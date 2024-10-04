Season › 2024-25 › News Everton honour Joe Royle with Finch Farm tribute Lyndon Lloyd 04/10/2024 17comments | Jump to last Everton have made a lasting tribute Joe Royle by naming the driveway at Finch Farm after the playing and managerial legend. The curved thoroughfare from the main gates and guard office to the front doors of the training complex on Finch Lane in Halewood has been named Joe Royle Lane in honour of a man who was a League Championship winner with the Toffees in 1970 and is still the last manager to win a trophy for Everton. The tribute comes almost 30 years to the month after he took over as head coach following the sacking of Mike Walker and steered the team he inherited away from relegation danger, starting with a thumping 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Goodison derby where a certain Duncan Ferguson scored his first goal for the Blues. Not only did he keep Everton up that year, he led the Club and his famous Dogs of War to glory in the FA Cup Final in May 1995. Article continues below video content "I am very proud," Royle said. ”It’s something I never expected. It’s a great honour and I really mean that.” Reader Comments (17) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Huw Jenkins 1 Posted 04/10/2024 at 01:14:23 I lived in Manchester in 1995 and went mental with Paul Rideout's winner. My flat mates tried to keep me in my house, as they thought a celebrating Toffee would be hurt. I've seen Everton at Wembley a number of times (unfortunately against the red shite) and also at Carrow Road for pre-season. I will not get a chance to visit the Old lLady, but Bramley-Moore Dock here we come... Ernie Baywood 2 Posted 04/10/2024 at 01:26:28 I've never seen a manager transform a team like he did. I feel like with the Dogs of War moniker it gets lost just how great a leader he was and the footballing know-how he brought.He found strengths in players, found a route to goal, gave the team an identity.And his interviews were legendary. Always measured, but passionate about the club and made everyone feel great about being a blue.Exactly what this club could do with now.A well deserved tribute. Paul Rattle 3 Posted 04/10/2024 at 06:01:25 Brilliant manager.I'm convinced to this very day that Everton would have been a very different animal going into this millennium if Big Joe had been allowed to continue his work.The biggest crime ever was allowing him to walk out in 1997. Alan McGuffog 4 Posted 04/10/2024 at 08:38:08 Wonderful centre forward, part of arguably the best ever Goodison side, last manager to bring silverware home. All round good guy.The club has really pushed the boat out with this " honour". A road sign in Halewood ! Nigel Scowen 5 Posted 04/10/2024 at 22:08:07 Absolute legend. Brendan McLaughlin 6 Posted 04/10/2024 at 22:26:09 Wonderful player.When he became manager, I thought he would replicate what Howard had done and then some.I think it was, for me, the first time I realised that great players do not necessarily make great managers. Paul Kernot 7 Posted 04/10/2024 at 23:28:16 Having played, coached and now reffing, I'm still firmly of the opinion that motivating players and making them believe is the master skill of a coach in any team sport. Brian Clough proved that. Would he have achieved less without Peter Taylor? Very likely but equally, Taylor certainly couldn't lead a team either. Shankley and Ferguson too, master motivators. Eric Myles 8 Posted 05/10/2024 at 01:29:00 Paul #7, in the movie The Damned United the Leeds board make the comment that they should never have brought Clough in without Taylor.And Taylor didn't do much on his own down at Brighton was it? Bill Fairfield 9 Posted 07/10/2024 at 19:38:22 Any tribute bestowed on Joe Royle by our club is a fitting one.Joe is a true Everton great. Lee Courtliff 10 Posted 08/10/2024 at 11:56:11 My favourite ever manager, great memories of his era in charge. And yes, it was massive mistake to let him go in '97.And even bigger one to bring back Howard Kendall, then inflict 4 years of Walter Smith on us. If we'd given Joe the money we gave Walter in 1998, we would have been in a much better position. Peter Gorman 11 Posted 08/10/2024 at 12:23:16 The man signed Kanchelskis.I couldn't get my head round that, as a kid. I'm not sure how it fell apart before his sacking but, for the most part, Joe made Everton a proper team again, narrowly missing out on Europe a year after safely avoiding relegation. Dave Cashen 12 Posted 08/10/2024 at 12:48:07 At kitchen sink time In the 95 final Evertonian hearts were in their mouths. We had deserved to win, but the inevitable Manc pressure was building.When Big Nev came out of his goal to catch a cross with one hand (definitely done for the benefit of Dave A), the place exploded. Every Evertonian in the stadium knew the cup was ours.It was only when I watched the recording the next day that I realised Big Joe was already celebrating. Rhino and Mark Hughes fought like two mad dogs for a loose ball. As our boy ushered the ball out for a goal kick, the camera panned to Joe; he looked across at Sir Alex and gave him the victor`s wink. Fergie time or not, Big Joe knew he had masterminded a great great victory. Sweet dreams are made of this! Barry Rathbone 13 Posted 08/10/2024 at 12:49:24 Big Joe was the opportunity missed.As sharp as a tack, took no guff off the press and the clowns across the park and produced one of the greatest performances of this club's history demolishing Spurs in the semis.Deserves a knighthood! Fred Quick 14 Posted 08/10/2024 at 13:17:48 Very few people can wear a smile and become winners but Big Joe is one of those rare people. As someone said previously, he was always proud to be a Blue and made everyone connected to the club feel proud to be an Evertonian too. One of my earliest Goodison memories was Joe's two goals, one from the penalty spot, against Stoke in a night match, just over 50 years ago, which I believe broke a century of goals for the big man in an Everton shirt. Everton Team:D LawsonT DarracottS SeargeantD ClementsR Kenyon J HurstM Buckley (67' M Lyons)C HarveyJ RoyleB Latchford J Connolly I believe that Joe scored his final goal for Everton, another penalty at Upton Park in the following fixture, where Everton defeated the Hammers 3-2, with Colin Harvey and Bob Latchford also on the scoresheet. Danny O'Neill 15 Posted 08/10/2024 at 13:18:41 It was a great day.Is it me, or could the club have done a bit more than a sign at Finch Farm? Something at the new stadium?And the Golden Vision, nowthstanding the glorious '80s team. Ed Prytherch 16 Posted 08/10/2024 at 13:57:29 My kid brother Bob had a paper round in Ormskirk that included both Joe Royle and Tommy Smith and, even though he was not an Evertonian, he liked Joe. One morning, Smith was waiting for him when he delivered the paper and complained that it was late. When Bob said it was because Smith was the last house on the route, Smith told him to reverse the route and start with him. Bob said "I can't do that because then Joe Royle would get his late". Smith could hardly control his anger. It helps to be a nice guy. Mark Murphy 17 Posted 08/10/2024 at 14:10:42 Smith was a cunt. 