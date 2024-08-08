08/08/2024

Everton have closed what they say is one of the biggest commercial deals in the Club's history that promises to help turn the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock into one of the most advanced venues for fan experience in Europe.

The leading foodservice provider are industry experts in creating food and beverage led venue experiences and Everton hope the partnership with them will create 1,200 jobs and a new social enterprise between Aramark and Everton in the Community.

Aramark will take a position as a Founding Partner of Everton Stadium, their first step into English football and will deliver world-class food, drink and experiences across Everton Stadium’s footprint all year round, incorporating matchday and non-matchday events.

Working in partnership, the Club and Aramark will deliver new innovative experiences for Evertonians at the new stadium, using the most modern technologies to revolutionise fan experience, with the quality of food and beverage provision and speed of service at the forefront.

Aramark will be drawing on the solutions it has deployed so successfully across a vast range of sports venues around the globe. These include some of the most high-profile NFL venues such as Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field, Denver’s Mile High Stadium, and the Cleveland Browns’ Stadium. Also within Aramark’s impressive portfolio are nine La Liga stadia, including Atletico Madrid’s Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium and eight Bundesliga stadia, including Olympiastadion in Berlin. All offer innovative technology-enabled experiences tailored for fans and event attendees, coupled with diverse, exciting food and drink concepts.

(L-R): Jay Morrison (Vice President, Sports and Entertainment Operations, Aramark International), Tom Ford (Vice President, Marketing and Strategy, Aramark UK), Carl Mittleman (Chief Operating Officer, Aramark International), Richard Kenyon (Chief Commercial and Communications Officer, Everton), Neil Russell (Director of Venue Experience and Revenue, Everton ).

Embracing Everton’s vision for a digital-first stadium, Aramark will implement market-leading technology aimed at minimising wait times and enhancing fan satisfaction, with support on hand from dedicated staff.

Everton Stadium will boast ‘frictionless’ operations, which will significantly reduce queuing through ‘walk-in walk-out’ technology solutions. Alongside modern-day kiosks, these retail outlets will be established at key locations across the stadium to create inclusive and vibrant destinations where supporters will be able to enjoy first-class food and drink quickly and easily.

These frictionless stores will include self-service beer systems, immersive food and beverage offers and kitchen collection points - which specialise in producing food exclusively for online order pick-up.

Development of The Plaza – an accessible 30,000m sq. space at the eastern entrance to the stadium footprint – will showcase a wide range of specially curated food and drink concepts.

Alongside pre-match entertainment and activities, Aramark will work alongside the Club to design food and drink offerings that will be flexible and on-trend, seasonally adapting to the needs of Evertonians and visitors, as well as any events taking place throughout the year.

