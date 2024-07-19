Season › 2024-25 › News Sligo Rovers 2 - 0 Everton [L] Michael Kenrick 19/07/2024 35comments | Jump to last Latest [HT] The business of football resumes this afternoon when Everton take on Sligo Rovers in the first of their pre-season friendly games at The Showgrounds; kick-off is at 4:00 pm BST. Sean Dyche has drawn on a mixture of his remaining first-team and Under-21 players together with returning loan players Neal Maupay and Mason Holgate. New signings, Tim Iroegbunam (#42) and Illiman Ndiaye (#10) are on the bench. Pickford and Mykolenko are on vacation after their efforts at Euro 2024; Branthwaite and Patterson are injured. Dele Alli is not involved. In the first 10 minutes, McNeil did well to break down the left but a very lazy effort by Calvert-Lewin, wide open on goal, flew past the far post with only the goalkeeper to beat. McNeil then put in a great cross that no-one seemed interested in attacking. Article continues below video content Coleman drove the Blues forward down the left and it was worked back to Gana whose shot was deflected for a corner that went over everyone. Sligo broke but Tyler Onyango halted their progress until Keane blocked a shot behind for a corner that also went over everyone. Sligo failed to clear the ball which came to McNeil for another clear chance but the Sligo keeper kept his shot out, saving with his legs. Jenson Metcalfe was doing a great job supporting the forward play, Doucoure's snapshot also forcing a decent save. A poor but accidental challenge by Eli Campbell caused a little flare-up and a booking. Virginia had to punch the corner clear that came from the free-kick. And from yet another corner, Sligo Rovers flicked the ball in cleverly at the near post to give the hosts the lead. At the other end, Metcalfe got within range but drove his shot wide. Everton worked up some more decent chances for Calvert-Lewin but it was the other end where a shot parried out by Virginia was finished on the rebound with Everton 's defence providing plenty of space to the attackers. Maupay then came closer than anyone in blue, hitting the base of the post. Everton: Virginia, Coleman, Onyango, Keane, Campbell [Y:30'], Gana, Doucoure, Metcalfe, McNeil, Maupay, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Crellin, Okoronkwo, Dixon, Welch, Iroegbunam, Garner, Chermiti, Young, Harrison, Ndiaye, Holgate, Beto. The link for streaming this game online is https://www.evertonfc.com/live Reader Comments (35) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 19/07/2024 at 15:24:47 Away from all the drama and heartache... it's back to the football. New shirt numbers for the new signings; all the others retain their shirt numbers from last season, including Maupay and Holgate. Brent Stephens 2 Posted 19/07/2024 at 15:54:28 I wonder if Onyango will continue as a centre-back? He did well for the U21s there last season. Danny O’Neill 3 Posted 19/07/2024 at 15:56:23 Yes Michael, back to what matters. On the pitch. The circus can go on.Fingers crossed for the link. Michael Kenrick 4 Posted 19/07/2024 at 15:58:33 Shocked that you're not there, Danny!Still 2,700 capacity — bit of a squeeze in The Showgrounds!! Nick Lacey 5 Posted 19/07/2024 at 15:59:44 Any links? Richard Duff 6 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:00:44 Sad but also heartening to see the name "Campbell" in the Everton line-up. Don Wright 7 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:02:58 Michael, There is still drama and heartache because I can't get the game up.The OS is up to its usual standards. Michael Kenrick 8 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:03:22 Nick, The official link for streaming this game online is https://www.evertonfc.com/live.But you'll likely have to pay £8.99 for the privilege...And they're off! Maupay kick off!!!! Michael Kenrick 9 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:06:06 Dangerous free-kick given away by Tyler Onyango…The commanding figure of Michael Keane heads it clear! Kieran Kinsella 10 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:12:09 Has Onana officially left yet or is he just on his post Euros break? Hopefully we see Ndiaye off the bench Michael Kenrick 11 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:15:04 I hoped I wasn't gonna have to say this at all every again but, with pre-season less than 10 minutes old…Absolutely shocking miss by Dominic Calvert-Lewin put through on goal and screws it wide. Pat Kelly 12 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:20:34 I'm overlooking Galway Bay and can hear the crowd from here. Liam Mogan 13 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:23:32 DCL is a poor finisher Brian Williams 14 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:26:54 McNeil, poor finisher?Or does that ruin the DCL bashing? Liam Mogan 15 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:28:25 Some horrendous finishing across the board Michael Kenrick 16 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:31:47 Brian, At least McNeil's shot was on target!But I know I should be grateful these multi-millionaires are putting in any kind of effort. John Raftery 17 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:33:15 On a positive note the link is working perfectly. Liam Mogan 18 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:34:45 Not trying to bash DCL tbh. Don't think even his biggest fan could say his finishing was his strongest assett. Brian Williams 19 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:35:51 Michael, we do really need to remind ourselves whereabouts in the pre-season preparations this game is taking place?Sharpness is just not expected at this stage. Freddy Maldonado 20 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:37:18 I have only seen the last 10 minutes. We're moving forward but can't finish - is it still 2023? Freddy Maldonado 21 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:39:04 We just conceived off a corner. It must be 2023. Michael Kenrick 22 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:40:31 Haha, I like the juxtaposition of the last two posts, as Calvert-Lewin goes for a top-corner curler … and misses! Brian Williams 23 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:41:02 I was conceived after an Everton win! 😳 Liam Mogan 24 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:43:10 Freddie 21 - I don't think we got close enough to them at that corner to make a baby! Richard Duff 25 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:44:15 We're lucky to have you then Brian W. Pete Clarke 26 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:44:28 Got the best view of the game. Across the road in Mooney's Bar bar. We should be about 5 - 1 up. Err… I mean 5 - 2. Liam Mogan 27 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:45:23 Never mind conceiving, this is not even worth a wank Liam Wilson 28 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:45:28 2-0 losing. Ho, hum Freddy Maldonado 29 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:46:11 I wanted to say other words but it's early still here in America :) Christy Ring 30 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:53:36 At the game, very poor, Gueye is playing okay. Campbell lucky to be still on the pitch, terrible tackle from behind. Mike Hayes 31 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:56:34 It’s only a friendly 🤣🤣🤣 rewind 12 months and business as usual - still, we’ve had some good times 🥳 Derek Powell 32 Posted 19/07/2024 at 16:57:23 COYB Derek Knox 33 Posted 19/07/2024 at 17:03:11 God knows how many genuine chances we have had and quite frankly blown. They have had 2 and scored ! Mind you they are the mighty Sligo Rovers, fair play to them.Bad new about the take-over made worse by that performance on the pitch, though second half may, and must see changes. Steve Brown 34 Posted 19/07/2024 at 17:05:11 Ndiaye and Tim getting a run out. Freddy Maldonado 35 Posted 19/07/2024 at 17:06:09 Sligo looks gorgeous from the pictures and videos. It might be a good stop for me when I decide to visit Ireland! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb