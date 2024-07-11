Season › 2024-25 › News Everton FC Share Auction opens next week 11/07/2024 1comment | Jump to last An auction of ordinary shares in Everton Football Club Co Ltd will start a week on Thursday, 18 July, closing 2 weeks later on 1 August. The auction is being arranged through Asset Match at the request of a number of minority shareholders, with the previous auction closing on 12 October 2023, when 42 shares were traded at £3,700 per share. Existing or prospective minority shareholders can submit orders to sell or buy shares based on an order book coordinated by Asset Match during the period of the auction. Asset Match use algorithms based on the submitted orders to determine the price for matched sell and buy orders, and to allocate shares to the successful auction participants after the auction closes. More details are provided in the Order Book Help Guide. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 11/07/2024 at 08:33:52 I was just thinking about Everton shares for the minions and looking at the recent sums being quoted for the purchase of Everton FC Co Ltd by first 777 Partners, and now The Friedkin Group.Back in September 2023, some reports said 777 would pay Farhad Moshiri around £500M for his 94.1% stake in the company. That would have worked out as £3,936.05 for each of his 127,031 shares – remarkably close to the £3,700 price set by Asset Match in their last auction at around that time.That last price would set the value of the club at £499½M.But a lot of sewage-impacted water has gone under the bridge since then, and a recent story claimed that 777 Partners were actually going to pay Farhad only £64M for his shares — a paltry £504.81 per share! That would value the company at a mere £68M.However, Paul Quinn now says that The Friedkin Group will give only a "minimum consideration" for Moshiri's shares — perhaps £25M — valuing the company at around £26½M, and pushing the share price down to an astounding £196.80!!!What an incredible feat of destruction to reduce the value of the company so much in such a short period of time. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb