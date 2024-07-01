01/07/2024

Everton will play Sligo Rovers in a pre-season friendly at The Showgrounds on Friday 19 July at 4pm.

Sligo Rovers is the home club where Seamus Coleman played before his move to Everton in 2009 for a fee of just £60,000.

The match will honour fan's favourite Coleman who played over 50 times for Sligo making his debut against Derry City in late 2006. The Republic of Ireland captain became a mainstay for Rovers first team before his move to Goodison Park.

Coleman was part of an Everton XI who played in The Showgrounds in 2010.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Coleman who recently signed a one-year contract extension with Everton is looking forward to playing back at his old stomping ground.

“It will be a huge honour for me to return to Sligo Rovers with Everton for our opening pre-season friendly of the summer" said Coleman.

“Sligo is a club I obviously hold close to my heart, with them putting their faith in me as a young player which eventually led to my move to Everton.

“I still have many friends at Sligo and it’s been great to see the close bond between the two clubs strengthen over the years. Going back there after more than 15 special years as an Evertonian will mean a lot to my family and me.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Sligo fans and Evertonians at The Showgrounds on Friday 19 July.”

