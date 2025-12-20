20/12/2025

Man Utd U18s 1 - 3 Everton U18s





Everton U18s are taking on Man Utd at Carrington in the U18 Premier League, where they fell behind to an early goal from the home side inside 3 minutes.

More new names in the EvertonU18s squad: Divine Madueke and Dafi-Tomos Pemberton -- probably Welsh?

They fell behind early on. But the second half turnaround was remarkable, building off a penalty put away by Ray Robert after 52 minutes. Melvin Matos put the Young Blues in control with less than 10 minutes remaining, and Cieran Loney finished off a great day's work to seal it with a third goal in added time.

Everton U18s: Lukjanciks, Madueke, Billington (87' Adud), Akarakiri, McEveley, Matos, Stewart (90+6' Pemberton), Pita (63' Nsangou), Loney, Wren, Robert (87' Okorie).

Subs all Used.

