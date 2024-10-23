Season › 2024-25 › News Duncan Ferguson let go by Inverness Lyndon Lloyd 23/10/2024 5comments | Jump to last Everton favourite Duncan Ferguson has been relieved of his duties by the administrators handling the crisis at Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The Scottish club are in the hands of receivers after talks with businessman David Anderson aimed at keeping them out of administration failed and a Go Fund Me page, which had aimed to raise £200,000 only reached £85,000. Inverness have debts of £3m, have been docked 15 points and, if they survive, will have to try and avoid relegation from Scotland's League One without Ferguson who had been helping Caley's players in recent weeks, covering their petrol costs and some living expenses from his own pocket. Ferguson, who has also been working without pay for the past few weeks as he does done everything he could to help keep the club afloat, was reportedly let go today along with his number two, Gary Bollan, and goalkeeping coach, Stuart Garden. Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 23/10/2024 at 16:15:08 Why get rid of someone working for free? Mark Murphy 2 Posted 23/10/2024 at 16:37:20 I just asked that on TPF Paul.. Kevin Molloy 3 Posted 23/10/2024 at 16:39:28 to think were we paying for the same services half a million quid a year for a decade? And after all that, he'd left by the time headlock gate came along, so it was all for nowt. Danny O'Neill 4 Posted 23/10/2024 at 17:08:24 A shame for Duncan. I was never his biggest fan, as I often felt he underachieved as a player and his discipline let him down. I don't think he's cut out for management in my opinion.I'm sure that won't go down too well with supporters of a certain generation, but injuries aside, I don't think he lived up to his potential. People will always pick out the goal in the Derby at Goodison. For me, it was the one against Manchester United. I was in Swanbourne, near Perth, Australia at the time, so can sympathise with those in that part of the world being awake at a ridiculous time to watch Everton!!In this case, the circumstances are out of his control.I wish him well. I presume he still has his pigeons. I think he would make a good pundit. Certainly better than some we have to listen to. Once he gave up his media boycott, he always struck me as a balanced individual, who has a lot of empathy. Christopher Timmins 5 Posted 23/10/2024 at 17:26:26 He made a mistake when he picked his managerial role, Forest Green and he compounded the error with second one, Inverness, both clubs were cut adrift at the bottom of their respective leagues. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb