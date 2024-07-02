Season › 2024-25 › News Everton add 12 full-time scholars to the Academy Michael Kenrick 02/07/2024 5comments | Jump to last Everton have a new batch of young players who have become full-time scholars in the Under-18 squad for next season. Ademide Akarakiri Attacking-midfielder Akarakiri joined Everton this season after spending 10 years at Arsenal. The young prospect – who is from London – describes running with the ball as his best attribute, along with his passing range. Freddie Freedman Freedman is a centre-back who identifies his aggression as one of his key traits. He joins Everton from Manchester United and says Paulo Maldini is his football idol. Luis Gardner A lifelong Evertonian who played for the U18s last season, Gardner is a youth international for Wales and joined Everton aged just 6 years old. He's a central-midfielder and says passing is his best attribute, while labelling Lionel Messi as his football role model. Goodness Gospel-EzeGospel-Eze is a young goalkeeper who joined Everton in 2024. Originally from Nigeria, he believes his shot-stopping and distribution are his best skills. Braiden Graham A promising young striker, Graham joined Everton in 2024 from Linfield, where he became the club's youngest-ever player, making his first-team debut in March 2023 at just 15 years and 137 days old. Rocco Lambert Lambert is a versatile young player, who can operate in midfield and at right-back. He joined the Blues at the end of the Under-14 season and has already featured for the U18s. Ceiran Loney Young forward Loney is an exciting striker, who notes his physicality and finishing as his top traits. From Glasgow, Loney's football idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, while his favourite Everton player is Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Douglass LukjanciksTalented goalkeeper Lukjanciks is an England Under-17s international, who joined Everton as an Under-12 and was a regular for the U18s last season. Melvin MatosMidfielder Matos who is from Bedford and joined Everton in 2024. says his energy, tenacity and ability to break up play are his best attributes, and growing up, he enjoyed watching N’Golo Kante and Claude Makelele. Louis Poland From Liverpool, Poland is a young left-back and says his passing is among his best traits. Blues full-back Vitalii Mykolenko is his favourite Everton player to watch. Charlie StewartRight-winger Stewart is from Manchester and joined Everton aged 8. His best trait is his pace and ability to run at defenders. Kean Wren Wren joined Everton in 2015 and his favourite Blues player is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. A left-winger, Wren is from Halifax and describes his dribbling, shooting and passion as some of his key traits. Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Phill Thompson 1 Posted 02/07/2024 at 21:50:12 Well, we've also got a new Scholar who's come from Arsenal, Demi Akarakiri, Freddie Freeman who's come from Man Utd and 5 others, making a total of 7, that we've signed in 2024. Two of these, Ceiran Loney and Braiden Graham, are regarded as hot prospects. At 16, they're a long way off the first team. Peter Gorman 2 Posted 03/07/2024 at 11:37:49 Let's meet the latest scholars!LinkLooking forward to seeing the ginger boys up front, Graham and Loney, a Scottish and Norn little and large partnership in the making. Or a cabaret act.In goal we have two fabulously named keepers and one who is also an England youth international, Lukjanciks. But he loses out to the even better named Goodness Gospel-Eze as my top hope to make a breakthrough, just because I can hear the commentators now.Feel free to cheer or pooh-pooh them as your hearts desire. Dave Abrahams 3 Posted 03/07/2024 at 11:56:00 Peter, Thanks for the link. I hope we get three or four future Everton stars from those young lads. Best of luck to all of them especially Louis Poland who looks like the only Scouse lad amongst them. Kevin Prytherch 4 Posted 03/07/2024 at 13:03:34 4:20 Great goal from Rocco Lamberthttps://youtu.be/jz13dC1D0Mg?feature=shared Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 5 Posted 04/07/2024 at 08:09:37 I know he was an exceptional talent. A once in a generation.But Phill, At 16, they're a long way off the first team even if we leave out Wayne Rooney (16yr 11m) we still have: Jeffers - 18yr 7mVaughan - 16yr 10mDavies - 17yr 10mRodwell - 17yr less 2 daysBarkley - 17yr 9mIf they are really going to make it, we should be looking at them into the 1st XI by the end of this season, definitely by the end of our first in the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and, if not by then, start looking to loan them out with a view to giving them experience, a sale value and a career.Interesting thought. I worked in Accountancy. How many graduates join a big firm to learn and then move elsewhere because they are not going to make it big at the big firm? I also did purchasing. One smaller flour miller moaned that Rank Hovis McDougall had reduced their graduate intake so this company were struggling to find new managers because they relied on RHM to do the training, keep the brilliant, and discard the good. 