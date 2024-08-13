Season › 2024-25 › News Everton sign young Burton centre-back for the U21s 13/08/2024 14comments | Jump to last Everton have completed a deal for 18-year-old William Tamen of Burton Albion to bolster the ranks of their Under-21 squad for the upcoming season. According to The Athletic, Tamen impressed the Blues on a recent trial this summer. He has made three first-team appearances for the League One side to date after making his professional debut against Everton U21s in the EFL Trophy in September last year Tamen captained Burton's academy side in the FA Youth Cup last season before going out on loan to seventh-tier Mickleover. Reader Comments (14) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 13/08/2024 at 14:05:25 Why leave first-team football for our reserves? Brent Stephens 2 Posted 13/08/2024 at 14:31:40 i think it's something to do with that positive outlook and ambition thingy, Paul, Rob Halligan 3 Posted 13/08/2024 at 14:42:04 He’s made three first team appearances in just under twelve months, so hardly a regular! And who the fuck are Mickleover? Jeez, this fella must think he’s won the lottery, and Paul wonders why he’s left Burton? Robert Tressell 4 Posted 13/08/2024 at 14:42:26 Worked well for Branthwaite and Stones. If he's very good he'll only need about a dozen games for the u21s and can then join first team squad or go on loan.These sorts of signings represent our best chance of buying genuinely classy players. Geoff Trenner 5 Posted 13/08/2024 at 16:16:06 Rob, Mickleover is a village near Derby. Mentioned in the Domesday Book Nathan Ford 6 Posted 13/08/2024 at 17:06:25 Played against our under 21s and must of stood out if we are looking at signing him. They must see potential in him. Low risk with potential. Good on us Martin Berry 7 Posted 13/08/2024 at 17:15:43 Robert #4Spot on. The of future stars are out there, you just have to find them.Everton have signed several young players this window, including Loney and Graham for example who appear to be great prospects. I like the way we are looking at long term planning by identifying young talent at low cost, what is not to like ? Dave Cashen 8 Posted 13/08/2024 at 17:17:42 Rob Haligan...Wash your mouth out !I Scored a very rare goal as a teenager at Mickleova.The ball came over my left shoulder and I took it on the volley with my right foot from an acute angle. It flew over the goalie and dipped inside the far post.I scored that goal long before Marco Van Basten was even heard of. Sixty odd years later, all I have to do is close my eyes and I can still see it. In fairness I had to stop playing not long after and never scored another goal - Probably wouldnt have anyway.When I scored this worldy. I expected everyone who was there (about 26 if you include the players) to fall to there knees in awe, but to their eternal shame. they all dismissed me as a Jammy bastard scoring a flukeMagical things have happened at Mickleover. Dont you dare knock it. Rob Halligan 9 Posted 13/08/2024 at 17:33:46 Dave, did your goal make the news in the local rag? If you can remember the date of that goal, or as near as possible, I will contact the local rag in Mickleover, and see if they have a record of it!! 😁😁😁🙏🙏🙏 Dave Cashen 10 Posted 13/08/2024 at 17:47:13 Rob Local Rag ???It should have been covered by the BBC, but I'm not sure my account even made it back to the dressing room. Peter Gorman 11 Posted 13/08/2024 at 17:52:29 Confirmed signing according to the NY Times.I'll wait until the OS says so before wishing him luck Peter Gorman 12 Posted 13/08/2024 at 17:55:13 ...which they just have.Welcome kid, best of luck. Rob Halligan 13 Posted 13/08/2024 at 18:16:39 Poor stuff, Dave! I made the pink echo twice for scoring hat tricks, before I converted to keeping the ball out, rather than knocking it in! Sam Hoare 14 Posted 13/08/2024 at 18:19:17 We have a pretty decent record of picking up players from lower leagues with Branthwaite the obvious recent success.18 is a good age to get someone. If he’s any good then it’s 6 months in the U21s for the coaches to highlight what he needs to work on and then hopefully a loan in the new year to a league one side to establish himself. If that goes well then it’s another loan to Championship or Europe next season. Best outcome is that he might be ready to compete around the first team squad in 26/27. Best of luck to him. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb