Season › 2025-26 › News Two chances for Beto... two chances for Haaland; No contest Michael Kenrick 18/10/2025 165comments | Jump to last Manchester City 2 - 0 Everton Everton took on Manchester City in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium on Saturday but lost to two Erling Haaland goals after Beto had messed up two great chances to score. There's no Jack Grealish, of course, due to Premier League loan rules, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall returns to the starting line-up after serving a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards in six games. Dibling is dropped back to the bench where Merlin Rohl (but not Jarrad Branthwaite) is deemed fit enough, with Charly Alcaraz getting the job of feeding the ball through to Beto. Nathan Patterson is out injured. First Half Everton kicked off in their all-black kit with the usual scenario: Pickford hoff, possession lost. Dewsbury-Hall had an early clash with Nunes, who fouled him with impunity to steal the ball; he needed treatment and off for the requisite 30 seconds. Everton tried to move it around with some intensity but Gana was called for a high kick. But Everton regained possession and mounted a decent attack with a long throw from Mykolenko and some good play from Ndiaye but no chance created. City came forward and won a corner, headed clear by Keane but Alcaraz unable to counter. But City were back in attack and a ball over the top to Savinho but he played his cross behind Doku. City were increasingly finding space, with the Everton defence looking stretched. But Ndiaye stole the ball off Ake and played a glorious cross for Beto that he failed to connect properly with... an open goal missed. Ndiaye stole the ball off O'Reilly but got tangled up and City got it back, Savinho again in behind but he failed to shoot and just rolled the ball to Pickford. Nunes then struck his shot wide. It was competitive and Everton holding their own against the increasingly inventive City attack, the Blues defence working hard, Mykolenko giving up a corner. Foden's great ball seemed to find Haaland but it came off O'Brien and hit the face of the bar with a thump. After a brief respite, where Alcaraz fired goalward, his shot blocked, City reestablished the pressure on Everton. Another dangerous City attack almost broke through, Keane in place to divert the shot behind from Reijnders. Gana was fouled as the corner came over. At the other end, Dewsbury-Hall fed a brilliant ball through to Beto who drove it across goal and just wide of the far post. He was flagged offside but another horrendous miss for the big man. Savinho tried to dribble through everyone, winning a corner that Pickford came out to punch away from the crowd. Doku beat O'Brien easily but his cross was blocked away. Doku tried again but Tarkowski covered the through-ball. City tried again but were driven back to Donnarumma. It opened up a bit in midfield but Everton were too slow and they too went backward. Garner was shown a yellow card for a foul on Foden 5 minutes earlier. Ndiaye stole the ball and drove forward. He got a second bite and this time stung Donnarumma's fingertips with a brilliant net-bound shot. The resulting corner was eventually cleared and Garner tried to play a forward ball that was blocked. Suddenly it was wide open for City to score on overload, Haaland laying it off to Reijnders then Doku, but somehow he mishit his shot and Pickford blocked it before Mykolenko belted it away. Another City corner, Ake heads it wide. Beto battled forward and tried to lay it off to Alcaraz but the City defenders were around them like tigers. Savinho beat Mykolenko brilliantly but his shot was pushed back by Pickford and out for another City corner that was cleared. And that was it for a very busy first half, Everton playing fairly well considering the opposition but Beto could be the hero... and wasn't. Second Half A great steal by Ndiaye on Doku should have set Everton going forward but Ake was too strong again. But Garner stole the ball next, Everton giving City too much time to reset and then wasting a crossfield ball. City were forced to play it around and aroun, Everton inpenetrable. Beto was pushed over by O'Reilly wide right, Dewsbury-Hall to the far post but Donnarumma snatched it out of the stratosphere. Garner was fouled in midfield but gave away the ball off the free-kick. However, Mykolenko won it back and Everton attacked, Doku fouling Dewsbury-Hall centrally. But nothing came of the free-kick. But suddenly, O'Reilly broke left and the ball over the top was crossed perfectly for Haaland and Bang! What an incredible leap! No stopping that. And Pep immediately makes changes. Dewsbury-Hall stole the ball and Beto was driven wide. Garner's shot was blocked by an arm but of course no penalty for Everton, the corner cleared by Donnarumma. City attacked again and Savinho was allowed too much space, the ball rolled back to Haaland and Tarkowski's heel was enough to deflect the shot past Pickford. 2-0, game over. Garner went in very strongly on Foden and was perhaps lucky not to see a second yellow card. Moyes decided to shake the can, while for City, it became a training game, Foden firing just over the corner angle. Gueye off for Iroegbunam; Alcaraz off for Röhl. City worked it around, trying to set up Haaland for his hat-trick. Bobb forced a corner but Everton defended it clear. Ndiaye danced down the wing, beat his man and crossed for Röhl, his good header hitting the side netting. Haaland looked to be set for his third but O'Reilly's towering header took it away from him and injured himself as he fell. O'Brien forced a corner, Tarkowski smirking as Haaland falls over his leg for a bit of afters. Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Ake, O'Reilly (86' Lewis), Nico (86' Kovacic), Reijnders (59' Bernardo Silva), Savinho (86' Cherki), Foden, Doku (59' Bobb), Haaland Subs not Used: Trafford, Stones, Marmoush, Gvardiol. Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Garner [Y:39'], Gueye (70' Iroegbunam), Ndiaye (87' Dibling [Y:0+6']), Dewsbury-Hall (87' McNeil), Alcaraz (70' Röhl), Beto (75' Barry). Subs not Used: Travers, King, Coleman, Aznou. Reader Comments (165) Disclaimer () Edward Rogers 1 Posted 18/10/2025 at 13:48:25 Is Rodri out for City? Kevin Naylor 2 Posted 18/10/2025 at 13:51:36 Back 2 goalies on the bench again FFS Kevin Molloy 3 Posted 18/10/2025 at 13:54:39 Alcaraz on the wing, with Dibling on the bench? That makes no sense. Sean Kearns 4 Posted 18/10/2025 at 13:58:14 These are there for the taking! This isn't City of the last 4-5 years and we go above them with a win… Come on, blue boys!!! (Or whatever colour we wear today)… 0-2 Everton win. Beto and Ndiaye Ste Stannard 5 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:03:14 Great chance to play Charly at Number 10 wasted! For fuck's sake, he's not a winger. And 2 goalkeepers on bench... 3-0 home win. Ted Donnelly 6 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:03:39 I don't fancy O'Brien against Doku! Steve S 7 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:09:11 Best bet of day, Ted: 7-2 Jake gets booked.Come on, Jake -- put him in your pocket! Sean Kearns 9 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:12:14 Nobody has said Charlie is a winger today! Why are people assuming… I trust the fella who has managed the 3rd most games in Premier League history over a few ToffeeWebers. Just saying like... Nicolas Piñon 10 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:14:07 You read my mind sean LOLAll great managers the ToffeeWebbersIts a funny thing David Bromwell 11 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:21:28 For all his faults, Beto can be a handful for any defence, so hopeful that Charly is playing alongside him. Dewsbury-Hall to play the Grealish roll out wide. However, it all looks a lot better than last season, with more than a couple of good options on the bench. Steve S 12 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:22:30 Okay, predictions then, fellas -- don't hide behind your keyboards giving it large. Where's Charly playing and what's the score? Dave Abrahams 13 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:27:54 If Charly plays where he played against Palace, I'll have a lot more confidence of a win.If he plays on the wing, it's a waste of a good player. Raymond Fox 14 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:28:41 It's a shot to nothing, nobody fancies us to win, at least those with clear glasses don't.We will probably have 20% possession, when we have it put it into the box, anything can happen.Not much of a plan I know, but we will not get anything playing them at their own game. Mike Hayes 15 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:30:19 I’ll go for a win - with three goalies they’ve got no Feckin chance 🥳🥳🥳💙 Si Cooper 16 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:38:51 Who else do people want on the bench? Give us a name and a reason rather than just complaining about the 2 keepers.Crazy things are happening almost daily so we all should live in hope that the result we crave coalesces out of the chaos.We got a result against Palace that not many expected so we can do it again.The formula is simple. Shackle and frustrate them and make the most of our opportunities. Have to hope the international players we have who have not had a break are buoyed by their continued relative success and really up for this challenge. Let's see how their defenders deal with the dancing Ndiaye.Come on you (‘Royal') Blues! James Hughes 17 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:50:38 We are shit, Moyes is shit, we are going to lose as opinion goes... But I have just put money on us to win. COYB & UTFT Paul Kossoff 18 Posted 18/10/2025 at 14:52:59 A 2-1 win to the blue boys, the royal blue boys. Be positive like me.A double negative forms a positive. In some languages, such as Russian, a double negative is still a negative. However, in no language in the world can a double positive form a negative.What do you mean, “Yeah, right!"😁 Tom Bowers 19 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:01:34 Moyes going for a backs-to-the-wall job which always leaves you with zilch.They don't start Bernardo Silva which is good and Rodri is injured but their replacements are top notch.Anything can happen in any game but Everton need to be firm all over, especially in the first half when they always look shabby.They will miss the outlet and ball carrier in Jack. Sean Kearns 20 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:15:17 We are a quality Number 9 away from being in Europe. Get Gabriel Jesus in January and we are laughing! Ernie Baywood 21 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:20:26 Well 15 minutes in it's very clearly not a backs-to-the-wall job. It's very open. Beto's left foot. Jeez. Two open goals in a week if he could use it. Mike Gaynes 22 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:21:01 Dreaming, Sean. This is not a team that is one player away from Europe. Christy Ring 23 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:28:21 Sean more nonsense, that's why City and now Arsenal want rid of Jesus, misses more than he scores. Alex Whitehead 24 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:37:54 Beto is shite!!! 😩😩😩😩 Paul Armstrong 25 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:38:56 Any links that do not include subscribing? Sean Kearns 26 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:40:01 People turning their noses up at Jesus probably turned it up at Moyes returning also 🙄 why do people have to come down on others for merely dreaming and being positive. Bunch of miserable glass half empty sods… Jesus scores that Beto sitter and we are currently 1-0 up. Nuff said Christy Ring 27 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:48:10 Sean any striker would have scored that Beto sitter, and you mustn't have watched much of Jesus, he does most of his best work outside the box. Sean Kearns 28 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:49:59 Any other suggestions? Ernie Baywood 29 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:50:36 Plenty to talk about in that half. But just how good is Ndiaye?I can't think when I've last seen one of our players go away to a top side and play as if they believe they're the best player on the pitch. He's incredible. Kieran Kinsella 30 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:51:22 Ndyiae was excellent in the first half showing his work rate defending, strength and creativity. Him apart, solid. Dewsbury-Hall playing well, Alcaraz struggling out of position. Decent 45 minutes for the neutrals even though it's 0-0. Alan J Thompson 31 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:53:31 We started by going more down the middle before going more through Ndiaye who has given the City defence some problems. But after 10 minutes, our defence seemed to sit further back which gave City more room to move. Fortunately their two very good wingers haven't quite had their own way. So far so good but what a pity that Beto didn't put that chance away on the 13-minute mark. Christy Ring 32 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:58:08 Chris Wood on the bench for Forest.Worth a punt in January if he's still struggling at Forest? He's a proper Number 9. Dave Abrahams 33 Posted 18/10/2025 at 15:59:11 Kieran (30), Dewsbury-Hall playing well? I struggle to see that he's hardly been in the game. Alcaraz is not a winger. Subs might win this game, hope it's an Everton one. Kieran Kinsella 34 Posted 18/10/2025 at 16:04:57 Dave,He started brightly, making some nice runs towards their box. Granted he was less involved as City upped the ante and we were camped in our own half. He might get that Ireland call-up soon! Kevin Molloy 35 Posted 18/10/2025 at 16:08:46 If Ndiaye keeps this up, we'll be fending off £25M bids from Man Utd before you know it. Enjoy him while you can. Ernie Baywood 36 Posted 18/10/2025 at 16:23:31 I'd love to argue whether that should be a penalty... But, as a lifelong player, coach and supporter, I've got no idea what the handball rule is nowadays. Andrew McLawrence 37 Posted 18/10/2025 at 16:28:58 Imagine having a striker... Sean Kearns 38 Posted 18/10/2025 at 16:36:20 Ball going at goal and hits his outstretched hand… I feel this is one way the league is influenced. Against certain teams, a penalty is given for that, and against others, it's not… The Premier League makes a lot of money every time Haaland, Salah etc score goals. That includes penalties… lots of jersey sales, google searches, links clicked (advertising companies get paid) etc etc etc. Colin Malone 39 Posted 18/10/2025 at 16:36:25 Should've gone with two up top. Luke Welch 40 Posted 18/10/2025 at 16:41:31 The ambition was there, I think. Can't complain too much. Kieran Kinsella 41 Posted 18/10/2025 at 16:59:47 Luke,Yeah, with what we have, we put up a decent effort, but they just have much more quality. Alan J Thompson 42 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:01:57 We were still in the game when both our central defenders decided to run toward our goal while watching the City player out wide with the ball, leaving their main striker, the only City player in our box, totally unmarked... and then for good measure, they did it a second time.Admittedly we need to find something more in our own attack which seemed lesser when Alcaraz went off, but they didn't make a complete show of us. George Cumiskey 43 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:02:00 Got to give it to Moyes: he set the team up in the second half and with the subs to keep the score down.2-nil is not a bad result against City. 👍 Sean Mitchell 44 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:02:21 That’s a penalty all day had it been in our area. Dave Abrahams 45 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:06:51 Kevin (35), £25M? And the rest... he's the best forward we've got. Christy Ring 46 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:11:28 If we only had a prolific striker. On the plus side, we should have Grealish and Branthwaite back for next Sunday. Alan J Thompson 47 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:18:01 When I think back to the penalty given against Tarkowski when it seemed to come off the point of his shoulder, I do wonder why that wasn't given -- especially as intent, whether deliberate or not, doesn't seem to come into it. Similarly, Garner was fouled in an almost identical manner for which he got a yellow card but nothing against the City player. Jim Bennings 48 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:18:14 It may sound extreme to people but I'd personally try my utmost to sell both Beto and Barry in January and try to take in anything we can for them and replace them with two others.Beto has had his purple patch now and he's never once looked the answer to what we need.Barry doesn't look anywhere near the style of player for this league. He's meek, lightweight and doesn't look like he has much running or work ethic in him, I can't see him working out at all.Why persist with dross? Sell both and replace them. Eric Haworth 49 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:19:07 Michael's headline about sums up this thread. Although what on earth were our centre-backs doing for their goals? The most dangerous striker in the league stood on his own in our box on both occasions while neither of our centre-backs were within 10 yards of him and neither marking a soul? Mind you, anybody on here reckon Beto would've finished either of those chances? Oh to have a striker...🙄 Jack Convery 50 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:19:28 A headline that sums it up perfectly. Neil Lawson 51 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:21:32 Alcaraz earned his start from his performance last time out but Moyes shoe-horned him into a position where he has always struggled because that was the vacancy available. I find this frustrating. He tried hard but was less effective. Square pegs, round holes etc. David Connor 52 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:21:35 As expected, Moyes carries on with his piss poor results at the Big 6. Beto and Barry an absolute waste of £50M. £45M for a lad who can't even get a game.At the moment, £100M pissed down the drain. Shocking business. Scouts want sacking. Most people can do a better job than them clowns.Spurs and Sunderland next up... 1 loss, 1 draw. We move on. A mid-table finish is my prediction. Not good enough.. . Ajay Gopal 53 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:21:51 A slightly unfair headline -- Beto had 2 chances and Haaland had 5, but overall I am encouraged by the performance. Especially all the subs gave a good account of themselves. Barry looks better as a substitute and I see a player there who will come good once he plays more as the season goes on. Merlin Röhl and Tim Iroegbunam played well together and got some good tackles in. We are 2 full-backs and a good striker away from competing with the best of the rest. Peter Moore 54 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:22:10 Dodgy headline that. Haaland had a plethora of chances! 2 out of at least 5 good chances to my eye. Beto missed 1 that he did well to get anything on. It was gutting his desperate lunge didn't get enough on it though.The second one he beat Donarumma and the far post, not easy to slot past that keeper on the angle. Had he succeeded, it was no goal as flagged for offside (though maybe we would have had a chance to overturn on VAR as it was super tight). Not our day. I thought we fought hard but their class shone through, sadly. Sad truth is it could have been an embarrassing scoreline had their lads had their shooting boots on. Not seen the xG though. Let's hope with Jack and Jarrad back we do a number on Spurs. UTFT. David Connor 55 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:26:25 Who you gonna play up front, Colin? Keane and O'Brien?Probably do a better job the the 2 importers we have at the club at the moment. Niasse was world class compared to them donkeys. Jeff Armstrong 56 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:27:37 Eric #49, Haaland on both occasions feigned his run, stepped back and created his own space as our centre-backs followed his initial move.Great striker's play imo. Kieran Kinsella 57 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:31:44 I'm not a Beto fan but that ball was aways away. It's only cause he's lanky he almost got a clean touch on it. I don't think Barry contributed more than running down the clock to keep it at 2-0. But in the recent past we would have capitulated and probably ended up conceding a few late goals. We didn't. We kept our shape and discipline. But our shape minus Grealish was askew and with full-backs offering nothing going forward plus a useless striker it was a matter of scoring off a set piece or Ndiaye doing a Maradona run. In the words of Moshiri: “an expected loss,” and one I personally can't argue that, if we'd done this, that or the next thing differently, we could have won. Conor McCourt 58 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:39:47 No complaints today... only the Alcaraz position. Moyes set up the team well and we were only done for superior quality.One of the most promising performances this season despite the result and the first 60 or so minutes should give us confidence going forward.This was a very different game to the 2-0 scoreline under Ancelotti.Good effort all round. Mike Gaynes 59 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:46:37 Eric #49, he didn't stand alone... he moved, superbly, and faster than any other striker in the world. Haaland has 23 goals in 13 games for club and country this season. Did anybody really expect Tarkowski and Keane to shut him down for 90 minutes? Martin Farrington 60 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:48:46 Everton couldn't spot Haaland when they had him... twice!!! Yet they manage to spot Beto and Barry and the litany of other trash recruitment deemed worthy to wear the shirt. It shows... still shows Everton recruitment never has been and is still not fit for purpose. The huge amount wasted on crud for at least four decades is criminal. Bereft of striking options for that long, and an incapability for any manager to play to the lone striker's strength (possibly Ancelotti excluded), we haven't a hope in hell.I do not trust those responsible for player recruitment to remedy their huge blunders. With the vast amount of money agents receive from transfer fees and then the players as clients, one has to question corruption as a possible motive. I am trying to think of another Premier League regular that always puts vast amounts of millions into dreadful players, year-in & year-out, and I can't think of any, other than us. I do not include yo-yo teams or those who lasted a season or two. Everton's academy is equally turgid. Something has to change monumentally for this club to become a feature. Rob Dolby 61 Posted 18/10/2025 at 17:53:57 I thought we gave a good account of ourselves but the difference was quality.Harland needs 5 clear cut chances to score 2, Beto will be lucky to get 5 chances over 3 games.This City team let you play and allowed us a bit more time on the ball. We kept the ball quite well but lack that bit of quality.On another day, we get a penalty to level the game... and then who knows?I thought Röhl looked decent when he came on. Jay Harris 62 Posted 18/10/2025 at 18:00:18 Mike,Both centre-backs were ball-watching for both Haaland goals but the first was down to a mistake by Ndiaye who let the City player run behind him to cross to the only City player in the box.I thought the gulf in class was obvious and we did well to keep it to two.Röhl and Iroegbunam seemed to do well but City had eased up by then so it's difficult to judge. Mal van Schaick 63 Posted 18/10/2025 at 18:05:00 We were outclassed by a better team and we have a lot to do bridge the gap to the Top 4. It was a penalty, he was reckless throwing himself in front of the ball and had his arm out. Christy Ring 64 Posted 18/10/2025 at 18:14:23 Merson summed it up perfectly.He said if Haaland was playing for Everton and Beto for City, we would have won. Joe McMahon 65 Posted 18/10/2025 at 18:25:20 Martin @60, I don't think we are going to see another transfer window like Roberto's Barry and Lukaku one while I'm still alive. Robert Tressell 66 Posted 18/10/2025 at 18:47:31 Ajay #53, it is as simple as that, a striker or quality and two galloping full backs and we will be really good. Hopefully a right-back in January to start the process.Pleased for Röhl. Colin Glassar 67 Posted 18/10/2025 at 18:56:36 Spot on, Martin 60. We are paying the price for 40 years of abandonment, shortsightedness, mediocrity and downright incompetence.It's going to be a long road back. Mark Taylor 68 Posted 18/10/2025 at 19:05:06 We seem to have decent options for the middle positions but no striker to speak of, no right-back (or even a good left-back) and we just have to hope Dibling will come good on the right because Alcaraz is wasted there.I remain of the view that we need to at least try Ndiaye as a striker. He can do that role and he would hardly be less effective than our current duo. People say 'sell them' but who would pay much for them? They really aren't likely to fetch more than single millions, the way they are playing. Sean O'Hanlon 69 Posted 18/10/2025 at 19:06:50 Christy #32, I totally agree with you. I wished we picked him up when he left Burnley. A steady goal scorer, with 20 for Forest last season. He'd be a better choice than that useless excuse for a footballer, Beto. Bobby Mallon 70 Posted 18/10/2025 at 19:32:01 I have slagged Beto off for his performances so far... But I'm glad we didn't pay £65 million for him as Arsenal did for Göykeres. John Wignall 71 Posted 18/10/2025 at 19:32:32 Typical Moyes: square pegs in round holes And don't mention the two goalies on the bench... I'll never work that one out. Never change, Moyes. Grant Rorrison 72 Posted 18/10/2025 at 19:36:21 Two difficult away games out of the way. Did anyone seriously expect us to get much today? I don't buy the claim we had a good transfer window or have a good squad full of great options. Billy Shears 73 Posted 18/10/2025 at 19:37:32 ToffeeWebbers 1 Moyes 0.Just saying like! Kunal Desai 74 Posted 18/10/2025 at 19:39:02 The proof in shaping this side will ultimately lie with the newly created recruitment team over the next four or five transfer windows. They'll need to get creative and start using data sets available to them and perform a variation of scenarios/modelling to determine the profile of players they bring, similar to what the likes of Brighton and Bournemouth do.Identifying that striker(s) should be the priority next summer. Let's hope they are all joined up and in agreement, there are players out there. These people will now really need to start earning there money.I expect next summer to be a second wave in the recruitment drive. We need another five or six players in. Merle Urquart 75 Posted 18/10/2025 at 19:39:26 Martin Farrington @60 I couldn't have summed that up better, we are a club famous for our Number 9s... They're just shit though... and it is down to poor homework. We knew we had a problem up front but have closed our eyes and hoped for the best. These two strikers we have now are amongst the worst l have ever witnessed in the Premier League -- and we have them both! Anthony Hawkins 76 Posted 18/10/2025 at 19:40:49 Having a goal-scoring striker has to be the highest priority, ahead of right-back and left-back. <{P>Put the goals away and the pressure is off. Right-back is next on the list. Joe McMahon 77 Posted 18/10/2025 at 19:59:32 We'll be fine, Moyes junior will be searching 24/7 across Europe for us. Maybe, as others have said, the Championship is worth a look. Derek Taylor 78 Posted 18/10/2025 at 20:07:12 Stand aside, Bernie Wright, no longer can you hold the crown awarded to Everton's worst- ever 'finisher'. After some 50 years, we have witnessed not one but two far worse pretenders.Ladies and gentlemen, at a cost of multi £millions, I present Messrs Beto and Barry. Shame on all who scouted you! Mike Iddon 79 Posted 18/10/2025 at 20:08:57 I have to smile when people say Beto and Barry are the worst strikers we've had in the league. They didn't see much of Angell and Madar obviously! Denver Daniels 80 Posted 18/10/2025 at 21:36:03 Another Moyes masterclass. He didn't look too upset after the match so I guess it went according to plan for him. That scoreline was as predictable as playing Alcaraz wide left. Never mind the proper wide players in the squad. Also, Beto's 2nd missed chance was offside, so wouldn't have counted. Peter Mills 81 Posted 18/10/2025 at 21:36:18 We are effectively playing with 10 men, as both of the 2 centre-forwards are very poor.So, instead of interchanging their inadequacies during games, I would like the manager to try something different. Anything really. Just something. Ian Bennett 82 Posted 18/10/2025 at 21:43:31 You can't expect to win the Monaco Grand Prix when you turn up in a Ford Zephyr... Peter Mills 83 Posted 18/10/2025 at 22:21:01 And didn’t that referee just love spotting the fairly innocuous offence by Garner, letting play carry on for a couple of minutes, then go back to yellow card him, just to show how aware and intelligent a ref he is? Bill Hawker 84 Posted 18/10/2025 at 22:23:41 I love that the referee and VAR let play go on after the handball in the box on Garner's shot that was on goal.That's given every day of the week for everyone in the Big 6 -- and certainly given against Everton if that's us handling in the box vs Man City.I'm just tired of the officiating in this league. Tired of it all. Si Cooper 85 Posted 18/10/2025 at 22:42:43 I know he isn't good enough overall but Beto gets some stick he doesn't deserve. He was a fraction away from converting Ndiaye's ball across the 6-yard box because he made the right move to be there. You could equally say Ndiaye put a yard too much pace on the ball or played it half a yard too far forwards.Intent absolutely does matter in handball but you are allowed to try to block shots. I agree with the officials that the arm was in a natural position and the shot is close range and just happens to hit it. Not a penalty the way things are supposed to be judged at this point in time. It will be a travesty if we see it given in another game.Tarkowski's one was different in that he very deliberately moved his torso (and the arm connected to it) to try to block the shot, whereas it's the trailing part of the body that gets hit today. I still think that was a harsh judgement to give the penalty because he clearly tried to keep his arm tucked out of the way and where it struck him on the upper arm has been judged not to be handball in recent times. Mark Murphy 86 Posted 18/10/2025 at 22:54:56 I didn’t think that was a penalty and I would be furious if that had been given against us. Derek Thomas 87 Posted 18/10/2025 at 22:55:06 I can't really say this one is down to Moyes this time.The very good Haaland gets two chances on a plate with nobody near him. I could've scored that header even now, (though that may be a symptom of retired players 'The older I get, the better I was' syndrome)The bang average Beto gets 2 harder chances and, no surprise, can't score them.Collectively, Man City were just better than us, not much you can do about that in the short term. Ray Jacques 88 Posted 18/10/2025 at 22:57:40 Their striker is Fortnum & Mason... Ours is Home Bargains. Edward Rogers 89 Posted 18/10/2025 at 23:09:37 Never a penalty in my opinion, but neither was the Dewsbury-Hall one earlier this season or Onana's against City a season or two back. Some you get, some you don't, we are definitely in the 'don't' category. Kieran Kinsella 90 Posted 18/10/2025 at 23:22:04 Bill, Mark, Edward,On the handball, in injury time a similar incident happened when we were attacking and a free kick was given against Garner for handball outside the box. It was like the non-penalty what we used to call “ball to hand” at point blank range with his arm being where your arm tends to hang. Logically, if that was “foul play”, so was the non-penalty. But with that being said, as a fan, and crappy player of the lowest level, to me, ball to hand should not be given as a handball. The problem is, every year PGMOL seem to tweak what is and what isn't “handball” so no one knows. Remember a few years back at Brighton one was called on Keane when basically any arm or hand contact, regardless of position or context, was being called. Then, not long after that, they decided to relax the rules again a bit. But we've all seen ones like today's called. I think it should not be a penalty but I also wish they'd stop reinterpreting the rules and just be consistent. Ian Bennett 91 Posted 18/10/2025 at 23:38:12 They seem not fo give hand ball for the a trailing arm. See Matty Cash the other week.Piss poor defending from Tarkowski and Keane for those two goals. Nowhere near Haaland. He's the fucking danger man, just mark him. Kevin Molloy 92 Posted 19/10/2025 at 00:10:07 I actually think the last 10 years have left their mark on Evertonians, in not a good way. We just seem to veer from euphoria to desolation, with nothing in between. The latest example being the over-the-top reaction to Beto today. He's showing his quality by being able to get into those positions. If he was as truly bad as some people think, it would be like watching Maupay, he wouldn't even be able to get into the penalty area. And he's missing these chances by inches, it's not as if he's falling over and skying it into Row Z. And we were playing the prospective champions on their own patch. "Doesn't matter. He's shit!" ... and who are we? A team that's been fucking dreadful for 10 years. We need a serious reality check. Mike Gaynes 93 Posted 19/10/2025 at 03:14:37 Ian #91, Haaland has scored a goal a game over the past 7 years for both club and country, so I'm sure centre-backs the world over would appreciate your guidance on how to "just mark him".Apparently the Premier League and the Champions League are all just chock full of piss poor defenders. Re the penalty, it wasn't. Among the other factors previously mentioned, one not mentioned is that the ball glanced off his body first. Don Alexander 94 Posted 19/10/2025 at 03:16:43 Now I'm not comparing Beto to legendary strikers who've gone before but, from what MotD broadcast, he was savvy in trying to create space for himself to knock in Ndiaye's pass. I applaud him for that, it indicates striker intelligence.I've seen legendary Everton strikers, backed by way better players, miss way clearer chances than his at the club allowed by the entire world to literally get away with murder, corruption, and ridicule of any vestige of integrity when it comes to the Premier League.Bent as fuck? Yeah, for decades.A competition without any credibility with regard to fairness as some weird people.... Erm, what do you call them, Mr Masters?..... oh, yes, paying fans, how could I forget?!" contend. Always and forever is the answer, until they too are treated as they've treated nearly all of us fans for far too long.To me it can't come soon enough. Eric Myles 95 Posted 19/10/2025 at 06:32:46 Mike #93, other teams nullify our Grealish threat by doubling up on him, so why can't that be done with Haaland?I remember Hibbert and Neville having Bale, Kane and Ronaldo in their pockets back in the day. Mike Gaynes 96 Posted 19/10/2025 at 07:36:29 Eric #95, do you think that idea has not occurred to every manager of every team that Haaland has scored at will over the past 7 years? It has obviously been tried. It obviously doesn't work. I'm not a manager so I don't know why. I believe your memories of Hibbo and Pip having Kane in their pockets are wishful dreams, because according to Transfermarkt and StatMuse, Kane scored 16 goals in 17 appearances against Everton. And neither Kane nor the other players you mentioned compare to Haaland. Did you know he's the only Premier League player ever to average more than a goal a game? Nobody else even close. The previous best was Thierry Henry at 0.68 goals per game. Phil Roberts 97 Posted 19/10/2025 at 08:12:25 So Moyes brings on 5 subs -- Röhl, Barry, Dibling, Iroegbunam and McNeil -- and still someone moans he has 2 goalies on the bench.Who else would you put in place of the 2nd goalie given that Aznou and Coleman were also on the bench? Patterson? One of the U21s from the team that lost 5-1 to Bradford City? They are surely going to be better than any one of the 5 he did bring on and I am sure would have turned the game around and given us a 3-2 victory.Can we stop making stupid statements about the number of goalies on the bench because it is irrelevant with 5 from 9. Alan J Thompson 98 Posted 19/10/2025 at 08:13:05 Mike (96);You don't think that one of the central defenders could do what Haaland did for the header, which was to see where the defenders were positioned? It wasn't as though they had several options to cover as he was the only City player anywhere near. If Haaland had taken up the position Keane did, then there is no way he would have scored -- and where Keane was covering should be the keepers in the absence of any forward. Similarly, nobody picked him up in our penalty area for the second goal and, as you say, his record seems to indicate that he should get special attention... or do you think nobody mentioned the fact? Ian Bennett 99 Posted 19/10/2025 at 08:17:17 I get that, Mike, and I've seen it time and again where all defenders run back, and the striker checks his run. When the cross went in, there was only one danger. Surely they can see that.Zonal defending has replaced brains. Central defending used to be one marked and the other swept up behind. It baffles me that both felt the need to run back plus Mykolenko, when there's only one striker on the pitch. It was hardly the Alamo.I thought it was poor, preventable goals coughed up, by two lads from a bit of movement. If that's their level, you can forget playing in Europe. Alan J Thompson 100 Posted 19/10/2025 at 08:18:42 Phi l(#97); We send young players out on loan to get experience. Do you not think a place on the bench -- even if you don't intend to use him -- might add to a young player's experience rather than a couple of aging keepers, or even young George Pickford as the second one? Robert Tressell 101 Posted 19/10/2025 at 08:22:40 Football is a team game. Our team has some good players and some mediocre ones but the really key thing is:- lack of width- lack of pace on the flanks- lack of pace at centre-backWe are unusually slow and narrow. We are the stand out Premier League club in this respect.These three things combine to force the team back, isolate the striker, and make it difficult to counter-attack. It has been the same thing for years.It is no coincidence that the few seasons of Premier League football when the strikers did score goals coincided with a higher line that had pace and width.Until these three things are fixed our strikers will have lousy goal tallies. Dave Abrahams 102 Posted 19/10/2025 at 08:47:16 Phil (97), Whether you thought Moyes had good subs or not look at the time he brought them on, all from the 70th minute with the last two with 3 minutes to go.Mike (93), You are entitled to your version of the penalty but I think a lot of us would have been interested in the VAR's opinion -- did they give one? If they didn't, I think we were entitled to one. Tony Abrahams 103 Posted 19/10/2025 at 08:57:00 Moyes bringing on five subs makes me think that he had already settled for the defeat.At least he brought them on, though; if Everton are going to improve, then we need to be more consistent and not just rely on 13 or 14 players.I don't think it was a penalty but I have seen them given (to certain teams) -- and I'm sure I will see them given again before the year is out.It's this type of inconsistency (the best word to use when trying to avoid controversy!) that suddenly means I can take it or leave it with regards to watching top-level football nowadays. For anyone who has ever known me, this is not something many of them could have ever predicted because I have always been football mad.Football crazy, football mad -- but now, when I watch a lot of football, it just makes me feel sad!! Not bad for a Sunday morning; I'm just trying to bring a little bit of light-hearted jest into a game we were always destined to lose! Ryan Holroyd 104 Posted 19/10/2025 at 09:50:56 Do Alan and Eric seriously think defenders of any club or international team don’t know how good Haaland is ? You think defenders don’t purposely don’t mark him ? Hes got 24 goals already this season so it’s not just Everton defenders who struggle against him. Perhaps, just perhaps he’s too good to keep him out Andy Crooks 105 Posted 19/10/2025 at 09:52:51 Kevin @92, I agree. Missing chances is better than not getting chances. Confidence is so important to strikers and Beto and Barry need to fluke a couple of goals somehow. This is a low point for both of them but it will get better. Now is the time for Moyes to put the arm round the shoulder and boost confidence.I think the headline is pretty unfair because our like of pace and width makes playing upfront for Everton a nightmare. I actually think only Marcus Bent would fit in right now! Ryan Holroyd 106 Posted 19/10/2025 at 09:55:52 ‘ Another Moyes masterclass. He didn't look too upset after the match so I guess it went according to plan for him’We have the most batshit crazy fans in the premier leagueI can’t wait for Moyes to leave and for you cranks to turn on whoever replaces him. Ajay Gopal 107 Posted 19/10/2025 at 10:14:03 On the penalty appeal, I think the defender knew exactly what he was doing- trying to get his hand in the way of a shot by cleverly making it out to be inadvertent. Is it a coincidence that 2 defenders did it in 2 successive match weeks - Matty Cash for Aston Villa a couple of weeks ago and now the Man City defender yesterday? I don’t think so. Michael Kenrick 108 Posted 19/10/2025 at 10:16:45 Phil @97,Can we stop making stupid statements about the number of goalies on the bench because it is irrelevant with 5 from 9.Not sure I agree with that view. Moyes has made a huge issue of his players not being ready to play in the Premier League, so he doesn't play them. Or he brings them off the bench with barely minutes left in the game, which must be a real slap in the face for any player craving meaningful minutes on the pitch -- they just don't get enough time to do anything. Yes, it potentially disrupts Moyes's fixed formation and risks conceding more goals, giving us a worse goal difference. So there's a trade-off. But, if you are going to make sensible use of the 5 from 9 sub allowance, then surely you improve your options as a manager and you opportunities for players to get time on the field, by going with only one goalkeeper? Two goalkeepers means one less outfield player to choose from. By your logic, let's put four goalkeepers on the bench. After all, the manager can only play 5 from 9, so what's the point of having more than 5 outfield players on the bench? Brian Harrison 109 Posted 19/10/2025 at 10:22:45 I think we have to acknowledge that Harland is a very special talent, had he been playing up front for us, we probably win that game. I think he is probably the best striker we have seen in the Premier league, many will say he hardly has many touches in the game, but his quality is when he does get a touch it usually results in either a goal or an assist. I think every Evertonian is well aware of how short we are in the main striker role, and that is a major problem that probably wont get fixed till the summer. I think we went there to try and get a result but just couldn't take our chances when they came.I do question why we have spent over £60m on 2 young players who are really struggling to make an impact, yes sometimes young players take time to settle but were we in the position of signing players for the future when we didn't have a lot to spend yet rather than buy players for now we have gambled that these young players will come good at some point in the future. when you add in the cost of Anzou we are talking well in excess of £70m.I accept we had an ageing squad and we needed to bring down the average age of the squad, but we seem to have lowered the average age of the squad, at the determent of the team. Raymond Fox 110 Posted 19/10/2025 at 10:42:43 The result was predictable, we played ok and were not embarressed.Harland was the almost all of the difference between the two sides, thats the reason teams such as City spend fortunes on players. Danny O'Neill 111 Posted 19/10/2025 at 11:23:44 Nowhere near Haaland. He's the fucking danger man, just mark him.A bit harsh that Ian @91. I challenge any player at any level to "just mark" the best striker in the world.I think O'Brien did when still 0-0. Haarland's sheer presence forced our deference to head one onto the bar. Our bar!!There's a reason Haarland has scored 20+ goals already this season and it isn't down to poor marking. Conor McCourt 112 Posted 19/10/2025 at 11:45:46 Michael exactly. Moreover if you get 2 unfortunate injuries or sending offs say to centre halves and your full back is getting tortured then you need options on the bench.Within a game you may need a goal or two so you take off defenders leaving yourself exposed. After getting the goal you may need to shut up or have to counteract what the other manager has done with his 5 subs.Having 2 goalies is ridiculous as the chances of 2 goalies getting injured or sent off is remote and most teams will have an outfield player or two who fancies themselves as a goalie in any eventuality.Limiting your options when the opposition like City will maximise theirs is like ceding a minor advantage to the opposition who already have enough advantages with the talent pool available to them.With the modern game allowing 5 subs and top clubs managers' now stressing the importance of finishers makes it much more important now to have as much choice as possible. The idea of token subs is a thing of the past.For example Arsenal have won so many games from the bench this season especially through Matinelli. Arteta has the choice of starting Trossard there. If he needs skill he can chose Eze, if he needs quality and a killer goal from nothing he can go with Ranieri, if he he needs to get in behind he closes Matinelli. These players can also play either as tens, right wingers or false nines. Frank Crewe 113 Posted 19/10/2025 at 12:04:05 Barry gets a pass because he's young and he's only been at the club about three months. Unfortunately the same cannot be said about Beto. He is beginning his third season here, He is just another DCL. Can't blame him for lack of effort. But the cross will always be just beyond the reach of his foot or head. He has the tools but lacks the skills to use them properly beyond the odd goal now and again. Great prolific strikers are instinctual like Haaland. They are always in the right place at the right time. The problem is prolific strikers like him are few and far between. So they come with a premium regarding cost, salary and club prestige. A striker like Haaland isn't going to sign for Everton anytime soon. We can only hope some sharp eyed scout can spot some youngster currently going under the radar at some club we've never heard of. Or we develop one of our own in the academy. Although I'm not holding my breath regarding either possibility. All we can do is carry on until the January window and see what's available then. In the meantime we can only hope the rest of the side make up for the lack of goals from our current strikers. Who knows, maybe Barry will spring into life and start knocking them in. Although it never happened with Chermiti. Or just about any other striker we've had since Lukaku left. Peter Mills 114 Posted 19/10/2025 at 12:34:52 I hear from Marine fans who travelled to Worksop to see a real backs-to-the-wall victory for the Mariners that on-loan from Everton, goalie Fraser Barnsley and left back Odin Samuels-Smith, were outstanding. It may be 6th tier but it’s a very tough, physical level of football, and should benefit these two young lads. James Hughes 115 Posted 19/10/2025 at 12:40:03 Sometimes I do wonder what peoples expection is. We have come close to relegation under Lampard and Dyche saved us twice. But yesterday against a team that has a net spend of -£2 billion over the past 10 years. But We were crap and Moyes and Beto aren't fit for the club We have been badly run since Penfold Moshri took over. Employing Allardyce and matey from across the park both have been bad calls. We rolled over when Masters and his crew threw PSR at us Citteh are still fighting them. He has helped build a wnderful new stadum though. We are stll in top flight and alas it will take time to turn this club around under new owners.But please bear in mind Citteh have spent -£2 billion and we received a points decuction for going over £130 million in debt whist building a new stadium.But yeah we should hve bought a top drawer forward and new fullbacks and a proper midfiielder Robert Tressell 116 Posted 19/10/2025 at 12:55:22 There are lots of genuine issues to get fed up about as an Everton fan. The use of two goalkeepers on the bench is not one of them. It simply doesn’t matter. Dave Abrahams 117 Posted 19/10/2025 at 13:36:49 Robert (116) Robert I would much sooner see a young outfield player with potential who is most probably not going to be used than a goalkeeper who is definitely not going to be played, the youngster might get a boost by just being there along with senior outfield players getting a boost by getting more than three or four minutes of playing time. Stephen Vincent 118 Posted 19/10/2025 at 13:49:29 It does matter Robert, it shows total lack of imagination and total lack of trust in any potential that might exist in the junior ranks. In view of the appalling performances of our 2 'strikers' I would have thought that including a promising Braiden Graham or Omari Benjamin would be far more beneficial than including a 30 year old third choice goalkeeper, who let's be honest has no chance of ever starting a game. Ryan Holroyd 119 Posted 19/10/2025 at 13:52:38 All those superstars in our academy, Robert, are just waiting for a more ‘progressive' manager to unleash their star qualities.Meanwhile, one of our academy players has just gone on loan to *checks notes*….. Marine! Stephen Vincent 120 Posted 19/10/2025 at 14:02:53 Lay off the sarcasm, Ryan, it is neither clever nor constructive. Peter Mills 121 Posted 19/10/2025 at 14:06:20 Ryan #119, If goalkeeper Fraser Barnsley can get a full season under his belt at Marine, he will learn a lot. I believe he was dealing very well yesterday with corners and crosses against big opponents, and made some excellent saves. Samuels-Smith's loan is only until 12 November. Ian Bennett 122 Posted 19/10/2025 at 14:07:10 I'd prefer to see Braiden Graham on the bench, than a 3rd choice keeper.If he makes it, great; if he doesn't and gets a couple of Premier League appearances, surely that increases his value vs a keeper that will be released on a free. Ryan Holroyd 123 Posted 19/10/2025 at 14:17:37 When people stop spouting nonsense, Steven Vincent, I will. David Bromwell 124 Posted 19/10/2025 at 14:24:20 It was fairly obvious that we were going to struggle yesterday but I am not sure we were helped by the manager's initial team selection. All of us who had seen Alcaraz in our last game were keen that he should play yesterday... but as a left-winger? I think he should have started, but inside as the attacking midfielder he is.Dewsbury-Hall could have been given the Grealish position, or it be covered by the two wingers we had on the bench. Somebody will tell me that Dewsbury-Hall is not a winger either, but then neither was Jack Grealish, and Kiernan is the nearest type of player we have to him.Finally, our two centre-backs do seem to have got off lightly, as neither were anywhere near Harland when he scored his goals, most criticism seems to have centred on Beto which is perhaps a little unfair. Stephen Vincent 125 Posted 19/10/2025 at 14:29:46 And pray tell young Ryan, what is nonsensical about suggesting that the manager gives one or two promising youngsters the experience of the Premier League? Especially when they play in positions where we are sadly lacking. Steve Stannard 126 Posted 19/10/2025 at 14:32:56 Come on, lads, we all have different views and no easy answers. Frustration is the one thing all us Blues suffer with as, with a goal scorer, we would be a good team. Unfortunately strikers are like gold dust and, with good ones costing £60M+ these days, then, if you can buy them, do they want to join somebody like us? No, they want Champions League. But we have to find some answers soon as chopping and changing up front between Bill and Ben is costing us. Both of them are not Premier League class; one tries but is not good enough; the other looks lost and a Championship player at best. A total waste of money; I don't care how long he's been here. Barry is an expensive Sandro Ramirez. What's the answer? God knows... but until we can scout a good unknown or persuade someone like Olly Watkins, Ivan Toney, Mitrovic... or for Wolves to sell before end of season Sander, we have little or no options. For what it's worth, I'd play a false 9 like Charly and Ndiaye in his best position at Number 10. It's got to be worth a try... anything but Bill and Ben. But I won't hold my breath. Robert Tressell 127 Posted 19/10/2025 at 14:33:56 If any teenager wants a place on our bench then perhaps they should be expected to earn it. The U21s are currently 18th in PL2 and have just been beaten 5-1 by Bradford City. I would have thought standards are going to have to get much, much higher for someone to merit a place on our first team bench.The U18s played yesterday, and presumably it's better to actually play than sit on the bench to watch a match. Jimmy Carr 128 Posted 19/10/2025 at 14:47:08 I was gonna make a sarky comment about the over-expectation and perpetual negativity of some of the 'fans' on Toffee Web. But I see a few posters have said those words for me. COYB. Rob Jones 129 Posted 19/10/2025 at 14:54:53 As usual, the anti-Moyes crowd don't disappoint.We were well in that game, against a much superior team, and undone by the fact they could deploy the best finisher in world football, and the fact that our strikers won their contracts in Corn Flakes packs. Stephen Vincent 130 Posted 19/10/2025 at 14:57:13 So please tell me Robert, what has Tom King done to earn a place on the bench, other than play one game for Wolves a few seasons ago? Alan J Thompson 131 Posted 19/10/2025 at 15:04:47 Ryan(#104); I think you might be confusing me with somebody else as one of my points was that they should know how good his record is and that they should also look to mark him when he is the only forward in our penalty area and I would hope they, like Pickford on penalties, have some sort of knowledge of their opponents and put it to some use which, sadly, they didn't seem to yesterday. Robert Tressell 132 Posted 19/10/2025 at 15:07:31 Well that's a fair enough point Stephen but a different one. I believe the answer is that he operates (as he did at wolves) as something along the lines of a goalkeeping coach. Either way though, I very strongly believe this business of 2 goalkeepers on the bench has absolutely no bearing on the outcome of matches or the career trajectory of our academy players. As per the earlier post, it just doesn't matter. Ian Bennett 133 Posted 19/10/2025 at 15:29:44 Hmm. One will be released on a free.The other could make it or go for a decent fee, with 5-10 epl appearances?Id have thought blooding Graham on the bench would make more sense from a footballing and financial point of view. Put king with the coaches. Tommy Carter 134 Posted 19/10/2025 at 15:53:42 I have to say it’s really frustrating to see how the signings of Dibling and Barry have turned out. We should have done early business on Woltemade. The fee ended up being big with Newcastle but I said as early as May on this website that he should be our man. The money wasted on Anzou, Barry and Dibling could’ve been spent on him. He’s come in and took to Premier League Football splendidly. Moyes has illustrated once more that he cannot spend big money well. He never has. I’m also of the opinion that he cannot judge any player that does not have some kind of existing pedigree in British football. Why on earth has he spent such huge money on players that at best, are simply not ready for premier league football Yet. Or worse still and more likely, will never be ready for premier league football. Robert Tressell 135 Posted 19/10/2025 at 15:58:27 Ian, just for context Graham has 2 goals in 6 appearances this season - at a standard lower than the top end of non league.If he’s to go for a decent fee it will be by scoring more goals, not sitting on a bench. Mike Gaynes 136 Posted 19/10/2025 at 16:04:56 Brian #109, we brought in a mix of veteran players and potential for the future. When you're rebuilding a club from the ground up, you don't just have today in mind. We were almost empty of young talent. And besides, signing prominent veterans is no guarantee of results either. The list of summer transfers who have had absolutely zero impact with their new clubs is star-studded, a millionaire's club: Isak, Elanga, McAtee, Kerkez, Hutchinson, Wirtz, Cunha, Frimpong, Chukwueze, Ouattara, Cherki, Garnacho, Gittens, Doak, Elliott, Wissa, Zinchenko, Nelson, Todibo, Muani, James Justin -- many players we pursued or coveted or looked at with envy as they signed huge deals -- plus the long-term injured like Delap and Hincapie and Ramsey. All flops so far.Steve #126, if we do "scout a good unknown" how long will you give for him to prove himself? Or will you give up on him after 200 league minutes as you have Barry?Tommy #134, your "should have" is the most outlandish I've seen. What in the world makes you think we had the wherewithal to spend £70 million on a striker? And that Woltemade would have come to us instead of playing Champions League with the Barcodes? Sorry, but I think that's as ridiculous as your instant judgement that Barry, Dibling and Aznou will never be Prem players. Tony Abrahams 137 Posted 19/10/2025 at 16:36:48 Definitely Kieran💙 Michael Kenrick 138 Posted 19/10/2025 at 16:58:23 That's not what we're saying, Robert, so perhaps you could answer these questions:Does having 8 outfield players on the bench give the manager more options than 7 in the event of injury or tactical changes? Does having 8 outfield players on the bench give the manager more options than 7 for youngsters and fringe players to be given match playing time, if circumstances allow? If neither of these things are in the broader interests of the team and squad progress, please explain why? Stephen Vincent 139 Posted 19/10/2025 at 17:19:45 My problem is, Robert, that I just can't see a downside. Grealish will be back for Spurs and Jarrad is still to come back and Patterson as well. So take the opportunity to include the kids, there is no downside. Ian Bennett 140 Posted 19/10/2025 at 17:26:52 Robert, if he's going for a decent fee, it's with Premier League experience, not being in U18s or U21s.All chances that he's not good enough for us. But a Championship team might look at him in the Premier League, and choose to pay £X as they've a benchmark in real football.Did the value of Simms and Cannon increase from Premier League football? Of course it did. Perhaps by a factor of 10-20. Robert Tressell 141 Posted 19/10/2025 at 17:31:16 Michael, I think your questions all stem from the (very common on here) massive over-estimation of the quality of our U21 players.The two strikers touted for a spot on the bench are currently 45th and 50th in the U21 league top scorers chart. And as I said earlier, this is a standard of football lower than the top echelons of non-league.So no, it seems unlikely that they would offer us some genuine tactical etc option - because they are not going to play. And because they're not going to play, they don't get the experience of first-team minutes.As per comments throughout, the use of 2 GKs on the bench therefore has absolutely no impact whatsoever on the outcome of the match or the career trajectories of academy players or the price tag of academy players.For example, I am pretty sure Callum Bates made up the numbers on the bench a few times last season (possibly alongside a couple of goalkeepers?). This has not made him a sought-after commodity for loan or purchase, not led to any England youth etc recognition and not given him any first team minutes.It all seems to point very strongly in the direction of not mattering whatsoever. Robert Tressell 142 Posted 19/10/2025 at 17:38:19 Ian, Tom Cannon played 4 times, 33 minutes for Everton and never scored. His price tag was entirely dictated by his performance on loan for Stoke and Preston.Ellis Simms played 12 times for Everton (but only after completing 3 loans). He scored once. Again, it was essentially his performances on loan at Blackpool, Hearts and Sunderland that drove the price. Significantly, Cannon and Simms earned the loans that made them through strong performance at U18 and U21 level. That's exactly what Graham and Benjamin need to do -- just as Sherif is doing now. Dave Abrahams 143 Posted 19/10/2025 at 17:42:59 Robert (135) Braiden Graham was playing in a man's league at 15 years of age; that's how he got to Everton and it wasn't long before he was training with the first team. You've seen the Academy teams — they are not very good. It doesn't mean every player isn't very good. One of these days, Everton are going to be leading 2- or 3-nil, like against Wolves and Leicester last season, under Dyche and Moyes... If they have a Graham or Benjamin on the bench, he might get a call — I don't think they will be bringing a veteran goalkeeper on in the same position. Ian Bennett 144 Posted 19/10/2025 at 17:47:12 Okay, Robert. Stick him on the bench, get him a loan move, and then sell him for £7.5M. That's about £7.5M more than we'd get for Tom King.If we don't have faith to put him on the bench, why would another club pay decent money for players we don't want? We all know that the academy either needs to produce players or produce cash to fund incoming. It's the Premier League model these days. Andy Crooks 145 Posted 19/10/2025 at 17:49:41 Exactly, Dave. Two goalkeepers on the bench is utterly ludicrous. Saying it doesn't matter is smug and pointlessly defending the indefensible. Tommy Carter 146 Posted 19/10/2025 at 17:56:22 @136If by wherewith-all you mean if we could afford to. Then yes, the fees paid for Barry, Dibling and Anzou covers this fee. No doubt their combined wage is more than Woltemade will be earning. So yes. We could've afforded it. As for him choosing Newcastle ahead of us. It's precisely the reason why back in May I specifically said we should sign him and do this business early. Newcastle signing him was entirely conditional on them selling Isak. Something that didn't happen until late in the window. As for the 3 players mentioned, I will confidently say Aznou and Barry will never make Premier League players. I'd go as far to say that Barry is one of the worst strikers that I have ever seen play for Everton. Dibling, I don't know. I saw promise at Southampton but Moyes won't pick him. And it's because he doesn't think he's good enough. Robert Tressell 147 Posted 19/10/2025 at 18:14:09 But the point is it's not time on the bench that earns that possible £7:5m. It's the career break loan move - which in turn is secured by performance in the U21s or U18s. You're suggesting we fast track someone to the bench who hasn't done anything to earn it yet in either U21s or on loan. As per my article on the academy a few weeks ago, it wouldn't surprise me to see Graham, Nsangou and Olayiwola get some minutes this season -- probably in a dead rubber. But Graham's form will need to improve for that -- just as it will to secure a career-defining loan move. Ian Bennett 148 Posted 19/10/2025 at 18:49:58 100% more upside potential, Robert.If he scores or impresses, his stock rises. If he does nothing, he's at least considered highly thought of at a Premier League club.Tom King in favour of him tells everyone else he's nowhere near it. King on the bench feels more like a contract stipulation than a club believing in its youth policy.I'd have a graduate on the bench for every game. It gives belief in the academy that the door is open, and it's worth busting a gut. Michael Kenrick 149 Posted 19/10/2025 at 19:14:20 Robert, "I think your questions all stem from the (very common on here) massive over-estimation of the quality of our U21 players."No, the questions stem from a more general principle that is very simple in concept. Having 8 slots to pick from instead of 7 has to give the manager more options when it comes to making outfield substitutions. It also has to increase the possibility that young or fringe players on the bench might be given playing time on the field... You say that extra option makes no difference. That response seems to completely defy simple logic.And Ian raises a very good point. Everton used to talk about the pathway from U21s to the first team. But that talk seems to have died under Moyes. Perhaps they now share your greater faith in the loan pathway, which I think has very mixed results and crucially creates a rift between the player and the club that the player has to bridge. Or is that is a key "make or break" aspect of the loan pathway -- to make it more difficult... as in survival of the fittest? Robert Tressell 150 Posted 19/10/2025 at 19:29:50 Michael, I'm of the view (based on how other Premier League clubs work generally now) that the U21s is absolutely not a pathway to the first team. The pathway is U18s and loan. We loan very very few players for a Premier League club. Both our recent successes in Gordon and Branthwaite had loans. The sales of Cannon and Simms were off the back of loans. The patchy success arises from the patchy quality.I get the point being made about options but to me it's based on an out-of-date understanding of how other clubs are successfully doing youth development. If that's smug then so be it. I'd ask too how it's worked out for recent bench warmers in McKenzie Hunt, Callum Bates and others. Where is their big break after being put in the shop window of our bench? And where is our £7.5M? Ian Bennett 151 Posted 19/10/2025 at 19:44:27 Did Bates and Hunt make a first team appearance? I can't see that they did.Dobbin, Cannon, Simms, all went for good fees, and got sub appearences that secured good loan moves. Perhaps players like Antonee Robinson might have benefitted by a couple of sub appearances before we cut short.I think we've had an academy problem for a long time. This isn't a Moyes problem as MK tries to paint, its been going on for years. Tony Abrahams 152 Posted 19/10/2025 at 20:15:01 The survival of the fittest, Michael, is possibly the best description that you could have come up with, imo mate.I was going to write an essay of my own experience, but it would have been long and boring, and would have basically agreed with what Robert@150, has written in his first paragraph. Dave Abrahams 153 Posted 19/10/2025 at 20:15:57 Robert (147) I don't think Gordon had a good loan spell — I know Barkley had two poor loan spells. It was their time here in the first team and off the bench that got us £40M for Gordon and it should have been a lor more than the £15M we got for Ross, mind you he got a better deal after delaying his move to Chelsea! Robert Tressell 154 Posted 19/10/2025 at 20:26:40 Ian #. 151, Bates and Hunt they were both on the bench. Didn't play. I'd understood from your earlier posts that this somehow put them in the shop window.I don't believe any of Dobbin, Simms or Cannon got any first-team minutes before their loans. Mark Murphy 155 Posted 19/10/2025 at 20:46:28 “As for the 3 players mentioned, I will confidently say Aznou and Barry will never make Premier League players.”No offence and more from hope than evidence but I think it's way way too early to make such a statement.From what I saw yesterday, Beto is our starter until Barry is ready and I think Beto will eventually get some goals, but Barry needs time and I fervently hope that in January we find a competent finisher who can blend with Grealish, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Dibling and Dewsbury-Hall, a potent combination, to push us to top 10 and the FA cup.We're not miles off and watching the shite today we missed a chance there last time. I hope we put them cunts to the sword at BMD. They're not all that. Ian Bennett 156 Posted 19/10/2025 at 20:58:12 Dobbin and Cannon did make appearences for Everton before heading out on their first loan.Cannon played 3, Dobbin 5.To put them in the shop window, you first need them in shop I guess.Anyway, think we've done this death. 3 sub keepers is shite. Small club mentality of a shit bench. Colin Glassar 157 Posted 19/10/2025 at 21:02:29 I think it’s a bit unfair comparing Beto to Haaland. Beto is much better. Mike Gaynes 158 Posted 19/10/2025 at 21:05:19 Colin, he's better-looking for sure. Tommy Carter 159 Posted 19/10/2025 at 21:08:45 @155 MarkThere’s a lot of hope involved there Mark. Moyes couldn’t win an FA cup if his life depended on it. Here’s a prediction for you, we won’t get beyond the 4th round of the FA Cup this season. Here’s another one. We won’t win at Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge or the Emirates and you can add that to the defeats at Anfield and Etihad we have already endured. This spineless manager will never bring this football club success. And when he comes up short, all you hear are excuses about how the structure or finances of the club hold him back. The signings of Barry and Anzou in a critical transfer window were absolute failures. Paul Hewitt 160 Posted 19/10/2025 at 21:14:06 Well if we are looking for a new striker in January I'd be trying to get Moise Kean back. The first time he was here he was just 18 and not ready. Plus Silva never really fancied him. He's now 25 and is far better now. His hold-up play has improved a lot, and he definitely knows how to score. Offer Fiorentina Beto and cash for Kean. Would he return? I actually think he would. Colin Glassar 161 Posted 19/10/2025 at 21:19:47 That’s debatable, Mike. Kevin Molloy 162 Posted 19/10/2025 at 21:38:15 I imagine that inclusion of one of the kids into a first team squad is a key marker that they are all really focussed on and see as a real prize. It could well be that Moyes does not want to elevate one of the kids to such a status just cos we've had a run of injuries, and more for when they've shown good form. I'm sure there is a good reason why Moyes sometimes has three goalies in the squad, he's not a complete idiot. Laurie Hartley 163 Posted 19/10/2025 at 22:13:40 It was anybody's game up until Haaland scored. We knew going into the game he was likely to score based on the form he is in. I don't like him much but he is a great striker.I thought Röhl put in a good cameo as substitute. I can see Moyes starting him in the near future. Iroegbunam also did well. We have plenty of options in midfield now.Beto hit his purple patch last season in a worse squad than this so, even though I have been disappointed with him so far this season, I think he will be back on the score sheet soon. Mark Murphy 164 Posted 19/10/2025 at 22:41:32 Tommy - I hear you. “Fervently hope” is a world away from “I believe we will” but anyway...I'm not a Moyes acolyte -- I want Iraola in next season. But I'll take your bet -- a tenner (virtual or real if we meet at a game) that we win one of those aways. It's not as far away as it was last season, in my opinion.We have a half-decent team, especially in the forwards (support, not striker) department and, when Branthwaite's back, I think we'll be a force. Si Cooper 165 Posted 19/10/2025 at 23:02:33 MK (138), the manager can't make 8 changes in a game and the versatility of some players means they are effectively covering more than one position, so in reality putting a youngster on the bench that you simply wouldn't pick over the other options you have would be absolutely pointless in terms of influencing the outcome of a game.The goalkeeper is one position where you'd absolutely prefer the replacement(s) to be specialists (although there have been memorable stand-ins).I don't know the odds, but I'd bet good money that two goalkeeping injuries without the third option would leave most teams (including ours) much more compromised than losing 2 players in any of the outfield positions.In terms of ‘developing' individuals by including them in the first team match day experience…..? Well, I've known characters who really aren't cut out for bench-warming duty and would probably get really pissed off with that type of pointless ‘inclusion'.I really don't see the 2 keeper subs as something to get aggravated about.“Most teams will have an outfield player or two who fancies themselves as a goalie in any eventuality.” Can you substantiate that wild speculation in any way, Conor? Tommy Carter 167 Posted 20/10/2025 at 11:08:03 @164 Mark. Accepted. Easiest tenner I will ever make. @163. Every game is anybody’s game until you are beaten. Try telling this to the manager that waited until he was 2-0 down at Anfield to start playing. If Beto had scored his chance then Moyes would’ve put 11 players behind the ball and tried to defend it for the rest of the game. There’s no way we were ever coming away from that fixture with a victory. It’s like the moaning after the Derby about the additional time. 