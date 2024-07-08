Everton said to be in pole position for Philogene

Everton could now be favourites to land Jaden Philogene from Hull City but much will depend on the Tiger's asking price for the winger.

After his agent performed a bizarre Peter Odemwingie-style stunt last week by turning up in Barcelona hoping to force through a deal with the Spanish giants (Barcelona claimed not to know who he was), Philogene looked set to join Ipswich in a double move along with Jacob Reeves.

The newly-promoted Tractor Boys had reportedly struck a £35m deal with Hull for the pair, with Everton refusing to engage in a bidding war after emerging as suitors last month.

However, with the Daily Mail reporting last night that Philogene had told the Toffees that Goodison Park was his preferred destination and TeamTalk now "exclusively" claiming that Everton have now agreed a price with Hull, he could end up on Merseyside after all.

Kevin Thelwell is said to value Philogene at around £15m and is reluctant to go higher than that, hence reports today that he could switch his attention to Watford winger Yaser Asprilla for a similar price.

