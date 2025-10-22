Season › 2025-26 › News Broken leg 'not as bad as feared' for Joel Catesby Michael Kenrick 21/10/2025 7comments | Jump to last After more than a week, Everton have finally decided to reveal the true extent of Joel Catesby's horrible injury that he sustained playing for the Under-21s against Bradford City last Tuesday. "He’s broken his fibula, but not his tibia, so it’s more positive than we first expected," Paul Tait said. “He also had an ankle dislocation, but the medical staff on the night put it straight back in, so it’s limited the ligament damage. “So, he’s got a dislocation and a fractured fibula to recover from, but it’s better than we first thought. We managed to get him back to Aintree Hospital where we have a specialist, who did the operation on Friday. He’s back home and he’ll be coming into Finch Farm soon. “Our medical team did a brilliant job from their response to post-operation, so I’d like to thank them for their efforts – both on the night and in the days since.” On the expected timescale for his recovery, Tait added: “I think it’s four to six months, which is another positive because when I saw the injury, I was thinking more like a year.” But no explanation why it took a whole week for this story to appear on the Everton website, when the full extent of the damage would have been confirmed with the scan he had at Bradford Hospital, either on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning of last week. Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () John Pickles 1 Posted 22/10/2025 at 11:57:44 I hope he gets on well with Jarrad... They're going to be seeing a lot of each other. Mike Hayes 2 Posted 22/10/2025 at 14:09:28 The club are slow to almost backward at saying anything not first-team related. Good to hear it's not as bad as first thought but, like Branthwaite, it's a long time to be out when you are wanting to progress. Alan J Thompson 3 Posted 22/10/2025 at 14:36:54 Here's wishing the lad a full and quick recovery and that the club find something to fill in his time until then. Jack Convery 4 Posted 22/10/2025 at 14:42:58 Fingers crossed he can get his career on track as soon as possible. David Williams 5 Posted 23/10/2025 at 11:16:07 All the best with your recovery, lad. Stay positive. Katy Breeze 6 Posted 23/10/2025 at 20:35:16 It will have taken a couple of days to get a clear scan on any ligament damage as well as confirmation that the surgery fixed what was needed. So a week before an announcement is probably just about right. Michael Kenrick 7 Posted 24/10/2025 at 15:14:56 But why does seemingly everyone at the club descend into a state of catatonic shock when someone breaks their leg? It something sadly that happens in football but it does not help at all that the first response is denial.Firsty, denial by the TV crew to reshow the foul that caused the injury. Why? This I have never ever understood. Every other event on a football field can be reanalyzed in slo-mo ad infinitum... except a broken leg. Then denial by the club that it is anything other than a 'serious injury' when it must be patently obvious to all anywhere near it that the poor lad has broken something.You talk about needing a scan to confirm things but they put his ankle in plaster that night or the following morning -- more than a week ago. Why can't they say "Yes, it's clear that Joel's broken his leg and may have ankle ligament damage but we won't know any more until we get him back to our specialist." Why deny us even that crumb of information?But no, we the fans are denied such a courtesy after faithfully watching the team and supporting all the players. I just don't get it. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb