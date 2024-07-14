Season › 2024-25 › News England lose despite crucial saves from Pickford Lyndon Lloyd 14/07/2024 100comments | Jump to last England and Jordan Pickford fell short of European Championship glory for the second time in three years as Spain pressed home their evident superiority to win the Final in Berlin with a goal four minutes from the end of the 90. After Nico Williams had capitalised on the oceans of space afforded him down England's right flank to score the opener, Pickford had kept Southgate's side in the game with two vital stops to deny teenage sensation Jamine Yamal. However, as the Spaniard's pushed forward after Cole Palmer's superb strike from outside the box had levelled the score at 1-1, the Everton keeper was powerless to prevent Mikel Oyarzabal from scoring the winner as he slid in to connect with Marc Cucurella's low cross. The 2012 winners had cemented themselves over the course of the tournament as the most complete team on show in Germany, having won all six of their matches and navigated the harder route through the knockout phase that took them past Germany and France. And they entered the final against England as favourites, with Williams and Yamal the key attacking figures. England had largely contained them in a first half in which Pickford had little to do but the former was picked out by the latter less than two minutes into the second half, with Williams drilling a low shot across the keeper and into the far corner. England rallied after Gareth Southgate hooked the ineffective Harry Kane for Ollie Watkins and then replaced Kobbie Mainoo with Palmer and the Chelsea man briefly swung the momentum in England's favour by side-footing home Jude Bellingham's lay-off beautifully from 25 yards. Spain proved too strong, however, and substitute Oyarzabal came up trumps late on leaving Southgate's men too little time to find another reply, although they came very close when Declan Rice's late header was saved and Dani Olmo cleared Marc Guehi's effort off the line. Colin Glassar 4 Posted 14/07/2024 at 21:55:45 If you don’t go out to win a game then you won’t win a thing. The usual Southgate conservative approach fucks up another great generation. Kane and Bellingham never looked fit and the hype must end once and for all.Southgate out!! Kieran Kinsella 5 Posted 14/07/2024 at 21:56:24 Jamie,Yeah there was a huge hole between Saka and Walker all game and Walker didn’t know whether to go right or stay central. But basically Spain were better overall. Shane Corcoran 6 Posted 14/07/2024 at 21:57:50 Surely he had to add on extra time for Nacho and Cucurella being down in the four minutes. Ernie Baywood 7 Posted 14/07/2024 at 21:58:09 Receded in every level game. We only really saw England for 30 minutes against Holland and about 15 today. Shame to lose without a real fight. Paul Hewitt 8 Posted 14/07/2024 at 21:58:15 Let's put a line under this, and wait for proper football to start Ajay Gopal 9 Posted 14/07/2024 at 21:59:28 Bad luck, England. You can see the array of attacking talent that England have, but the back 4 apart from John Stones consistently let England down. Tom Bowers 10 Posted 14/07/2024 at 21:59:29 Predictable but a good show by England.Southgate as stubborn as ever, stuck with his same starting eleven apart from Shaw but they couldn't get the job done and it was the subs who finally produced something.It's time, Gareth. You tried but you're not up to the task. Ernie Baywood 11 Posted 14/07/2024 at 21:59:53 100% Shane. 4 minutes was ridiculous enough, never mind only playing about a minute of it.But let's be honest, Spain the better side. Jamie Crowley 12 Posted 14/07/2024 at 21:59:56 Kieran -I agree on both counts. And really Spain has been the best team in the tournament.Colin -I agree England needs a coach who emphasizes attack. Without question. But Southgate managed this game very well, and his record has been excellent. He's not my favorite, and I think England can win the World Cup with the right manager. But credit to Southgate simply on results. He's been successful in regards to the bottom line metric in my opinion. Brent Stephens 13 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:00:15 Well played Pickers. England numero uno. Bill Gall 14 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:00:38 despite the attacking talent England and Southgate have they still rely to much on a defensive game . Danny Baily 15 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:03:05 The ref called extra time like Spain had a three goal lead. Should have allowed another minute or so for stoppages.Disappointing, but the best side won. Kunal Desai 16 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:03:07 The talent is there, the FA need to appoint a manager who can get the best out of these players. Let him have his last season at City and push the boat out to get Pep in.Only manager who is going to win England a trophy. Julian Exshaw 17 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:03:08 Spain deserved to win. England simply didn't perform considering the talent they have, neither tonight nor in any game. Picks had a great tournament. Chris Leyland 18 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:03:24 Kieran, youve nailed it with Saka and Walker. Neither was sure who was supposed to be closing the wide man and stopping the cross for most of the game. It should have been sorted out earlier on but it wasn’t and it ultimately cost England the game. Danny O’Neill 19 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:05:12 Pickford was outstanding and kept the score down. Best team of the tournament won it Jim Bennings 20 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:05:15 Too many one dimensional players that only want to use one foot.Foden, Saka and Rice had a disappointing tournament in my opinion while Kane looks past his sharpest best that's quite clear.The problem moving forward to future tournaments for England now is the center forward position.Kane, Toney and Watkins all 30 or over by the World Cup and not really any sign of a future stalwart. Jamie Crowley 21 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:05:50 My favorite player to watch this entire tournament is that Olmo kid. Good God is he talented.I could watch that kid play for hours and hours and never get tired of it. He's an amazing player. Colin Glassar 22 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:06:00 Gutted but not surprised. Spain deserved to win. Kane and Bellingham looked unfit. Bill Gall 23 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:07:07 The biggest positive that came from this Tournament was Pickford showed his critics why he is Englands number 1.Would not be surprised if some of the top teams come calling and that will put Everton up shits creek without a paddle Ed Prytherch 24 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:07:11 The game was lost in midfield. Spain consistently won balls with quick tackles and rarely lost them when in possession. Cole Palmer should have started in place of Foden who has been a lightweight throughout the competition. and as Kieran points out, Saka cannot be relied upon to defend. Brent Stephens 25 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:07:28 Did England try to provide too much cover to stop Spain’s two young lads? Both over on their right in the second half. Walker drawn across to compensate. So space on their left. Southgate failed to get Saka back as cover? Jim Bennings 26 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:09:06 Bill,Pickford won't be leaving, mate. He clearly loves the environment at Everton and the media for whatever reason hate him, probably because he hurt Saint Virgil years ago and he's not playing for a London darling.He won't be leaving Everton Football Club anytime soon, relax. Neil Tyrrell 27 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:09:10 Injury time was ridiculous, maybe 90 seconds of football played? Ref adds nothing. Spain were the better team for sure, if there's such a thing as Player of the Tournament think I'd give it to Nico Williams. Ryan Holroyd 28 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:11:49 Unlucky England. Just beaten by a better team. Colin Glassar 29 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:12:40 Ed, we haven't had a stable MF for a while now. Southgate chopped and changed (Arnold in MF ffs) hoping for the best. Yes, he got us to two finals but he depends too much on his media favourites. Jamie Crowley 30 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:14:12 Colin you're spot on. Sorry to interject with your post to Ed, but I think you've hit the nail on the head.I truly believe this team should be very proud of their effort and tournament. And I truly believe with a manager who isn't so possession and defensively minded they can win the World Cup.Time will tell. Paul Hewitt 31 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:14:36 I'd be asking Klopp if he fancies the England job. Jamie Crowley 32 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:16:24 England just played in a Euro final, lost by a mere goal, and lost with an amazing save and a goal line clearance that would have sent the game to extra time.Look on the bright side – you could be the USA. We're a friggin' train wreck right now!! Bill Gall 33 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:20:18 JimSorry I don't think I will relax until the transfer window closes, he may enjoy the environment at Everton, But we have new owners coming in and as businessmen who knows, as in business, money talks. Tony Dunn 34 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:21:02 Best team in the competition won. I hope it really pisses off the arrogant know-it-all cunts who thought England were great. Internet bullies. Neil Lawson 35 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:21:12 Paul Hewitt. That's the nightmare outcome. Could you get right behind a team managed by Klopp with the magnificent "Trent" as captain? In all other respects he could be the right man, but for most of us on here, that is a bridge far too far. However, when Southgate resigns by the end of the month as he surely will, be prepared for the Klopp clamour. Heaven help us all.Well done, Jordan. England Man of the Match. Paul Hewitt 36 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:21:21 Pickford is going nowhere, because there's nowhere for him to go. Christy Ring 37 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:21:51 Best team won, I still think Saka totally overrated, Cucurella was more dangerous going forward than he was. Julian Exshaw 38 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:22:16 Jamie, totally agree about Olmo. He's not 'glamorous' like the others but he has been a stand-out. Ryan Holroyd 39 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:22:51 I think Southgate will be looked on more fondly as time goes on. He's done a great job. Billy Shears 40 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:24:32 The best team of the tournament won it.It really is that simple... England never looked liked winning tonight.I thought that their best player was Shaw… that tells you everything! Colin Glassar 41 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:25:01 He’s not overrated, Christy. They are coached to be safe first and foremost. He’s too conservative to get the best out of Saka, Foden, Bellingham et al Roger Helm 42 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:25:48 Can’t complain, Spain had more quality and tried harder, in terms of pressing. We had too many who under-performed, perhaps due to unfitness or injury - Kane, Bellingham, Rice, Trippier among them. You can’t carry passengers at this level. To win a tournament you need 3-4 players who would get into a World XI (or equivalent), as England did in 1966. You can get 8-1 on Spain winning the 2026 World Cup, which looks good value. Dave Cashen 43 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:26:41 Ah well. Close but no cigar.I've enjoyed this tournament. Lots of moments of high drama. Thought we were going to do it for 5-6 minutes after Palmer's goal, but Spain are a class act and they soon wrested back control.Its going to seem like an eternity between now and the new season Ernie Baywood 44 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:28:35 Tony, for as disappointed as England fans might be, the team just went down to the last few minutes in the final.I'm not sure how anyone thinking England had a chance would be an "arrogant know it all". In fact, I don't know how anyone with a passing interest in football uses those words. Brent Stephens 45 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:29:33 The best team won the tournament. They won it by a single goal. After Southgate arguably made errors in team selection (Kane? Rice?). So maybe not that bad. Kieran Kinsella 46 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:29:40 I’m not going to go overboard about Gareth here but why did we wait until the opening game to gamble with TAA in midfield? Then tried Gallagher? Then finally Mainoo who actually plays that role? We’ve had two years to figure out the team during which Phillips has been largely out of the picture. Likewise the injured LB. Shaw didn’t look fully fit unsurprisingly. But both these issues should have been addressed long before the tournament. So we were learning on the job as it were and evolving. Spain were ready to roll on day one. That made a big difference. Ryan Holroyd 47 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:30:35 Its nothing to do with the coach. It's very fine margins England, same for 40 years, just don't keep the ball well enough Ernie Baywood 48 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:31:28 Ryan #39. Probably the right time for him to move on but Southgate has done a great job. Think of the dysfunctional job he inherited - he's changed things completely. Ryan Holroyd 49 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:34:08 Totally agree Bernie Kieran Kinsella 50 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:34:08 Tony DunnNot sure where you’ve encountered these people but the vast majority of English fans I saw said the same as people on here: Spain have been the best team but we have a chance. I honestly can’t think of anyone acting like we had it in the bag. Ernie Baywood 51 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:34:40 100% correct Kieran. He came up with some decent answers but that shouldn't really be happening during the tournament. You get the feeling that it would have taken a few more games for him to finally accept that Kane isn't the right striker for that side. You can't be figuring out fundamentals at the tournament. Neil Tyrrell 52 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:34:45 Kevin Kilbane and Stephen Caldwell on TSN laughing about Ireland and Scotland celebrating tonight. AND BLAMING PICKFORD FOR THE SECOND GOAL!!! What a pair of c**ts. Swear to god, if I ever see Kilbane on the street I'm gonna punch him in his smug fucking face, my most hated ex-Blue ever. Jim Bennings 54 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:38:15 The media hate Pickford I told you.Creaming themselves over trying to get Ramsdale (who is absolutely shite by the way) or the other dope Pope in goal, like they'd have won the fuckin Euro's or something for the nation.The media are laughable. Christy Ring 55 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:38:39 Don't think Mainoo should have been brought off, Bellingham poor, Kane left on too long in every game, Southgate in my opinion has too much loyalty to certain players, Gordon should have been given a chance, and Rashford and Grealish were definitely worth bringing. Kieran Kinsella 56 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:38:57 ErnieIt’s a weird one. If we’d won I could see Southgate going out while he’s as the top. If we were well beaten I could see him quitting due to abuse. A narrow defeat makes me think he will stay on. He said making a final after 66 made history, getting in one overseas made history, so he may feel he’s making step by step with the last step being winning the WC. I’m thinking we are at a cross roads now with Kane like we were previously with Rooney and Beckham. I hate this stupid Steve MacLaren announcing Beckham was done, or the likes of Vardy retiring. So I’m not suggesting Kane is or should he done as an England player but he is or should be at the stage Thomas Muller has been in for about five years where he went from automatic starter and key man to squad member who may or may not play. Colin Glassar 57 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:43:23 Kieran 46, spot on. I’ve been saying for years now that Southgate is to dependable on his trustworthy players eg Kane, Walker, Rice etc.. who, tbh, have all been poor in this tournament.The he goes and plays media lover boy, Arnold in MF, trippier at LB, leaves out Branthwaite cos he plays for Everton, leaves out DCL for the same reason, takes Wharton for some reason then doesn’t play him, plays Foden out of position. I could go on all night. Only our Jordan came out of that game with his honour intact. Liam Mogan 58 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:43:32 For all the best team won (which they did) and all that, football is often a game of moments. When you equalise with 15 mins left against a superior side you either stick or twist. Watching in the pub it was clear what the mentality was and what was going to happen after the goal. Sometimes you have to be brave like the Spanish were. Take the ball, push up the pitch and drive forward. Even just for a 10-minute spell. Unfortunately we reverted to type. Liam Mogan 59 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:46:05 Also, anyone who thinks ramsdale is anywhere near pickford is a stupid twat and knows nothing about football. Shane Corcoran 60 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:47:39 Colin do you actually think that Southgate didn’t bring Branthwaite because he plays for Everton? And DCL? Has someone hacked your account? Ernie Baywood 61 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:48:41 Liam, in the last few minutes I was resigned to the fact that even if we equalised, it would just signal another 30 minutes of retreating into our own box. It all felt a bit pointless at that stage. Spain had the quality to make us pay.How can you win if you stop playing any time the game is level? Surely we weren't playing for penalties? I don't really get that approach. Mike Doyle 62 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:49:47 Billy (40) cannot disagree with anything you say.I’d only add / endorse what the BBC pundits said tonight that it was good to see a team that play on the front foot win the tournament.Southgate has improved England, but his emphasis lies on ‘defence first’. We have the players to be more adventurous. Paul Hewitt 63 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:50:31 DCL should be nowhere near that England squad. Tony Abrahams 64 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:52:17 Spain had two natural wide players, Christy, and both of their goals came from wide situations, whereas Luke Shaw, never had anyone in front of him, even though we had Gordon and Eze, on the bench.Southgate is a nearly man but he deserves a lot of praise for getting England to two major finals, considering they have only ever been in three, but when I heard the commentator saying Gallagher and Trippier, were getting ready to come on, it explained a lot about how Southgate, approaches the game.I shouldn’t be critical, because this is possibly the hardest football tournament to win, especially when you look at the three teams the Spanish have beaten in the knockout stages. James Marshall 65 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:54:59 We had pushed up at the end, and our midfield was wide open - watch the winning goal, 3 of our 5 midfielders were caught up the pitch and our 2 defensive midfielders were sitting on top of the back 4. The gap between them was huge.4 minutes left in a final, you stay compact and leave no gaps - which is exactly what we didn't do. We paid the price for not being compact at the end. Poor game management once we were in that situation. Simon Dalzell 66 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:56:31 Ryan 39. NO he hasn't. A handicap. Liam Mogan 67 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:58:36 Ernie, I can understand the whole safety first mentality at times. Sometimes its all you have. But watching the game, like you, there was a window of 10/15 minutes to give it everything. Otherwise it was just waiting for penalties, which given the quality of Spain on the ball seemed optimistic. Derek Thomas 68 Posted 14/07/2024 at 22:58:45 The Right Back was out of position, pulled in too central. Twice! Ryan Holroyd 69 Posted 14/07/2024 at 23:00:33 Simon - YES he has Two euro finalsOne world cup semi One world cup quarter Name an England manager who has done better in the past 58 years Robert Tressell 70 Posted 14/07/2024 at 23:01:50 I don't think we need to be more adventurous. We just need to be better.Spain work exceptionally hard in possession - and are brave and inventive in their passing. We are not.Spain also play with width and pace. We do not.Southgate has raised the bar for England and managed to remove the toxic egos. He leaves now having done a really good job. But the bar needs raising further still. Mike Doyle 71 Posted 14/07/2024 at 23:08:28 This was probably the weakest Euros since 1992 when Denmark were called in at the last minute and went on to win the tournament. I’m not old enough to recall 1966 and wonder if I’ll ever see an England team win one in my lifetime ( probably how Everton fans under the age of 40 feel). Kieran Kinsella 72 Posted 14/07/2024 at 23:08:33 Robert TressellIt’s funny you mention toxic egos. I thought the same thing as you but apparently others see it differently. There was a piece on BBC asking fans of other neutral countries who they wanted to win, Most said Spain cause they play better football others said our players are arrogant and obnoxious on social media so they don’t like them. Apparently Palmer separately wound Spain up at the under 21 final last year by taunting their bench. Then today Markus Babble is claiming Bellingham has a massive ego problem. Don’t shoot the messenger. I haven’t perceived this team to be obnoxious or arrogant certainly not like the likes of John Terry. But rightly or wrongly a lot of people (maybe jealous?) perceive them that way. Neil Tyrrell 73 Posted 14/07/2024 at 23:15:07 Colin @57, Palmer and Shaw can hold their heads high too.I'm still seething about Kilbane and Caldwell blaming Pickford. Run into Caldwell sometimes at TFC (Toronto) matches. I'm likely to end up in hospital next time because I'm gonna unload on the stupid prick, and he's a big boy. Kieran Kinsella 74 Posted 14/07/2024 at 23:18:30 MikeBy weakest do you mean lack of good teams? If so I agree but I think it’s fatigue from over playing. Madrid just agreed to pay Mbappe 300 million over several years but did he look like a shadow of himself here? Bernardo Silva, Fernandes, Hernandez, Griezman etc none of these guys had more than flashes of brilliance. In contrast the RS Dutchman was great but he spent half the season on the bench as did Toni Kroos who was great. I think the over full calendar sucked the life out of players including Kane, Foden and Bellingham, Walker. Stones was good but barely played last season. Only really Saka of those who played a lot was closed to his best. Obviously Pickford and Guehi too but neither of them played European club football all season or had to contend with lengthy cup runs. The number of games played is killing the quality of these tournaments. On paper this should have been much more entertaining than it was although the fatigue factor helped bring some excitement with less knackered Georgia etc bringing some joy. Don Alexander 75 Posted 14/07/2024 at 23:24:29 Am I the only one to be aghast at teams who totally failed to test either goalie just once in the first half?From us in the second half we achieved only two attempts on goal.WTF?I watched the '66 WC final re-run earlier in the day and the ball was continually passed forward by both teams for the entire match, and some say "football's moved on!"Yeah right! Kieran Kinsella 76 Posted 14/07/2024 at 23:29:57 DonTalking of old times, I watched highlights of WC 90 and realized I’d totally forgotten that before he skied a penalty, Waddle had hit the woodwork twice and been denied a clear penalty. Talk about unlucky I remember he missed a cup final pen for Sheff Wed too. Keep that man away from England and Everton he’s like a ladder, black cat, and cracked mirror rolled into one. Christine Foster 77 Posted 14/07/2024 at 23:35:31 Derek 68# your right, Walker was caught out of position twice for the goals, but it was also a direct result of Saka not tracking back or Rice covering the middle. I said it before in the semi, it was like watching Everton, too often conceding midfield and dropping back. When we chased them down, they made mistakes, give them the ball and time to use it then your done.What an excellent game for Pickford, keeper of the tournament for me. Even had Shearer praising him.Not brave enough Southgate, wasn't the time to be conservative, a game he had to win, but he let it slip through his fingers with selections of Kane, Bellingham and Saka. Cole should have started, as should Watkins and Gordon. Too many players had no chance of being selected by Southgate. Kieran Kinsella 78 Posted 14/07/2024 at 23:42:20 The thing that actually pisses me off is not losing this one to a better team but losing the last one with home advantage against a team of mediocre Italian journeymen. That took an extra level of negativity to conspire to lose. Ernie Baywood 79 Posted 14/07/2024 at 23:57:01 Kieran/Robert, the arrogance charge to be seems to be one without substance. Against my better judgement I pick up a lot of sport news on Facebook and X and the comments sections on there are a stream of uniformed opinions alleging all sorts against England. If anything I'd argue that it's the opposition of England that has generally made comments about England, while the English players have gone almost overboard in trying to show respect to opponents.I think a lot of it comes from just wanting to argue against the biggest league in the world. Kenny Smith 80 Posted 15/07/2024 at 00:09:44 Well played Jordan ✊🏾 Kieran Kinsella 81 Posted 15/07/2024 at 00:14:14 ErnieI haven’t looked but I’m inclined to believe that. Any time I see Saka and co talk they seem level headed and respectful. I can’t imagine they or rather their PR people go online and portray them as ass holes. Brian Wilkinson 82 Posted 15/07/2024 at 00:31:38 One of the biggest disappointments for me was Declan Rice, I always rated rice but he never imposed himself in any of the games throughout the tournament for me.Although he was in the game a little more tonight, I still think Bellingham under performed, I was waiting for him to take the game by the scruff of the neck, demanding the ball but never saw that in any of the other games.Kane had an absolute stinker of a tournament, tonight was the first time Southgate took him off earlier.Then you have an injured passenger who only made the semi finals, Shaw.Grealish and Branthwaite must be thinking how did we not make that squad, add Gordon to zero minutes, and Toney and Watkins cameo appearances.We got lucky in nearly every single game of the Tournament, and to be honest a very easy run to the semi finals, avoiding all the big teams, with possibly only Holland and Spain the two hardest games we came against.How many times did a ball fall to one of our players in attack that either appeared to wrong foot the player or they had to try and put the ball on their other foot, by which time the chance to take a shot on was gone.We were unlucky near the end when those three chances came, and their player cleared it off the line, but at the other end I just do not have the answer why Walker didn’t slide in to put the ball out for a throw in for them, instead of letting him cross it first time.All being well Southgate will be on his way, but at the same time as proved over the years, the same players will be selected from which team they play for, instead of form players from other teams.Until we start selecting players from their club form, instead of the club badge they play for, we will always end up falling short. Kieran Kinsella 83 Posted 15/07/2024 at 00:50:47 BrianI disagree on the easy run. Switzerland came within a whisker of beating Germany and easily beat Italy. They may not be a big name but they played well. Slovakia beat the mythical Belgian golden generation so again they had something about them. Ernie Baywood 84 Posted 15/07/2024 at 00:53:51 Brian, there are a load of tough calls for an international manager to make. These players all play in teams with different setups and styles. With the exception of Everton under Moshiri, club teams buy players who fit in with what they're trying to do - the national team manager is a bit more limited.You get to the point of compromising or simply not selecting. Saka's position was a huge compromise to get his talent into the side. Rice isn't really a holding midfielder but gets that role for England. None of the defence play that formation typically.It all ended up a bit dysfunctional, hence the reliance on "big moments".Kane is the best example. Even taking out of the equation that he seemed unfit to play, he's not the striker to lead that team. You either build the team around him (ie give him someone who will make runs beyond him so he can drop into space) or you just don't bother with him. It doesn't mean he's a bad player, just that he's not the right fit. Instead we had a striker who likes to drop into space and two number 10s hoping to operate in that same space.And that's where the club form argument fails. You can't just select on form. That's going to lead to more compromises than ever.It's got to be a balanced approach. Generally I think that's where Southgate has done well - he's had that "club environment" thing going. I just think he failed to address the Kane situation and it was a huge one. Kane's "big moments" weren't enough to make up for his non-contribution. Bill Watson 85 Posted 15/07/2024 at 00:59:59 I can't believe the number of people on here who are saying Southgate did a good/great job. With one of the best squads in the tournament we, somehow, staggered into the Final despite his mismanagement all over the park.In the initial games Trippier and Arnold (for some reason a media darling) were completely out of their depth and all over the pitch players were played out of the club positions which had got them selected in the first place.Harry Feign was way off the pace albeit he was feeding off scraps and Rice never really got into any game. Probably the most disappointing of the hyped players was Bellingham who was played far too deep. Both the full back positions were problematic and this was never resolved.Substitutions were usually not to change the pattern of play etc but as a last desperate throw of the dice to rescue a game. Tonight it didn't work.All of these issues were never adequately addressed by Southgate. England reached the Final despite the manager not because of him. Apart from Pickford and Stones, overall England successes were difficult to choose, basically because most of them were poor. I'm just glad we didn't lose through a Pickford error because the pundits and media would have crucified him. Mark Taylor 86 Posted 15/07/2024 at 01:00:53 My impression was that this was a tired team at the outset and got even more tired as almost every player played most of not all of every game. If we had a super strength, it would have been that our squad had more depth than pretty much everybody else, yet they were barely used. Had we done so, it might even have allowed these 'great on paper' players to actually play as great on grass.Watching Kane lumber around made me think he is either knackered or unfit. Watkins is no world beater but when he and Palmer came on, all of a sudden there are people making runs. Until then you had the Everton scene of people waving their arms because they had no runners. Dyche, like Southgate, makes few or very late subs but at least he has the excuse of a rubbish bench.If Southgate goes into EPL management, I expect him to fail. He's been lucky with the quality of players he's had and lucky with the draw. Two classic examples of stupidity, first not taking a single fit left back, second in the knockout stage, bringing on Toney 4 minutes into injury time, with us 1-0 down. It's not enough to say, oh he contributed to the winning goal after Bellingham's equaliser. He got lucky with that. It was a brain fart of a decision, it's the side who are winning who bring on subs with 2 minutes left of injury time. And you could see what Toney thought of it Jack Convery 87 Posted 15/07/2024 at 01:29:08 Southgate - A manager who hires jugglers and then asks them to be trick cyclists. Southgate admitted Kane had not reached the level of performance we needed from him - so why keep picking him. Why is Rodri not tired ? He's played, more games than most of the players on that pitch. Bellingahm only improved after Watkins and Palmer came on and he was moved into the No10 slot.Englands best players throughout the tournament for me were -Pickford, Walker Stones Guehi Palmer - who were all 8/10s every game. Other players had at least one stinker on the way to the final. The player I felt most sorry for was Foden. A great player sadly misused in several matches. I expect to see Walker and Stones in the team of the Tournament XI.Going forward, Southgate should leave. He's done a very good job but we need someone with a more attacking attitude to get the best out of the wonderful players England has at the moment, if we are to win a tournament.Subs such as Watkins deserved better. Why. he didn't start tonight only Southgate knows. Kieran Kinsella 88 Posted 15/07/2024 at 01:31:16 Pickford must be England’s player of the tournament. Guehi was solid but unspectacular. Mainoo was brilliant in three games, poor tonight and sat on the bench for two. Saka was generally good but poor defensively as the wing back.Foden one great game, Stones brilliant tonight terrible v Slovakia. Kane and Bellingham goals apart were poor. Walker, Trippier generally poor. Rice some great moments some terrible ones. Everyone else was a bit part player. So Jordan was our best player. Ernie Baywood 89 Posted 15/07/2024 at 02:05:23 Bill 85 - I think you have to acknowledge, though, that there is no single formation that puts all those top players in their positions and style of play. It just can't happen so players have to be shoe-horned in and asked to do something different for the greater good of the team.To me the key was Kane. If you play Kane then you're wasting Foden and Bellingham. He plays in their space and gives them nothing in the way of movement towards goal. Bellingham can be squeezed in as a midfielder and still be worthwhile but Foden might as well have stayed home for the birth of his first child.If you're going to play Kane you might as well leave these creative number 10 types at home and select a second striker or Sterling. Sterling was the one who made England dangerous with Kane, just as Son did for Spurs.It would be a brave man to bench England's greatest ever goalscorer when he's seemingly still in his prime, and that's where I think Southgate fell short. I think being a brave leader has been the mark of his overall tenure (well, the early part mainly) but he fell short on this occasion. Kieran Kinsella 90 Posted 15/07/2024 at 02:46:35 Looking at odds on next England manager. Sloppy G at 20/1 FFS. Potter and Howe who’ve won nothing. Pochetino who couldn’t even win the league at PSG. Mourinho FFS, Klopp wouldn’t take it and Carsley. The latter did win the Euro u21s. Him apart I’d roll the dice on Unai Emery based on his record on cups Neil Tyrrell 91 Posted 15/07/2024 at 03:16:29 I would expect an English manager next rather than Jose or Poch, but who knows?Hoping Colombia can beat the horrible Argies to salvage something out of today. Though I expect the officials to hand it to Messi and co. Ernie Baywood 92 Posted 15/07/2024 at 03:31:11 Carsley seems obvious. While we haven't won anything you would think the FA would see the stability and progress as success in itself. Carsley follows the Southgate model. Absolute known quantity for them. Kieran Kinsella 93 Posted 15/07/2024 at 03:52:24 NeilYeah seems all the calls going Argies way and they’re doing their best Uruguay impression in terms of behavior Neil Tyrrell 94 Posted 15/07/2024 at 04:29:48 Kieran, I think Shakira already won this one at HT. Our old friend James playing some beautiful passes Jerome Shields 95 Posted 15/07/2024 at 04:43:31 Pickford played well but Spain were the better team.As for Dycheball : weaknesses in Central defence and central attack where exposed, similar to Everton at times.Spain walked through midfield and Central defence for the second goal and Kane was like Calvert Lewin position's wise, not following Ancelotti's advice. I can breathe for the coming years.Southgate will have his usual delayed decision in the hope that he will get to the World Cup.The FA will be happy with a Final appearance and steady as she goes and Man U fans will be able to breathe again. Steve Brown 96 Posted 15/07/2024 at 05:16:59 Southgate kept picking players who were out of form or tired - Foden, Kane, Bellingham, Rice - then put together a new formation to shoehorn them all in.Going 4-4-1-1 in a final was negative and it was just a matter of time before Spain sorted us out. Danny O’Neill 97 Posted 15/07/2024 at 06:28:58 The first plus is that I didn't get drenched in thrown beer when England scored as I chose a strategic position!I'm all for new supporters getting into the beautiful game, but I was watching people who obviously had not had much experience watching football. Some of the comments were ridiculous.Fair credit to the England supporters. They done their part and travelled in their thousands.Now we can get back to Everton. Sligo Rovers and Roma. I'll try to make Coventry.Everton the Gear Jerome Shields 98 Posted 15/07/2024 at 06:31:07 Ernie#89Great analysis.A manager who is going to win anything has to play to the strengths of the players rather than the team. Dycheball or similar may suit the manager’s insecurities, but it takes players to be in a system where they are playing at the top of their game. This is especially so when the players in depth are available.Spain have nailed that transformation. The FA are a long way off that. I remember Spain in the 1980s and Northern Ireland beating them, after preparing in Brighton. Robert Tressell 100 Posted 15/07/2024 at 07:19:59 When I mentioned how Southgate had dealt with toxic egos earlier in the thread - I meant on arrival. It was one of the first things he did for England and it much improved the team spirit. We used to have a serious ego problem and cliques in the squad (Gerrard era) but that seems to have gone - although I thought Bellingham showed signs of believing his own hype and I was annoyed with Saka (who otherwise has been very good) when he clearly didn't want to play left back when we needed him to (against Slovakia?).The (presumably new) manager will need to sort this out. Ernie Baywood 101 Posted 15/07/2024 at 07:25:02 I do wonder, Jerome, why it's such a transition for English players going to international football. Do we have a lack of a footballing identity? Why is it so hard to put a team together? Do Spain have a great footballing identity? Their players joined up from a variety of teams in a variety of countries and looked like they slotted in well.Given the strength of England as a footballing location it's stretching the probability percentages that we haven't won anything in approaching 60 years. There's got to be some reason. Half these players are playing under Spanish managers... It's not like they're 4-4-2 and "Hit Les". Colin Glassar 102 Posted 15/07/2024 at 07:27:45 Spot on, Ernie. Southgate, like most English managers, is too timid to make the hard choices. The media pick certain players as undroppable and they toe the line to avoid criticism.A brave manager would’ve realised Kane and Bellingham were not a 100%. 