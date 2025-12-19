19/12/2025





Everton will miss Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the clash against Arsenal at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

The 27-year-old midfielder suffered a hamstring issue against his former side Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge and had to be taken off. Manager David Moyes, however, refused to put a timescale on the length of his absence in the pre-match press conference.

“Kiernan is doing well. But not available for the game. He'll be a big miss for us, but that's what happens this time of year. Every club has injuries or suspensions,” said Moyes.

Asked about when Dewsbury-Hall might return, he said, "We have (a timescale) but I'm not telling you."

Dewsbury-Hall had earlier shared a picture of himself coming off the pitch with a caption, "A little blip. See you all soon."

Meanwhile, Merlin Röhl, signed from Freiburg on Deadline Day, is back in training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a hernia operation. Jack Grealish, who had complained of discomfort in his hamstring during the 2-0 loss to Chelsea in London, is also fine and will be available against Arsenal this weekend.

“Merlin is back. He's been training and hopefully he'll be back available for the game. Jack is okay. Jack will be fit and available to play [against Arsenal], yes," added Moyes.

Asked about a potential recall for Harrison Armstrong from his impressive loan spell at Preston North End, Moyes remarked, "It is getting much more closer to a possibility and we'll certainly consider it."

Everton will also miss the Senegalese duo of Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye, who have departed for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Club captain Seamus Coleman remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Jarrad Branthwaite is still working his way back after missing the entire season so far.

