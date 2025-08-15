Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton in advanced talks to sign goalkeeper Tom King from Wolves Anjishnu Roy | 15/08/2025 7comments | Jump to last Everton are in talks to sign goalkeeper Tom King from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Discussions between the two clubs are at an advanced stage, according to Patrick Boyland of The Athletic. The Blues would have to pay a nominal fee to sign King, the report added. King, who has a contract with Wolves until 2027, made just three appearances across all competitions last season. Having played for over half a dozen clubs in his career, he has racked up the most appearances for Salford City. In 64 matches between 2021 and 2023, he kept 26 clean sheets for the Manchester-based outfit. Should the deal be completed, King would become the seventh signing for the Toffees, who had earlier roped in Mark Travers from Bournemouth to provide competition to Jordan Pickford in goal. Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Derek Knox 1 Posted 15/08/2025 at 09:44:33 Any relation to Wan, Nosmo and Jo by any chance ? :-)Why did we sign Travers then ?Is he a Travesty ? David Milner 2 Posted 15/08/2025 at 10:41:09 We have enough goalkeepers to sit on the bench, why are we spending money on more goalkeepers. Waste of money. We still don't have a right winger or right back. Geoff Lambert 3 Posted 15/08/2025 at 10:47:30 Can he play right wing? Pat Kelly 4 Posted 15/08/2025 at 10:54:36 Meanwhile, Forest sign James McAtee and Omari Hutchinson. Dave Abrahams 5 Posted 15/08/2025 at 10:55:09 Tom King holds the record for the longest scoring shot by a goalkeeper, so I reckon that means any player from any position, he scored from 105 yards for Newport County and took the record off Begovic who has just left us—can’t half pick them can’t we!The shot was wind assisted but so was Tim Howard’s v Bolton! Joe McMahon 6 Posted 15/08/2025 at 11:13:31 We've neded Right Back and Right Midfield for a long long time. Why is it never addressed! 47 year old Coleman cannot do PL anymore. John Keating 7 Posted 15/08/2025 at 11:55:46 Dave I saw a goal on Sunday Kilmarnock scored against Hibs that was not wind assisted!Saw an even better one last night for Hibs definitely not wind assisted!If we can get a few more like those starting at Leeds on Monday I’ll be more than happy! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb