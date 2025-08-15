Everton in advanced talks to sign goalkeeper Tom King from Wolves

Everton are in talks to sign goalkeeper Tom King from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Discussions between the two clubs are at an advanced stage, according to Patrick Boyland of The Athletic.

The Blues would have to pay a nominal fee to sign King, the report added.

King, who has a contract with Wolves until 2027, made just three appearances across all competitions last season.

Having played for over half a dozen clubs in his career, he has racked up the most appearances for Salford City. In 64 matches between 2021 and 2023, he kept 26 clean sheets for the Manchester-based outfit.

Should the deal be completed, King would become the seventh signing for the Toffees, who had earlier roped in Mark Travers from Bournemouth to provide competition to Jordan Pickford in goal.

