Season › 2024-25 › News Everton set to miss out on Hull's Philogene Lyndon Lloyd 09/07/2024 45comments | Jump to last Updated Everton were said to be favourites to land Jaden Philogene from Hull City, with the clubs reportedly agreeing a fee in the region of £16m but the Blues are refusing to engage in a bidding war. The clubs were reportedly in talks but they were complicated when Aston Villa entered the mix and it now appears that after telling Everton that Goodison Park was his preferred destination, the winger now has his heart set on Ipswich Town after all. After his agent performed a bizarre Peter Odemwingie-style stunt last week by turning up in Barcelona hoping to force through a deal with the Spanish giants (Barcelona claimed not to know who he was), Philogene looked set to move to Portman Road in a double move along with Jacob Reeves. The newly-promoted Tractor Boys had reportedly struck a £35m deal with Hull for the pair, despite the player apparently wanting to join Everton. Article continues below video content Following suggestions from the Daily Mail and TeamTalk that Philogene had told the Toffees as much, the likes of Paul Joyce in the The Times and Alan Myers of Sky Sports reported earlier today that Everton had submitted a formal bid to Hull and that he could end up on Merseyside after all. That now appears unlikely, with many of the same outlets claiming that Philogene wants the Ipswich move after all and The Athletic say he is set to undergo a medical ahead of a £15m transfer that includes a further £5m in add-ons. Kevin Thelwell is said to value Philogene at around £15m and was reluctant to go higher than that, hence reports yesterday that he could switch his attention to Watford winger Yaser Asprilla for a similar price. Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 08/07/2024 at 20:24:19 Apparently he's going to Ipswich. Les Moorcroft 2 Posted 08/07/2024 at 20:28:06 If they have agreed a price, why switch their attention? Gavin Johnson 3 Posted 08/07/2024 at 20:47:45 I really hope this is true after we missed out on Minteh, but there's been contrary reports coming from the north-east, that it will be Ipswich, and Everton haven't made an offer.I think Alan Myers has also said that no concrete offer has been made.I would imagine we are skint until we sell someone. Michael Lynch 4 Posted 08/07/2024 at 21:36:05 Yaser Asprilla looks brilliant on his YouTube video (yes, I know, who doesn't). He has an absolute wand of a left foot, and fantastic vision for a pass. Only 20, but decent strength and balance on the ball. Squad player maybe, but worth having. Derek Knox 6 Posted 08/07/2024 at 21:49:24 I would imagine that Everton was a more attractive destination than Ipswich, I mean in terms of where they are likely to finish at the end of the season. Michael @ 4, I have read too that Asprilla may be the better option, but again we are hampered by finances at present, and our relationship with Watford… "I guess that's why they call it (us) the Blues" :-) Robert Tressell 7 Posted 08/07/2024 at 21:50:41 The rumoured interest in Asprilla started in January, who only has a year left on his contract. Longer term replacement for Harrison possibly.I suspect that we might get priced out of the move for Philogene – by Ipswich FFS who have already spent £20M on Omari Hutchison. Tom Bowers 8 Posted 08/07/2024 at 22:41:55 YouTube videos can be very misleading.Easy to pick out a special moment and we have seen that in so many players who flop later – especially when they come to Everton.Anyone remember a fantastic goal by Micky Walsh seen on the box (before YouTube) then he flopped at Everton? Ben King 9 Posted 08/07/2024 at 23:07:33 Derek #6,What's the problem with our relationship with Watford?I know they were upset we took Silva but we sorted compensation and have subsequently dealt with them twice more (Richarlison and Doucouré)…. what's the issue you allude to? David McMullen 10 Posted 08/07/2024 at 23:27:26 I don't believe any of these until the player is tweeted by the club or one of its minions. Lester Yip 11 Posted 09/07/2024 at 00:12:37 I can see we're doing some smart business now. But it seems we're still playing safe by buying locally from lower divisions where prices are already inflated. I would love to see us unearthing gems from overseas lower leagues. Mike Gaynes 12 Posted 09/07/2024 at 00:27:59 Robert #7, Ipswich doesn't deserve the FFS. Two straight promotions deserves respect. They're the real thing. Mike Corcoran 13 Posted 09/07/2024 at 01:54:16 Phylogene looks amazing, yeah YouTube and all that… but. Frank Wolfe 14 Posted 09/07/2024 at 04:13:06 Mike [12],Agreed. Ipswich also have a top manager in Kieran McKenna. Peter Gorman 15 Posted 09/07/2024 at 07:17:49 I disagree and Ipswich do deserve a FFS if they have more financial clout than us, as I think Robert was bemoaning, though that is all our problem.But totally agree that they are a side to watch and have a manager we should maybe covet.I reckon they'll repeat the story of their last top-flight adventure and qualify for Europe before getting relegated the following season. Sam Hoare 16 Posted 09/07/2024 at 07:18:00 I'd be happy with either Philogene of Asprilla. Philogene is arguably the slightly better player currently but Asprilla who's two years younger maybe has more potential. Both good players.I'm curious and worried that we don't seem to be chasing a right-back currently. Does Dyche intend to start Young or Coleman or Patterson there? Neither seem ideal as first pick and I would have thought it a priority position to re-inforce. Robert Tressell 17 Posted 09/07/2024 at 07:37:03 That's right, Peter - the FFS was about Ipswich's apparent spending power compared to us. If they get Hutchison, Philogene and Greaves in this window, they'll have a net spend we can only dream of.In fact, their net spend over the past few years is about €30M compared to us at break-even. Obviously that's a bit skewed but illustrates just how heavy our cost-cutting has been since Moshiri pulled the plug in 2020. Tony Abrahams 18 Posted 09/07/2024 at 07:47:13 With the present rules around PSR, then it's a good job Moshiri did pull the plug, Robert.The mismanagement of Everton Football Club has been truly horrific; you only have to look at the the club's overall wage bill to realise that Moshiri chose an unsustainable path.Hopefully we have already hit the floor and have already begun to slowly bounce back again with a well thought-out plan that is going to be guided by total professionalism. Steve Shave 19 Posted 09/07/2024 at 08:04:32 I'm a Suffolk lad (now living in Dorset) so have followed Ipswich's rise under McKenna closely. This guy is the real deal, he was very closely monitored for the Utd job and I actually think he will get it when Ten Hag get's the boot this season. They are well backed financially with a solid fan base in the fastest growing town in England. The football has been electric at times, especially given his squad quality compared to their competitors. In order for them to keep McKenna from Utd and Brighton they have obviously promised him a proper run at the PL with some financial backing. I hope they do well, I don't want McKenna at Utd as I think he will get them back to where they feel they belong, he is a Utd fan and has worked in the backroom there previously. As for Philogene, he looks very promising but as Sam the man said, i'd be really happy with either him or Asprilla, both of whom i believe have what it takes. I'm leaning a little towards Asprilla as Philogene clearly has a twat of an agent, hopefully that is not an extension of his own self importance. Danny O’Neill 20 Posted 09/07/2024 at 08:36:10 That’s interesting insight and knowledge Steve.I spent a lot of time in Dorset at Blandford.It will be interesting to see how long Manchester United stick with Ten Hag. I wanted him for Everton at the time. Coming from Ajax, he’s probably more used to dealing with and developing young players as opposed to big egos. And he could have brought Pienaar with him to Finch Farm!It will also be interesting to see how the Dutch guy gets on following in Klopp’s shoes. It is a bit like those who tried to replace Ferguson at United. I wonder if Klopp is waiting for the German national position? That would free up Nagelsman, who is a talented young coach.I think Sean Dyche is probably one of the safest at the moment, but football never ceases to amaze. He done a great job keeping the team focussed when the circus was going on around them. He’s got my respect. He was the only voice of the club most of the time. Ben King 21 Posted 09/07/2024 at 10:01:56 Danny #20Agree: Dyche has done an incredible job all things considered Michael Lynch 22 Posted 09/07/2024 at 10:24:29 BBC saying we've agreed to sign Philogene from Hull. Steve Brown 23 Posted 09/07/2024 at 10:30:21 Ipswich have made excellent progress and have a good manager, but any player wanting to establish himself in the Premier League would not choose them over Everton. Despite their progress, I think they will do brilliantly to survive their first season after promotion.Ultimately, his agent may influence Philogene towards Ipswich, and the Hull Chairman said that they are in pole position (not Everton). But, if I was a player and my agent advised me to choose a newly promoted side over an established Premier League side, I would sack him. Sam Hoare 24 Posted 09/07/2024 at 10:31:45 Sounds like this could well be happening now. BBC and the Bobble saying we're close to reaching a deal with Hull and are the player's preferred destination.Could be a great signing for around £16M; he works hard and has genuine pace and flare to beat a man and open up space which is something we lacked last season. Only 22 so lots of room to improve and has the work rate to make it in a Dyche team. Fingers crossed. Steve Brown 25 Posted 09/07/2024 at 10:35:37 Ben @ 21, I am amazed that anyone would claim that Dyche did anything other than a fantastic job last season. Two separate points deductions, limited investment in the squad, having to front the club's response to massive off-the-field challenges given the board had disappeared — no manager to my mind has faced such a challenging set of circumstances. Dave Abrahams 26 Posted 09/07/2024 at 10:57:01 Imagine Everton being run with Moshiri's money and a proper sensible boardroom behind them, we'd be like Ipswich or Brighton as Tony (18) and Mike (12) allude to.What a waste Moshiri's money has been under the boardroom run by Billy Boy and his hand-picked cronies, we can only dream of where we would be now! Paul Hewitt 27 Posted 09/07/2024 at 11:04:11 He's at Finch Farm. Brian Williams 28 Posted 09/07/2024 at 11:12:29 Source? Coz this article disagrees completely:Truth behind Everton's 'bid' for Jaden Philogene as Hull City star heading for exit Nicholas Ryan 29 Posted 09/07/2024 at 11:21:20 The lad is saying Everton is his preferred destination. I think it is very easy to undervalue the importance of a player wanting to come. Brian Williams 30 Posted 09/07/2024 at 11:26:14 That's if you can believe that particular report, Nicholas. Sam Hoare 31 Posted 09/07/2024 at 11:29:44 From what I can gather from relatively reliable sources, Everton is his preferred destination and we were close to agreeing a deal with Hull but Ipswich have now upped their bid.If Everton match that bid then he will likely come to us. It depends on whether we can agree a deal with Hull. Could go either way but I'm sure there are other wingers we are considering too (like Asprilla potentially). Phillip Warrington 32 Posted 09/07/2024 at 11:47:01 I just read the BBC Football website who say we have signed him for £16M: Everton reach agreement to sign Hull winger PhilogeneI'm starting to get excited by the signings so far… for the first time in a long time. I think for the club in its current position, these players will be good buys, and finally players who are young and hungry. Jack Convery 33 Posted 09/07/2024 at 12:28:12 Take with a pinch of salt what the Hull Chairman and Philogene's agent say. That pathetic stunt they pulled at Barcelona was laughable. Barca said they didn't even know who Philogene was and told his agent to sling his hook. They wanted to take photos outside Barca to convince others Barca wanted him. I trust the BBC report as I doubt Phil McNulty would allow such a report if it wasn't true. Annika Herbert 34 Posted 09/07/2024 at 12:37:11 Mike @ 12, They will also be the real deal when they are relegated at the end of the next season. Michael Lynch 35 Posted 09/07/2024 at 12:53:04 His knob of an agent has posted a pic of himself at Finch Farm. He does love a wind-up.I think Philogene's agent and Asprilla's agent should play Rock, Paper, Scissors outside the Winslow to see who gets to sign for Everton. Sam Hoare 36 Posted 09/07/2024 at 12:56:49 David Ornstein (very reliable) now reporting that he's very close to joining Ipswich with a medical booked for £18m. Maybe that felt a touch expensive for Everton or maybe we will match it at the last moment. Other options, I'm sure.Contrasting reports from usually reliable sources may indicate that his agent is playing games and trying to drive up the prices! Steve Brown 37 Posted 09/07/2024 at 13:02:41 Not going to lose sleep if he goes to Ipswich. He must think the Championship is his long-term spiritual home. Paul Hewitt 38 Posted 09/07/2024 at 13:56:49 Villa now apparently in the mix for the player. Looks like his agent is playing silly games. I'd walk away now. Must be other players available. John Raftery 39 Posted 09/07/2024 at 14:36:35 I am pleased to read we are not entering a bidding war. Thelwell has a valuation and is sticking to it. Good. It was a pity the club did not adopt that approach when chasing Sigurdsson, a player arguably worth £20M. We ended up paying £45M after the selling club kept raising the price. Jay Harris 40 Posted 09/07/2024 at 14:39:36 Different stories everywhere. Form, Ormstein has the most credibility (unfortunately) so unless we pull a rabbit out of the hat and/or Villa invoke their option by 10 July, it looks like he is going to the Tractor Boys. Sean Kearns 41 Posted 09/07/2024 at 14:51:28 Oh but spending £32M on Bolasie was easy!!! 🙄 …This lad looks great I hope we get him… someone with a bit of the X factor is what we need. Dare I say a Maverick… can’t wait to get a glimpse of Ndiaye in pre season Paul Hewitt 42 Posted 09/07/2024 at 14:53:21 Looks to me like Ipswich are paying a bigger agents fee. Pat Kelly 43 Posted 09/07/2024 at 14:54:28 Spurs have just signed him Colin Glassar 44 Posted 09/07/2024 at 14:56:06 Surprise, surprise, not. If we believed all the transfer gossip/lies over the years we could name at least three world class starting XIs beginning with Shilton and Riquelme all the way through to Fernandes, Shaquiri, Maddison to Zirkee and Embolo.As the old saying goes, “Until I see him with an Everton….”Professional bullshitters like Myers, Wyness, Romano, Bobble etc…should be avoided at all costs. It is fun though and this kid will be off next summer after Ipswich are relegated. Michael Lynch 46 Posted 09/07/2024 at 15:15:38 Asprilla is miles better anyway, and his agent isn't a prick. Well, actually I've no idea who his agent is, but he can't be as big a prick as Philogene's. Andy Crooks 47 Posted 09/07/2024 at 15:17:36 We can't enter a bidding war. We are not "refusing". We are in the market for promising players hoping to strike lucky. 