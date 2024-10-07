05/10/2024

Everton will install a mosaic comprised of photographs submitted by Evertonians that will honour famous figures from the Club's past on a Fan Wall at the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The artwork, named The Originals, will be mounted on a wall in the concourse behind the West Stand and will feature the likes of Dixie Dean, Alan Ball, Howard Kendall, Colin Harvey, Brian Labone, Kevin Campbell, Tim Cahill and current skipper, Seamus Coleman.

Any supporter from across the globe can submit an image for inclusion from 8th October onwards at £45 per photo. More details can be found here.

