04/10/2024

Everton have made a lasting tribute Joe Royle by naming the driveway at Finch Farm after the playing and managerial legend.

The curved thoroughfare from the main gates and guard office to the front doors of the training complex on Finch Lane in Halewood has been named Joe Royle Lane in honour of a man who was a League Championship winner with the Toffees in 1970 and is still the last manager to win a trophy for Everton.

The tribute comes almost 30 years to the month after he took over as head coach following the sacking of Mike Walker and steered the team he inherited away from relegation danger, starting with a thumping 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Goodison derby where a certain Duncan Ferguson scored his first goal for the Blues.

Not only did he keep Everton up that year, he led the Club and his famous Dogs of War to glory in the FA Cup Final in May 1995.

"I am very proud," Royle said. ”It’s something I never expected. It’s a great honour and I really mean that.”

