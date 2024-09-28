Report Magnificent McNeil transforms the mood at Goodison Goodison Park was a pretty discontented place at half-time after a turgid first half but aided by a key sub at the interval, Everton's new "No.10" delivered a decisive brace Lyndon Lloyd 28/09/2024 11comments (last) At the halfway stage of what will, hopefully, be seen as a turning point for Everton’s season, the Blues had kicked off five home games in all competitions and either the team, Sean Dyche or both had been booed off the field in three of them. Goodison Park was a pretty discontented place after 45 minutes against Crystal Palace this afternoon, the context of a winless start to the Premier League campaign weighing heavier when compounded by a dreadful first-half performance and the knowledge that Everton hadn’t ever either come from behind to win or registered a win on their own turf when the opposition had scored under this manager. By full-time, the mood had been transformed by an effective half-time substitution, two fine Dwight McNeil goals and a fairly comfortable defensive stand to see out the game founded on the defensive rock that was the returning Jarrad Branthwaite. The young centre-half made his first start of the season having finally recovered from hernia surgery and, a slight wobble early doors aside, slotted back into the defence like he’d never been away. There are lingering concerns over the side’s set-piece defending that let Palace take a first-half lead — on the other side of the box from Branthwaite, it should be noted — but there were plenty of positives to take from the day, mentality chief among them. It’s not churlish to say that Dyche was bailed out to a degree by McNeil, who underlined his imperious ability to score wonder-goals with that wand of a left foot with the equaliser before popping up at the back post to rifle in the winner, because the manager’s decision to persist with Abdoulaye Doucouré in central midfield alongside Orel Mangala looked suspect in the first period. He deserved credit, however, for hooking the visibly frustrated and ineffective Jesper Lindstrøm with an uncharacteristic change at the mid-way point in favour of Jack Harrison, who had arguably his most effective 45 minutes in a Blue shirt, and then introducing both Idrissa Gueye and James Garner to shore up the midfield later in the second half. He was rewarded with a first League win of the campaign and a platform on which to now build a run of results, hopefully one of those streaks of victories that underpinned last season’s survival. Article continues below video content Dyche blamed a, frankly, abysmal first half on nerves and the uncertainty in the stadium following Everton’s winless start and there is some merit to that as well. But, having again ceded criminal amounts of possession and managed a third of the number of touches in the opposition box than the Eagles, the issues appeared to be a lot deeper. Under Oliver Glasner, Palace simply looked far better coached as they played through Everton’s midfield, with Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze in particular finding time and space to dictate the game. And when Doucouré bundled the latter over unnecessarily to concede an eighth-minute free-kick and the former’s shot was deflected wide for a corner, the visitors took a 10th-minute lead. The initial set-piece was cleared but only as far as Wharton, who scooped a cross to the far post where Maxence Lacroix out-jumped Doucouré and Guehi reacted fastest to the loose ball poke it over the line. Everton remained unconvincing as they tried to respond. Iliman Ndiaye was electric once again with the ball at his feet but, all too often, it felt like he was going it alone down the left flank and it was hard to see where an Everton goal was going to come from, although they did have a couple of half-chances before the interval. James Tarkowski’s header after a quarter of an hour might have caused Dean Henderson a scare had it not struck Guehi on its way to goal, McNeil drove a really tempting ball to near post but the freshly-shorn Dominic Calvert-Lewin either let it go hoping there was a blue shirt behind him or just failed to make contact, before McNeil himself tried to meet Vitalii Mykolenko’s whipped delivery from the right but his header lacked any kind of conviction and the ball dropped harmlessly wide. In between, the Blues had almost given up a carbon copy of Palace’s opening goal when Jefferson Lerma popped up to easily win a header at the back post and Lacroix pounded but this time Ndiaye was on hand to smuggle the ball behind for a corner. From the resulting set-piece, Eddie Nketiah’s curling effort was blocked superbly by a Tarkowski header but Jordan Pickford was fortunate that, as the looping ball spun goal-wards inside the six-yard box, it hit him rather than bouncing into the net. And there was a couple of late chances for Drasner’s men to deepen the gloom inside Goodison late in the half when Lacroix arrived unmarked on the right side of the area from Palace’s perspective but failed to meet Eze’s cross while Wharton tested Pickford with a crisp volley. Lindstrøm had thrown his arms in the air in despair late in the first period after the ball one more time and it was an obvious change to make to hook him, with Harrison coming on in his place for the second half. Apparently with Seamus Coleman’s inspired words still ringing in their ears, Everton were markedly better after the break — more effective in the press, tighter in midfield, and more pro-active, the latter trait epitomised by Ashley Young who had another effective game. The veteran read Daichi Kamada’s intended pass for Eze brilliantly, stepping up to intercept it, use Harrison as a decoy and then slip the ball inside to McNeil. He looked up in space and then feathered a beautiful curling shot over Henderson and into the top corner from 25 yards out. Harrison, meanwhile, was directly involved as Everton seized the lead a few minutes later, bringing the ball down immaculately with his left foot, turning away from his man and then whipping a dangerous right-footed cross to the back stick. Nketiah stuck a leg but McNeil tracked it all the way as it bounced up off the striker's foot and then buried a volley inside the upright from close range. From then on it was a case of Dyche’s men holding their nerve and seeing it out if they couldn’t add to their lead. They made it harder than it needed to be at times by being careless in possession, but the character of the contest had irrevocably changed and Palace’s key men in midfield were dealt with far more effectively. A Munoz header dropped behind the always-dangerous Jean-Philippe Mateta in front of goal and was cleared while Branthwaite blocked a pile-driver from Eze and, instead, it was the hosts who came close to wrapping it up when Calvert-Lewin sent Doucouré away but, looking as though he was running through cement, he allowed Lacroix to catch him up and toe it off him before he could try and beat Henderson. The finale was predictably nervy given what had happened against Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Southampton in recent weeks and the whistle when it came was met with huge relief inside Goodison. Four points from the last two games has lifted the Blues out of the bottom three and, together with the takeover news from last Monday, helped improve the mood massively. It’s one win; no one should be getting carried away but as the injury, illness and fitness situation continues to improve, the ingredients are there for Dyche’s men to pick up the points they need to pull away from the danger zone in the coming weeks. Reader Comments (11) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Brian Harrison 1 Posted 29/09/2024 at 10:47:01 A massive win which was much needed; after the first-half display, I feared yet another home defeat. It was great to see Branthwaite back in the side as he has been sorely missed. But this was another game where the opposition took control from the off as we seemed to lack any cohesion. Ndiaye was the one positive from an easily forgettable first half. I know many were frustrated and let their feelings be known at half-time, but I don't see what good booing your own side does. They will know themselves they haven't performed well and, if they think their own fans are against them, it makes the game that much harder.Dyche, obviously feeling a change was needed, brought on Harrison for Lindstrøm who had a poor first-half. Thankfully, Young made a vital interception and laid the ball off to McNeil in space and he scored a spectacular goal which changed the mood dramatically. We at last started to take control and started to attack a bit more than we had in the first, then a cross from Harrison found McNeil at the far post who turned it in for us to take the lead. I thought Mangala had a decent game and while Doucouré covers a lot of ground, he just lacks the guile that's needed to play there. Although McNeil scored both goals he looked to be struggling to make an impact for large parts of the game, and while he does benifit from playing more central I actually think we would be far more effective if Ndiaye played the 10 role.I am well aware that Calvert-Lewin is asked to play a very isolated role up front, but I just don't think he is the player he used to be, and hopefully when Chermiti and Broja are fit, we will have other attacking options, as Beto so far hasn't proved an option. I don't know if something was said at half-time but Pickford seemed to come for more crosses in the second half, and much needed from him.Let's hope the win will give the team a boost and we can take that confidence into the game against Newcastle next week. Steve Hogan 2 Posted 29/09/2024 at 11:16:07 I honestly feared the worst after going one-nil down, particularly with the team playing 'unconvincing' football. I even started to consider who Dyche's likely successor would be in the next month, as surely he would have lost his job after the awful run of results since the opening day.Thankfully, he acted decisively and hooked the non-performing Lindstrøm for Harrison.McNeil can look sluggish at times, and he certainly doesn't have the pace to play as an outright winger, but he does have a wonderous left foot, and when given the time and space, it can be effective.Overall, the much-maligned team of ours deserved their win. It would have been easy to let their collective heads drop, but no, they were up for the fight.I've never witnessed a 22-year-old make such a difference to a team, but special mention to Jarrad Branthwaite. After a nervy start, he settled the whole of the defence down, particularly Tarkowski, who looked a different player alongside him. You very rarely see the kid make any 'last ditch' tackles, simply because of being in the right place at the right time, a rare gift not many players of his age have.Hopefully, at some stage in the near future, we won't be forced to sell our best players to stay solvent. To think those cheeky bastards along the M62 tried to pick him up for £20M.After this season, my guess is any interested club will have to pay nearer £80M.My immediate concern though, is both full-back positions. Whilst Ashley Young had a decent game yesterday, Mykolenko seems to have gone backwards. He was repeatedly outjumped on crosses to the far post, and gives wingers far too much time on the ball, instead of closing them down.Sadly, Doucoure now is very much a passenger in midfield, all his pace has now gone, and he's something of a liability.The ease in which the Palace defender caught up with him, when clean through on goal, was embarrassing.On the positive side, Ndiaye continues to impress, his workrate is frightening, it's a long time since we've had a genuine outlet when under pressure.Also, special mention to Mangala in midfield, he is making his presence felt, as his fitness improves with each game.Finally, a word of praise to Dyche, he made the right substitutions, at the right time, which hasn't always been the case.At last, a weekend I can enjoy. Alan McMillan 3 Posted 29/09/2024 at 15:27:56 A very satisfying win on a day when we could have dropped our heads and shrunk into our shells. Credit to Dyche for taking off Lindstrøm, who looks low on confidence; this performance won't help that. Harrison was very good, playing at times instinctively. Doucouré is so frustrating, giving away needless free-kicks and generally getting under my skin with his shite passing. I wonder how long it will be before Séamus takes over as manager, if, from what we are led to believe, his ability to rouse the troops can produce such a positive reaction in the second half? A good result, not a great performance overall, but that's okay in these uncertain times. David Cooper 4 Posted 29/09/2024 at 16:31:19 Whatever Seamus said at half-time must have been heard! Within 10 minutes, thanks to McNeil's magnificent left foot, we were ahead. A couple of instances in the first half highlighted what some of us have been saying for a long time — that Pickford must come for balls in the 6-yard box. Palace's first goal was a carbon copy of last week. The second incident did not result in a goal but an escape underneath the bar and thanks to Ndiaye by the post. Teams are doing to us what Tarkowski did to others last season. Obviously putting a combination of Doucouré and Young cannot deal with the ball to the back post. Are we missing Onana's height? Doucoure can't jump to head a ball, Tarkowski and Branthwaite were trying to look after Mateta in the middle of the box with Calvert-Lewin attacking the ball. But until Dyche finds a solution, we are going to be in trouble from corners etc.As Dyche said in his post-match interview, he didn't think we played that well. Stats showed 2 shots and 2 goals. But thanks to McNeil, we got the win. Palace did not help their cause by selling Olise, Andersen and Edouard in the summer and were much less of a threat. Next up is The Skunks. Watched bits of their game against Man City and let's hope Isak is missing and Boy Wonder plays as their centre forward. Burn is taller than Branthwaite so will be a threat at corners. Benjamin Dyke 5 Posted 30/09/2024 at 10:15:27 Can I pick some nits now we won? How the heck was Guehi allowed to get a shot in and how did it go in with all the defenders and the keeper there? How the heck did they almost repeat it and what on earth was Pickford doing when that save looped up in the air - he got really lucky! Pickford often makes great saves that have won us points and he's also cut out most of the mistakes he once made regularly and is much calmer (except maybe against Newcastle) but his command of the box is getting worse in my opinion. Nit picked – thank you! Fred Quick 6 Posted 30/09/2024 at 10:44:17 Booing has no place at Goodison Park seems to be the mantra from many, but I would argue how would the players know that they weren't performing to a suitable level, if there wasn't a reaction by some of the crowd? I think it is far worse that the club captain found himself, having to berate the players in the dressing room at the break, as that could damage team morale and cause factions.I'm not saying that Seamus was wrong or that his words didn't have the desired effect, but the players, all of those included in the match-day squad, should know what is expected of them from the moment they arrive at the ground, especially at Goodison Park.I hope that we don't hear any more booing aimed at the team, at Goodison, between now and the end of the season, as that would indicate that the players have gotten the message and the crowd are relatively happy with what they are watching. Dave Abrahams 7 Posted 30/09/2024 at 12:03:24 Fred (6), I sit in the Upper Bullens and I'm willing Jack Harrison to do well because he has had a hard time of it since he came to the Blues. But he hasn't done very well and I can see how frustrated he gets with his own performances, no matter how hard he tries. He works his plums off, so he definitely knows it is not coming off for him, whether he hears the crowd's annoyance with him or not. He still carries on as hard as he can for the benefit of the team. On Saturday, he had some measure of success. I hope he can carry on like this and win the crowd over. Players like him who do their best I will never criticise. Mal van Schaick 8 Posted 30/09/2024 at 16:56:29 A much needed win and confidence booster. Our new additions are settling in and I was touting Ndaiye as a signing a while ago. Great by McNeil for both goals. If we join it up a bit more for our next game and fight for another win and climb that table. David Bromwell 9 Posted 01/10/2024 at 08:00:46 Whilst Saturday was a big and welcome relief, and both McNeil's goals were excellent for large parts of the game we were constantly over run in midfield. This is the pattern of most games and it puts pressure on the defence and means the attack has little support. As we now have more genuine midfield players I hope we might see 3 in the middle at the expense of one of the wide players. In retrospect we were perhaps a little lucky on Saturday, and we have another very tough game on Saturday, and for once it would be good if we don't simply surrender the midfield to the opposition. Happily we have now got more bodies who are genuine midfield players and it would be good to see them on the pitch together. And perhaps we could put an end to Hoof Ball as it has not proven effective and it is awful to watch. Steve Hogan 10 Posted 01/10/2024 at 11:56:16 I just don't get why Dyche is 'comfortable' with his team having between 30-40% possession each game.It simply makes the opposing team look far better than what they actually are, and invites teams on to our much maligned defence.Why would any modern manager choose to play that way? You're not wrong Steve.It's not the most entertaining but it is effective. The amount of teams that take short goal kicks is more insane to me to be fair.Don't lose it in bad areas and contest for the 1st/win the 2nd ball. We make the game more complicated than it is for the sake of entertainment. 