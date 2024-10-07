Season › 2024-25 › News Everton announce new Fan Wall initiative 05/10/2024 7comments | Jump to last Everton will install a mosaic comprised of photographs submitted by Evertonians that will honour famous figures from the Club's past on a Fan Wall at the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. The artwork, named The Originals, will be mounted on a wall in the concourse behind the West Stand and will feature the likes of Dixie Dean, Alan Ball, Howard Kendall, Colin Harvey, Brian Labone, Kevin Campbell, Tim Cahill and current skipper, Seamus Coleman. Any supporter from across the globe can submit an image for inclusion from 8th October onwards at £45 per photo. More details can be found here. Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Ferry 1 Posted 07/10/2024 at 22:40:44 £45 per photo. Fuck me, corporate "they" don't miss a chance do they to squeeze money from us. A fan wall paid for by the fans. Sending in a cherished photo of a cherished player is payment enough. The club should be fucking grateful to get them. Steve Hogan 2 Posted 07/10/2024 at 23:09:30 Paul, we moan like hell, accusing the club of being run by amateurs, and the commercial dept not really performing like a 'big club' should.Then, the minute they put forward an initiative (which I think is a great idea), you slaughter them. You can't have it both ways, and fans can choose whether to participate or not, nobody is forcing them. Paul Ferry 3 Posted 08/10/2024 at 01:18:50 But Steve, the £45 fee will deter/prevent an unknown number from taking part & is doubtless far in excess of actual cost. It always is. This is a fans wall for the fans and it is emotional, cultural, historical, and personal. But hey let's squeeze what we can out of our customers (to make up for our past lack of commercial savvy) because the money we will make from this commodity will be fecking huge and a real game-changer for the club.It's not necessarily the commercial outlook that I am in your word "slaughtering" Steve, it is what it is being trained on in this particular instance.I have argued for as long as I can remember on here that it was our lack of commercial, marketing, management, and entrepreneurial hands-on know-how at the dawn of the PL era that set up back the best part of two decades (and probably more with the narcissistic liar in charge who always put himself first). I blame Carter and his cronies for that. If we had exercised Chelsea/Spurs/Man-U/shite (etc.) astuteness and forward creative commercial thinking we would not be in the position we find ourselves in today. A £45 fee for this is a fucking disgrace, not least because ultimately it is a pin-prick for our commodity and customer controllers. Even the savviest commercial capitalist entrepreneurs can see cynical value in a good-will gesture now and then. Derek Thomas 4 Posted 08/10/2024 at 08:35:51 To post a picture of Bernie Wright £45; sitting back and watching people go apeshit over it - Priceless. Rick Tarleton 5 Posted 08/10/2024 at 09:26:38 Please don't forget the great players of the 1962-63 team. Fred Quick 6 Posted 10/10/2024 at 12:46:53 A post on Grand Old Team has related some possible news regarding Season Tickets for 2025-26. It could prove to be incorrect, but it does perhaps offer some food for thought. According to the poster, as part of the first phase, Everton FC will be in touch with supporters week commencing 21 October and will state what length of time that the club believe an individual has been a Season Ticket holder; if the individual disagrees with the club, they will have the opportunity to rectify the situation. Phase 3 On Sale: In December, the club will then release the dates the season tickets will go on sale and in what increments it will be. The season tickets will go on sale in early January, very similar to away games:22+ years will be Window 1 and have 5 to 9 January to purchase. 20+ years will be window 2 and have 10 to 14 January, etc.You have to pick your seat online (they will do face-to-face sales at Goodison, but they are not encouraging this) and at this point, when you click on the seat you want, you will get a view from your seat. If you pay in one hit you then proceed to payment and it's done. If you do the direct debit, you will then sign up for that, but you have to contact Premium Credit or your seat will be released, which is different to how it works now.It will be in max groups of 6 at a time, they are trying to increase this but it can't be promised.If you have 5 people in your group on 23+ years and 1 at 19+ years and you all want to sit together, the whole group will have to wait for the window of the 19+ if they want to guarantee 6 together.If you have a child in your group, you have the option to sit in the Family Enclosure. You can only sitt here with an under 18. Also if you have an under 18, you can't sit in the lower South Stand, this will be an over 18.Also,if you do have an under 18 in your group, their tenure is being worked out differently. It's their tenure vs their age. So if a kid has had a season ticket for 5 years but their age is 10, they will be in tenure of 10+ not 5+.Interesting if true or even close to the truth, but like all things, whatever the club decides, it won't be able to please everybody. Email BMDUnfortunately that link didn't work, the post is on New Everton Stadium thread page 7631. Ray Roche 7 Posted 10/10/2024 at 13:17:42 Thanks for that, Fred. I'm a bit concerned about choosing a seat without actually seeing it, the access, the actual view and not some CGI view. I was hoping that we would get the opportunity to visit, with your pals, and choose your seat.I can see the logistical problems but ,with a desire and a bit of thought, it could be done. There's a couple of months so allowing fans in in a ‘seniority' queue, it could be done. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb