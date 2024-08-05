05/08/2024





Youssef Chermiti has joined Jarrad Branthwaite as an injury doubt for the start of the new season after undergoing an operation to repair a foot problem.

The young Portuguese scored twice in the friendly at Sligo Rovers last month and played the second 45 minutes against Salford City but was absent from the trips to Coventry and Preston after injuring his foot in training.

That issue required what the Club have described as a minor operation and he will now begin his recovery with the hope of being fit as soon as possible as the kick-off to the 2024-25 campaign looms on 17 August.

Branthwaite also had a minor op in late July but Sean Dyche indicated at the weekend that the defender will be touch-and-go for the season-opener against Brighton.

“We will see," the manager told the Liverpool Echo. "He is making good progress all of a sudden. He had a bit of a slow spell and now it is beginning to move forward, so hopefully.

“He will certainly be in and around it, I am not saying he will definitely be fit but he will certainly be in and around it.”

