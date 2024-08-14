14/08/2024

In the third of the series of one guest from the world of Evertonia, Lyndon is joined by author Jim Keoghan who has just published his fifth book related to the Blues, “And If You Know Your History: (A Young Evertonian’s Guide to the Toffees)”.

They talked about that, his other tomes, his background as a Blue, his thoughts ahead of the new season, and some of the ways in which football as a whole is broken at the moment, particularly in terms of the imbalance between the top and the lower reaches of the game.

His latest book is available now at Amazon in Paperback and Kindle versions

