Everton U18s secure brilliant comeback at Carrington against Man Utd
Man Utd U18s 1 - 3 Everton U18s
Everton U18s are taking on Man Utd at Carrington in the U18 Premier League, where they fell behind to an early goal from the home side inside 3 minutes.
More new names in the EvertonU18s squad: Divine Madueke and Dafi-Tomos Pemberton -- probably Welsh?
They fell behind early on. But the second half turnaround was remarkable, building off a penalty put away by Ray Robert after 52 minutes. Melvin Matos put the Young Blues in control with less than 10 minutes remaining, and Cieran Loney finished off a great day's work to seal it with a third goal in added time.
Everton U18s: Lukjanciks, Madueke, Billington (87' Adud), Akarakiri, McEveley, Matos, Stewart (90+6' Pemberton), Pita (63' Nsangou), Loney, Wren, Robert (87' Okorie).
Subs all Used.
2 Posted 20/12/2025 at 14:54:07
There are some very good young players coming through the Academy now. I hope they all sign professional forms when they are eligible to do so.
1 Posted 20/12/2025 at 12:49:40