Season › 2024-25 › News Business as usual where Calvert-Lewin is concerned Lyndon Lloyd 30/10/2024 64comments | Jump to last Everton have no intention of selling Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the winter transfer window and the striker’s contract situation will have no bearing on how Sean Dyche uses him for the remainder of the season. Calvert-Lewin is out-of-contract at the end of this season and will be able to discuss terms in January with other clubs with an eye on a free transfer next summer but reports claim that the Club would rather risk losing him for nothing next June than cashing in halfway through the campaign. That’s because Dyche sees him as integral to Everton’s main goal of Premier League survival this season. The 27-year-old has scored just twice so far in 2024-25 but is pivotal to the way the Blues play under the current manager. “The number one priority since I’ve been here is safeguarding our status,” Dyche said last week. “Along the journey, we’ve obviously had to bring money in but fortunately have never been pushed as far as giving players away for any cost. Article continues below video content “We can still make decisions on situations and I can’t see anything other than Dom certainly being here until the end of his contract and then hopefully beyond. “I have an opinion of course on player trading, players in, players out, contracts. Kev (Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell) will take care of the business side of the club and we’ve worked pretty well together so far. We are pretty much aligned in what we think.” And in terms of limiting Calvert-Lewin’s playing time this season due to doubts over whether he will remain with the Club beyond the summer, Dyche said: “I don’t do that. He will just keep playing. Get the shirt on, play hard, those are the rules. All the rest of it will look after itself.” Calvert-Lewin was offered a new contract at Everton last summer but it remained on the table as he entertained a potential move to Newcastle United and left his options open after talks with the Magpies collapsed. At present, he is not minded to re-open negotiations with the Toffees and will likely wait and see whether The Friedkin Group’s proposed takeover goes through before the end of the year and then whether Dyche will remain in charge next season. There have been unconfirmed suggestions that the striker and his manager don't always see eye-to-eye, although terse exchanges between the two have been observed by fans during matches and the former Sheffield United forward is said to be frustrated at times with the team's tactics. "He's been here quite a long time," Dyche said of Calvert-Lewin potentially keeping his options open. "He might be thinking, 'Which way is the club going? Which way am I going? What's my part in it?' I don't think that would be unreasonable. "Until the [Friedkin Group] deal is actually done, it is just a pointless task to start going 'Oh yeah, what if this, what if that'." Disclaimer () Peter Gorman 1 Posted 30/10/2024 at 19:00:30 We're in danger of losing him for nothing, especially when he keeps putting himself in the shop window with his lethal finishing. Christy Ring 2 Posted 30/10/2024 at 19:11:21 Peter #1,You might think it's a funny comment, but even listening to Walcott on Match of the Day, he said it's not a nice job totally isolated upfront on his own against two centre-backs, winning headers and no one there to meet his flick-ons. Les Callan 3 Posted 30/10/2024 at 19:14:33 Nice one, Peter. Ben King 4 Posted 30/10/2024 at 19:15:31 Calvert-Lewin has done an above-average job in tough circumstances during arguably a shitshow.Given what he's endured – and the waning affection for him given his profligate finishing – perhaps a parting of the ways is best for all this summer.Shame as I used to revere him and defend him to the hilt but the truth is, he's an above-average Premier League striker who's below average at finishing. Mike Doyle 5 Posted 30/10/2024 at 19:15:56 Peter. I wonder if the fact that both Dyche's and Thelwell's contracts also expire this summer will influence their thinking? I see that approximately half the current squad contracts expire this summer too. Could be an interesting few months. Ernie Baywood 6 Posted 30/10/2024 at 19:23:35 Ben, I think you're right – that's exactly what he is. And we struggle to get above average players, generally. I think a move will be good for him. Not us. Kieran Kinsella 7 Posted 30/10/2024 at 19:27:05 Mike Doyle,You bring up a very interesting point. Suppose Thelwell gets tapped up by a wealthier club or a foreign team, he may want to bring Calvert-Lewin along with him. If the Friedkin deal happens, then rightly or wrongly, I imagine they will clear the decks and bring in their own people next summer – just because that is what new owners tend to do. Derek Knox 8 Posted 30/10/2024 at 19:41:16 While I appreciate being a lone striker is a difficult role, but the way we play doesn't do a lot to help. Plus Calvert-Lewin has a tendency to drift out wide, where scoring is highly unlikely. His return for an alleged top striker is very poor indeed. Paul Kernot 9 Posted 30/10/2024 at 20:04:23 I just watched a Classic Match from 14 years ago. We thrashed Fulham 4 - 0 and hell we looked good. Played real football. Jelavic got 2, Felaini 1 and the other I don't remember but we outclassed them all over the pitch. Great control. Dominant midfield, fast and accurate distribution, brilliant wing play and great finishing. What a comparison to Saturday's game v Fulham. Michael Gwyer 10 Posted 30/10/2024 at 20:17:57 I honestly can't believe what I'm reading from this article or some supporters.Calvert-Lewin is one of the most terrible forwards I have ever seen. His hold-up play is not amazing, stats prove that. He missed many times a lot of balls up to him. He has one of the worst conversion rates of any starting forward in Premier League history. He has just over 50 goals in what... 9 seasons. Look what Brentford did with Toney, that was proper management. We let very poor footballers dictate what they are doing at our club, we never used to let that happen. And our fans need to stop accepting this dross from a rubbish player. Martin Mason 11 Posted 30/10/2024 at 20:18:59 Is Calvert-Lewin moving wide to get the ball not just his only way of being able to get it? Shaun Parker 12 Posted 30/10/2024 at 20:24:56 If I were Calvert-Lewin, I would be off. I agree in that he gets very little service and is expected to pull a rabbit out the hat each game from the long punts of Pickford. He's expected to work miracles as a long striker week in week out. Working as a lone striker may work for the top clubs but we just don't have the creative players to back him up.I sympathise with Calvert-Lewin, no service means he is always looking for scraps. Granted he did not do himself any favours against the Palace was it? 3 golden opportunities were missed, any top striker would have buried those. I like the lad but feel something would need to change. Shaun Parker 13 Posted 30/10/2024 at 20:25:53 Paul at #9, was it not Moyes who built that team? Peter Gorman 14 Posted 30/10/2024 at 20:36:26 Whisht, whisht Shaun, don't let them see you making that connection. Jim Bennings 15 Posted 30/10/2024 at 20:40:10 He's seeing out the season, we knew this when the August window closed.Nobody will come in with an offer in January when he will be available for nowt in June.It's time for us to stop putting all the eggs in this basket now, he's not signing a contract; if he was signing one, then he'd have done it 6 months ago.I thank him for some decent months during the Carlo Ancelotti tenure and also the wonderful header against Liverpool in April and the performance.However, Dom isn't a great football player technically, the ball at his feet still looks like a hot potato even 8 years on from his Everton debut.He's never been a cold clinical finisher either and that's something else that's never really improved in 8 years, he's missed the same chances since Day 1.I wish him well though. Shaun Parker 16 Posted 30/10/2024 at 20:40:57 🤣 I'm not advocating for his return Peter, just acknowledging that he did build a good squad and a team that could play. I mean .,.,.HowardStonesDigneDistinBainesMirallasCahillOsmanNaismithLukakuFellaniBarryYakubuCarsleyGravesonArtetaSiggurdsonLescottPeinaarJagielka Derek Knox 17 Posted 30/10/2024 at 20:58:33 Shaun, agree that team would be hard to beat — especially if they allowed us to play all 20! :-) Christy Ring 18 Posted 30/10/2024 at 20:59:48 Shaun, Just wondering… Martinez bought Lukaku and Barry, Silva signed Digne, Koeman signed Sigurdsson.You'd better check Moyes's signings again? Shaun Parker 19 Posted 30/10/2024 at 21:03:21 Yeah, fair point, Christy, I was not sure to be honest but I do miss this quality of player we used to have.Of them all, I think Pienaar was my favourite. Neil Lawson 20 Posted 30/10/2024 at 22:09:35 Interesting scenario. If there is a disconnect with Dyche, then you have to give credit to Calvert-Lewin for being committed and hardworking on the pitch. It would be easy to down tools given he has no support and a thankless task isolated upfront.I tend to think that there can not be a rift. If there were, I have no doubt that stubborn, obstinate Dyche would not pick him. But all is not well and getting to the heart of it is not possible at the moment.If Calvert-Lewin had some support and someone who just may, occasionally, put a half-decent cross in, he would create more chances and knock at least some of them in. But Dyche won't change and Calvert-Lewin is being professional, even if that means keeping his options open until the takeover is over and season ends. Who can blame him? Jamie Lenard 21 Posted 30/10/2024 at 22:48:41 A striker that cannot strike a ball, but he's a good hold up man they say. So was Dick Turpin. Another modern day player who's more athlete than footballer. Les Callan 22 Posted 30/10/2024 at 22:50:46 Neil: “hardworking and committed”? He looked anything but against Fulham. Andy Mead 23 Posted 30/10/2024 at 23:41:38 I think it's a combination of Calvert-Lewin waiting to see if Dyche is here next season, as he can't enjoy playing in the role he currently does. Also, new owners might offer him a better contract than is currently the table perhaps?Either way, he would be a decent bench warmer for a team looking to get into the Champions League or a starter for a lower or mid-table Premier League side. He really can't lose at the moment, can he? All we can do is offer a contract which we feel is fair and Thelwell needs to look at possible replacements in the summer if he does leave. For far too long we have kept all our eggs in the Calvert-Lewin basket. That has to stop now. Ernie Baywood 24 Posted 30/10/2024 at 23:55:17 Shaun, I would advocate for Moyes's return but possibly not as manager. He's probably a better strategic guy than he is a coach. He actually had a plan for building a team, embedding an identity, sought out players who would fit that mould, and gradually brought them into the first team.Whether you liked his football or not, the man had a plan. We've missed that kind of thinking and action since he left. He was a one-man show who covered a lot of gaps that gradually became evident once he left. Jerome Shields 25 Posted 31/10/2024 at 04:51:17 Ernie #24,He did do that, but he allowed complacency to develop in players. They became dependent on the comfort of his organisation and parental Finch Farm. When Martinez came in, he shook them all up, pushing them to attack. but the comfort and compliancy came back at the back and Martinez was ill-equipped to deal with it. Even Ancelotti found it difficult to deal with. Alan J Thompson 26 Posted 31/10/2024 at 05:40:59 Regardless of what we think about his performance, I don't see this type of announcement from the club as being good business acumen. Would it not have been better to have said nothing and waited to see if any offers are made, or just to have said negotiations are ongoing? Either way, it is likely that he is off at season's end either because somebody meets his wage demands or he sees no likely change in our style of play, something reminiscent of Digne's situation.If Dyche thinks that Calvert-Lewin will be considered for selection while he is here, then he must think he is one of – if not our best striker – at least until some injuries clear up; so why not help with PSR or raise part of the cost of his replacement by trying to get some income from his transfer, or at least not deterring any interested parties? Steve Shave 27 Posted 31/10/2024 at 05:53:18 Jamie @21 that made me spit my tea out, nice one. :)Alan @26 I am not so sure, you could look at it another way, we are sort of saying here, we won't be selling in January. That means that any clubs who really want him will have to put in a decent offer. Personally, I will be sad to see him go; I'd like to see what he could do in a team with some players around him. Jerome Shields 28 Posted 31/10/2024 at 06:02:40 Alan #26,I agree, but Everton can't help themselves in trying to drum up interest. This will be what it is like right up till the January window. Steve Shave 29 Posted 31/10/2024 at 07:27:05 Shaun @16 that was a really good squad, assembled on peanuts. It amazes me really that some still question the quality of the job Moyes did for us for many years. He personally scouted most of his signings and was known to be meticulous (Krøldrup aside!) about character and mentality. What we wouldn't give to see Baines and Pienaar linking up on the left again, the Yak waiting in the box. Laurie Hartley 30 Posted 31/10/2024 at 07:40:44 If he is off at the end of the season for nothing, which seems highly likely, then why is he getting a start before Beto? It's not because he scores regularly.Surely it would make more sense to give Beto a run of games. I would back him in to score more goals than Calvert-Lewin over the course of a season. Ernie Baywood 31 Posted 31/10/2024 at 07:51:58 Alan, it's the opposite, isn't it? No-one will be deterred, but the message is that we're quite prepared to hold him to the end of his contract and anyone waiting might miss their chance if they give him time to sign a new contract. If he'd said "We've got no choice but to sell him in January" then the urgency is all with Everton. Danny O'Neill 32 Posted 31/10/2024 at 07:53:11 I know it's all opinion based and some of a certain generation have fond memories of Moyes, my brother included. But for me, it's a no.We need to be moving forward, not looking back, if and when we change.On Dominic, I think he's running his contract down, but can't see where he will go. He apparently priced himself out of Newcastle with his wage demand, and maybe that's been a stalling point with Everton?You never know, but I suspect he will go abroad. Maybe the next one to head to Saudi? Sam Hoare 33 Posted 31/10/2024 at 08:02:06 If Calvert-Lewin had moved to Newcastle for £25M this summer, I think most would have said farewell to a decent player who scored a few goals, worked hard in a tough system, and made us a good profit with which to buy a new player.If he leaves for free in order to snaffle a bigger contract, then that's perfectly within his rights of course but will change the way he's remembered, especially after what is looking like a low-scoring season for him.Beto is not as good a centre-forward but could actually score more goals. I'm also curious to see what Broja and Chermiti can do. If we could get £10-15M for Calvert-Lewin in January, I'd sell him in a heartbeat and re-invest. Jimmy Salt 34 Posted 31/10/2024 at 08:09:22 “I don't do that. He will just keep playing. Get the shirt on, play hard, those are the rules. All the rest of it will look after itself.”It just doesn't work like that anymore, Sean. Alan J Thompson 35 Posted 31/10/2024 at 08:21:53 Ernie (#31); Perhaps it might have been better if Dyche had limited himself to "Until I'm told otherwise, he still an Everton player". Jim Bennings 36 Posted 31/10/2024 at 08:27:38 Talk of Baines and Pienaar, just don't, makes me pine for the days when Everton could actually complete with the top 5 and weren't a billion miles away from winning a trophy.One of the biggest things I hate about this Everton side is how we don't have fullbacks that can push on anymore and have cultured left or right feet.Patterson should have been it but never will be now, I think I've accepted this.Mykolenko solid defender he is, will never come close to the previous two left backs we had that carried the torch before him.I hope when, or rather if, the Friedkin's take over, they prioritize getting Everton an actual good team again and it's not all just flannel. Robert Tressell 37 Posted 31/10/2024 at 08:35:10 To highlight our challenge of improving on DCL, his 2 Premier League goals this season. Same as:- Rutter (£45m)- Solanke (£65m)- Isak (£70m)- Evanilson (£37m)More than a few players on just one goal - albeit played a few less games:- Zirkzee (£45m)- Nunez (£85m)- Hojlund (70m)More than a few still on no goals:- Nketiah (£30m)- Richarlison (£60m)And finally a player touted by many as being much better than DCL- Adebayo: 2 goals in 11 games in the Championship for Luton.There will be all sorts of options - and some of them pretty good but it remains a real challenge to get hold of a striker who will get more than 12 goals. Jerome Shields 38 Posted 31/10/2024 at 08:57:27 Robert#37It's ironic that If Dominic had been able to take chances he would have been better than any of them Sam#33Not getting Calvert Lewin sold to Newcastle was a setback.Ernie#31Just words to set Everton's,s negotiating position regarding Calvert Lewin future.Just like'Calvert Leon and Beto ,no for sale'In other words they are both for sale at a price.. Joe McMahon 39 Posted 31/10/2024 at 08:59:42 I honestly feel its best for both parties if he leaves. We cannot keep carrying non scoring strikers, in the Dyche system, if he stays. Amongst many the miss a Villa park shows we need someone who can strike a ball. If that goes in at Villa at that stage in the game we would have collected 3 points. Robert Tressell 40 Posted 31/10/2024 at 09:20:40 Jerome # 38, I think that's why DCL will not be short of suitors come the summer. He is not good enough to be the regular starting striker at a Champions League club - but he could be an excellent option for a team like, say, Arsenal in games where the more delicate technical play of Havertz or Jesus isn't working. For free and the same sort of wage they were paying Eddie Nketiah, you can see why he would be attractive. As we know, if you have quality play and delivery from the flanks then DCL will score goals and is one of the best headers of the ball in the Premier League. But because he lacks natural ability, he's not going to score from through balls. He needs crosses. Christopher Timmins 41 Posted 31/10/2024 at 09:29:59 I think he will move on at the end of the season and his hard work and ability to win headers in both penalty areas will be important in keeping us safe from a relegation struggle.Given the lack of talent that we have in the team I would rather have him up top than a Havertz.I will wish him luck if and when he moves. Mark Murphy 42 Posted 31/10/2024 at 09:32:47 This time next year he will be back in the England squad and we will wish we had convinced him to stay.UTFT Geoff Lambert 43 Posted 31/10/2024 at 10:11:49 He needs a song, poor guy...How about: He must be fucking pissed, DCL… DCL!!! Might tempt him to stay if he gets his deserved pay rise: £125,000 a week. Jimmy Carr 44 Posted 31/10/2024 at 10:23:06 I agree about Dom's lack of prowess in front of goal but his hold up play remains top class and in the right team, with the right manager, there is a top drawer goalscoring CF still in there. Ancelotti proved that point, didn't he? It is a little odd that we have three other CFs in the pecking order but no intention of cashing in during the transfer window. Whilst I'm not advocating that, I wonder whether Broja was brought in as insurance just in case we have a late change of heart in that department?I don't think we'll see the best of Calvert-Lewin under Sean Dyche, Dom is well aware of that too so is hedging his bets, I can't say I blame him, Everton are doing the same. He's been a loyal servant, I hope he sticks around to do his bit in steering us clear of relegation. After that, and a potential takeover, it's anyone's guess. Mike Allison 45 Posted 31/10/2024 at 11:05:05 I also think that, if Dom wasn't working so hard, effectively playing on his own, then he'd actually take more of those chances when they come. Raymond Fox 47 Posted 31/10/2024 at 11:51:09 Dyche obviously thinks Dom is our best player up front, rightly or wrongly.Stopping in the Premiership is more important than whatever fee we could get for Dom, Dyche thinks that and presumably the ownership also concur.As for Calvert-Lewin, in his position he is in the driving seat just now. At the moment he's a striker that seldom strikes but he obviously would fetch many millions if we really wanted to sell him for the best offer at the next window.It might pay the club to give him a much better contract for one or two years to see if he would then sign that, but maybe they have tried that already.Its likely though he just wants a change of scenery as he has been with us quite a long time now, mostly under a great deal of pressure. Peter Hodgson 48 Posted 31/10/2024 at 12:27:41 One last thought from me before I abandon commenting on the merits or lack of merits of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. I liken these discussions to Marmite. It seems as there are some in the 'love it' camp and others who don't and I think it is clear which camp I am in from my previous posts, based on his performances in recent times. I also think that Dyche is in the Marmite-loving camp – making me conclude that the sooner we see the back of them both the better. As it is obvious that Calvert-Lewin has no intention to sign the new contract that has been on the table since summer, it is fair to assume he isn't going to sign and will leave when his contract is up… so why oh why are we still playing him? Okay, so Beto and maybe Broja (when he's fit) can do better but, with Dyche still here, will he play either of them? History says No. That is why I think that we will be right in anticipating change from TFG at the end of the season, if not before. Don't get me wrong: Calvert-Lewin works hard doing what Dyche tasks him to do but that isn't providing the team with the goals that are needed. The fact that Dyche can't see that and do something about it amazes me and it needs changing. It isn't going to happen whilst he is in charge, I'm afraid, so we lose a valuable (if non-productive No 9) for what? I'll tell you: A manager who can't see further than the end of his nose. Some will disagree with this synopsis, but those that do, please explain your reasons and what your solution would be. Thank you. Robert Tressell 49 Posted 31/10/2024 at 12:44:58 I'm not sure anyone loves Calvert-Lewin, Peter, most people in favour just recognise that he's the best we currently have, that he would do better in a better side and that rival teams are spending £40M to £60M (+) to find more prolific strikers (sometimes without much luck). Hopefully we can find a player we can develop to be better than Calvert-Lewin – a genuine Champions League quality striker of real technical ability – like what he briefly saw from a veteran Eto'o. Richard Duff 50 Posted 31/10/2024 at 12:51:05 Calvert-Lewin needs crosses to score. Everton no longer play a system that encourages crosses; instead, we play direct from Pickford to the centre-forward position, hoping to pick up second balls. Calvert-Lewin will not score in this system (as we know). I've often thought that he could transition to be a midfielder like Joelinton has at Newcastle, he too was a non-scoring athlete.Under current circumstances, I say thank you and good luck. John Barclay 51 Posted 31/10/2024 at 13:12:37 Andy (23) - "a decent bench warmer for a team looking to get into the Champions League or a starter for a lower or mid-table Premier League side..." I know stats aren't everything but I just checked Calvert-Lewin's xG for the last 3 seasons (including this one). There is nobody (I checked the roughly 40 strikers and attacking midfielders across the league with a decent sample size) in the same ballpark as Calvert-Lewin or converting xG into goals. And it's not the ballpark a striker should want to be in. Calvert-Lewin's conversion rate is at around 50%. Most strikers for mid-table clubs are at or above 100% (eg Wissa, Welbeck, Mateta). A few players notorious for missing chances are at around 75-80% (Jesus, Jackson, Darwin). But no-one is close to Calvert-Lewin's 50%. Mick O'Malley 52 Posted 31/10/2024 at 13:19:27 I've seen quite a few crosses coming in for Calvert-Lewin this season but he's nowhere to be seen, he even managed to step over one the other week as it flashed across the 6-yard box.Granted the way Dyche leaves him isolated does him no favours but let's be honest, he's a poor finisher one-on-one and the wage packet he allegedly wants is too much for me for what he contributes goal wise. At 27, he's not going to get much better. Personally, I'd snap anyone's hand off in January if they came in for him; it's time to move on as far as I'm concerned. Denis Richardson 53 Posted 31/10/2024 at 14:36:24 Personally, for both Everton and Calvert-Lewin, it's best to part ways come the summer. I imagine we'll have a new manager too and there will be a massive squad revamp as we have a lot of players coming to the end of their contracts.Really will be a new dawn. New owners, new stadium, probably new manager and a largely new team. Hopefully we can truly leave the Moshiri years behind and be a totally new team, playing with pace, guile and ambition. We can only hope. Alan J Thompson 54 Posted 31/10/2024 at 14:46:28 Richard (#50); I could be wrong about this but I have a vague recollection of reading somewhere that Calvert-Lewin started as a midfield player at Sheffield United. Robert Tressell 55 Posted 31/10/2024 at 15:10:44 For those hoping to see DCL gone - where is the money coming from for his replacement? Friedkin? Sale of Branthwaite? And where does that leave us in strengthening other areas? Jay Harris 56 Posted 31/10/2024 at 15:31:51 That's a good question, Robert, and if Dyche remains in charge, I can see us losing both Jarrad and Calvert-Lewin next summer. As for replacements the lad in the U21s seems to be developing quite nicely and I expect we will keep Broja if he proves himself reasonably capable. Robert Tressell 57 Posted 31/10/2024 at 16:12:56 We haven't paid for Broja yet, Jay... Raymond Fox 58 Posted 31/10/2024 at 16:16:58 Richard @ 50, system or not, Calvert-Lewin has been through on the goalie several times and failed to score. He's at his best when he gets balls to head to score which it seems he has had few of those.Jay @ 56, why do you say if Dyche is manager, we will lose Calvert-Lewin and Branthwaite? Whoever is manager, that could well happen; I don't know why you single out Dyche. Ian Riley 59 Posted 31/10/2024 at 17:07:36 How does Dyche have any say in the sale of players? A new stadium but financially we need the money. Every player has a price. Calvert-Lewin has not signed a new contract? This is football. It may change. Dyche must be given a new contract. His experience is crucial for the transition coming. Jay Harris 60 Posted 31/10/2024 at 17:52:06 Robert, yes I know but he will be a cheaper option than going all out for a proven goalscorer.Raymond, I say that because the lad wants and needs regular football and Dyche will not play Jarrad enough now that Keane is playing regularly… but I guess we will know when we see the team news for tomorrow. Christy Ring 61 Posted 31/10/2024 at 18:34:18 We don't play to Dom's strength, which is crosses from the wings. And why leave him totally isolated on his own, what's the point of Pickford's long ball? There's not too many strikers going to score playing that formation. Looking back at the Fulham game, it was two centre-backs against Calvert-Lewin on his own. Dyche brought him off then put Keane up top beside Beto, we looked a different team and a lot more dangerous playing two upfront. Mark Murphy 62 Posted 31/10/2024 at 18:41:29 John, unless I'm totally misinterpreting that xG stat. It looks like there are strikers with a 100% chance to goal rate? Is that right? Even Haaland misses chances – he missed 3 on Saturday – so who are the 100%'ers?And if Dom scores 1 in 2, I'd be happy with that! John Barclay 63 Posted 31/10/2024 at 19:18:30 Mark (62)I may have quoted a confusing stat - unfortunately Dom does not score 1 in 2 chances. I was stating goals scored as a % of "expected goals scored" (xG). An average striker would expect to score at a rate that is 100% of their xG. A good finisher should be able to exceed 100%. I was actually looking up the stats to try to put forward the case for defending Calvert-Lewin based on lack of creativity from teammates, but it turns out his return is as bad as it gets for a Premier League striker. What the stats mean is that, over the course of the last 2¼ seasons, if you add up all the chances Calvert-Lewin has had, he's scored at about half the rate expected of the average striker. No-one else seems to have a return so low. By the same measure, Haaland actually only averages a little over 100%, but he is very good at getting in the right positions and has a team which creates a lot of chances hence the very high goal returns. Sean O'Hanlon 64 Posted 01/11/2024 at 12:50:51 Never mind the 'lone striker' tag, or being left isolated up front. He has missed so many sitters, I've lost count. So please… no sympathy, his finishing has been awful and no way Premier League standard. 