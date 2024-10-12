12/10/2024

Iliman Ndiaye could be a doubt for next weekend's clash with Ipswich Town after he was forced off by an injury playing for Senegal last night, although the hope is his substitution was merely a precaution.

The 24-year-old had set up Pape Gueye to score the opening goal for the Lions of Teranga in their 4-0 win over Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying but had to be withdrawn after 65 minutes.

Ndiaye received treatment on the field by the team physio before walking off under his own steam to be replaced by Boulaye Dia.

Neither the nature nor the extent of the knock are known but the Blues' star was seen up and about, celebrating and in good spirits with his team-mates after the final whistle.

Article continues below video content

His Everton colleague, Idrissa Gueye, was a second-half substitute when he came on as part of the double change that saw Ndiaye go off and he, too, weighed in with an assist for Nicolas Jackson.

The two nations meet in the return fixture back in Senegal on Tuesday.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb