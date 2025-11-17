17/11/2025





Idrissa Gana Gueye has backed his Everton and Senegal teammate Iliman Ndiaye to win the Ballon d’Or one day.

Ndiaye, signed from Marseille last summer, took little time to become a Toffees fan favourite. He holds the honour of being the last men’s player to score at Goodison Park as well as being the first to score at Everton’s new waterfront stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The Senegalese finished as the club’s top scorer last season and his adaptation to the club was helped by the presence of his compatriot Gana Gueye in the dressing room.

The veteran midfielder believes that his teammate is capable of following in the footsteps of George Weah and becoming the next African Ballon d’Or winner.

"I told him when he first arrived here that he can be the next African Balon d'Or winner, because he has the quality, he has the technique, he has the skills and everything. He has a combination I've never seen before,” Gana Gueye told Everton's Official Matchday Programme exclusively.

Speaking about their relationship, Gueye added, "I'm always speaking to him. He's a good boy, he listens a lot and, yeah, I'm like his... grandbrother!" I always knew he would be successful here at Everton and, honestly, I don't think he's shown his best yet.

"I train with him every day so I see his quality every day and I can see what he is capable of. He just needs to believe in himself, keep working hard and have high expectations of himself.

"He's a humble guy. A very, very good guy. He's not shy – he likes to play and joke with everyone. Nobody ever has a problem with him because he is humble and always keeps working hard. You see in those videos even from when he was very young how hard he works and it's because he always wants to be better."

Currently on international duty, both Ndiaye and Gueye started the previous game for Senegal — a 2-0 friendly loss to Brazil in London. The Lions of Teranga are set to face Kenya next.

