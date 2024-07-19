19/07/2024

The business of football resumes this afternoon when Everton take on Sligo Rovers in the first of their pre-season friendly games at The Showgrounds; kick-off is at 4:00 pm BST.

Sean Dyche has drawn on a mixture of his remaining first-team and Under-21 players together with returning loan players Neal Maupay and Mason Holgate. New signings, Tim Iroegbunam (#42) and Illiman Ndiaye (#10) are on the bench.

Pickford and Mykolenko are on vacation after their efforts at Euro 2024; Branthwaite and Patterson are injured. Dele Alli is not involved.

In the first 10 minutes, McNeil did well to break down the left but a very lazy effort by Calvert-Lewin, wide open on goal, flew past the far post with only the goalkeeper to beat. McNeil then put in a great cross that no-one seemed interested in attacking.

Coleman drove the Blues forward down the left and it was worked back to Gana whose shot was deflected for a corner that went over everyone. Sligo broke but Tyler Onyango halted their progress until Keane blocked a shot behind for a corner that also went over everyone.

Sligo failed to clear the ball which came to McNeil for another clear chance but the Sligo keeper kept his shot out, saving with his legs. Jenson Metcalfe was doing a great job supporting the forward play, Doucoure's snapshot also forcing a decent save.

A poor but accidental challenge by Eli Campbell caused a little flare-up and a booking. Virginia had to punch the corner clear that came from the free-kick.

And from yet another corner, Sligo Rovers flicked the ball in cleverly at the near post to give the hosts the lead. At the other end, Metcalfe got within range but drove his shot wide.

Everton worked up some more decent chances for Calvert-Lewin but it was the other end where a shot parried out by Virginia was finished on the rebound with Everton 's defence providing plenty of space to the attackers.

Maupay then came closer than anyone in blue, hitting the base of the post.

Everton: Virginia, Coleman, Onyango, Keane, Campbell [Y:30'], Gana, Doucoure, Metcalfe, McNeil, Maupay, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Crellin, Okoronkwo, Dixon, Welch, Iroegbunam, Garner, Chermiti, Young, Harrison, Ndiaye, Holgate, Beto.

The link for streaming this game online is https://www.evertonfc.com/live

