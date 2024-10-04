04/10/2024





Dele Alli's hopes of taking his final steps towards full fitness have been checked by another muscle strain that has forced Everton's medical and coaching staff to put back a series of practice matches they had planned for the former England star.

Dele has been painstakingly trying to get back fit following the surgery on a long-standing quad-muscle injury he underwent earlier this year that has contributed to a 19-month lay-off from action since his loan spell at Besiktas came to a premature end in April last year.

The ex-Tottenham forward is now out of contract at Everton but the Club have offered him the use of the facilities and medical staff at Finch Farm to help him complete a full rehabilitation and, hopefully, get to a place where they could even offer him a new, short-term deal.

To that end, he was due to take part in some behind-closed-doors practice and friendly matches to build his strength and fitness but, as manager Sean Dyche explains, he has suffered another minor setback.

“He’s just making sure he’s right,” Dyche said. “He’s had a bit of a slip back with his fitness so he is just in that total recovery period. It’s a slight muscle strain — nothing too heavy — but because it’s been so long it is about getting him back into that fully fit zone.

“It’s not easy but unfortunately it is part of being a professional footballer. He has had a tough run of it, there is no doubt about that, and on the back of him feeling better about himself.

“To have this period out has been very challenging for him but whenever I see him he seems to be in good spirits. He’s well aware of the situation.”

