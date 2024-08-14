Season › 2024-25 › News Everton unveil permanent memorial to Michael Jones Lyndon Lloyd 14/08/2024 10comments | Jump to last Everton FC On the anniversary of his tragic passing on the construction site at Bramley-Moore Dock, Everton have unveiled a permanent memorial in honour of Michael Jones at Everton Stadium. In a ceremony today, the Club and construction partner, Laing O’Rourke, fulfilled their pledge to honour the life of the 26-year-old with a lasting tribute in the form of a royal blue mooring post wrapped by a bronze plaque bearing his name. Michael’s parents, Mick and Elaine, were joined by his sisters Gemma, Katie, and Terri and a coterie of family and friends at the site today to mark the unveiling of the tribute. Michael, a devout Evertonian, was killed in an accident during construction of the new ground and Everton’s CEO Colin Chong said: “Michael’s tragic death was felt by everyone connected with the Club and we still carry him and his family with us in our thoughts. Article continues below video content “His memory will live on in our new home, and we felt it was appropriate to have a lasting memorial to Michael here at the stadium he helped to build." Meanwhile, an Evertonian delegation that included his former Goodison teammates Francis Jeffers, Don Hutchison, Tomasz Radzinski, Anders Limpar and Mark Pembridge as well as Club ambassador Graham Stuart, former striker Marcus Bent, former Arsenal and Everton defender Martin Keown, the Club's Director of Communications and Engagement Scott McLeod, and Broadcast and Liaison Manager Darren Griffiths were in attendance to pay tribute to Kevin Campbell in London today. Campbell passed away in June at the age of just 54 and he was remembered in a funeral service at Brixton Seventh Day Adventist Church. Reader Comments (10) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Martin Berry 1 Posted 14/08/2024 at 18:05:17 Such a tragedy that being an Everton fan and working on the stadium, that he sadly lost his life in its construction.A lovely tribute and immortal for future generations.Well done Everton and condolences to Michaels family. Danny O’Neill 2 Posted 14/08/2024 at 18:16:58 Every now and then, our club gets it right. This is one of them. Michael now has place and his spirit looking over the new stadium he helped construct for generations to come. John Wilson 3 Posted 14/08/2024 at 18:20:04 Class. Just that one word. Gerry Quinn 4 Posted 14/08/2024 at 18:25:00 When required, the Club is class at doing the right thing - Rest in Peace, Michael... Paul Birmingham 5 Posted 14/08/2024 at 18:25:11 Brilliant and fitting touch by Everton to build this memorial to Michael at B M D. Top Class by EFC and every day us a good day.UTFTs! Bobby Mallon 6 Posted 14/08/2024 at 18:26:22 Class, John Raftery 7 Posted 14/08/2024 at 18:30:26 Unique and very fitting. Derek Knox 8 Posted 14/08/2024 at 18:51:45 Nobody expects to go to work, without realising it will be one way journey ! So sad, but a fitting tribute form Everton to the worker and Everton Fan ! Peter Mills 9 Posted 14/08/2024 at 18:57:15 That’s a fine tribute to Michael - Continuing condolences to his family and friends. Billy Shears 10 Posted 14/08/2024 at 19:00:18 Once again,a very fitting tribute to a young life lost and a very classy move by our beloved club. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb