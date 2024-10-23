23/10/2024

Everton favourite Duncan Ferguson has been relieved of his duties by the administrators handling the crisis at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Scottish club are in the hands of receivers after talks with businessman David Anderson aimed at keeping them out of administration failed and a Go Fund Me page, which had aimed to raise £200,000 only reached £85,000.

Inverness have debts of £3m, have been docked 15 points and, if they survive, will have to try and avoid relegation from Scotland's League One without Ferguson who had been helping Caley's players in recent weeks, covering their petrol costs and some living expenses from his own pocket.

Ferguson, who has also been working without pay for the past few weeks as he does done everything he could to help keep the club afloat, was reportedly let go today along with his number two, Gary Bollan, and goalkeeping coach, Stuart Garden.

