/08/2025 at 13:39:45 Ryan @107 what did you expect. We had 12 players who where out of contract on extortionate wages ( dacourer), players on loan who where deemed not good enough ( Harrison) and players who didn't want to sign for reduced wages (DCL). We have signed a new goal keeper, Alcaraz, Barry, Aznou, dewsbury hall, Jack fecking Grealish and kept Branthwaite. We are in for dibling and still you moan. We are not chelsea and have been fighting relegation for 4/5 seasons. We will be fine and if we finish in the top 12 with a decent cup run then we should be extatic. Rome wasnt built in a day Bobby Mallon 112 Posted 14/08/2025 at 13:43:32 Should we go gor trippier for our right back position? Good player and could do a great job for a season. Ryan Holroyd 113 Posted 14/08/2025 at 13:48:52 We’re not getting Dibling BobbyWe’ve needed a right winger, maybe two, have signed a big fat zero.We’re 4 players short otherwise it’s a 13th to 15th place finish Stuart Sharp 114 Posted 14/08/2025 at 13:50:59 Bobby #111I like this take on things and am happy to be patient when the progress is clear. But if Myko and Branthwaite are both out, our back line does make me nervous. If we sign a proper RB and move O'Brien inside, I'll be a lot happier. Trippier would be fine as a short-term measure. Bobby Mallon 115 Posted 14/08/2025 at 13:51:54 Ian @109 so your now trying to blame just him for thise results. Beggers belief it does. He's not the greatest defender but hes not the worst. Last season at the beginning it was Tarkowski who was a liability if my memory is correct, I remember fans on here saying just that. Bobby Mallon 116 Posted 14/08/2025 at 13:54:19 Ryan @113 and that's ok. I would love us to do a Forest but 12 th and above would be a great return. I think we will finish 10th Ian Bennett 117 Posted 14/08/2025 at 13:55:03 Id be surprised if Chelsea let a centre back go after Colwill injury.Chelsea would have some interesting loan options though in Santos, George, Disasi, Chilwell, Essugo, Gilchrist, etc. Robert Tressell 118 Posted 14/08/2025 at 14:00:56 It seems v likely we will buy a long overdue RB in the next week or two. It seems v unlikely we will buy another LB or LCB. We may buy a CDM who can play CB also though. Renato Veiga is a good call for this position Jack. Doyle would only come if we sold Branthwaite. Otherwise he won’t get games which makes the loan pointless for him. James Marshall 119 Posted 14/08/2025 at 14:01:32 It's worth noting that while everyone is freaking out about Branthwaite being injured, the only source for this is the Bobble metioning it on X and then it being 'confirmed' by that oh so reliable paragon of virtue, The Mirror.At this point not one of us has the full story, and he might be fine.If he isn't, we have options. Anyone would think there was a gigantic meteor headed towards us and the planet was about to spin off it's axis.To coin a popular phrase aimed at scousers, calm down. Frank Crewe 120 Posted 14/08/2025 at 14:13:16 I'd go for Maitland-Niles. He's 27 so just in his best years. Plenty of top level experience. RB is his best position though he can also play as RM and DM. So he would be a decent utility player We could get him for around £12 million so he wouldn't break the bank. Pat Kelly 121 Posted 14/08/2025 at 14:14:29 We should sign another keeper for the bench. Robert Tressell 122 Posted 14/08/2025 at 14:20:32 Maitland-Niles was briefly good / promising about 4 years ago when he got a bit of game time at Arsenal and then an England cap. But didn’t he have an awful loan at Saints and then struggle to find a club? I know Lyon had a highly rated young RB anyway (Kumbedi) so did Maitland-Niles actually get games there? I ask these as genuine questions rather than trying to make any kind of point. TBH I was hoping we would sign someone genuinely good rather than another stop gap for the RB role. Still clinging to that. Sean Kearns 123 Posted 14/08/2025 at 14:23:23 Streets won't forget the first goal in the Palace comeback or the Spurs banger!… Michael Keane is sound and he knows his role. He knows he's 3rd or 4th choice and is always ready to step in. He's a unit and gets stuck in, always sticks his head in where it hurts and never shirks a 50/50 if you pay attention. He's brain dead but he's alright… hopefully he shouldn't have to fart around and hold onto the ball as much any more since we have forwards who can actually keep hold of it. Scott Hamilton 124 Posted 14/08/2025 at 14:35:31 Sean (123) - What’s his roll, cheese or ham?! 😜 Frank Crewe 125 Posted 14/08/2025 at 15:36:09 @Robert 122According to Wiki since he signed for Lyon in 2023 he's played 55 games and scored 2 goals. If there is a better RB out there within our price range then lets sign him. But we can't just sign teenagers with potential. We already have one of those at LB so we don't want one at RB as well. Experience is better than potential since you know what you're getting and not what you might be getting. Robert Tressell 126 Posted 14/08/2025 at 15:48:41 Yes Frank we clearly need a RB who is ready for first team football immediately. We have done for about 5 years but now it’s an emergency. Being greedy we really need two new RBs. There are lots of RBs who fit the bill, I expect. Maitland-Niles might be one of them. But it does look like the club wants the RW first before then - so that it knows what is left for a RB.Hopefully this is all wrapped up soon. Danny O'Neill 127 Posted 14/08/2025 at 16:11:42 I'm not sure we're selling Branthwaite anytime soon having just signed him up for 4 years and him being injured.Injuries aren't a new phenomenon. They've existed as long as the game has. Probably a bit more frequent now as they are finely tuned athletes, but the principle is the same.Different era, but we lost Adrian Heath in his prime that we thought put a dent in our title hopes in 1984-85. We quickly brought in Andy Gray and won the league. In 1986-87, we lost Lineker and the squad was decimated with injuries. We brought in the ageing Paul Power, who turned out to be a revelation at left back. We won the league.We need those type of quick fixes right now. Stay on track with the right side priorities and if we need quick fix temporary solutions, go to the bargain bucket rather than it disrupt plan A.As for Keane, as many know, I'm not one for stats. They don't paint the full picture.I've judged him over 8 years watching him play for Everton. That has given me a picture.He's actually a decent footballer, can spot a good pass and has an eye for goal, scoring some very important ones these past few seasons.But he is an average defender, who relies on others to cover for him, which often sees them dragged out of position, leaving more space. As I said earlier, he doesn't play like one of our more experienced defenders and looks to others to lead. Quite honestly, he worries the shit out of me most of the time. But I'll always praise him when he plays well. Jay Harris 128 Posted 14/08/2025 at 16:27:17 I watched Norwich the other day and that right back, Kellen Fisher looked quite good.I agree Maitland Niles would be a good squad player in the mould of Alan Harper.I also agree that Michael Keane gives me palpitations every time a ball comes towards our defense. Christy Ring 129 Posted 14/08/2025 at 16:30:05 We won't know how serious Branthwaite's hamstring injury is until we hear Moyes press conference, the Mail is saying 6 weeks, but they write utter crap. The big worry it's supposed to be the same injury he had in May. Ryan#113 We are still interested in buying Dibling, considering they've agreed to compromise? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. 