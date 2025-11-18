18/11/2025





Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has had a massive impact on Everton in the short time he’s been here already and manager David Moyes feels the summer signing’s impressive performances may be “going under the radar” a wee bit.

Signed from Chelsea, Dewsbury-Hall has operated as an advanced midfielder and has been crucial in helping the Blues build up and in dictating play in the final third. He’s developed great chemistry with Jack Grealish on the left and along with Iliman Ndiaye, these three players have been responsible for most of Everton’s offensive forays this season.

Dewsbury-Hall had his best performance in an Everton shirt in the recent game against Fulham. He was instrumental in the Blues’ 2-0 victory over the Cottagers and picked up the Man of the Match award.

Speaking about Dewsbury-Hall, Moyes said, “He's made us a much better footballing team; he's made us much more careful in how we build and how we play.

“He's done an awful lot of really good things, and I thought he'd get a goal in the first half as well, but it was ruled out, wasn't it? Just generally, I think he's done really well for us.”

Dewsbury-Hall lies second behind only Grealish for Everton’s Premier League assists (two), shot-creating actions (34) and goal-creating actions (four), while also ranking in the top 10 across the division for key passes (18).

“He’s made such a difference to the team,” Moyes continued. “He’s made us more creative and, sort of, cultured in the way we play.

“He might be going under the radar a wee bit – he’s playing so well. He does the work; he covers big distances for us. He’s an intelligent boy, as well. He wants the team to do well, and he’s certainly helped us play better.”

