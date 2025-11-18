18/11/2025





A football finance website in Italy has been doing some sums on the investments made by The Friedkin Group at both Everton and AS Roma.

In December 2024, The Friedkin Group officially became the owners of Everton, acquiring the club from Farhad Moshiri. In the transaction, the club was valued at approximately €450M, but the details of the transaction have never been disclosed.

However, over the last few months, two investments already made by the American ownership are on record. The first was an injection of £200M (approximately €235M) in June 2024, before completing the acquisition of Everton, to allow the company to repay a loan and make capital available for their ongoing operation.

In addition, in December 2024, at the time of the acquisition of Everton FC Co Ltd, the vehicle used by The Friedkin Group to become owners of Everton (Roundhouse Capital Holdings Limited) completed a capital increase of £289M (equivalent to approximately €335M).

A further £107M, equalling approximately €121.5M, was paid between last August and September, as emerged from the official documents consulted by Calcio e Finanza. According to this data, therefore, The Friedkin Group's overall investment in Everton currently amounts to approximately £596M (€691.5M).

This contrasts with the greater investment made in AS Roma, totaling £798.8M (€926.6M), made over a longer period since TFG took ownership of the Italian club in August 2020

Information sourced from Calcio E Finanza

