14/08/2024

Everton FC

On the anniversary of his tragic passing on the construction site at Bramley-Moore Dock, Everton have unveiled a permanent memorial in honour of Michael Jones at Everton Stadium.

In a ceremony today, the Club and construction partner, Laing O’Rourke, fulfilled their pledge to honour the life of the 26-year-old with a lasting tribute in the form of a royal blue mooring post wrapped by a bronze plaque bearing his name.

Michael’s parents, Mick and Elaine, were joined by his sisters Gemma, Katie, and Terri and a coterie of family and friends at the site today to mark the unveiling of the tribute.

Michael, a devout Evertonian, was killed in an accident during construction of the new ground and Everton’s CEO Colin Chong said: “Michael’s tragic death was felt by everyone connected with the Club and we still carry him and his family with us in our thoughts.

Article continues below video content

“His memory will live on in our new home, and we felt it was appropriate to have a lasting memorial to Michael here at the stadium he helped to build."

Meanwhile, an Evertonian delegation that included his former Goodison teammates Francis Jeffers, Don Hutchison, Tomasz Radzinski, Anders Limpar and Mark Pembridge as well as Club ambassador Graham Stuart, former striker Marcus Bent, former Arsenal and Everton defender Martin Keown, the Club's Director of Communications and Engagement Scott McLeod, and Broadcast and Liaison Manager Darren Griffiths were in attendance to pay tribute to Kevin Campbell in London today.

Campbell passed away in June at the age of just 54 and he was remembered in a funeral service at Brixton Seventh Day Adventist Church.

