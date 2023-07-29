Penultimate pre-season friendly at Stoke

29/07/2023



Everton visit the Bet365 Stadium and home of Stoke City this afternoon for their penultimate pre-season friendly, kicking off at 3 pm.

A number of first-team players have yet to feature in any of the pre-season games but, with James Garner, Jarrad Branthwaite and Demarai Gray back from international duty and new loanee Arnaut Danjuma now in full training with the squad, Sean Dyche should have a bigger group to select from for today's game.

Fitness concerns still appear to be the limiting factor for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman, and Dele Alli as they recover from their respective injuries, while the situation regarding Jean-Phillipe Gbamin remains a mystery after his claim of not returning to Everton appears so far to be true.

The game will be screened live for Everton members who have logged in.

