17/07/2024

Everton and its new kit sponsor, Manchester-based Castore, have revealed the new 2024/25 home kit that will be worn during the final season at Goodison Park.

The traditional Royal Blue shirt features a round-necked, blue and white hooped collar and pays homage to ‘The Originals’, a term that recognises Everton’s place within its own city of Liverpool and the wider game of football.

As the club celebrates its last season at Goodison Park, before moving to its new £760m stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, the body of the jersey sees an abstract representation of Everton’s first official crest from 1920, with the letters EFC deconstructed within the print. The plain blue sleeves boast an innovative set-in construction, offering a more comfortable and supportive fit.

The shirt is supported by brilliant white shorts with a flat finish waistband and blue trim. The brilliant white socks are topped with blue and white hoops and sport the EFC logo on the shin and Castore wings trademark on the calf.

