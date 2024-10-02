Season › 2024-25 › News Friedkin Group to plug BMD funding gaps Lyndon Lloyd 01/10/2024 74comments | Jump to last The Friedkin Group will continue to provide Everton funds to cover working capital requirements and the ongoing fit-out of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock while they await approval of their takeover. The American firm agreed a deal last week with Farhad Moshiri to acquire his controlling stake in the Club and are now awaiting clearance from the Football Association, Financial Conduct Authority and the Premier League, a process that they hope will be done by mid-December. The indications are that, having already paid off the £158m due to MSP Sports Capital earlier this year, TFG will look to either restructure or clear the bulk of Everton's outstanding debts with Rights & Media Funding and 777 Partners/A-CAP but that process cannot begin until their buyout has been approved. In the meantime, the Club remains saddled with interest payments approaching half a million pounds per week while also needing to pay for the completion of Everton Stadium. Article continues below video content Stadium Development Director and interim Club CEO, Colin Chong, suggested over the summer that Everton could self-fund the fit-out of the stadium if need be but having the support of TFG, reported by the Liverpool Echo to be to the tune of "tens of millions", will enable them to allocate cash to other areas. Reader Comments (74) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mike Gaynes 1 Posted 02/10/2024 at 05:39:00 Well in, Big Dan Friedkin! He's not even officially in the game yet, but he's willing to put in one very tough (and expensive!) tackle without pulling back. His commitment to the financial stability of both club and stadium is good for him too -- it makes his investment stronger -- but for us supporters, it means fewer knotty stomachs and sleepless nights.Now it's up to the boys in blue. Stay up. Starting next season as a Premier League club in that magnificent new stadium opens up a whole new world for all of us. Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 02/10/2024 at 06:48:29 Let's hope they can plug the roof. Danny O'Neill 3 Posted 02/10/2024 at 06:54:52 Yes Mike. One step closer.Now let's's get this ownership takeover signed and sealed. Duncan McDine 4 Posted 02/10/2024 at 07:02:04 Things are looking up for once. But in the back of my mind, there is always that feeling of dread, expecting some kind of disaster! This is Everton after all. Jerome Shields 5 Posted 02/10/2024 at 07:03:06 The quickest turnaround in value for The Friedkin Group is completion of the stadium. Nigel Scowen 6 Posted 02/10/2024 at 07:17:27 All sounds extremely promising.Blue skies ahead. Alan McGuffog 7 Posted 02/10/2024 at 08:01:15 Duncan...I don't know if you remember "The Fast Show"? There was an old geezer in one of the sketches, played by Paul Whitehouse. Always ended with him saying "Ooohhh bugger!"So I know fully what you mean. Dermot O'Brien 8 Posted 02/10/2024 at 08:24:45 Duncan, my thoughts exactly, it's always there, and when I read the headline I thought I saw "pull the plug" Agghhhh.. :)Alan, yes we are the Unlucky Alf when it comes to club management, and results. Paul Washington 9 Posted 02/10/2024 at 08:25:59 Alan #7,Unlucky Alf!!! Rob Halligan 10 Posted 02/10/2024 at 08:27:03 I see The Daily Fail are at it again, saying that Man Utd will be back in the hunt for Branthwaite next summer, whilst, even funnier, saying Liverpool will join Man Utd in trying to buy him, possibly as early as this coming January transfer window. However, Dan Friedkin will be “Splashing the Cash” in January, with a striker a top priority, and is reportedly saying that no top players will be sold! Mark Murphy 11 Posted 02/10/2024 at 08:32:36 Mike, Textor was saying the same stuff!Fingers crossed we don't do an “Everton that”. Alan McGuffog 12 Posted 02/10/2024 at 08:39:16 Rob, like all of us, I'd like to see Jarrad here for many years to come. Whilst I hate the arrogance of the popular press and clubs like Man Utd..."Yeah, we'll take him off your hands" type of thing, I do feel that in time he will leave us. In fact, I'm certain of it.What I'm hoping for is, at long last, we'll have leadership that will say "He is our player, so show us the money." By that, I mean mega bucks – not selling our assets for magic effing beans like we've done in the past. For God's sake a lad only has to play once for that lot across the park and he's in the £20 million bracket.I'm looking forward to a real hard-nosed business man standing up to these Sky Six entitled gobshites. Jerome Shields 14 Posted 02/10/2024 at 09:10:15 It would take Ratcliffe to get full control of Man Utd. Having the Glazers there keeps the rot going. Same old Man Utd trying to get players on the cheap and offload their useless ones. Big club, big arrogance, no substance.Everton are hopefully leaving the "big club, no substance" behind. Fortunately, arrogance wasn't an issue. Arrogance is by far worse. Ted Roberts 15 Posted 02/10/2024 at 09:12:48 Every step taken in stabilising the very fractured and somewhat non-existent financial foundation of our club has got to be viewed on the merits of its promise of a future for Everton.nAll donations so far, albeit in the form of loans, have kept us afloat but have increased our vulnerability and insecurity of possible survival. The emergence of TFG has a different feel to it, with its apparent direct approach to dealing with the lenders' strangle-holds on our ability to grow and prosper, in a constructive and positive manner. Sufficient to give me, a football fan, not a business-minded man, a glimmer of hope that “The times, they are a-changing” and we are not just “Blowing in the wind”… Having just read on BBC Sport Gossip that the RS are adding themselves to the list of suitors for our Jarrad, and that Dyche will have funds to strengthen the squad and that no top players will be sold (Do one, RS), gives me, at present, the belief that the business aspect of our club is destined for a brighter future.TFG will be ruthless in dealing with “the business” – make no bones about it – and not all decisions will be welcomed but at this moment in time I feel that TFG's business will be Everton Football Club, and everything that is done in its name will be for the benefit and future health and survival of both club and owner. Hope that I am proven right — Time, as always, will tell. “We're Forever Everton”! Brian Harrison 16 Posted 02/10/2024 at 10:05:44 With Moshiri saying that 777 Partners would be the best owners to take our club foward, then giving exclusivity to The Friedkin Group, who pulled out reportedly because of the court case that 777 Partners were involved with in New York. Then Textor got exclusivity rights from Moshiri, only for The Friedkin Group to come back and do a deal with Moshiri.We have had so many false dawns over new owners, that I think I will wait till The Friedkin Group have passed all the regularity checks before getting to excited. There is no doubt Moshiri made a complete mess of our club, but maybe building a new stadium has actually made us more of a proposition for a new owner, and without it, you couldn't see what would attract a buyer to the club.But if, and hopefully when Friedkin get control of the club, it still won't make our problems go away. I am sure instead of our neighbours being able to put on shows in the summer, it will be us with great facilities inside the new stadium that will attract them.Maybe Friedkin with his American connection could do a similar deal to what Levy has done with attracting NFL games. Maybe it's just a pity that we didn't have a retractable pitch like Spurs which makes it so much easier to have these events at the ground. John Wilson 17 Posted 02/10/2024 at 10:56:47 Textor has never had exclusivity, and I posted several opinions that the risk against Friedkin taking over were never really significant. Paul Quinn's view was that the takeover was 'not resolvable". I provided opinion with the Leadenhall matter, a civil fraud case, the potential criminal liability of Friedkin if civil escalates to criminal proceedings (777s £200M loan to Everton), and even if 777 collapses, the liability to Friedkin against 777's estate with regard to claims. I said Friedkin will pay his attorney to ask the parties, ie Leadenhall and 777 Partners (as it then was) and the judge whether he has permission without liability attached to buy Everton. I concluded the parties and the judge would agree. Now the narrative has changed, so has Matt Slater of The Athletic and so has the Everton takeover narrative. It's as though society entails script readers as when the situation changes, so does the narrative – that is to say from negative narrative to positive narrative. Many herald The Esk and Matt Slater inter alios as the experts. A philosopher, think it was Kahn (spell?) said an expert is just someone who adds something to existing something, to paraphrase. The Athletic creates a script based on the then current narrative but that changes where popularity causes the negative image for example of Everton to a positive narrative and thus positively changed script. Denis Richardson 18 Posted 02/10/2024 at 11:23:07 Clearing the 3rd party debt is the obvious first thing to do post-completion, may as well keep the interest rather than paying away millions to someone else. Just hope there are no extortionate prepayment penalties buried in the loan documents. With Dyche supposedly to get funds in January at least points to no immediate change of manager in the short term – which I think is a good thing. Enough to sort out behind the scenes without adding to the chaos on the pitch.If Liverpool or Man Utd want Branthwaite, they can have him – £100M thanks – cash up front and he's yours. Also keeping Dyche for a while allows Man Utd more time to sign Southgate so we can dodge that massive bullet. Jerome Shields 19 Posted 02/10/2024 at 11:25:59 There is no doubt that the stadium is the saving grace for Everton in that it does attract the calibre of The Friedkin Group. We did suffer from other interested parties trying to pick over the bones of Everton to get at the stadium development. With The Friedkin Group, we at least know that they can run a business. Danny O'Neill 20 Posted 02/10/2024 at 11:38:43 I don't read the Daily Mail. It's like being told off by your grumpy Aunty.We have had false dawns, but I think this one has legs. If you haven't been there and can, get down to Bramley-Moore Dock. As she comes into view, you will be mesmerised. Hopefully with Friedkin coming in, we can build our brand. Just like my family, I'm always proud of my roots and our local or connected support. But we need to promote ourselves more. Not just in the US or globally, but in the city.Take the city back. As you walk out of Lime Street, I'd want Everton plastered all over the façade on St John's. Light up St George's Hall in royal blue. The first thing people will see.I'm probably getting carried away, but let's remind visitors who The Originals are.I'd even put something opposite the Arkles!! Kevin Molloy 21 Posted 02/10/2024 at 11:44:35 What a weird time it's been. Moshiri has lost what must be a nine-figure sum letting himself get pulled into one of Bill's schemes. But he's built us that billion-pound stadium and passed us on to competent if unexciting owners. It looks like we've dodged the mother of all bullets and can look forward to the future with real confidence. Who'd have thunk it? Not me. Ray Roche 22 Posted 02/10/2024 at 11:49:35 Alan McGuffog @12 Your comments remind me of the joke:“I'm selling two Sooty puppets. I don't want anything for them, I just want someone to take them off my hands…”😁 Alan McGuffog 23 Posted 02/10/2024 at 11:52:00 Don't tell me... You're here all week, Ray! 🤭. Ray Roche 24 Posted 02/10/2024 at 11:56:25 ‘Fraid so…. Andy Riley 25 Posted 02/10/2024 at 12:09:52 Ray - I've sold my vacuum cleaner. It was just gathering dust. Denis Richardson 26 Posted 02/10/2024 at 12:34:57 On a side note, I believe Moshiri bought the Liver Building back in 2017 to show his support for Everton, in a joint-venture with Corestate Capital (aka AIG). I don't think this was part of his Everton holdings so wonder if he'll be quietly selling his share of this now too? Given Everton HQ is there (with Moshiri's office supposedly positioned to see Bramley-Moore Dock) maybe something The Friedkin Group would look at too? Colin Malone 27 Posted 02/10/2024 at 12:39:21 How about a retractable roof? That would be the icing on the cake. Brian Williams 28 Posted 02/10/2024 at 12:45:24 Yeh, pretty sure they could draw a retractable roof on the back of a fag packet and have it designed, built and fitted by the end of November when the stadium is due to be complete.Can't be much involved in adding that, surely. Rob Halligan 29 Posted 02/10/2024 at 13:15:21 Seeing as it's silly joke time…Why doesn't a bear wear shoes and socks?… Because he's got bare feet!! Alan Corken 30 Posted 02/10/2024 at 13:28:21 Great to see someone with real financial clout coming to us and simply swotting away the ongoing running costs as if they were but loose change in his arse pocket. It suggests better times are around the corner… a bit like the '80s when the great Howard Kendall team used to train by rolling tractor tyres down hills — they were goodyears! Trevor Bailey 31 Posted 02/10/2024 at 14:15:46 Love silly jokes.I had a dog once that could do magic tricks. "What was it?" I hear you ask…A labracadabrador. Bill Gall 32 Posted 02/10/2024 at 14:17:26 Danny #20, Your comment: "as it comes into view, you will be mesmerized." This stadium, not counting the supporters and visiting teams' followers, will be seen live by more non-supporters than nearly any other stadium in the country. This will be viewed from every ship that goes down the Mersey including tankers to the refinery, Royal Navy visits, ships for repairs, two ferries – one to Ireland and one to The Isle of Man, with the major amount of exposure to the passengers on the cruise-line ships. This makes it an ideal location for the exposure of whoever gets the naming rights, and I wonder if this was why it was built there, or was it the only suitable site available? Ed Prytherch 33 Posted 02/10/2024 at 14:46:54 Brian,I wonder if Merseyside could be a significant market for NFL? Location is a massive advantage for Spurs. Rob Halligan 34 Posted 02/10/2024 at 15:23:32 Bill # 32…I was walking the dog down on Otterspool prom this afternoon, and the amount of aircraft flying over the Mersey heading into John Lennon Airport, they would have had a great view of the stadium. Obviously only those on the left hand side of the aircraft would have seen the stadium! Martin Berry 35 Posted 02/10/2024 at 15:23:34 We are going to be the envy of the Premier League in a few years time. The Euros held at BMD in 2028 will really put us on the map.A magnificent stadium full to the rafters each week, a strengthened team, debt free and on the up, why would TFG want anything less, these are serious players and they know the possibilities.As for Branthwaite going to Man Utd or Liverpool (is it April Fool's Day?) another space filler from tomorrow's chip papers. Bill Gall 36 Posted 02/10/2024 at 15:48:54 Hi Rob, Your comments remind me of the times I walked down to the Otterspool Prom in the late '50s. I was attending Riversdale Technical College and used to walk to the chippy and then down to the prom, I think Liverpool cricket club had their ground around there. Sadly remembering that, as it is my birthday this Sunday, it reminds me how old I am getting. Alan J Thompson 37 Posted 02/10/2024 at 15:56:33 Bill (#36);Liverpool Cricket Ground was on Aigburth Road and behind that Old Liobians ground and then Ocean Steamship (Blue Funnel, Alfred Holt & Co) ground, now leased to Merseyside Police, with the Technical College on the other side of the road which I'm told is now a housing estate.I once played cricket at BLUFlu's ground in March and the wind coming off the river was so cold one of the umpires was taken off suffering from exposure. Paul Hewitt 38 Posted 02/10/2024 at 15:56:44 Leadenhall Capital have written to the court saying they're not happy with the agreement A-CAP have agreed with Friedkin. Hope this doesn't stop the deal. Pat Kelly 39 Posted 02/10/2024 at 16:00:31 As Moshiri had stopped funding the Club for some time, the only option for TFG was to provide working capital and funding to complete the new stadium. It isn't in their interest to let things slide or grind to a halt. I'm not convinced the Club could have funded it, especially as we didn't sell Branthwaite. In any event, subject to getting the necessary approvals, the Club is, effectively, Friedkin's to run now. Bill Gall 40 Posted 02/10/2024 at 16:25:28 Hi Alan, Maybe instead of calling it the Blue Funnel ground it should have been called the Blue Flue ground. Peter Hodgson 41 Posted 02/10/2024 at 16:56:55 Pat @38I'm sure that Moshiri said to TFG that it would be necessary, as part of the deal, for them to fund the completion of the new stadium. They probably, as serious bidders, were happy to do so as they then would be sure that they would be taking over a completed stadium once the deal was signed off. Leaving that for Moshiri to do would not have provided them the same amount of certainty. They know by doing that, they will be able to hit the ground running, which is a good thing for all concerned. Convert the money expended to shares and give Moshiri less cash. That is my simplistic view anyway. Christine Foster 42 Posted 02/10/2024 at 18:04:00 Those of us of sufficient vintage will remember the pre-container port of Seaforth and the many thousands who worked the docks every day. Before and after work, many thousands of men would catch hundreds of busses or walk up Boundary Street or Lambeth to what were huge residential areas of the city which in the main no longer exist. It was truly a sight to behold as streams of men would walk the mile up to the residential areas off Scotland Road, Stanley Road every day. Those days are gone, little use of public transport, most will be pushed out to areas outside the parking zones into the remaining residential areas causing congestion there. It's been the unanswered issue of the new stadium build. If you build it, they will come, but sorry we won't let you near it! So 60k people going the match will be havoc! Peter Hodgson 43 Posted 02/10/2024 at 18:09:10 Paul @38, This last paragraph from The Echo today makes it as clear as it can be that, as in all these things, everyone is reliant on what the Court says."According to sources close to TFG, the stance remains the same on the A-CAP issue. It has to go before the court for approval, and there is confidence that the agreement will be approved by the Court and Leadenhall and that the issue can be resolved in a timely manner, with the focus for TFG then very much on ensuring all things are in place to gain regulatory approval and complete the takeover of the Blues." — Liverpool Echo, 2 October 2024From that, I don't think that there should be a problem… do you? Christine Foster 44 Posted 02/10/2024 at 18:44:02 Paul @38,Leadenhall have accused A-CAP of essentially asset stripping by trying to sell Standard Liege and its team to recover its money. In addition, they have requested more information on the deal between TFG and A-CAP re the Everton transaction. A-CAP said they would give the information under a non-disclosure agreement. I would imagine then that TFG have or will strike a deal with A-CAP to pay them a lesser amount than the £200M or over a period of time (unlikely).Other than that, I cannot see why a repayment of a loan to a lender would be of issue... unless of course, 777 go bust, then TFG could negotiate with the liquidator for a lesser amount. Big money poker! Paul Ferry 45 Posted 02/10/2024 at 20:21:12 Rob Halligan 34: “ they would have had a great view of the stadium. Obviously only those On the left-hand side of the aircraft would have seen the stadium!”They could have a look at it when they are taking off Rob.Denis Richardson 18: No Dennis, just no. Jarrad is not going across the park to the other side. I would hope that no supporter or – less hopeful here – the ones who pull the purse strings – would even countenance selling JB to them. It would also be horrible for the lad who, reading between Rob's occasional lines on him, sounds like a really grounded young man. Ed Prytherch 33: as you know Ed, 99% of Yanks – possibly 99.75% - know one city in our “sceptered isle”. It begins with “L” and it aint Liverpool. Anyway, ‘merican football is a shite sport, and I don't want thousands of Yanks waddling around our city with their fanny packs and baseball caps back to front with fucking shades pulled up over said caps saying “way to go”, “I'll do ham on rye”, “I gotten drunk”, “just do it dude”, “correct”, “that was an awesome deplane, give me 5”, “is London near here", “is this normalcy”, “woah buddy not in my space”, “these scouzer people are supposed to be good at burglarizing”, “my neighbour medalled in the Olympics”, “get in the hole”, “USA”. Derek Knox 47 Posted 02/10/2024 at 21:15:07 Paul H @ 2, WikiLeaks are already on to it! :-) Eric Myles 48 Posted 03/10/2024 at 07:16:55 Derek #70, At least it's not Lacey Roofing! Eric Myles 49 Posted 03/10/2024 at 09:35:13 Brian #28, It's highly unlikely that a retractable roof can be added retrospectively unless it was provided for in the original design and construction, which I very much doubt considering the additional costs that would be involved.Chairman Bill and Moshiri would not have had the foresight to incorporate an add on feature like that, although someone did come up with the idea, and money, for the standing only conversion, so maybe? Mark Murphy 50 Posted 03/10/2024 at 09:49:09 “It begins with “L” and it aint Liverpool.” Paul, do you mean Leicestershire?I used to know an American girl who really struggled with that pronunciation and couldn't get around the spelling. Tony Abrahams 51 Posted 03/10/2024 at 10:10:26 He wants fucking that Moshiri, the dirty cheapskate. How could he not have the foresight to put a roof on Bramley-Moore? He's only lost half a billion!!The stadium is beginning to look absolutely magnificent but, I do wonder if the future generations will rue the day, that the stadium, hasn't got a roof, at certain times in the year, because it's fffffuckn fffffreezin in the winter months when that constant wind starts gets up. Brian Williams 52 Posted 03/10/2024 at 10:12:22 Eric #73.You've misjudged my "humour" there mate. I didn't actually think it was a viable option I was more, much to my shame, trying to highlight the folly of a preceding comment, which seemed serious, about throwing a retractable roof on at the end, as an afterthought like it was no big thing.While on the subject of roofs, I've been told that the "leak" in our present roof was fake news and wasn't as the person who did the video made out.I've not been able to find anything concrete to support that (get it?) but I'm still trying. Walter White 53 Posted 03/10/2024 at 10:16:35 Paul @ 66.Blinkered, xenophobic shite and incredibly unfunny to boot. Brian Williams 54 Posted 03/10/2024 at 10:26:36 Xenophobic? Ffs lighten up "Francis." James Hughes 55 Posted 03/10/2024 at 10:43:58 I am guessing he was clutching his pearls when he read such accurate (xenophobic LOL) comments Danny O'Neill 56 Posted 03/10/2024 at 11:06:03 It does look majestic Tony, you're right, in the winter months it will get a a bit choppy down there with the wind and rain coming off the Mersey. A retractable roof, like Cardiff and dare I say it, Schalke's Veltins Arena.Maybe I'm scarred from being soaked at the weekend when I took family to have a look!! Andrew Haizelden 57 Posted 03/10/2024 at 11:30:35 Someone mentioned a leaky roof.There are bound to have been people from the dark side working on the ground. Any checks for sabotage? Danny O'Neill 58 Posted 03/10/2024 at 12:01:01 Ron, as long as you download the ticket to your Google or Apple wallet on the phone, it works fine. Just don't leave your phone in the pub!! Ron Sear 60 Posted 03/10/2024 at 12:28:05 Danny (66). What is a Google or Apple wallet? The last thing I would ever do is link a bank account to a phone, the vast numbers of people who desperately ring up the fraud people proves that. Before smartphones, did you ever see anybody walking along the street waving their wallets or purses in the air? I am not technophobic, it's just that the technology has gone to a place where it controls humans. Danny O'Neill 61 Posted 03/10/2024 at 12:52:59 It's an App, Ron. It is email and password controlled, so providing you use a unique password, it's secure. I use it for my train tickets as well. Ron Sear 62 Posted 03/10/2024 at 14:07:43 Danny (61), The problem is that I can't use a phone without physical buttons. If your fingers tremble, apps which are designed for 'smart' phones are useless. Bill Gall 63 Posted 03/10/2024 at 19:11:28 Ron, I would be the same as you, when I was at work I was on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year, even when I went on vacation, I was supposed to leave a phone number. When I retired, the first thing that went out the bedroom window was the phone, I just have a flip phone now with all my families numbers and they have mine. I refused to have a phone dictate my life and always have a laugh when I see someone walking down the road waving their arms while talking to someone; even going to the coffee shop you used to be able to talk to someone but now they are either talking or playing games on their phone. I understand the way it is today it is becoming harder to go without one, and I believe the government should supply anyone over 65 with the latest model with lessons on how to use it. Brian Williams 66 Posted 03/10/2024 at 20:51:38 Andrew #57.It"s not a leaky roof – it's just that the drainage system isn't yet complete.Nothing to see here, nothing to worry about other than some gobshite trying to put negative stuff out there. Rob Halligan 67 Posted 03/10/2024 at 21:16:54 The leaky roof is happening because a system called Syphonic Drainage System is yet to be installed.In principle, syphonic drainage is a very simple process. Unlike traditional roof drainage, which is designed to flow part full, a syphonic system operates at full capacity, when water is sucked or syphoned from the roof down into the drain at high velocity. Brian Williams 68 Posted 03/10/2024 at 21:28:29 Yeh, what Rob said, so doubters and doom mongers, do one! Eric Myles 70 Posted 04/10/2024 at 02:09:22 Bill #63, "I just have a flip phone now with all my families numbers and they have mine."I wouldn't use a flip 'phone 'cos the temptation to say "beam me up Scottie" when answering it would be too great! Daniel A Johnson 72 Posted 04/10/2024 at 08:08:31 It's relatively easy to retrofit a retractable roof, just look at Wimbledon as an example.But a tennis court is much smaller than a football stadium and cost vs reward would be small. Bill Hawker 73 Posted 04/10/2024 at 16:08:23 John Wilson #17.My favorite quote was from the late Houston Oilers coach Bum Phillips who said "An expert is just an ordinary fella away from home." Alan McGuffog 74 Posted 04/10/2024 at 21:50:56 Paul... the one thing we knew about Henry Porter was that Henry Porter wasn't his name. Dylan..Brownsville Girl. I think. John Chambers 75 Posted 04/10/2024 at 23:02:55 Daniel, to put the roof on Centre Court, they had to remove the existing roof, it took about 2.5 years between 2006 and 2009 and cost about £100M — so not that easy, or cheap! Derek Thomas 76 Posted 04/10/2024 at 23:09:20 Seem to remember Meis stating that to put a roof on would add a substantial amount to the cost... was it £200M? Anyway, that was the end of that. Eric Myles 77 Posted 05/10/2024 at 01:25:00 Daniel #72, a hell of a lot of extra steel is needed.Unless designed and built to accommodate an add-on later the roof will be a cantilevered construction with the outer edge supporting nothing. To add a retractable section that outer edge needs to be load bearing, and the rest of the roof will have to be beefed up to support the extra load bearing centre piece.And that's only feasible if the concrete structure supporting the roof is capable of supporting that extra weight.It really has to be designed and built from day one to take an add-on 'cos, as John @75 says, to retrofit is not easy or cheap. Simon Harrison 78 Posted 05/10/2024 at 12:17:24 Hi Lyndon,I know it's probably the wrong place to post this here, however...I'd read on-line, about 2 weeks ago, that there was a possibility that TFG were going to recapitalise their purchase of Everton by selling AS Roma?That was from a 'less than reliable source', and pretty much soon after Josimar pretty much poo-pooed the idea.However, I've just seen another link from a fairly respected Italian Journo, Alessio Manieri being reported by an AS Roma fansite as saying that the Saudi PIF group are making moves to buy AS Roma from TFG.Here's the link;Sale of Roma, Alessio Manieri: “Goodbye of the Friedkins in act”It is in Italian, but I'll copy and paste the (Google) translation here;Sale of Roma, Alessio Manieri: “Goodbye of the Friedkins in act”30 September 2024 - 16:20, Giuseppe MusticaCession (Sale) of Roma: rumors of a move to the Arabs are becoming increasingly important, despite denials from Trigoria (AS Roma's equivalent of 'La Masia'). Exclusive manners: “In act cession (act of selling)”Every Monday and every Thursday, on the channel Twitch by Asromalive.it, we discuss what Rome's time is. Between thoughts and news of sale and Juric's situation. The week premiere recently ended and Alessio Manieri he remarked again on the facts and reported further news on the Arabs.“They must give in to those who have competence. Now Trigoria is made up of Ghisolfi and Juric. é.I don't know how many employees have been cut, there is no one left. And where are the presidents? But come and get the boos at the stadium too. I hope that Roma (TFG) will sell it as soon as possible, and that perhaps a very important group will arrive”. And then: “Further news is arriving, and on Saturday we interviewed an important journalist: news arrives to us from an Arab group headed by Pif. é.Society belies, though so many within Trigoria they say they know nothing. But on the other side we have important news”.Sale of Roma, Manieri's words“The doubt that comes to me is that Arabs have the opportunity to make great sponsorships and put even more money than Friedkins thanks to their related activities. When you put in a lot of money the strong team still comes out”. “If I don't see high-level executives I think they want to change hands”. “In such a situation where there is no one in Trigoria, it makes me think that there is a cession going on” also said Manieri, sending these signals. So there is something.As mentioned, denials arrive from Trigoria. But second Manors (a second look at..?) these signals are important and therefore to be interpreted in only one direction: namely that of a possible farewell of the Friedkin. : Roma News - Latest news Roma Calcio,----------So, it seems despite denials, that there is continuing dialogue between the Friedkin's and the Saudi PIF?Which could be very interesting for us, because if TFG do sell Roma, then we will be the Apex club in their very small, two club, multi-club model.From what I can see, Manieri seems fairly clued up on issues around Roma, and is a long-time fan as well.The only doubt I have, is that he might be using the initial rumours from around June this year that the PIF were going to try and buy Roma after dumping their shares in Newcastle (I mean would you prefer to travel to Newcastle or Rome to watch your football club?)Maybe PIF are trying to buy their shares in Spurs and Roma, and start their own Multi-club model with two higher profile clubs than Newcastle?Whatever the situation, if this goes ahead, then all of TFG's resources become freed up, and I would assume they would have more money than their initial payment of €700M for Roma paid to them if sold.Good wishes Lyndon (and all),Simon Peter Hodgson 79 Posted 06/10/2024 at 13:14:44 Reading between the lines of something that I read some time ago, I also gained the impression that TFG would sell Roma once our sale is in the bag, irrespective of what they have said previously. I gained the impression that there was too much criticism being pointed at them due to internal politics at the club or that finding somewhere to build a new stadium in Rome was either too difficult or too expensive to be a viable proposition. Maybe there are other reasons too.Who they sell to wasn't speculated on in what I read but a sale to the PIF wouldn't surprise me at all. It is all speculation though and may not be even remotely true. We shall have to wait and see. Simon Harrison 80 Posted 06/10/2024 at 16:37:25 Hi Peter,I first noticed the rumours about a possible sale of Roma just before The Friedkin Group made their initial approach to buy Everton in June/July.This is when I think that the guy at Josimar, Paul Brown, dismissed the idea stating that TFG wanted to keep AS Roma as their 'Jewel in the Crown'.However, over the last fortnight or so there have been repeated 'rumours' that TFG are going to sell AS Roma after all.I think the points you made in post [79] all apply I.e. making unpopular decisions, the difficulty in building a new stadium for Roma, losing the Roma Ultras due to the managerial decisions e.g. the sacking of Mourinho and De Rossi, and the perceived 'fleecing' of the club by using club income to payback the owner's loans. How dare they get their money back!As you so though. there might be many reasons why they want to pull out; probably in the main the difficulty of spreading a limited footballing knowledge bandwidth between the two clubs especially as Everton don't appear to have anyone other than Thelwell as a truly football executive professional left?Maybe too, that having splurged all the money into reducing wriggle room for Roma's FFP position, they might have decided to apply lessons learnt at Roma to Everton.Anyway, Peter that is an excellent follow post.NB To Lyndon and all, my apologies re the cock-stating about Amanda Staveley and the PIF buying into Spurs. I think talking about the PIF too much bent my thought process out of the correct line!Of course, it is only Amanda Staveley who is nearing completing a 25% share purchase in Spurs. Peter Hodgson 81 Posted 06/10/2024 at 18:12:49 Yes Simon, your second paragraph mentioning the 'Jewel in the crown' rang a bell and reminded me of where I probably got my thoughts from.I still agree with your ideas as they make sense. I never thought for a moment that TFG would have come after Everton if they had been as totally pleased with how things were going for them at Roma as they said even though they made out all was good at that time. I still think the same.Something is driving them and it is based on the knowledge they have gained of football at Roma and the fact that they think they would be better employing a similar but better model somewhere else (Everton) where there is more scope than Roma and Cannes. My initial thoughts at least. That, if true, is good news for us as we will be getting quite knowledgeable people who are quick learners and good businessmen. 