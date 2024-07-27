Season › 2024-25 › News Reports: Everton close in on Lyon's O'Brien Lyndon Lloyd 27/07/2024 6comments | Jump to last Jake O'Brien looks set to become Everton's latest signing amid reports the Club are either close to or have already agreed a deal with Olympique Lyonnais for the centre-half. O'Brien has been consistently linked with the Blues this summer, not least because of the speculation around the future of Jarrad Branthwaite, and Sky Sports' Northwest correspondent Alan Myers claims that an agreement between the two clubs is close. Fabrizio Romano goes one further, tweeting that a deal has been reached and that the highly-rated 23-year-old will soon undergo a medical ahead of a permanent switch to Everton on a five-year contract. O'Brien began his career at Cork City in his native Ireland before being picked up by Crystal Palace after impressing on what was initially a loan move to the Eagles' development team. Article continues below video content He had additional loan spells at Swindon Town and Molenbeek in Belgium before signing for Lyon for just €1m last year where he has excelled and become a target for a handful of Premier League clubs, including Brentford and Everton. Last season, the 6'-6" defender helped the Ligue 1 side propel themselves from relegation danger and up to a 6th-place finish, emerging as the team's second-top scorer in the process. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Hugh Jenkins 1 Posted 27/07/2024 at 15:46:46 Hopefully, our "new" buying strategy will pay off.Young, hungry, with something to prove. Annika Herbert 2 Posted 27/07/2024 at 15:48:26 Have yo be honest I know very little about this lad. From what I have read and seen he looks a prospect though. Could be another quality addition to the ranks and is of a good age. Are we finally building a squad that can compete, rather than just battle relegation every season?The signs are good Marc Hints 3 Posted 27/07/2024 at 15:54:06 Done deal according to Alan Myers Christy Ring 4 Posted 27/07/2024 at 16:19:49 I saw him earn his first two caps for Ireland against Hungary and Portugal, and he looked pretty decent. I just hope he's in to replace Holgate and Keane, and not Jarrad? Robert Tressell 5 Posted 27/07/2024 at 16:22:11 Encouraging, because we do need more depth at CB and O'Brien is already a good player with plenty of improvement yet to come.However, it also looks like a possible case of buying in Branthwaite's replacement. Hopefully it is a bit of foresight to help with possible departure's next summer - rather than this summer. Robert Tressell 6 Posted 27/07/2024 at 16:22:14 Encouraging, because we do need more depth at CB and O'Brien is already a good player with plenty of improvement yet to come.However, it also looks like a possible case of buying in Branthwaite's replacement. Hopefully it is a bit of foresight to help with possible departure's next summer - rather than this summer. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb