17/10/2024

More injury concerns were revealed by Sean Dyche in his press conference this afternoon ahead of Saturday's trip to Portman Road for Everton's eighth Premier League game of the season.

Tim Iroegbunam has a foot injury that will "rule him out for weeks". James Garner has a back injury that is being monitored but the full extent is not expected to be known for another week as the issue is assessed.

Beyond those two, Youssef Chermiti and Armando Broja have been out working "on the grass" with the sports scientists as they look to make full recoveries from long-term injury issues. Dyche says Broja looks likely to return ahead of Chermiti, but clearly it won't be this weekend.

Of Iliman Ndaye, who went off injured in one of Senegal's international games last weekend, Dyche said "It looks like it has settled down quickly", with Ndiaye training today.

Vitalii Mykolenko is described as "looking good", while Seamus Coleman is "with the group" but Jarrad Branthwaite is "a bit behind them". And Nathan Patterson is "not quite there yet".

