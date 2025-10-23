23/10/2025





Tyler Dibling is making a positive impression on manager David Moyes in training. Although the teenager is still looking for persistent game time, he’s making rapid strides and getting used to life on Merseyside.

Dibling was the most expensive summer signing for Everton, arriving from Southampton for an initial £35m deal. The 19-year-old, who played 33 Premier League games for the Saints last season, has started just one game in the league for the Blues so far.

The highly-rated prospect is still searching for his breakthrough moment with his new club but Moyes insists he’s happy with what he has seen so far and is willing to be patient as Dibling continues to adapt to the club.

“When you sign players, it's not easy for it all to fall into place right away, especially when we are in a world where everything's expected so quick and to be done so early that things should work,” said the Everton boss.

“I think Kiernan (Dewsbury-Hall) and Jack (Grealish) have both fit in really well, but maybe the Premier League experience, being in the Premier League before, playing in the stadiums etc etc makes it that bit easier… Tyler has got that as well but obviously from a lower level and a younger age.”

Reports suggest that the club’s coaches are encouraging Dibling to try and learn from teammate Jack Grealish, while assistant managers Leighton Baines and Billy McKinlay have been showing him clips of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

“I want him to look at Jack, how he plays, how composed he is on the ball, but I have to say that Tyler has really impressed me with his close skills and ability,” Moyes added.

“He is a quiet boy and it is going to take a bit of time for him to come out of his shell.”

