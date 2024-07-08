08/07/2024

Updated Everton Under-21s have been drawn to play Accrington Stanley, Stockport County and Tranmere Rovers in this season’s EFL trophy, which was formerly known for sponsorship reasons as Papa John's Trophy but is now the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

The U21s are among 16 Category One Academy sides who go into 16 separate groups, each with three EFL clubs drawn from League One and League Two. These four teams now comprise Group A of the Northern Section of the competition. The EFL clubs will field sides selected from their full professional playing staff to each take on Everton U21s once at their home stadiums, with the top two sides

Stockport are in League One this season having secured promotion as champions of League Two last season. Accrington and Tranmere are both in League Two.

Dates and times for the Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixtures have been confirmed as follows:

Article continues below video content

Tuesday 3 September: Tranmere Rovers (A) – Prenton Park, 7:45 pm

Tuesday 8 October: Stockport County (A) – Edgeley Park, 7:45 pm

Tuesday 12 November: Accrington Stanley (A) – Wham Stadium, 7:45 pm

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb