Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton said to be in pole position for Philogene Lyndon Lloyd | 08/07/2024 3comments | Jump to last Everton could now be favourites to land Jaden Philogene from Hull City but much will depend on the Tiger's asking price for the winger. After his agent performed a bizarre Peter Odemwingie-style stunt last week by turning up in Barcelona hoping to force through a deal with the Spanish giants (Barcelona claimed not to know who he was), Philogene looked set to join Ipswich in a double move along with Jacob Reeves. The newly-promoted Tractor Boys had reportedly struck a £35m deal with Hull for the pair, with Everton refusing to engage in a bidding war after emerging as suitors last month. However, with the Daily Mail reporting last night that Philogene had told the Toffees that Goodison Park was his preferred destination and TeamTalk now "exclusively" claiming that Everton have now agreed a price with Hull, he could end up on Merseyside after all. Article continues below video content Kevin Thelwell is said to value Philogene at around £15m and is reluctant to go higher than that, hence reports today that he could switch his attention to Watford winger Yaser Asprilla for a similar price. Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 08/07/2024 at 20:24:19 Apparently he's going to Ipswich. Robert Tressell 3 Posted 08/07/2024 at 20:32:58 Koita has signed for CSKA Moscow. Gavin Johnson 4 Posted 08/07/2024 at 20:47:45 I really hope this is true after we missed out on Minteh, but there's been contrary reports coming from the north east, that it will be Ipswich, and Everton haven't made an offer.I think Alan Myers has also said that no concrete offer has been made.I would imagine we are skint until we sell someone. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb