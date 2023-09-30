🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: ‘They Always Bring You Back’

29/09/2023



Paul and Lyndon chat about a second Everton away win in the space of four days after the cup win at Villa Park that throws up a number of selection options for Sean Dyche ahead of the weekend visit of Luton.

They laud the manager and the players for that result and discuss the options for Wednesday's League Cup tie at Villa

