01/10/2024

The Friedkin Group will continue to provide Everton funds to cover working capital requirements and the ongoing fit-out of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock while they await approval of their takeover.

The American firm agreed a deal last week with Farhad Moshiri to acquire his controlling stake in the Club and are now awaiting clearance from the Football Association, Financial Conduct Authority and the Premier League, a process that they hope will be done by mid-December.

The indications are that, having already paid off the £158m due to MSP Sports Capital earlier this year, TFG will look to either restructure or clear the bulk of Everton's outstanding debts with Rights & Media Funding and 777 Partners/A-CAP but that process cannot begin until their buyout has been approved.

In the meantime, the Club remains saddled with interest payments approaching half a million pounds per week while also needing to pay for the completion of Everton Stadium.

Stadium Development Director and interim Club CEO, Colin Chong, suggested over the summer that Everton could self-fund the fit-out of the stadium if need be but having the support of TFG, reported by the Liverpool Echo to be to the tune of "tens of millions", will enable them to allocate cash to other areas.

