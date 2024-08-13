13/08/2024

Everton have completed a deal for 18-year-old William Tamen of Burton Albion to bolster the ranks of their Under-21 squad for the upcoming season.

According to The Athletic, Tamen impressed the Blues on a recent trial this summer.

He has made three first-team appearances for the League One side to date after making his professional debut against Everton U21s in the EFL Trophy in September last year

Tamen captained Burton's academy side in the FA Youth Cup last season before going out on loan to seventh-tier Mickleover.

