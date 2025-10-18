Season › 2025-26 › News Manchester City vs Everton - Player Ratings: Beto’s squandered chances cost Everton Anjishnu Roy 18/10/2025 20comments | Jump to last Everton endured a torrid second half as Erling Haaland secured a 2-0 win for Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Toffees began the game on a positive note and ventured forward towards the hosts’ box. Iliman Ndiaye led most of the Blues’ forays down the right flank and created a couple of great opportunities that Beto should’ve definitely capitalised on. The Guinea-Bissau international’s wastefulness and goal drought is becoming a major concern for David Moyes’s side and his performance this afternoon did little to abate those headaches. Manchester City made sure to punish the visitors for their profligacy with Haaland stepping up to clinch the game in the second half. He scored twice in the space of five minutes to secure the three points for his side. The final 15 minutes of the contest essentially boiled down to Everton’s attempts at preventing the Norwegian from getting a third. Here are the player ratings from Everton’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City: Jordan Pickford: 5.5 Jordan Pickford could’ve probably done better to avoid the second Manchester City goal but his vision was blocked by the defender. Pickford also made some vital saves towards the end to prevent Haaland from scoring a hattrick and ensured the Blues came away with a respectable scoreline. Jake O’Brien: 5 O’Brien escaped an embarrassing moment as his header under pressure from Haaland rattled Pickford’s crossbar. The Ireland international could’ve done better to close down the space afforded to Nico O’Reilly for Man City’s opener. He also struggled to influence play in the second half. James Tarkowski: 5.5 The Everton vice-captain should’ve done better for Man City’s second goal as Haaland’s strike went straight through his legs. However, he had a decent game otherwise. Michael Keane: 5 Keane could’ve done better for the opening goal as he let Haaland slip away from his attention to head home O’Reilly’s cross. He had a quiet game in comparison to the strong start he’s made this season/ Vitalii Mykolenko: 5 Mykolenko endured a tough afternoon up against Savinho who regularly got past him and caught him out of position. The Ukraine international didn’t have many opportunities to venture forward. Idrissa Gueye: 5.5 (replaced by Tim Iroegbunam at 70’) A difficult afternoon for Gueye in the middle as he had to focus a lot more on defensive work instead of helping his side in the buildup and forays into the final third. James Garner: 5.5 Garner was industrious in the middle of the park and tried to close down spaces in the middle. It’s a thankless task against any Pep Guardiola side and his intensity faded in the second half especially after City took the lead. Went into the referee’s book after catching Foden’s boot. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 5 (replaced by Dwight McNeil at 85’) Returning to the side after serving his suspension in the previous outing against Crystal Palace, Dewsbury-Hall was proactive off the ball. He pressed and ran well but didn’t have a major impact while on the ball. Iliman Ndiaye: 7.5 (replaced by Tyler Dibling at 85’) Iliman Ndiaye was the best player on the pitch at Etihad before the Erling Haaland show began in the second half. He created all of the danger for the Blues in the first half and could’ve had an assist had it not been for Beto’s profligacy in front of goal. Ndiaye also danced and dribbled his way out of trouble on several occasions to relieve the pressure off Everton’s buildup and forced a good save off Donnarumma. Beto: 3.5 (replaced by Thierno Barry at 75’) Beto’s streak of squandering simple chances continued with another torrid display at Etihad. The Guinea-Bissau international, who missed an open goal for his country during the international break, pulled off something similar this afternoon after failing to stretch his leg to tap the ball into the open net after brilliant work from Ndiaye to set him up. He also dragged his shot wide after being played through on goal but was saved by the offside flag. Charly Alcaraz: 5 (replaced by Merlin Rohl at 70’) Coming into the side to replace Jack Grealish off the back of a wonderful performance off the bench against Crystal Palace, the expectations were high for Alcaraz. However, he looked anonymous out wide on the left and despite keeping things tidy, failed to impact the game. Substitutions Merlin Rohl: 5 Came on at a difficult juncture when Man City were all over Everton and found it difficult to influence the game and change the tempo of the contest. Tim Iroegbunam: 5 Same as Rohl, found it difficult to exert any control in midfield with City, led by Haaland, on the hunt for a third goal. Thierno Barry: 5 Didn't see much of the ball and barely had any service to work with as Everton spent most of the final quarter preventing Haaland from getting his third. Tyler Dibling: N/A Dwight McNeil: N/A Reader Comments (20) Disclaimer () Jim Bennings 1 Posted 18/10/2025 at 19:05:58 Ndiaye was the best player which lasted basically 45 minutes but he quickly realized he's playing behind woefully bad strikers.The rest were gash, second-half capitulation job and we still play the game with the same inferiority complex we've had for nigh on 25 years.I think the day I knew it will never change was when we played the Shite's kindergarten club in the FA Cup 3rd Round just before the pandemic and we couldn't even go there and slap them into place and Klopp for being an arrogant piss taker.Don't get me wrong: Martinez almost broke through that glass ceiling in his first season. At least he did break the Old Trafford curse which has resumed normal service since.Today felt like we had a chance there in that first half against a very below-par City side to put the pressure on them big time going into the second half.If there are any professional people at the club, I'd seriously hope they are taking to task our recruitment team for yet another failed striker search to go with the previous 8 years since Lukaku was sold.Two inept striking options to choose from.Amazing work, that, scouts. Jerome Shields 2 Posted 18/10/2025 at 19:36:08 I thought Everton played okay, but Man City are not the side they were. Everton had the beating of them, but could not get a goal. Then Haaland gets two chances and scores.Sorry, Davey, your abysmal record remains. Jeff Armstrong 3 Posted 18/10/2025 at 21:22:37 To be fair, a few people on here criticising Moyes decision to bring in his son as European scout, but he can’t possibly do any worse than our current European scout, so let’s give him a go shall we. Bill Watson 4 Posted 18/10/2025 at 22:00:53 For the umteenth time, an inept striker cost us the game. Signing a half-decent striker, in January, is essential.A failure of the digital ticket scanners at gates L1 caused chaos. There was a huge queue at L1 but gates L2 and L3 wouldn't accept our digital tickets and there seemed to be no one available with the authority to either check tickets manually or to alter the systems on gates L2 and L3 to accept L1 digital tickets. All the gates opened onto the same concourse inside the ground.We finally got in at 3:20 pm. Jim Bennings 5 Posted 18/10/2025 at 22:29:30 Do we even have a European scout, Jeff? Lol. The money we've spunked on dross over this last 8 years, it's like winning £1M on the lottery and keep buying old bangers when there's been a shiny new Ferrari you could have just bought but kept overlooking.There is a well-known phrase: quality over quantity. Well, we seem to have chosen quantity over quality over the years. Ray Jacques 6 Posted 18/10/2025 at 22:55:22 Their striker is Fortnum & Mason, ours is Home Bargains. For fuck's sake, get a centre-forward! We could be a Top 8 side with a couple of decent forwards, I really believe we could. Ernie Baywood 7 Posted 18/10/2025 at 00:01:03 From the replay we got, I'm not sure that Beto was offside for the second chance. Obviously should have hit the target and let VAR sort it out.He actually put in a good shift. It's not easy up front against City but he battled well. It's about all we can expect from him. Mark Andersson 8 Posted 19/10/2025 at 08:10:29 Typical Moyes team and performance. Pickford's distribution was as bad as Beto's hold-up play. James Newcombe 9 Posted 19/10/2025 at 08:30:18 We don't even have to buy a £50-70M striker. Plenty of other sides turn up useful Premier League forwards for a fraction of the money we spend. Sam Hoare 10 Posted 19/10/2025 at 08:37:03 It's very simple to lay the fault at the feet of the striker(s) when in reality Haaland had several good chances created for him and Beto as usual was feeding off scraps. The strikers won't score if the rest of the team cannot create opportunities for them regularly and that hasn't happened like it did last season. It certainly didn't happen yesterday.It's also somewhat lazy to suggest that we just go out and buy another striker. Who would we get? Probably someone like Barry who seems to have been written off after about 200 Premier League minutes. Which striker has come into the Premier League this season and immediately got into the goals? The only person I can think of is Woltemade who cost upwards of £65M. You can't just click your fingers and find a Haaland.Beto and Barry will very likely be our strikers this season, unless an opportunity presents itself in January. The first is rough around the edges but a hard worker who showed himself capable of putting chances away last season. The latter is young and new to the Premier League and will take time to settle. Improving upon them will not be cheap or easy; buying a new dynamic right-back to bring more width to the team --which consequently gives us our attackers more options and space to operate in -- would be far easier and should have been a priority this summer. Robert Tressell 11 Posted 19/10/2025 at 09:08:04 James # 9,Of the many strikers you're referring to here:- what would they cost in today's market?- how many hit the ground running straight away?- how many scored goals for a team chronically lacking pace and width? Andrew Merrick 12 Posted 19/10/2025 at 09:28:55 Beto has heart and effort, but on the same pitch as Haaland .........Haaland reads the game very well, uses his energy well, finds the right spaces, and of course is surrounded by quality players who know where he will show for the ball.His first goal came as he followed a retreating back four, he simply stopped his run and the space around him appeared as the back four continued, so he was standing alone for his powerful leap and header, good brain and good use of brawn.Beto can learn something from that, not sure he could replicate it though.Our back four is make do, and can not match a squad with the depth and quality of City.The scores above are mostly reflecting this, two additions in January might make a difference, but the result was an honest win by a bigger better squad. Jimmy Carr 13 Posted 19/10/2025 at 10:53:02 Until we find a right back who can stretch the game for us in attack, and defend to the standards required, we will struggle to create many chances against a team like City. Myko has shown signs of getting into better crossing positions and supporting Grealish, but yesterday he had too much on his plate just defending. Thus we were relying on individual magic from someone like Ndiaye to get through their defences. There's no shame in losing that match but there must be some concern that our strikers are not scoring or getting many chances. For all we know the options discussed here regarding playing Ndiaye as a false 9 have already been tried and found wanting at Finch Farm. I'm not convinced by that option anyway to be honest, but I do wonder whether Alcaraz might be better tried as a false 9, if Moyes deems a different option to Beto or Barry is justified. Deploying Garner at right back to potentially improve our play down that flank is another option. O'Brien is not the overlapping right back we need, we all know that, though he has done well and is a stout and reliable defender in that slot. Garner would at least bring some craft and passing range in there. Furthermore trying Alcaraz behind Beto and moving or dropping KDH is another option. Moyes does have some cards to play, limited though they are, to try and improve our attacking edge. I'm not sure yesterday's game is one to judge us on too harshly, but unless things improve in that area of the pitch, he may be forced to roll the dice at some stage. So far he seems reluctant, we're mid-table, it's understandable at this stage of the season. Ernie Baywood 14 Posted 19/10/2025 at 10:53:55 Classic 'hit the brakes and he'll fly right by' move. It looked simple and the defenders seem to be getting a bit of criticism for losing him, but it was intelligent and well executed movement coupled with a player who was good enough to react and put the ball in front of him. If we believed these pages then every goal conceded would be a defensive error while every goal scored would be due to our attacking. The opposition contributes to how the game goes. And City are an excellent team. I thought we gave them a real game before the quality of Haaland finally showed. He might be the best striker in the world. Kevin Molloy 15 Posted 19/10/2025 at 11:07:20 Ernie yes agreed. he s so fast, and so both centre backs will have thought 'I have to really step on it' and it was a great feint. Neil Cremin 16 Posted 19/10/2025 at 13:51:51 I thought Dewsbury-Hall worked his socks off and deserved higher. On our forwards, I am in favour of sticking with Beto as the better of the two options but yesterday I thought he was slow and lethargic. He usually works much harder in the press but not yesterday. To be fair, I thought Barry was much better when he came on than any time I had seen him previously but he was too far away from goal. On the goal scoring opportunities, Haaland's first was a classic, his second was fortunate in that it was through Tarkowski's legs and took a deflection past Pickford. City missed far easier chances than Beto. Doku shot straight at Pickford with only the keeper to beat and there was another in the first half which again was a weak shot at Pickford; if that was Beto, he would be castigated here. Haaland is a different class but the chances were put on a plate for him. On Alcaraz, he did make the difference last week but yesterday, he had very little impact on the game and if, as is suggested, he replaces Dewsbury-Hall, then in my opinion we are making a choice of increased exposure of our defence in the hope of better creativity in the attack. In other words, potentially trading conceding more goals with the hope of creating more goal chances. Who would be a football manager? I did like what I saw of Röhl and will watch with interest to see how he can fit in. Ian Bennett 17 Posted 19/10/2025 at 13:59:33 Typical Moyes team and performance.What are people exactly expecting? 80% possession and peppering their goal with chances?Any side going there is having less of the ball, needs to defend well, and take their chances on the break.We aren't quick enough on the break, and defend poorly against good teams. Nick Armitage 18 Posted 19/10/2025 at 21:32:01 Moyes has prioritised defence over attack in every transfer window, he did that for 11 years at Everton and he did it at West Ham -- leopards don't change spots.Knives to gun fights, it's like going back in time. We were never going to fix this mess in 1 transfer window, but for fuck's sake, sign a fucking striker (as well as Richarlison 😉) in January!!! Dave Bowen 19 Posted 19/10/2025 at 23:08:07 I won't and can't deny our strikers, especially Beto should be doing much better. However, just watching MotD2 and the pundits praising £62.5M Matheus Cunha for just doing the absolute basics and not even scoring yet -- even that amount of money guarantees nothing. Si Cooper 20 Posted 19/10/2025 at 23:26:42 “... after failing to stretch his leg to tap the ball into the open net”. Really? That's what some people saw? Need your eyes tested. You could as much blame the pass for having too much on it and giving him too much ground to make up. It was just one of those ‘oh so nearly' chances, not taking an easy pass and missing an open goal (which he did for Guinea-Bissau!).I saw at least a dozen worse misses on last night's MotD. 