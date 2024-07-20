20/07/2024

Lyndon is joined by the author of numerous books on Everton history, member of the EFC Heritage Society and, of course, treasured ToffeeWeb contributor, Rob Sawyer. They chatted about his latest book, Broken Dreams: Everton, the War and Goodison’s Lost Generation about the 1938/39 championship winning side which was denied the chance to defend its title and perhaps build a period of lasting success by the outbreak of the Second World War

Rob described his long-standing family ties with Everton Football Club, how he got into writing about the Toffees with his first book on Harry Catterick in 2015 and what drew him to focus the late 1930s team. And, of course, we talked about the modern day Blues, where the team goes from here after the last few tumultuous years and the looming departure from Goodison Park at the end of the coming season.

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app like Overcast using this RSS feed link

