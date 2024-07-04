Season › 2024-25 › News Everton plan Farewell to Goodison Festival Lyndon Lloyd 04/07/2024 42comments | Jump to last Everton have lined up a series of events to mark the Club’s departure from the historic Grand Old Lady next year. According to a letter sent to thousands of fans, the festival would run across three nights between 30 May and 1 June 2025, and would feature an afternoon of live music on the middle Saturday. The Club are hoping to get permission for evening sessions and a Saturday show for young people all featuring different types of music. A stage is proposed in front of the Gwladys Street stand and up to 20,000 concert-goes would be accommodated. The Blues will play their last match at Goodison Park against Southampton, in a game currently scheduled to take place on Sunday 18 May, after what will be 133 years since the famous ground was first opened in 1892 following the Club's move from Anfield Road. Reader Comments (42) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ian Linn 1 Posted 04/07/2024 at 05:38:53 I don't think I'll be able to get there again.I saw my first game there in 1979, got some good memories — and some horrible ones too! :) Ian Jones 2 Posted 04/07/2024 at 05:47:40 Those nights will be worth it.Just wondering, apart from the safety aspect with numbers, whether a stage set more centrally would be better rather than in one specific area. Jim Bennings 3 Posted 04/07/2024 at 07:00:24 How good it would be to finish the last season at Goodison unbeaten there.Okay, it won't happen but I really really hope we do put in a solid season and win a good 30 points at least at Goodison.We did improve our home form towards the latter part of the last campaign but I think I'm right in saying since 2020 we've been far too passive at home and lost to far too many teams that should never be leaving Goodison Park with all 3 points. Have a strong season, that will be the best way to say farewell. Colin Glassar 4 Posted 04/07/2024 at 07:47:04 I just hope we don't ruin the send-off by losing our last game at home to Southampton. That would be typical Everton.So many memories of good, and bad days, on Gwladys Street. I will miss the place but no sentimentality on my part, we should've moved years ago.I just hope we can enter a new, bright era in the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock to enthuse a new generation of Blues. Scott Hamilton 5 Posted 04/07/2024 at 08:03:12 It will be a sad, sad day when the turnstiles close at Goodison Park for the last time. But I am genuinely excited about the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and the new era that it (hopefully) represents. A steady climb up the table over the next few years will suffice. Mike Corcoran 6 Posted 04/07/2024 at 08:15:26 Normally don’t enjoy outdoor gigs but I’d make an exception to play this one! I'm sure there will be times when the memories just smack us right in the face.My first match against Altrincham, when I think it was John Connelly who got a broken leg. I remember coming from behind to score two very quick goals against Swindon Town (FA Cup replay) on a night I realised how special Goodison Park is under floodlights.Andy King's goal, on a day I realized how special the Evertonians can make Goodison Park.I could go on all day, but I'll finish with my last four special memories, starting with Dominic's header against Palace, Doucoure's thunderbolt against Bournemouth, Dominic again putting those red bastards to the sword.But I'm going to finish with the most iconic moment since Dave Watson last picked up a trophy for Everton by remembering Richarlison with the flare on a day when the younger Evertonians had rallied around to make sure Everton,were gonna stay in the Premier League! 💙 Martin Reppion 8 Posted 04/07/2024 at 08:23:42 Great sound, Mike.If you need a covers band as support... Joe McMahon 9 Posted 04/07/2024 at 08:26:50 Spot on Colin. Just after Alan Ball died his family attended match at Goodison (Man Utd, I think). 2 up and we still lost 2-3. Plenty of teams move to new stadiums, I just hope it's not over-the-top teary Bill style, as Goodison hasn't seen "Everton" success for decades. Neil Lawson 10 Posted 04/07/2024 at 08:28:26 The night needs to end with an Eagles tribute band (or the real thing):"You can check out but you can never leave…" Mike Corcoran 11 Posted 04/07/2024 at 08:37:02 Thanks Martin, can you do Hotel California for Neil Lawson! Mike Corcoran 12 Posted 04/07/2024 at 08:41:55 My first match aged 7, top balcony... at least I saw the Latch score and came back for more! https://www.11v11.com/matches/everton-v-leicester-city-12-february-1977-83734/ Mike Corcoran 13 Posted 04/07/2024 at 08:44:31 My greatest Goodison night, aged 15! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd9KC5Jem1Y Dave Abrahams 14 Posted 04/07/2024 at 09:18:36 Colin (4), Strangely enough or funny enough Liverpool lost their last home league game before an all-standing Kop was converted to an all-seater —-1-0 to the mighty Norwich City. Jim Bennings 15 Posted 04/07/2024 at 09:42:03 Saddest thing for me was we never got anymore European football under the lights at Goodison, which pretty much tells you everything about how poorly this club has performed for years.Our last ever European night at Goodison was a 5-1 thrashing by Atalanta. Jack Convery 17 Posted 04/07/2024 at 10:57:31 I think they should get Graham Gouldman and his touring 10cc band to perform Forever Everton. He wrote it, original 10cc band members performed on it – Lol Creme, Eric Stewart and Kevin Godley, along with the then 1st team squad. The Farm to perform All Together Now too and whoever recorded Spirit of the Blues. Cheesy I know but it's gonna be cheesy anyway. The Grand Old Lady has been more Miss Faversham in recent years but that derby win will have blown away many a cobweb. We'll not forget you, Old Girl. Too many great memories, too many great teams, too many trophies, too many goals and I'll admit, too many heartaches, wrapped up in your walls and on that sacred pitch, to do that. Mick O'Malley 18 Posted 04/07/2024 at 11:03:19 My first game was a friendly against Dundee Utd in about 1976. The excitement I felt when I got in the ground to see my team is something I'll never forget.I got my first season ticket when Howard Kendall became manager. The games that will live long in the memory are to many to list but seeing us lift the Football League title and parade it round the ground in 1985 was something I'll never forget, and obviously the semi-final against Bayern Munich was the best atmosphere I've ever experienced.As Jim says, let's make our last season the hostile tough place to get a result it used to be. I'm going to miss the place but it's time to move on and for a new generation of Blues we've got a fantastic new stadium for them to make their own special memories. 💙 Paul Washington 19 Posted 04/07/2024 at 11:44:19 I remember playing Southampton last game of season in 1974, we lost 0-3!They had Mick Channon and Peter Osgood in their team. We spied them in the bar at Lime Street Station after the game, went for a chat and autographs. They were great to us, then we were ordered out! Well, we were only 12 or 13!! Jimmy Salt 20 Posted 04/07/2024 at 12:27:30 I don't think the result will matter in the bigger picture as long as we are not replying on it too heavily.Just a day to reminisce and say goodbye. Dave Abrahams 21 Posted 04/07/2024 at 12:41:10 Jack (17) Yes the old Lady is showing her age now and when Kenwright took over from Miss Faversham and brought in Denice Baxindale as Estelle it really went to the dogs. Jeff Spiers 22 Posted 04/07/2024 at 12:48:06 Mine was 1960. 1st visit. Boys pen Bob Parrington 23 Posted 04/07/2024 at 13:08:57 Like it. We're looking at our family attending a game in or around October 2025 at BMD. This will be our sons and daughter, grandchildren etc, who are all Blues, 13 in all from Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne Australia. Age range from 6 yr old to 78 yr old. All stems from me being born in Moreton on the Wirral and my Dad, who worked on Birkenhead docks, taking me to a game in 1954.Would like to have been at the grand old lady celebrations but can't do both. I hope the Goodbye celebrations go well for those of you who attend. Barry Rathbone 24 Posted 04/07/2024 at 13:39:02 Mike 6Great stuff, your next project should be some decent anthems for the blue boys.Really excellent Dave Cashen 25 Posted 04/07/2024 at 14:00:46 1967 FA cup game against LiverpoolTo this day, I havent heard a roar like the one which greeted Bally's goal - Although I've been close a few times. The best thing about it was they had packed Anfield too. The Kopites were on the outside looking in - On big screens over thereI just looked it up on YouTube by typing in - Alan Ball, scores for Everton in 1967 FA cup v Liverpool. I hope somebody with the technical skills can find it and put up a link. It belongs on this thread. Especially for younger blues who have never seen it. Brilliant footage and a brilliant little song mocking Liverpool thrown in for good measure.We don't just see what Bally meant to Goodison. We get to hear what Goodison meant to Bally."When I ran back to the center circle after scoring against Liverpool. Pure elation welled up inside me. I was thinking; I just love this place. I want this place forever"The feeling was very definitely mutual John Keating 26 Posted 04/07/2024 at 14:17:13 We were Catholic, Protestants and others.Went to different schools and had a few scraps when we came outNever liked SFX, I was a Friary boyArgued and fell out with mates and my family regularlyBut for those 90 minutes as the lads came out to Z Cars we all loved each other, all best of mates, nothing mattered, we were all Blue Evertonians and when the ball hit the net we were as oneHated Everton when we got rid of Bobby Collins, hated them when we got rid of Ball but on both Saturdays after loved EvertonMajestic ground and majestic supporters and if we can bring half of that to BMD the good times will return Richard Duff 27 Posted 04/07/2024 at 14:48:03 Open Question, Will we be referring to BMD as a "lady" like Goodison? (and most Ships). Dale Self 28 Posted 04/07/2024 at 16:01:20 Jack 17, is this true? Graham Fucking Gouldman? Well, fucking of course we should do that but the band members once hated each other. Graham Gouldman, I'm going to listen to the original 'For Your Love' right now. Christine Foster 29 Posted 04/07/2024 at 17:18:05 I remember as a child, the 4 huge floodlights on and watching Alex Young, Roy Vernon, in an all white kit in a passionate night filled with the cheers of a 62,000 crowd urging them on against inter Milan in 63, me standing on an upturned beer crate at the front of the wall by the dugout in Goodison road.. so close I could almost touch my heroes. A draw, Youngs shirt in tatters.. funny how little things stay fresh.. Jimmy Gabriel ruffling my hair and saying something to me, though I never understood a bloody word..Standing outside the pub with a packet of crisps, waiting, almost running down the valley.., more pubs..more crisps..Clutching on to a program, running down Scottie as last orders at the top of Penny were being called..Pinning the program on a wall before I tried to sleep.So many snippets from a place that would be forever family folklore for me on another day 9 years later, to bringing my kids with us to their first match and watching the wonder in their eyes. I want to stand in Gwladys street a final time, just on my own and remember my friends and family who never left, smiling, laughing, their cheers now only heard by me.. how much has it meant to be a blue.. Jay Harris 30 Posted 04/07/2024 at 17:58:06 Christine,You made me remember the big clock on the floodlight tower in front of the church and how we would keep looking to see how long was left but the Welsh wizard and the Golden vision saw to it that time didn't matter.I remember climbing over the fence at the boys pen and running onto the pitch in '63 after we beat Fulham to win the league.I remeber the derby matches when we were like sardines in the Gladys street with what felt like 100000 and if somebody wanted to pee they just warned everyone and created a space. You couldnt possibly get out to go the toilet.I remember that "Bayern night" and an atmosphere I have never felt before or since.God we will miss the old girl and all her memories. Christine Foster 31 Posted 04/07/2024 at 18:05:33 Jay, remember that to, sitting on my uncles shoulders standing in front of the old directors box on the pitch cheering as the trophy was held high.. Puff the Welsh Dragon, Roy Vernon never had a cigarette out of his mouth! Where's your handbag Gordon..(West) Ed Prytherch 32 Posted 04/07/2024 at 18:33:12 Jack #17: I saw 10cc at the Top Rank in 1973. They were a tight band and they had a good sound. Queen opened for them and they stole the show, at least in my opinion. I was able to take good photos because the lighting was excellent and several of them were published in "Sounds" the weekly music tabloid. Brian Hennessy 33 Posted 04/07/2024 at 19:27:58 So many great memories for me at Goodison. That Bayern night was incredible. The football we played in the 60's under Catterick was a pure pleasure. Watching us win our first league title at Goodison in 1915 thanks to all those goals from Bobby Parker when I was just a teenager, is a memory I will take with me to my grave. Mark Murphy 34 Posted 04/07/2024 at 19:31:03 “Watching us win our first league title at Goodison in 1915 when I was just a teenager,”Kinell Brian, you’re doing well!! Mark Murphy 35 Posted 04/07/2024 at 19:34:45 DOH!!You got me Brian!! Steve Sweeney 36 Posted 04/07/2024 at 19:35:01 First ever game v kevlevik 6.2, through to quarter final of European cup. then back on Saturday we beat the mighty Colchester 5.0 through to fa cup quarters. my first 2 games we score 11 goals, then panathanikos do us on away goals I think,and kopites of course knock us out in semi ! Bill Gall 37 Posted 04/07/2024 at 19:38:13 Well as an Evertonian from about 1956 I would love to be at the last season, but since leaving for Canada in 1976 I have been back on numerous occasions, with the last being in April of this year for the Nottingham, and the one I will always remember, the Derby Game, plus a ticket for the Brentford that I missed as I my diabetes acted up. Was a season ticket holder before I left and I don't now how many other Blues will remember but one of my memories is after the game on Saturday going straight to the Bullens Road turnstiles to wait for cup tickets for a cup game on sale the following Sunday at either 12 noon or 2 oclock.People I met from the club was M.Trebilcock, I think that's how his name was spelt, came in the Broadway the Tuesday after the final, and H.Catterick twice, when he was at the Grafton for the L.D.S.F.L. presentation dance. My hope now is my health holds out that somehow I get to see a game in the new stadium, what a fantastic place it looks.. Mike Gaynes 38 Posted 04/07/2024 at 19:42:13 Off-topic sad news: There is now a hospital trust inquest into the treatment and death of Kevin Campbell. The inquest cites concerns over the quality of his care at Manchester Royal Infirmary. Nick White 39 Posted 04/07/2024 at 19:42:42 Will be a very surreal season at Goodison I think, especially as we get closer to the last game. Hope we can go out with a bang!My 1st game was in 1986 in the Upper Bullens, a 6-1 win against Arsenal with Linekar getting 2. Sadly no highlights available as there was a dispute at the time with the TV companies I believe. Peter Mills 40 Posted 04/07/2024 at 19:53:08 On February 17 1991, I attended a cup tie at Anfield. The game ended 0-0, largely due to an inexplicable decision by referee Neil Midgley, not to award Everton a penalty for a foul on Pat Nevin. I got home from the game to find our family had been hit by disaster. My brother Charlie’s daughter, 7 year old Sarah, our little London mascot throughout our Wembley trips of the mid-80s, had died. To say that football was irrelevant is an understatement. Yet, within a day, our family decided that we should be at Goodison on the Wednesday night for the replay, so family and friends, including my brother, did just that. I’ve never been at an event that was so meaningless, yet so important at the same time. I was wracked by dilemma throughout the night - I could not stomach the thought of defeat, but could not bear the prospect of us winning, with the celebrations a victory would bring to Goodison.The stadium produced a little miracle of compromise - a nonsensical, crazy 4-4 draw, with 4 equalisers for the Blues. Somehow, Goodison threw a cloak of small comfort over us. A few weeks later, Charlie told me he was starting a charitable fund to purchase musical instruments for the pupils at Sarah’s school, and asked me to help him organise a Sportsman’s Dinner to raise money. My Dad had a tenuous link with Duncan McKenzie, so I phoned Duncan and asked him if he would speak. He could not have been more helpful, and immediately agreed. “Have you got an M.C. for the night?” he asked. “You need the best - I’ll ask Midge”.So, the errant referee took on the role, was fabulous at it, and neither he nor Duncan would take a penny for what they did.There have been so many memorable occasions at Goodison Park since I first attended in 1963, but that night was something special for our family. Some say the place is bricks, mortar and steel, but I have no doubts about the spirits that float around the place - I hope they find their way safely to our new home. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 41 Posted 04/07/2024 at 20:08:46 Mike #38, that is so sad as we have the best healthcare system in the world.Steve #36 and we went 1-0 down thanks to an Oggy. Dave Abrahams 42 Posted 04/07/2024 at 20:17:00 Steve (36), That Kevlevik game was a sickener for me listening to The Gwladys St, end booing and jeering Gordon West after an error which gave the opposition a goal, he stood well away from his goal line, near the penalty spot to escape the ridiculous and unworthy wrath of his own fans.I have never forgot that night. Colin Glassar 43 Posted 04/07/2024 at 20:33:29 First game at home to WBA, 1968, we won 4-0. West, Labby Wright, Holy Trinity, Joe Royle etc… were all there. Never looked back despite all the shite served up over the last few years.