Season › 2024-25 › News Everton a step close to landing Lindstrøm Lyndon Lloyd 23/07/2024 3comments | Jump to last Everton have made significant progress in their negotiations with Napoli over the initial loan signing of Jesper Lindstrøm with the Dane set to undergo a medical in the next few days. According to the likes of Paddy Boyland of The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are close to finalising an agreement for Lindstrøm. The latter suggests that the 24-year-old will join on a €3m season-long loan with the Blues having the option to make the transfer permanent next summer for €22m. Lindstrøm began his senior career at Brondby in his native Denmark before Eintracht Frankfurt snapped him up and it was his form in the Bundesliga that persuaded Napoli to sign him for a reported €30m a year ago ahead of Liverpool who had expressed serious interest. Article continues below video content Unfortuntately for him, however, he was not able to reproduce that form in Serie A, his abiity to settle in Italy hampered by the instability at Napoli that saw him play under three different head coaches in Rudi Garcia, Walter Mazzarri and Francesco Calzona. A move to Goodison Park and the Premier League gives the forward the chance to reignite his career while injecting much-needed pace into Sean Dyche's team. Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Colin Glassar 1 Posted 23/07/2024 at 21:06:22 We still have things to be optimistic about. I think this guy could be a cracker. Si Pulford 2 Posted 23/07/2024 at 21:08:57 Seems very low risk high reward.A year ago this guy was one of the most sought after players in Europe. He’s had a nightmare year and that gives us the opportunity to sign him. This is the market we trade in now. And it could be a very smart bit of business. Jason Li 4 Posted 23/07/2024 at 21:23:32 Wow, pulled that out of the bag.Hope he does well and enjoys it. There's a potential world beater in there. If he can get back to his days of Zidane-like balletic balance and movement then get ready to be entertained. Will be an entertainer for the new stadium too. (3 times - new stadium) Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb