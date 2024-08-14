14/08/2024

Everton and Doncaster Rovers will meet in the Carabao Cup Second Round for the second year running but this time at Goodison Park.

The two teams were paired together again in this evening's draw for the Northern Section of the League Cup.

The Blues travelled to Yorkshire in late August last year and were on course to be the victims of a big shock when Doncaster took the lead but late goals by then new signings Beto and Arnaut Danjuma spared the blushes of Sean Dyche's team.

Everton went on to make it as far as the last eight after progressing past Aston Villa and Burnley but were beaten on penalties by Fulham in December.

This year's Second Round ties will be played the week commencing 26 August.

