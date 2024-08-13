13/08/2024

Everton have announced the departure of first team goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

The ex-Preston and Sheffield United keeper and former Republic of Ireland international joined the Club in 2017 and served under five separate managers.

Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell said: “We would like to place on record our sincere thanks and appreciation to Alan for his significant contribution to Everton. Alan is a much liked and trusted member of the Everton family and he departs with our very best wishes, safe in the knowledge that he will always be welcome back at the Club.”

Kelly meanwhile expressed his pride at having served the Toffees over the past seven years.

“I‘ve had the pleasure of working with many talented goalkeepers from the Academy to the First team and I sincerely thank them all for their attitude, hard work and trust," he said. "I loved every minute out on the training pitch with you and that bond will be there for a lifetime.

“I would like to wish the players, fans, and the Club the very best of luck for the future.”

