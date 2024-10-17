Season › 2024-25 › News More injury concerns for Sean Dyche Michael Kenrick 17/10/2024 13comments | Jump to last More injury concerns were revealed by Sean Dyche in his press conference this afternoon ahead of Saturday's trip to Portman Road for Everton's eighth Premier League game of the season. Tim Iroegbunam has a foot injury that will "rule him out for weeks". James Garner has a back injury that is being monitored but the full extent is not expected to be known for another week as the issue is assessed. Beyond those two, Youssef Chermiti and Armando Broja have been out working "on the grass" with the sports scientists as they look to make full recoveries from long-term injury issues. Dyche says Broja looks likely to return ahead of Chermiti, but clearly it won't be this weekend. Of Iliman Ndaye, who went off injured in one of Senegal's international games last weekend, Dyche said "It looks like it has settled down quickly", with Ndiaye training today. Article continues below video content Vitalii Mykolenko is described as "looking good", while Seamus Coleman is "with the group" but Jarrad Branthwaite is "a bit behind them". And Nathan Patterson is "not quite there yet". Reader Comments (13) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Nigel Scowen 1 Posted 17/10/2024 at 14:30:56 I thought Jarrad's injury was supposed to be minor? Must admit I thought he was going to be back. Christy Ring 2 Posted 17/10/2024 at 14:42:27 He was humming and hawing about Jarrad, and then said he trained the last two days, but he never mentioned Tim and James until another journalist asked about them specifically. Didn’t say too much about Patterson considering he played 3 times for u21’s? Neil Lawson 3 Posted 17/10/2024 at 14:51:41 Nathan Patterson is " not quite there yet". Beginning to really dislike Dyche. Two faced. Tarkowski plays with an injury. Branthwaite returned on the back of half a game. There are other examples. So why not just say " I don't rate him and don't want to pick him" Dyche is being disingenuous again. We have a genuine right back who must be fit enough to play most of the game if not all. However, Young will start. Sooner Dyche is gone, the better. Christy Ring 4 Posted 17/10/2024 at 14:53:53 So our training over the international period has added two more injuries? Christy Ring 5 Posted 17/10/2024 at 15:04:39 Neil#3 He said O’Brien is training very well,, there’s 3 centre backs ahead of him, and the Premiership is very demanding physically and mentally, and he’s young? So that tells me even though he had a great season in France, he’s not in his plans? I reckon he was a Thelwell signing? Jack Convery 6 Posted 17/10/2024 at 15:08:04 Garner seems to suffer with his back quite a bit. The right back position is cursed. along with everything else ! John Chambers 7 Posted 17/10/2024 at 15:09:59 How can we pick up more injuries for players who have not been away on international duty! Steve Brown 8 Posted 17/10/2024 at 15:18:57 Reality is no Broja, Chermiti, Patterson, Branthwaite, Tim Iro, Garner. Coleman, Ndiaye and O’Brien on the bench? Nigel Scowen 9 Posted 17/10/2024 at 15:21:25 Christy@4Makes you wonder doesn’t it. Raymond Fox 10 Posted 17/10/2024 at 15:31:26 For young men in their prime some do get injured often.Then its usually weeks before they are deemed fit to play again. Andy Mead 11 Posted 17/10/2024 at 15:48:21 He just doesn't rate Patterson at all. He couldn't get a game when he was fit. O'Brien looks like he is in the same boat. Dyche will never play them and that's it. Jay Harris 12 Posted 17/10/2024 at 15:51:25 I am beginning to mistrust SD who I slways thought was forthright and honest but not quite there seems to be a convenient excuse for continuing to keep Keane and Young happy. Paul Hewitt 13 Posted 17/10/2024 at 15:57:09 I really think modern day footballers are too highly trained. In the 70's and 80' s players never suffered the injuries current players get. Takeaways alcohol and fags didn't do footballers any harm years ago. Maybe we should go back to that Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb