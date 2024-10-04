Season › 2024-25 › News Dele comeback on hold again due to fresh injury setback Lyndon Lloyd 04/10/2024 35comments | Jump to last Dele Alli's hopes of taking his final steps towards full fitness have been checked by another muscle strain that has forced Everton's medical and coaching staff to put back a series of practice matches they had planned for the former England star. Dele has been painstakingly trying to get back fit following the surgery on a long-standing quad-muscle injury he underwent earlier this year that has contributed to a 19-month lay-off from action since his loan spell at Besiktas came to a premature end in April last year. The ex-Tottenham forward is now out of contract at Everton but the Club have offered him the use of the facilities and medical staff at Finch Farm to help him complete a full rehabilitation and, hopefully, get to a place where they could even offer him a new, short-term deal. To that end, he was due to take part in some behind-closed-doors practice and friendly matches to build his strength and fitness but, as manager Sean Dyche explains, he has suffered another minor setback. Article continues below video content “He’s just making sure he’s right,” Dyche said. “He’s had a bit of a slip back with his fitness so he is just in that total recovery period. It’s a slight muscle strain — nothing too heavy — but because it’s been so long it is about getting him back into that fully fit zone. “It’s not easy but unfortunately it is part of being a professional footballer. He has had a tough run of it, there is no doubt about that, and on the back of him feeling better about himself. “To have this period out has been very challenging for him but whenever I see him he seems to be in good spirits. He’s well aware of the situation.” Reader Comments (35) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Steve Dowdeswell 1 Posted 04/10/2024 at 19:01:12 It really does seem that, once injured, Everton players never seem to get back to 100% or in some cases nowhere near it. It really does make me question the credentials and qualifications of the medical and coaching staff working for us. Phil Smith 2 Posted 05/10/2024 at 04:03:47 Oh dear. Seems I’ve more chance of gettIng fit enough to play before young Dele and I’ve got no chance. Pogba will be playing again before this lad. Ajay Gopal 3 Posted 05/10/2024 at 05:48:29 I feel sorry for Dele, and just wish him good luck from here onwards to regain full physical and mental fitness. It is also heartwarming that Everton are helping him with his recovery even though they have no obligation to do so. Maybe, just maybe, all the good karma help us fans see happier days. Duncan McDine 4 Posted 05/10/2024 at 06:20:27 Euthanasia is surely the kindest option now. Sean Kelly 5 Posted 05/10/2024 at 07:57:12 FFS Duncan that’s outrageous. Wash your mouth out lad Jimmy Salt 6 Posted 05/10/2024 at 08:34:54 Get rid ffs, we have done our bit. If it was a standard workplace he would of been gone ages ago on capability. Ray Roche 7 Posted 05/10/2024 at 08:35:10 Sean, let’s be honest, if he was a horse….,😁 Pat Kelly 8 Posted 05/10/2024 at 09:10:22 There's not a chance in hell Dele will ever play regularly for another football club, if he ever plays again. Dave Williams 9 Posted 05/10/2024 at 10:38:14 Have some compassion chaps. We're not paying him but just trying to help him to get fit – I can't see the harm in that. The club is helping a human being who has been struggling for a long time… good for Everton!! Peter Hodgson 10 Posted 05/10/2024 at 10:44:30 I've said, more or less from the start, that all the trouble they are going to won't be worth it. How long is it now? Far too long. Move on for heavens sake. If Dyche believes in lost causes, why hasn't he sacked himself yet? Paul Smith 11 Posted 05/10/2024 at 10:49:17 Duncan, it's passing through Parliament as we speak. Sean Kelly 12 Posted 05/10/2024 at 10:55:54 RY I get that but he's not. I think our medical are better used by getting our players back on the pitch. Dele earned enough dosh to look after himself. We are not a charity case club. Dean Williams 13 Posted 05/10/2024 at 11:07:59 Absolutely hilarious. Jerome Shields 14 Posted 05/10/2024 at 11:15:14 No worries. He will be off to Dubai to recuperate, as he does every year at this time. He will be on Instagram. Steve Brown 15 Posted 05/10/2024 at 11:23:04 Duncan, I’ll make you an appointment. Tom Bowers 16 Posted 05/10/2024 at 12:14:39 Sadl,y Dele Alli is just one of a long list of abject failures that only Everton seem to acquire and take years to get rid of.It has been many years since Everton have had the scouting staff and wherewithal to make many really good signings; hence the miserable position we have become accustomed to in the Premier League.Many of these ''acquisitions'' are discards, loanees and sick notes that always seem to land at Goodison and sparkle for a game or two then fizzle quite rapidly and at the same time pay big wages to underachieving managers.Like most seasons we aspire to improve and get up the Premier League table to where it matters but we soon come down to earth and find that we struggle against almost every team, especially at Goodison.Dare we hope again that we can win a few games so that an air of respectability can prepare us for the new stadium? Let's hope so. Michael Connelly 17 Posted 05/10/2024 at 14:54:51 Duncan (4), what have the youth in Asia got to do with it? Steve Shave 18 Posted 05/10/2024 at 15:06:18 We aren't paying him, we are letting him feel part of something and helping him to try and recover from a horrible time. Whilst I would have loved this to have been a fairytale ending in a blue shirt, I don't think its going to happen. Not only are we well stocked for people in his position, its a big risk to offer a contract unless its pay as you play. Nonetheless I really hope he can get back to playing some professional football somewhere. Fair play to the blues for supporting him. Kieran Kinsella 19 Posted 05/10/2024 at 19:05:01 Is Harold Shipman in charge of our medical team? Paul Ferry 20 Posted 05/10/2024 at 20:18:25 Well said Dave Williams (9).Dean Williams (13): why is it "absolutely hilarious"?Oh, the difference in Williams's ... Dale Rose 21 Posted 05/10/2024 at 22:27:25 Good luck to the lad. I hope he comes through. Andy Crooks 22 Posted 06/10/2024 at 09:54:06 If Dele gets fit and well, we have a world class player. If he doesn't, we have helped a guy who has struggled physically and mentally to get his life back. Where is the downside here? Well done, our club. Colin Glassar 23 Posted 06/10/2024 at 10:06:34 Dele Alli was a brilliant player at his peak but there comes a time when you have to face reality.Like Jack Wilshere, Dean Ashton, Daniel Sturridge etc…some players' bodies just can't stand the punishing physical demands of being an elite athlete.Maybe it's time for Dele Alli to move to Saudi for one last, big payday or, call it quits once and for all.He's a young, very rich man who could spend his days clubbing and attending fashion shows. Andrew Merrick 24 Posted 06/10/2024 at 15:31:56 I was surprised that we looked at him in the first instance, and as for dancing with the levy devil,vit was never going to end well.I feel some compassion for Dele, as a player who really peaked, and as a person who really bottomed out...I don't expect TFG will run with this. Good luck Dele, I'm sure you will still have a great life with some great memories already made. Rick Tarleton 25 Posted 06/10/2024 at 15:57:42 The comments after this article have been marvellous and are part of the Everton DNA. Thank you for brightening up a dull afternoon. Mike Gaynes 26 Posted 06/10/2024 at 16:23:45 I'm going to give everybody a big laugh with this, but I'm still certain he's going to make it back. He's going to pop up on the bench one afternoon in February and around minute 85 we'll see him standing under a sign with his number up on it. Yeah, I know... but that's what I believe.But either way, Andy #22 is absolutely right -- well done to the club, the training staff and Sean Dyche. And to the young man himself. Ed Prytherch 27 Posted 06/10/2024 at 16:34:28 Many of us gave up on Ross Barkley but he was one of Villa's better players today. In contrast we moaned about Lucas Digne leaving and he was poor.I agree with Mike, and Andy that there is little downside to letting Dele train at Finch Farm. Ari Sigurgeirsson 28 Posted 06/10/2024 at 20:39:59 Dave Williams (9)I completely agre with you. There should be no expectations from the club or the fans imo. This is on Dele himself all the way. I do hope he gets fit again. I can't forget forget that Crystal Palace second half. Nothing wrong with the club helping him imo. Chris Lawlor 29 Posted 07/10/2024 at 12:22:41 Really feel for the man, hopefully he’s back at it soon and goes on to showcase his undoubted talents again, if only to stick it to all the miserable, hard hearted pricks giving him stick Tom Bowers 30 Posted 07/10/2024 at 12:26:39 Very much doubt we will see him in the Prem. again. Eddie Dunn 31 Posted 07/10/2024 at 12:42:09 if Dele gets fit he could play in France or Italy if the rigours of the PL are too much. So he could still have five good years of football in him. Alan Corken 32 Posted 07/10/2024 at 20:49:28 Here we go again, by that I don't mean "Bloody hell! Dele sick note has a new injury." No, what I mean is, "here we go with the re-run of the same old posts." Some express exasperation and irritation with the never-ending saga. I get that; after all, as a club, we seem to have a history of signing duds and, let's face it, Dele has got far more from Everton than he has given. Other posts are sort of touchy feely, pink and fluffy in nature, expressing concern for the wellbeing of the poor afflicted Dele. Again, I get that, although it would be less tedious if some who take this approach made an effort not to come across as so bloody supercilious. In either case, because we have been here so many times, it might be better if everyone simply said something like - "I refer you to my answer of the ??? inst/ult." Andy Crooks 33 Posted 08/10/2024 at 20:22:45 Alan, if repetition was banned on this site what would be left?I guess only original stuff like your post. Michael Kenrick 34 Posted 10/10/2024 at 10:46:01 Well, Alan, you'll love today's 'update' on this rather long-running saga, courtesy of that bastion of Northwest Sports Journalism, the Liverpool Echo:Dele Alli drops fitness hint after injury setback as Everton open to new dealThe fitness hint? An image of his dirty boots along with emojis that read “brick by brick”. Alan Corken 35 Posted 12/10/2024 at 21:13:15 Michael, Dear God not again! To avoid repetition I shall make a reply in the manner suggested previously. Here goes.My answers to similar posts about the blighted one, on these dates all refer-12/7/23, 1/1/24, 13/7/23, 13/6/24, 26/3/23. In summary, don't bother reading them, it's just the usual prosaic poppycock about dreary Dele dramaturgy. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb