Season › 2023-24 › News Penultimate pre-season friendly at Stoke Michael Kenrick 29/07/2023

Everton visit the Bet365 Stadium and home of Stoke City this afternoon for their penultimate pre-season friendly, kicking off at 3 pm.

A number of first-team players have yet to feature in any of the pre-season games but, with James Garner, Jarrad Branthwaite and Demarai Gray back from international duty and new loanee Arnaut Danjuma now in full training with the squad, Sean Dyche should have a bigger group to select from for today's game.

Fitness concerns still appear to be the limiting factor for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman, and Dele Alli as they recover from their respective injuries, while the situation regarding Jean-Phillipe Gbamin remains a mystery after his claim of not returning to Everton appears so far to be true.

The game will be screened live for Everton members who have logged in.

Reader Comments (5)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster.

Terry Davies 1 Posted 29/07/2023 at 12:00:45
Will Everton TV be working during the game this time?

Si Pulford 2 Posted 29/07/2023 at 12:17:37
Can anyone confirm whether or not as a season ticket holder I get the game free if I sign into the website?

Liam Mogan 3 Posted 29/07/2023 at 12:21:03
Yes you get it when you log in on Everton tv

Liam Mogan 4 Posted 29/07/2023 at 12:22:17
It's not very user friendly though and can be a bit unreliable.

Terry Davies 5 Posted 29/07/2023 at 12:38:24