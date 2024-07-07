06/07/2024

Everton's final pre-season opponents will be AS Roma at Goodison Park the Club have now confirmed.

A TV listing by beIN Sport Australia leaked the news last week that the Blues would be facing the Italian Serie A club owned by the Friedkin Group, the prospective buyer of Farhad Moshiri's majority stake, on Saturday 10 August in the traditional home friendly against a top Continental club prior to the kick-off to the new season.

Both Everton and Roma begin their domestic seasons the following weekend.

Dan Friedkin is the president of Roma and so a game between the two clubs his firm might end up owning would make sense.

Having entered into a period of exclusivity with Moshiri, the Friedkin Group are currently doing their due dilligence of Everton's accounts while the Premier League assess them against the Owners' and Directors' Test by which they expect to be approved for the takeover in the coming weeks.

