16/10/2024

In another bumper episode to make up for last week's failure to launch, the ToffeeWeb Podcast is back with a full house as Paul McParlan joins the usual crew to discuss the goalless draw with Newcastle, the general feeling around Sean Dyche and the Blues' prospects for the next series of games, starting with Ipswich Town (A).

Also, following a slew of fixture changes for TV, our favourite kick-off times other than the traditional Saturday 3pm.

