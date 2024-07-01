Season › 2024-25 › News Everton to play pre-season friendly in Coleman's Irish home Michael Kenrick 01/07/2024 19comments | Jump to last Everton will play Sligo Rovers in a pre-season friendly at The Showgrounds on Friday 19 July at 4pm. Sligo Rovers is the home club where Seamus Coleman played before his move to Everton in 2009 for a fee of just £60,000. The match will honour fan's favourite Coleman who played over 50 times for Sligo making his debut against Derry City in late 2006. The Republic of Ireland captain became a mainstay for Rovers first team before his move to Goodison Park. Coleman was part of an Everton XI who played in The Showgrounds in 2010. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Coleman who recently signed a one-year contract extension with Everton is looking forward to playing back at his old stomping ground. “It will be a huge honour for me to return to Sligo Rovers with Everton for our opening pre-season friendly of the summer" said Coleman. “Sligo is a club I obviously hold close to my heart, with them putting their faith in me as a young player which eventually led to my move to Everton. “I still have many friends at Sligo and it’s been great to see the close bond between the two clubs strengthen over the years. Going back there after more than 15 special years as an Evertonian will mean a lot to my family and me. “I’m really looking forward to seeing Sligo fans and Evertonians at The Showgrounds on Friday 19 July.” Reader Comments (19) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Jack Convery 1 Posted 01/07/2024 at 15:18:55 Well that should be a good trip for all who travel to watch it. It's all about the Craic. A nice game for Seamus. John Pickles 2 Posted 01/07/2024 at 16:00:00 Tell Thelwell to go with £60K in his back pocket, you never know what you might find. Neil Copeland 3 Posted 01/07/2024 at 16:27:21 Flight booked, just need a match ticket now….. Derek Knox 4 Posted 01/07/2024 at 17:36:37 Neil, well in there mate, I can't see it being a total sell-out, but you never know. You can always have a ' Sly Go ' over the perimeter wall ! :-) Andy Crooks 5 Posted 01/07/2024 at 17:49:10 Where are you flying into, Neil? I have been to Sligo ground quite a few times. They are a top club and top people. I would love to go but can't do that date. It will be sold out I reckon, but you'll get a ticket ok. Neil Copeland 6 Posted 01/07/2024 at 18:19:11 Derek, ha ha, good plan.Andy, we are flying into Dublin then going by train to Sligo. It was easier and a bit cheaper than going to Knock which would have still meant a train journey. Danny O’Neill 7 Posted 01/07/2024 at 19:18:59 Flights booked. I'm going via Belfast.I too don't have a ticket, but I'll find one.I'm staying overnight. I could stay with my sister in county Armagh, but I'll head back to Belfast. I want to go to the Crown Saloon. We were never allowed to go there socially, just to sit there monitoring and observing certain characters. We stuck out like a sore thumb!!This will be emotional for Seamus, but it is very fitting. Duncan McDine 8 Posted 01/07/2024 at 19:34:16 Everton support is mad. I've just been told that Salford and Preston friendlies will sell out... maximum away credits required! That buggers my chances. Coventry details hasn't yet been released, but it sounds like we may be playing Aug 10th against Atalanta at the Old Lady... let's hope so. The demand for watching shite footy has never been so high!! Billy Shears 9 Posted 01/07/2024 at 19:37:19 A excellent start to the pre-season games.I hope all the travelling Blues enjoy their time in the Emerald Isle. Christy Ring 10 Posted 01/07/2024 at 20:19:02 A class act for a club legend, brother trying to arrange tickets for us. Neil Copeland 11 Posted 01/07/2024 at 21:19:01 Sounds like it could be a TW reunion! Shane Corcoran 12 Posted 01/07/2024 at 23:02:05 Even I might go to this one. Just over an hour away. Shane Corcoran 13 Posted 01/07/2024 at 23:06:15 Anyone know where they’re staying/training while they’re here? Frank Wolfe 14 Posted 02/07/2024 at 02:48:57 Make a trip of it folks. You're almost literally on the Wild Atlantic Way. Hire a car and head up to Seamus's hometown of Killybegs. His Dad was running the Bay View Hotel there overlooking the harbour. Beautiful part of the world, especially at this time of year. Jim Bennings 15 Posted 02/07/2024 at 06:48:57 First friendly in 19 days time and we ain't even got a new kit out yet, went past the Everton store the other day on a bus and they've still got Hummel plastered all over the window.Sort it out Castore lol. Alan McMillan 16 Posted 02/07/2024 at 10:59:28 I agree with Frank, it's a beautiful part of the world. Do go for more than just the game, the Wild Atlantic Way is spectacular. Bring a coat! Dixie Dean ran a pub there too, though I'm not sure if it's still open. For those going by train, it leaves from Connolly Station and takes just over 3 hours. Beware though - the bar on the train has been closed since COVID; bring cans but don't get caught drinking them... Pat Kelly 17 Posted 02/07/2024 at 11:18:32 sligorovers.com/the-showgrounds/ Alan McGuffog 18 Posted 02/07/2024 at 11:46:30 Anyone going via Knock remember that you need 10 euros to leave the country. 😄 Brendan McLaughlin 19 Posted 02/07/2024 at 17:08:46 I'm forty minutes from Sligo for the next fortnight but it's a2-hour ride given the date. Granted I'm getting it easy compared to some T'webbers.Are you travelling up, Jerome?