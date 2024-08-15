Season › 2024-25 › News Textor granted exclusivity to pursue Everton takeover bid Lyndon Lloyd and Michael Kenrick 15/08/2024 31comments | Jump to last American billionaire John Textor has reportedly entered into a period of exclusivity with Farhad Moshiri as he bids to complete a takeover of Everton FC. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Textor has signed an agreement with both the Club and its Anglo-Iranian owner, although a spokesman for Moshiri declined to comment when contacted by the publication which is now owned by The New York Times. Alan Myers of Sky Sports News says that accoording to his sources, the two parties have a "working dialogue" but that talks are at the "formative stage". Any deal hinges, however, on Textor and his Eagle Football selling their 45% stake in Crystal Palace, both in time to complete a buyout of Everton and for the price he is seeking. Premier League rules prohibit any one investor to own more than 9.9% of another club. Article continues below video content But the period of exclusivity allows him to follow up on the bid he resurrected, and delve a little further into the Everton data room, which is where The Friedkin Group's takeover bid came undone last month. Dan Friedkin and his Texas-based firm pulled out of a bid to buy the Blues citing serious concerns over the roughly £200m the Club owes to another former bidder, 777 Partners, who are embroiled in a civil case in a New York Superior Court charged with fraud by London-based Leadenhall Capital Partners. The resolution of that case and the clearing of that debt is seen by observers as a significant hurdle that any takeover candidate would need to see cleared before they could comfortably proceed with a takeover of Everton, through Textor has remained keen despite seeing all three of 777, TFG and MSP Sports Capital all fail to follow through for varying reasons. Reports that Friedkin could still be interested in taking a minority 30% stake, perhaps in concert with Textor, have been played down. In an interview last weekend, Textor was quoted as saying: "I am still an owner in Palace – I would have to clear out of that before I could buy anything else. We have made clear our interest in having a majority interest in a UK club, whether it is Championship or Premier League. "Yes, we are looking at Everton along with everybody else. I would have to rationalise my interest in Palace before I could close anything. "I am an Anglophile when it comes to football. When I see these legendary teams come along, some in the Premier League, some in the Championship, clubs that I grew up with, they have an appeal. They also have an appeal to our business model because if I follow these great teams, then so do athletes around the world." Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Soren Moyer 3 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:09:42 What a sham! Brian Cleveland 4 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:14:16 I'm starting to feel left out. I think I'm the only person who hasn't had a look at our books. Paul Hewitt 5 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:17:10 Load of rubbish. He's not sold his Palace shares yet. File under, not going to happen. Brian Wilkinson 6 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:17:50 Textor has to sell his shares in Palace: step in, Dan Friedkin, buy Textor's shares, you get back your money you lent to Everton.Then, when you sell the Palace shares, come back to Everton later down the line to put your 30% offer in. Textor will get the control, and you will get your 30% at a later date. Jimmy Salt 7 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:18:01 Here we go, strap yourselves in. Justin Doone 8 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:20:23 Can this be right? My concern is to do with opening up our financial secrets to the owner of a direct Premier League rival.Given our current problems on and off the pitch, that is a very real concern with what could be done with such information.I would rather he be forced to sell his Palace shares before giving him the Everton key to snoop around at anything he likes. No surprises to hear him speak in wide, general terms of English football and big 'money generating' potential of clubs.It's business, not passion. Everton have far more potential than Palace except for the pull of London. Dennis Stevens 9 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:20:54 Slowest sale of a football club ever!Will a takeover be completed before we next win some silverware? Scott Hamilton 10 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:21:32 Fuck me, it’s like Groundhog Day! Paul Hewitt 11 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:28:22 The thing that worries me is what if Textor walks away as well. That would probably mean we're unlikely to be sold until the 777 case is sorted. And that could take years… Steve Byles 12 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:28:51 He can sell his Palace shares to Moshiri to get the deal done. Simple as that really. Jonathan Oppenheimer 13 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:29:01 This is beyond farcical, when we're granting exclusivity to someone who can't even purchase the club yet. On the one hand, it may show how much Textor wants to make this happen, but at the same time reveals how much all other potential buyers may be staying far far away. Make it stop. Ian Pilkington 14 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:34:02 Further proof, not that it is required after the 777 fiasco, that Moshiri is clearly bonkers. Allen Rodgers 15 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:34:51 From Steve Parish: ''We do collaborate with his clubs where we can. He (Textor) wants to go and do something else, we're helping him do that.'' Sounds quite hopeful to me. I know – it's the hope that kills ye. Brian Williams 16 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:37:22 Don't worry, everything will be alright in the end.If it's not alright, it's not the end. Alan Corken 17 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:37:54 Textor has been the most enthusiastic potential bidder as well as the most complimentary about the history and stature of EFC. If this goes through,h it will be the best possible result for the club.As for his Palace shares. Textor has already rejected an offer from fellow shareholders to buy him out and, whilst I am only guessing, for Moshiri to enter a period of exclusivity makes me suspect they or someone else have/has come back with an increased bid.. Time will tell. Michael Kenrick 18 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:40:58 Paul, I've got a feeling that he doesn't actually need to sell those Crystal Palace shares until he actually buys Moshiri's Everton shares. Given the timescales involved, the takeover bid probably wouldn't be submitted to the Premier League for them to conduct their Owners' and Directors' Test until after John Textor's team has satisfied themselves that the problems The Friedkin Group encountered would be surmountable (even though Paul Quinn has told us they are insurmountable). And I don't think I've seen this stated in any of the Textor tales but the Premier League rules would allow him to retain up to 10% of Crystal Palace shares, as this would not constitute a 'Significant Interest' in another club. Paul Hewitt 19 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:45:40 The fact he currently owns part of a Premier League club means the checks needed won't take that long. Kevin Molloy 20 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:50:51 A period of exclusivity? How exciting! Brian Wilkinson 21 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:50:52 Steve @12, Yes simple at that, I wish you had posted earlier, save me going round the houses over-thinking on my post. :-) Michael Kenrick 22 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:51:02 Yea, that's a good point, Paul. If the bid holds up and is submitted, it should go through the Premier League, FCA and FA more quickly. Although the Premier League have added an extra independent review that will also add time to the process. John Wilson 23 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:55:15 Friedkin would have broadly equivalent two clubs, with Roma at the forefront, "flagship club" is what was said at the time. Textor may not be the billionaire the majority of our fans want, but let's face it, it's not 777 Partners – a great plus! Textor I think will be joining Everton with the Eagle consortium. He said he wants to put Everton where they belong. Friedkin said, we're unresolvable, according to Paul - The Esk. Clearly not, Paul, if Textor has entered into exclusivity. John Wilson 24 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:58:29 Like I said, Textor can buy Everton through trust or, like Baz from Toffee TV stated today, 'an escrow.' Paul Hewitt 25 Posted 15/08/2024 at 15:58:57 Rumours Textor is willing to put his Crystal Palace shares into a holding company, then walk away. He's said to be desperate for this deal to go through. Jerome Shields 26 Posted 15/08/2024 at 16:07:13 Textor will have to do a deal with the existing borrowers, not only Moshiri. Stephen Davies 27 Posted 15/08/2024 at 16:08:37 Steve @12And where do you think Moshiri would get those hundreds of £millions to buy Textors shares? Michael Kenrick 28 Posted 15/08/2024 at 16:12:21 “Neither a borrower nor a lender be, For loan oft loses both itself and friend, And borrowing dulls the edge of husbandry.”There must be some subtle difference but I just can't quite place it. Peter Hodgson 29 Posted 15/08/2024 at 16:20:32 Why do I think that Moshiri is kicking the can down the road AGAIN, Joe McMahon 30 Posted 15/08/2024 at 16:26:24 So glad Bills decade long 24/7 seach found Moshiri. What an absolute shambles. John Raftery 31 Posted 15/08/2024 at 16:27:39 Shake me, wake me when it's over. Paul Hewitt 32 Posted 15/08/2024 at 16:31:33 This might bring Friedkin back to the table. Peter Gorman 33 Posted 15/08/2024 at 16:33:27 Well, he's been enthusiastic about the club's potential from day one following 777's collapse.Let's see how he feels after a good peruse of the accounts.