Season › 2024-25 › News DCL is “feeling good and feeling strong … looking forward to getting cracking” Michael Kenrick 12/08/2024 5comments | Jump to last Dominic Calvert-Lewin appears to be looking forward to the new season with the Blues at Goodison Park despite his decision to not sign the improved contract the club has reportedly offered him. After a slow start to pre-season, he has netted twice in the last two games, with the excellent goal against Roma following a penalty in the 3-0 win over Preston North End. Speaking after the draw with Roma at the weekend, the striker insisted he was looking forward to a new season with the Blues, suggesting he will spend at least another year at the club. "It was a good shift from the lads," Calvert-Lewin reflected on the contest. "Good to get some more minutes in the legs and a nice confidence boost going into the first game of the season. "[Pre-season] has been good – tough but enjoyable. It's flown by, the first game of the season is this week, it seems like it has come around so quickly but I think we are chomping at the bit ready to feel that atmosphere – a rocking Goodison. "I feel good going into the first game of the season, it's always good to be hitting the back of the net regularly and I think with the pre-season we have had, I am feeling good and feeling strong, so I am looking forward to getting cracking." Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 12/08/2024 at 14:47:27 So he's staying? There is no impasse?That's how the Echo interprets these words…"Looking forward to getting cracking…"?I'm not so sure. Steve Shave 2 Posted 12/08/2024 at 14:51:25 Michael I read "i am perfectly comfortable running down my contract and signing a really lucrative pre-contract with a better team in January" :( Si Pulford 3 Posted 12/08/2024 at 14:58:02 I’m not sure the 17 million we’d get selling him is worth it. I know we need the money but we signed him for 1-2 million and his backs ups just aren't up to scratch. We have done really well selling players over the last 5 years (only Brighton with a better net spend in that period…) the ideal is he signs an extension but if he doesn’t sign and we accepted an offer we wouldn’t have any time to get a replacement in. Sell Holgate (or give him away..) and Maupay first before we make any rash decisions. Michael Kenrick 4 Posted 12/08/2024 at 14:59:36 Ah, your between-the-lines vision is a step up on mine, Steve! Good work!!! Ian Wilkins 6 Posted 12/08/2024 at 15:03:38 I’d like to see him stay and to sign a new contract. If that’s not going to happen, then running down contract, pre contract discussions with others, accusations of head being elsewhere, wouldn’t auger well for second half of season…And we don’t have a lot of back up. Need to offload Maupay, add another striker on a loan/ possible buy deal. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb