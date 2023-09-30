Season › 2023-24 › News 🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: ‘They Always Bring You Back’ Lyndon Lloyd 29/09/2023 3comments | Jump to last Paul and Lyndon chat about a second Everton away win in the space of four days after the cup win at Villa Park that throws up a number of selection options for Sean Dyche ahead of the weekend visit of Luton. They laud the manager and the players for that result and discuss the options for Wednesday's League Cup tie at Villa → Episodes You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app like Overcast using this RSS feed link Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ben King 1 Posted 30/09/2023 at 13:12:14 Thanks for the pod gentsThey’re always so much better after a win eh?!! 😜So good to finally beat Villa….and on their own patch. It’s been a while….C’mon you blues!! Ben King 2 Posted 30/09/2023 at 23:48:22 They'll have to work very hard to bring me back in, in terms of belief. The flippin regular capitulation is beyond embarrassing, it's absolutely disgraceful.Dyche came here with his Burnley teams and literally footballed us off the pitch. But Dyche can't win at Goodison with us.Young plays for a Villa team that regularly turns us over but has been culpable for at least 3 goals this season. Yes, I believe he could have done much better on the first goal today. Tarkowski solidified a Burnley back line but can't keep a clean sheet for Everton this season.I can't be bothered to list every player aside from to say that Beto has to score his header if he's a Premier League striker. He doesn't even hit the target!!!! Have we been sold a muscular dud??? Hard to believe otherwise right now… Clowns. Danny O’Neill 3 Posted 01/10/2023 at 09:55:53 A bit late to this one and licking my wounds after yesterday's results.Always a good listen and they do keep bringing us back. They'll never keep me away. Only the trains strikes do.The performance against a strong Villa side (despite what some say) was great to watch. The 4,500 travelling support great to be amongst.Keep up this level of performance and we'll be fine.Thank you for the listen. Keep them coming. I volunteer to be a guest speaker!!! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb