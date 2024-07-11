11/07/2024

An auction of ordinary shares in Everton Football Club Co Ltd will start a week on Thursday, 18 July, closing 2 weeks later on 1 August.

The auction is being arranged through Asset Match at the request of a number of minority shareholders, with the previous auction closing on 12 October 2023, when 42 shares were traded at £3,700 per share.

Existing or prospective minority shareholders can submit orders to sell or buy shares based on an order book coordinated by Asset Match during the period of the auction. Asset Match use algorithms based on the submitted orders to determine the price for matched sell and buy orders, and to allocate shares to the successful auction participants after the auction closes.

More details are provided in the Order Book Help Guide.

