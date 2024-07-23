23/07/2024

Everton have made significant progress in their negotiations with Napoli over the initial loan signing of Jesper Lindstrøm with the Dane set to undergo a medical in the next few days.

According to the likes of Paddy Boyland of The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are close to finalising an agreement for Lindstrøm.

The latter suggests that the 24-year-old will join on a €3m season-long loan with the Blues having the option to make the transfer permanent next summer for €22m.

Lindstrøm began his senior career at Brondby in his native Denmark before Eintracht Frankfurt snapped him up and it was his form in the Bundesliga that persuaded Napoli to sign him for a reported €30m a year ago ahead of Liverpool who had expressed serious interest.

Unfortuntately for him, however, he was not able to reproduce that form in Serie A, his abiity to settle in Italy hampered by the instability at Napoli that saw him play under three different head coaches in Rudi Garcia, Walter Mazzarri and Francesco Calzona.

A move to Goodison Park and the Premier League gives the forward the chance to reignite his career while injecting much-needed pace into Sean Dyche's team.

