Season › 2024-25 › News Ndiaye adds to injury concerns Lyndon Lloyd 12/10/2024 27comments | Jump to last Iliman Ndiaye could be a doubt for next weekend's clash with Ipswich Town after he was forced off by an injury playing for Senegal last night, although the hope is his substitution was merely a precaution. The 24-year-old had set up Pape Gueye to score the opening goal for the Lions of Teranga in their 4-0 win over Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying but had to be withdrawn after 65 minutes. Ndiaye received treatment on the field by the team physio before walking off under his own steam to be replaced by Boulaye Dia. Neither the nature nor the extent of the knock are known but the Blues' star was seen up and about, celebrating and in good spirits with his team-mates after the final whistle. Article continues below video content His Everton colleague, Idrissa Gueye, was a second-half substitute when he came on as part of the double change that saw Ndiaye go off and he, too, weighed in with an assist for Nicolas Jackson. The two nations meet in the return fixture back in Senegal on Tuesday. Reader Comments (27) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Bobby Mallon 1 Posted 12/10/2024 at 08:53:19 I see Ndiaye went off injured after 65 minutes for Senegal, for fuck's sake. Just our luck. Why the fuck we don't tell these players to pretend they are injured so they don't go is beyond me. Kevin Naylor 2 Posted 12/10/2024 at 16:51:15 I was waiting for something like this to happen. Nigel Scowen 3 Posted 12/10/2024 at 16:56:15 Hopefully not too serious then. Ndiaye is one of the few success stories of the season so far, so fingers crossed. Brian Williams 4 Posted 12/10/2024 at 17:21:45 He is indeed Nigel. But there were plenty on here complaining about us buying "championship standard" players when we bought him (as he'd played for Sheffiel United prior to Marseille).Turns out the "championship standard" player's been our best performer of the season so far.Just reinforces my opinion about a number of posters on here. John Daley 5 Posted 12/10/2024 at 17:23:20 I'd actually be gutted if he were to be out for any length of time. No offence to anyone else in the squad (they are what they are), but he's the one player we possess where you can actually feel a faint buzz of excitement and anticipation in the ground whenever he picks up the ball. We've not had that for a very long time and for it to be removed from the table, when the majority of what we have to sit through is pure drudgery, would be like ‘Blue' from Old School dropping dead before the KY wrestling contestants got their kit off. Denis Richardson 6 Posted 12/10/2024 at 17:50:14 Hopefully not that serious. A week till our next game and presumably he won't play the next international so time to recover for Ipswich. Fingers crossed. Christy Ring 7 Posted 12/10/2024 at 18:13:47 I saw a video of him walking off the field, so hopefully it's not serious. Jerome Shields 8 Posted 12/10/2024 at 19:13:35 Hopefully he will be okay. Good luck to him regarding any recovery needed.Everton certainly need him in midfield. His injuries would be a set back. They need to build with him in the team rather than struggle for solutions without him. Paul Ferry 9 Posted 12/10/2024 at 20:45:23 He will be fine. Look at the way - as Christy says - he walked off the pitch and he was subbed wasn't he rather than straight off after injury? And then look at him celebrating after the final whistle like a goodun.Hope I'm right. Steve Dowdeswell 10 Posted 12/10/2024 at 20:55:58 Just wait until our medical team get their hands on him — then he will be well and truly knackered. Andy Meighan 12 Posted 12/10/2024 at 21:55:31 I just knew something like this was going to happen.Funnily enough, I'm surprised it hasn't happened earlier, because of the way he glides past defenders, it's a wonder someone hasn't tried it by now.Hopefully, as others have said, I hope it's not serious. Because, amongst all the shit this season, he's been the one bright spark. Niall McIlhone 13 Posted 12/10/2024 at 22:44:46 For the benefit of fans in their later years, I had a “moment of clarity” when attending a wedding today, during which a pianist broke into the comic Peter Cook and Dudley Moore ditty, “Good Bye-eee, there's a silver in the sky-eee”! It's a witty – and very “English” dedication to post war acts like Flanders and Swann; however, in my drunken state, it occurred to me it might be a good fit for an Ndiaye chant? Do any other Toffees (worldwide ) have this mindset of hearing words in songs and thinking of potential chants for our players? Over a Guinness, I wrote the first line in my head “Ndiaye, Ndiaye, you're the silver lining in the Sky-eee”… I am fairly sure the Pete and Dud rendition will be somewhere on YouTube. Just offering this up to ToffeeWeb/ Toffee TV and the 1878s for a bit of fun. UTFT. Dennis Stevens 14 Posted 12/10/2024 at 22:57:18 "...in their later years..."? That song's over a hundred years old, Niall! Derek Thomas 15 Posted 12/10/2024 at 22:57:18 International breaks — what's not to like? Jeff Armstrong 16 Posted 12/10/2024 at 23:01:01 Niall, I’m fairly sure it’ll just be the usual one Iliman Ndiaye, there's only one Iliman Ndiaye, etc etc. We are the worst fans in the country for players' songs, going back years and years… Why do you think Calvert-Lewinis leaving? Cos he still hasn’t got a song! Not even “There’s only one DCL”! Now that’s humiliating after 8 years of service. Ben King 17 Posted 12/10/2024 at 23:15:48 It's not all bad eh? We hardly ever get players crocked on international duty do we? (*cough Coleman, Patterson ….*) Edward Rogers 18 Posted 12/10/2024 at 23:27:21 "Ndiaye yourself, it's later than you think" as Jools Holland would have us believe. Bob Parrington 19 Posted 13/10/2024 at 05:19:45 I hope this is just crap reporting, trying to wind us up while there are no Premier League games. Paul Kossoff 21 Posted 13/10/2024 at 09:16:46 Goodbye-ee. sung by Florrie Forde, Daisy Wood. Maybe we should see if they would like to entertain us this season, better bet than some of the music hall acts we have now. Hopefully we can all sing it to Dychosaur when he leaves: Goodbye-ee, goodbye-ee, Sean's leaving us, thank fuck,Goodbye, and good riddance goodbye, fa-ta-ta-ta-ta, fa-ta-ta-ta. Niall McIlhone 22 Posted 13/10/2024 at 10:35:06 Thanks, Dennis (#13). I only remember footage of Pete and Dud's renditions in the 1960s in black and white TV. I am ever hopeful that our fans will come up with a chant befitting the player's abilities such as that offered to Bob Latchford and Duncan McKenzie! Peter Mills 25 Posted 13/10/2024 at 15:28:29 If Iliman can build upon the very promising start he has made, one day “Ndiaye” could simply be put to the “Sheedy” shout. It's great to have someone who can get us off our seats. Despite his ability to beat a man and leg it down the left wing, à la Dave Thomas, I hate to see him standing isolated as I think he would thrive on having someone playing close to him playing quick one-twos. Mark Murphy 26 Posted 13/10/2024 at 16:51:23 Bobby, isn't it the case that, if a club were to do that, then they would risk penalties from the FA if the player then played the next league or cup game? And I'm sure I remember one international body – I think it may have been Ireland – insisting that their own medical team take a look at the player?I assume though, that you're not being totally serious, just exasperated? Mike Gaynes 27 Posted 13/10/2024 at 18:02:07 International breaks... not to mention international fractures, ruptures, tears, sprains and strains... always seem to bite us in the ass. Derek Knox 28 Posted 14/10/2024 at 05:25:16 As far as International Breaks go, I think there are far too many, as they are so disruptive to the Domestic side of things. Having said that, if we have players injured, and therefore, not available, it gives them a chance to get fit for the resumption of Premier League games. On the other hand we have fit players, and playing well, getting injured whilst away. So, a double edged sword in many respects, just hope Iliman's injury is not so serious, as goes for any others who are away ! Martin Farrington 29 Posted 14/10/2024 at 10:19:53 I hate internationals. Dull as fhuk. None to little point. Divisive. Generally only a small select region of the country can get to and watch the game for under half a month's salary. Plus, with the added pleasure of a high percentage chance of crippling a club player for whom that country have no financial or emotional interest in. For the sake of what??? Why do Fifa and Uefa have such a strong control over something that doesn't belong to them? Why are they harvesting massive profits for themselves with no visible signs of where all that money goes? It is as completely corrupt as the EU. No governance or mechanism for accountability.Fire all those involved into space on a giant football-shaped bouncy castle and then submit the result for a Turner Prize award. Tony Abrahams 30 Posted 14/10/2024 at 14:25:31 According to the red echo, Ndiaye hasn't been able to train for the last 2 days, and Dan Friedkin, has been donating money to the Republican Party. Brendan McLaughlin 31 Posted 14/10/2024 at 15:32:21 Tony #30Well he is hoping to "Make Everton Great Again" Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb