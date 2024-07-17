Season › 2024-25 › News Everton unveil new kit for next season 17/07/2024 14comments | Jump to last Everton and its new kit sponsor, Manchester-based Castore, have revealed the new 2024/25 home kit that will be worn during the final season at Goodison Park. The traditional Royal Blue shirt features a round-necked, blue and white hooped collar and pays homage to ‘The Originals’, a term that recognises Everton’s place within its own city of Liverpool and the wider game of football. As the club celebrates its last season at Goodison Park, before moving to its new £760m stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, the body of the jersey sees an abstract representation of Everton’s first official crest from 1920, with the letters EFC deconstructed within the print. The plain blue sleeves boast an innovative set-in construction, offering a more comfortable and supportive fit. The shirt is supported by brilliant white shorts with a flat finish waistband and blue trim. The brilliant white socks are topped with blue and white hoops and sport the EFC logo on the shin and Castore wings trademark on the calf. Reader Comments (14) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Rob Halligan 1 Posted 17/07/2024 at 08:26:39 Jim Bennings will be made up…….https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2024/july/17/everton-and-castore-/ Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 17/07/2024 at 08:59:26 I like it. Plain and simple, but I'd prefer blue shorts and socks. Paul Jones 3 Posted 17/07/2024 at 09:00:41 Definitely not a fan.Horrible, cheap looking shiny shit. Looks like someone has been using it to carry chips round and couldn't be bothered washing it.And for £110, we're talking expensive chips! Brian Williams 4 Posted 17/07/2024 at 09:03:35 Dear oh dear. Eddie Dunn 5 Posted 17/07/2024 at 09:05:30 The material looks similar to that dreadful stuff the Belgians wore. Looks sweaty and wet within minutes. Rob Halligan 6 Posted 17/07/2024 at 09:14:01 I second your post, Brian, because I think I know what you mean!! Paul Hewitt 7 Posted 17/07/2024 at 09:16:46 How the hell can you tell what the material is like on a photo?. Moaning for moaning's sake. Michael Nisbet 8 Posted 17/07/2024 at 09:18:02 Love it or hate it, £75 is too much for a replica top. Not to mention the £110 pro version. No wonder these sites selling fake kits are becoming more popular. John Raftery 9 Posted 17/07/2024 at 09:22:24 Much better than many over the years. I like it. James Marshall 10 Posted 17/07/2024 at 09:23:32 Same thing every year - people complain they don't like the shirt, then come kick off on day one of the new season and nobody gives it a second thought.I haven't bought a replica kit since 1997. Allen Rodgers 11 Posted 17/07/2024 at 09:26:07 Call me a scruff but I've never paid more than £45 for a shirt - any shirt. Have football clubs ever considered they would sell more if the price was reasonable ? Kids prices too are insane. Nice kit though. Denis Richardson 12 Posted 17/07/2024 at 09:43:13 Don’t think it looks too bad but £110? I’ll stick with my 70’s retro top. Never did see the point in buying a new top every year - but each to their own. Derek Knox 13 Posted 17/07/2024 at 09:51:43 Allen @ 11, spot on there mate, sometimes I don't think they really consider the fans and their affordability. They must all be on megabucks and think it's a bargain and we will feel the same, totally twisted (non) logic ! Danny O’Neill 14 Posted 17/07/2024 at 09:52:57 I don't think it's too bad. Everton normally tend to keep it simple. I personally haven't bought one since the early 90s. The only football tops I have are a Germany top that was given to me as a present, a Schalke hoodie and my "I'd rather walk alone t-shirt".The worst I can remember is that white bib thing in the 80s and the one in the season we stayed up. The one-to-one kit that had a horrible stripe across the middle. It wasn't even Royal Blue.As for away / 3rd kits, that strange pink looking strip last season wasn't easy on the eye and the one in the mid 90s, yellow with black and blue stripes didn't look great for me.Royal Blue and Amber for me. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb