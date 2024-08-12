12/08/2024

Dominic Calvert-Lewin appears to be looking forward to the new season with the Blues at Goodison Park despite his decision to not sign the improved contract the club has reportedly offered him.

After a slow start to pre-season, he has netted twice in the last two games, with the excellent goal against Roma following a penalty in the 3-0 win over Preston North End.

Speaking after the draw with Roma at the weekend, the striker insisted he was looking forward to a new season with the Blues, suggesting he will spend at least another year at the club.

"It was a good shift from the lads," Calvert-Lewin reflected on the contest. "Good to get some more minutes in the legs and a nice confidence boost going into the first game of the season.

"[Pre-season] has been good – tough but enjoyable. It's flown by, the first game of the season is this week, it seems like it has come around so quickly but I think we are chomping at the bit ready to feel that atmosphere – a rocking Goodison.

"I feel good going into the first game of the season, it's always good to be hitting the back of the net regularly and I think with the pre-season we have had, I am feeling good and feeling strong, so I am looking forward to getting cracking."

