04/07/2024

Everton have lined up a series of events to mark the Club’s departure from the historic Grand Old Lady next year.

According to a letter sent to thousands of fans, the festival would run across three nights between 30 May and 1 June 2025, and would feature an afternoon of live music on the middle Saturday.

The Club are hoping to get permission for evening sessions and a Saturday show for young people all featuring different types of music.

A stage is proposed in front of the Gwladys Street stand and up to 20,000 concert-goes would be accommodated.

The Blues will play their last match at Goodison Park against Southampton, in a game currently scheduled to take place on Sunday 18 May, after what will be 133 years since the famous ground was first opened in 1892 following the Club's move from Anfield Road.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb