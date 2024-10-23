23/10/2024

Everton FC

Douglass Lukjanciks, Everton's highly-regarded teenage goalkeeping talent has signed his first professional deal with the Club, a three-year contract that runs until the summer of 2027.

The Latvian-born player, who was raised in nearby Southport, has been making impressive progress through the Blues' youth ranks, having joined Everton at the age of 12.

He is now a regular in Leighton Baines's Under-18s team, recently received a call-up to the England U18s and was the subject over the summer of serious interest from Manchester City.

“I feel privileged and honoured to be given this contact,” Lukjanciks says on the Club's official website. “I joined Everton as an Under-12 from a grassroots team and the Club has given me lots of opportunities to show what I can do, to learn and improve. It means a lot to me.

“I just want to keep improving, with my ultimate aim to one day become number one for Everton and England.”

Everton's Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, expressed his pleasure at the 17-year-old committing his future to the Toffees, saying:

“Douglass is a talented young goalkeeper with a lot of potential and we are very pleased he has extended his stay here with us at Everton.

“His attributes have been recognised by England at Under-18 level and, with the excellent coaches we have within our Academy, along with the other fine keepers to learn from, we are confident Douglass will keep progressing at the Club.”

